Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 6

See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$275,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 7
|4017 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,000.00
|4671 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$580,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 6
|3067 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1819 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$830,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|7006 Grackle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7117 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$762,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15
|83 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|5 Portrush Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Woodridge
|7511 Aubrey Ridge Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$428,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7037 Tartan Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|1010 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2101 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|236 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|743 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$758,190.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|202 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|2427 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$569,628.00
|Brentwood Park
|9006 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|3733 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,000,000.00
|Brentwood Towne Center
|122 Franklin Rd 200
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,500.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1605 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000.00
|Ledgelawn
|1007 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|915 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$414,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1607 Rosewood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,590,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1816 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,217,331.00
|Moon, Thomas W
|4902 Nuthatch Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Traditions Sec1
|1925 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Benelli Park Sec2
|1017 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1242 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3339 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1001 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,002.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|365 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|Southwalk
|Southwalk Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Davidson Co Line
|Nashville
|37221
|$575,000.00
|5976 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|108 Childs Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,000.00
|5722 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000.00
|S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|118 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|1934 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,528,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7
|815 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-a
|2030 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1506 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1289 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,460,000.00
|Leipers 4142 Llc
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9775 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$612,500.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3005 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$403,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,185,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3091 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,060.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3016 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|5722 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9304 Century Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|155 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$16,500,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec O
|125 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$10,300,000.00
|Belshire Village Ph 6
|5073 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,865,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 3
|558 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000.00
|6009 Yates Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$498,605.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1098 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 23
|615 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|103 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$323,890.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$647,621.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|906 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Battlefield
|107 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|1221 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Johns Murray E & Laurel A Johns
|2016 Skyview Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,150,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|300 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|8839 O C Floyd Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$390,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|2006 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$463,600.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7107 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$849,900.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|1044 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,988.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6049 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|517 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 9
|2020 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$282,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,849,746.00
|Grove Sec9
|8668 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,206,756.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9262 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$230,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3012 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$359,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|511 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$275,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|7075 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1599 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5090 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,835,501.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1615 Treehouse Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,370,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|507 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|105 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$735,300.00
|Cottonwood Est
|1316 Glade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9178 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$706,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1588 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|260 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$100,000.00
|7305 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$860,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3061 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,000,000.00
|4119 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1
|1959 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$397,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln #303
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1153 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$265,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #f-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|205 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$479,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|400 Preakness Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,051,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|103 Blackstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$175,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|225 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$909,041.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7001 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$729,573.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7137 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$269,000.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$774,900.00
|Barrington
|4131 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$490,000.00
|201 Swain Cir #303
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 12
|989 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,745,000.00
|Chapelwood
|217 Chapelwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1
|9337 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$95,000.00
|7207 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$420,258.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|359 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$386,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$60,000.00
|2732 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$22,000,000.00
|700 Westminster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,050,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|314 Oakvale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,305,960.00
|Splendor Ridge
|161 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,703,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3018 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$643,232.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7244 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$627,170.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7252 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|106 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$997,000.00
|328 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$709,441.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7604 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$366,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1249 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Whippoorwill Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$829,848.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2001 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|308 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Meadowview Est
|1985 Cedarmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$188,000.00
|Brush Creek Sec 2
|7106 Stony Brook Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 1
|Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|243 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$202,019.00
|Adkinson Ionia
|7409 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1905 Bugle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2748 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$556,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4005 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$434,472.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4023 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,400,000.00
|South Park
|143 Southeast Pkwy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$408,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1917 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|333 Jeb Stuart Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$335,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|702 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$728,995.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3310 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|1003 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$937,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1523 Fernwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$519,400.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1306 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$819,060.00
|Gordon Tommie Est
|Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Spring
|38476
|$900,000.00
|Sweeney Roy Douglas
|5875 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,731,683.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1897 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|110 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$357,100.00
|Sutherland Sec 1
|2807 Crystal Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,425,000.00
|Waggoner Annis
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,300,800.00
|Dartford
|Grand Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec10b
|1008 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$520,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph3
|4076 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,250,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs
|7129 Brandon Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$149,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|826 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$149,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|832 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$149,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|838 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,620,548.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|918 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|113 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$452,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$495,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 1
|1014 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 5
|1612 Ash Grove Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$462,500.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2668 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|824 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$382,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2
|7587 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|1125 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000.00
|7220 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Davis Kristy Subd
|2781 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7004 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$251,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1
|7106 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$393,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2
|125 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Monticello Sec 2
|201 Jefferson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,000.00
|Ewingville
|134 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1059 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|5901 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401