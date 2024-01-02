Williamson County Property Transfers December 11

See where houses and property sold for December 11-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $880,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147 1395 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $740,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 1516 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,306,516 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7124 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $602,501 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 625 Conifer Dr $2,800,000 Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11 4525 Ballow Ln Nashville 37221 $1,220,093 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 251 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,743,000 Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18 1720 Montclair Blvd Brentwood 37027 $576,100 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 610 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $640,078 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 510 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $607,500 Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7 616 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $898,470 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7258 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $884,000 Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111 2013 Valleybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $615,000 411 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,452,975 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7229 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,351,707 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1205 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,250,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9315 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8 9006 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $2,030,000 4633 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $500,000 Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95 128 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $949,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5443 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $635,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3103 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 373 Sims Ln Franklin 37069 $1,900,000 Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82 1814 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,780,000 Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 142 9491 Stillbrook Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,225,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 64 1096 Arbor Run Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,469,900 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1012 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,300,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84 847 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3024 Whitstable Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,834,200 2193 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $1,440,000 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84 600 Tonbridge Cir Franklin 37069 $840,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 2042 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 43 Pg 16 25 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $997,855 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5039 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,220,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2667 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $797,900 7126 Elrod Rd Fairview 37062 $885,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 406 Newton Ct Franklin 37064 $950,000 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2038 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $847,999 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 128 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $888,227 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5063 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $813,660 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5483 Ayana Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 21 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $559,000 Timothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $165,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1144 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $191,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1133 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $617,430 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4001 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $985,000 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50 7120 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,484,151 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1046 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3322 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $560,000 Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B 437 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $510,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2718 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61 3136 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $775,000 Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84 335 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $732,588 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7242 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $800,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2187 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,800,000 7473 Nolensville Rd Nashville 37221 $480,324 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6014 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $1,280,000 Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70 6921 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $680,119 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 523 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 428 Larkhill Ln Nolensville 37135 $836,000 Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56 2004 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $997,800 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 210 Newtonmore Ct Franklin 37064 $444,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 1030 Walesworth Dr Franklin 37069 $745,000 Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18 1308 King William Ct Franklin 37064 $1,138,690 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7116 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $659,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2769 Douglas Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $775,000 150 Front Condos 150 Front St 22 Franklin 37064 $747,180 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4020 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $911,975 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7506 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014