Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 9, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|4018 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|2005 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$855,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7027 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8045 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$915,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1427 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$510,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|386 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$60,000
|7174 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,655,670
|Rosebrooke Sec5
|1671 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,426,617
|Cool Springs East Sec 16 Pb 27 Pg 13
|7040 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,109,511
|Watson Glen Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 118
|216 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$161,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8004 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$401,000
|Liberty Square Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 105
|148 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,099
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1744 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1636 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1638 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$15,500,000
|Spacebox Se Pkwy
|108 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Southgate Pb 8 Pg 127
|92 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$771,500
|Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 62
|5007 Regent Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$614,900
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|3014 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,149,990
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2921 Paper Mill Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130
|6326 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,753,000
|Turner Group Pb 70 Pg 77
|2911 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,625,000
|Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93
|825 Pipers Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$590,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3016 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$638,999
|Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145
|2047 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,095,000
|Woodway Pb 73 Pg 107
|5102 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,540,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33
|9201 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,250,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 38
|222 Arrowhead Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$185,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|114 Mitford Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|606 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|1208 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$804,233
|1891 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,848,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7325 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$568,000
|403 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|1109 Hwy 96 N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|508 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|9007 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7155 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$417,500
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2222 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29
|168 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$190,000
|8470 Covington Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$615,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1308 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$971,295
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5113 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$660,250
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8392 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|531 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,994
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7024 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$471,091
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9004 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$468,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2177 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1012 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$5,850,000
|Winn Jason
|3105 Southall Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|202 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55
|3428 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,131,720
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5120 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,106,232
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5114 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$799,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6733 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$947,836
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7933 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$770,000
|Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113
|2987 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$572,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6035 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,882,428
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4817 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,350,000
|Westhaven Sec 10 Pb 47 Pg 71
|512 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,900
|Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109
|1108 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin,
|37067
|$865,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113
|123 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$419,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1627 Rosebrooke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,477,039
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2013 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$383,150
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #90
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,000
|328 Granbury St
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155
|2844 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$626,140
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8010 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000
|Coffee William D Jr Pb 77 Pg 46
|2766 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$490,000
|7495 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$720,000
|4525 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|810 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|406 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Stream Valley Sec14 Pb 65 Pg 101
|6025 Huntmere Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|6049 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3849 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,595,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 117
|1052 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$732,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42
|487 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,411,303
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7531 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$774,996
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2658 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,689,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 184
|1004 Gasserway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,416,233
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7519 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,454,215
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7500 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$760,000
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37
|346 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104
|6223 Waxwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,345,600
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134
|1037 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122
|387 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,145,000
|Hunterwood Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 13 Pg 104
|801 E Moran Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,369,546
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7856 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|7861 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$655,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 4 Block I
|307 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,029,665
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5498 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$216,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8019 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,810,545
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4725 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$665,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3152 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114
|7163 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|2365 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$945,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69
|1351 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$797,805
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7290 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$503,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3041 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$669,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|203 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Station South Pb 16 Pg 54
|2816 Station South Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$807,050
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7298 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,650,000
|Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 230
|214 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$559,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|2929 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|1416 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Benington Sec 6 Pb 58 Pg 141
|2609 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,620,282
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1050 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 81 Pg 87
|1928 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,650
|Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106
|1017 N Clubhouse Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$558,414
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7018 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|4023 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|6938 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$8,000,000
|Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 100
|4730 Edwardian Pvt Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,855,523
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9291 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$954,900
|Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115
|104 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Country Road Trust Pb 83 Pg 45
|8427 Pettus Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$3,100,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 43
|9556 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$902,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|1427 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3033 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$150,000
|Liberty Square Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 130
|807 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$434,900
|Lexington Farms Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 106
|104 Tate Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$831,833
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|401 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148
|525 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,246,000
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 Pb 59 Pg 78
|5112 Duckhorn Ct
|Franklin
|37067
