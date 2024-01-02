Williamson County Property Transfers December 11

See where houses and property sold for December 11-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$880,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147
|1395 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|1516 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,306,516
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7124 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$602,501
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|625 Conifer Dr
|$2,800,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11
|4525 Ballow Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,220,093
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|251 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,743,000
|Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18
|1720 Montclair Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$576,100
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|610 Conifer Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$640,078
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|510 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$607,500
|Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7
|616 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$898,470
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7258 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$884,000
|Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111
|2013 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|411 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,452,975
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7229 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,351,707
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1205 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,250,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9315 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 80 Pg 8
|9006 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,030,000
|4633 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Golden Meadows Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 95
|128 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$949,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5443 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$635,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3103 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|373 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,900,000
|Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82
|1814 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,780,000
|Taramore Ph15 Pb 66 Pg 142
|9491 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 64
|1096 Arbor Run Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,469,900
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1012 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,300,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84
|847 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3024 Whitstable Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,834,200
|2193 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,440,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84
|600 Tonbridge Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|2042 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 43 Pg 16
|25 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$997,855
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5039 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,220,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2667 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$797,900
|7126 Elrod Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$885,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|406 Newton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2038 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$847,999
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|128 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$888,227
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5063 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$813,660
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5483 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|21 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$559,000
|Timothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$165,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1144 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$191,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1133 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$617,430
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4001 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50
|7120 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,484,151
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1046 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3322 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Sunset Manor Pb 73 Pg 452 Block B
|437 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2718 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61
|3136 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 84
|335 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$732,588
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7242 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2187 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,800,000
|7473 Nolensville Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$480,324
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6014 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,280,000
|Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70
|6921 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$680,119
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|523 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|428 Larkhill Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$836,000
|Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56
|2004 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$997,800
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|210 Newtonmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$444,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|1030 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$745,000
|Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18
|1308 King William Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,138,690
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7116 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$659,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2769 Douglas Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$775,000
|150 Front Condos
|150 Front St 22
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,180
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4020 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$911,975
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7506 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014