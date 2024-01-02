Williamson County Property Transfers December 11

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold for December 11-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$880,000Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 1471395 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$740,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 451516 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$1,306,516Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367124 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$602,501Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84625 Conifer Dr
$2,800,000Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 114525 Ballow LnNashville37221
$1,220,093Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118251 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,743,000Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 181720 Montclair BlvdBrentwood37027
$576,100Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84610 Conifer DrThompson's Station37179
$640,078Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84510 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$607,500Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7616 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$898,470Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827258 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$884,000Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 1112013 Valleybrook DrBrentwood37027
$615,000411 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$1,452,975Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277229 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,351,707Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351205 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,250,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239315 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 89006 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$2,030,0004633 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$500,000Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95128 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067
$949,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975443 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$635,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033103 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$750,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5373 Sims LnFranklin37069
$1,900,000Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 821814 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,780,000Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 1429491 Stillbrook TrBrentwood37027
$1,225,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 641096 Arbor Run PlBrentwood37027
$1,469,900Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121012 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$2,300,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84847 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$755,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813024 Whitstable CtThompson's Station37179
$1,834,2002193 Osburn RdArrington37014
$1,440,000Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,325,000Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84600 Tonbridge CirFranklin37069
$840,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1382042 Erwin StFranklin37064
$2,700,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 43 Pg 1625 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$997,855High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145039 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,220,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622667 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompson's Station37179
$797,9007126 Elrod RdFairview37062
$885,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122406 Newton CtFranklin37064
$950,000Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452038 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$847,999Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68128 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$888,227High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975063 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$813,660High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975483 Ayana Pvt DrFranklin37064
$475,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21421 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$559,000Timothy Grove6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$165,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051144 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$191,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271133 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$617,430Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884001 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$985,000Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 507120 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,484,151Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121046 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503322 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$560,000Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B437 Battle AveFranklin37064
$510,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282718 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 613136 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$775,000Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84335 Passage LnFranklin37064
$732,588Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327242 Richvale DrFairview37062
$800,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702187 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,800,0007473 Nolensville RdNashville37221
$480,324Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686014 Venable CtFairview37062
$1,280,000Owendale Pb 46 Pg 706921 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$680,119Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84523 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75428 Larkhill LnNolensville37135
$836,000Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 562004 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$997,800Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130210 Newtonmore CtFranklin37064
$444,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 471030 Walesworth DrFranklin37069
$745,000Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 181308 King William CtFranklin37064
$1,138,690Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367116 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$659,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932769 Douglas LnThompson's Station37179
$775,000150 Front Condos 150 Front St 22Franklin37064
$747,180Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884020 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$911,975Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827506 Scottish View WayArrington37014

