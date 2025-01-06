Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 9, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 4018 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 2005 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $855,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7027 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $225,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8045 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $915,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1427 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $510,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 386 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $60,000 7174 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $2,655,670 Rosebrooke Sec5 1671 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,426,617 Cool Springs East Sec 16 Pb 27 Pg 13 7040 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $2,109,511 Watson Glen Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 118 216 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $161,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8004 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $401,000 Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105 148 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $765,099 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1744 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1636 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1638 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $15,500,000 Spacebox Se Pkwy 108 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Southgate Pb 8 Pg 127 92 Confederate Dr Franklin 37064 $771,500 Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 62 5007 Regent Dr Brentwood 37027 $614,900 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 3014 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $1,149,990 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2921 Paper Mill Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130 6326 Wescates Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,753,000 Turner Group Pb 70 Pg 77 2911 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,625,000 Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93 825 Pipers Ln Brentwood 37027 $590,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3016 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $638,999 Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145 2047 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,095,000 Woodway Pb 73 Pg 107 5102 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,540,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33 9201 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,250,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 38 222 Arrowhead Rd Franklin 37069 $185,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 114 Mitford Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 606 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $410,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 1208 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $804,233 1891 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $6,848,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7325 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $568,000 403 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $500,000 1109 Hwy 96 N Franklin 37064 $1,070,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 508 Braylon Cir Franklin 37064 $915,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 9007 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $750,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7155 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $417,500 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2222 Newport Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29 168 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $190,000 8470 Covington Rd Eagleville 37060 $615,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1308 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $971,295 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5113 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $660,250 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8392 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 531 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $580,994 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7024 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $471,091 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9004 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $468,000 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2177 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1012 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $5,850,000 Winn Jason 3105 Southall Ln Franklin 37064 $425,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 2000 Shadow Green Dr 103 Franklin 37064 $260,000 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 202 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55 3428 Stagecoach Dr Franklin 37067 $1,131,720 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5120 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,106,232 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5114 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $799,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6733 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $947,836 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7933 Pine St Fairview 37062 $770,000 Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113 2987 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $572,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6035 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,882,428 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4817 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,350,000 Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 47 Pg 71 512 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $764,900 Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109 1108 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin, 37067 $865,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113 123 Saddle Bridge Ln Franklin 37069 $419,000 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1627 Rosebrooke Dr Franklin 37067 $1,477,039 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2013 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $383,150 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #90 Franklin 37064 $899,000 328 Granbury St Franklin 37064 $525,000 Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155 2844 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $626,140 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8010 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,500,000 Coffee William D Jr Pb 77 Pg 46 2766 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $490,000 7495 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $720,000 4525 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $525,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 810 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $825,000 406 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $800,000 Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101 6025 Huntmere Ave Franklin 37064 $970,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek 6049 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $940,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3849 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,595,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 117 1052 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $732,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42 487 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,411,303 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7531 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $774,996 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2658 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,689,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184 1004 Gasserway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,416,233 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7519 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,454,215 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7500 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $760,000 Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37 346 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104 6223 Waxwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,345,600 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134 1037 Camley St Franklin 37064 $760,000 Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122 387 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,145,000 Hunterwood Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 104 801 E Moran Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,369,546 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7856 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 7861 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $655,000 Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I 307 Bel Aire Dr Franklin 37064 $1,029,665 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5498 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $216,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8019 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,810,545 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4725 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $665,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3152 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114 7163 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 2365 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $945,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69 1351 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $797,805 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7290 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $503,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3041 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $669,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 203 Camellia Ct Franklin 37064 $415,000 Station South Pb 16 Pg 54 2816 Station South Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $807,050 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7298 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,650,000 Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230 214 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $559,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 2929 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 1416 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Benington Sec 6 Pb 58 Pg 141 2609 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $1,620,282 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1050 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 81 Pg 87 1928 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,650 Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106 1017 N Clubhouse Ct Franklin 37067 $558,414 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7018 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $785,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 4023 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 6938 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $8,000,000 Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 100 4730 Edwardian Pvt Tr Franklin 37067 $2,855,523 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9291 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $954,900 Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115 104 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Country Road Trust Pb 83 Pg 45 8427 Pettus Rd Eagleville 37060 $3,100,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 43 9556 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $902,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 1427 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3033 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $150,000 Liberty Square Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 130 807 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $434,900 Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106 104 Tate Ct Spring Hill 37174 $831,833 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 401 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $840,000 Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148 525 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $1,246,000 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 78 5112 Duckhorn Ct Franklin 37067

