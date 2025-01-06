Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 9, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from December 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 564018 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 562005 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$855,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487027 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$225,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068045 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$915,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541427 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$510,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107386 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$60,0007174 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$2,655,670Rosebrooke Sec51671 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$2,426,617Cool Springs East Sec 16 Pb 27 Pg 137040 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$2,109,511Watson Glen Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 118216 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$161,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068004 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$401,000Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105148 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$765,099Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441744 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121636 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$500,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121638 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$15,500,000Spacebox Se Pkwy108 Noah DrFranklin37064
$1,175,000Southgate Pb 8 Pg 12792 Confederate DrFranklin37064
$771,500Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 625007 Regent DrBrentwood37027
$614,900Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 713014 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$1,149,990Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622921 Paper Mill Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$2,050,000Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 1306326 Wescates CtBrentwood37027
$1,753,000Turner Group Pb 70 Pg 772911 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,625,000Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93825 Pipers LnBrentwood37027
$590,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183016 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$638,999Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 1452047 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$2,095,000Woodway Pb 73 Pg 1075102 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,540,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 339201 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$3,250,000Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 38222 Arrowhead RdFranklin37069
$185,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143114 Mitford Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108606 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$410,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1151208 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$804,2331891 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$6,848,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467325 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$568,000403 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$500,0001109 Hwy 96 NFranklin37064
$1,070,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92508 Braylon CirFranklin37064
$915,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1379007 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$750,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287155 Chessington DrFairview37062
$417,500Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022222 Newport DrSpring Hill37174
$400,000Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29168 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$190,0008470 Covington RdEagleville37060
$615,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941308 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$971,295High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525113 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$660,250Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528392 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44531 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$580,994Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357024 Sully CtFairview37062
$471,091Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369004 Ada WayFairview37062
$468,000Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132177 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681012 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$5,850,000Winn Jason3105 Southall LnFranklin37064
$425,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1082000 Shadow Green Dr 103Franklin37064
$260,000Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106202 Stoneway CtNolensville37135
$1,250,000Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 553428 Stagecoach DrFranklin37067
$1,131,720High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525120 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,106,232High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525114 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$799,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916733 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$947,836Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467933 Pine StFairview37062
$770,000Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 1132987 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$572,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16035 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,882,428Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374817 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,350,000Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 47 Pg 71512 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$764,900Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 1091108 Olde Cameron LnFranklin,37067
$865,000Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113123 Saddle Bridge LnFranklin37069
$419,000Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241627 Rosebrooke DrFranklin37067
$1,477,039Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892013 Vail TrNolensville37135
$383,150Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #90Franklin37064
$899,000328 Granbury StFranklin37064
$525,000Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 1552844 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$626,140Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298010 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,500,000Coffee William D Jr Pb 77 Pg 462766 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$490,0007495 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$720,0004525 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$525,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49810 West End CirFranklin37064
$825,000406 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$800,000Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 1016025 Huntmere AveFranklin37064
$970,000Cliffs @ Garrison Creek6049 Stone Cliff Pvt LnFranklin37064
$940,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443849 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$1,595,000Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1171052 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$732,900Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42487 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$1,411,303Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247531 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$774,996June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132658 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,689,000Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 1841004 Gasserway CirBrentwood37027
$1,416,233Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247519 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,454,215Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247500 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$760,000Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37346 Byron WayFranklin37064
$2,000,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1046223 Waxwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,345,600Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 1341037 Camley StFranklin37064
$760,000Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122387 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,145,000Hunterwood Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 104801 E Moran RdBrentwood37027
$1,369,546Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247856 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,0007861 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$655,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I307 Bel Aire DrFranklin37064
$1,029,665High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525498 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$216,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478019 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,810,545Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374725 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$665,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293152 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$790,000Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 1147163 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,150,0002365 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$945,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 691351 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$797,805Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827290 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$503,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513041 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$669,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84203 Camellia CtFranklin37064
$415,000Station South Pb 16 Pg 542816 Station South DrThompsons Station37179
$807,050Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827298 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,650,000Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230214 Battle AveFranklin37064
$559,900Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 312929 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 191416 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Benington Sec 6 Pb 58 Pg 1412609 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$1,620,282Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731050 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$1,700,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 81 Pg 871928 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$765,650Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 1061017 N Clubhouse CtFranklin37067
$558,414Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357018 Sully CtFairview37062
$785,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 494023 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,300,0006938 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$8,000,000Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 1004730 Edwardian Pvt TrFranklin37067
$2,855,523Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119291 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$954,900Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115104 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$1,500,000Country Road Trust Pb 83 Pg 458427 Pettus RdEagleville37060
$3,100,000Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 439556 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$902,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 501427 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513033 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$150,000Liberty Square Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 130807 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$434,900Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106104 Tate CtSpring Hill37174
$831,833Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14401 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$840,000Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148525 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$1,246,000Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 785112 Duckhorn CtFranklin37067

