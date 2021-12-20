Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 6

See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $275,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 7 4017 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $390,000.00 4671 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $580,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 6 3067 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $405,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1819 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $830,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 7006 Grackle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7117 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $762,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 83 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 5 Portrush Ct Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Woodridge 7511 Aubrey Ridge Pl Fairview 37062 $428,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 7037 Tartan Crest Ct Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Echelon Sec1 1010 Echelon Dr Franklin 37064 $380,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2101 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 236 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $840,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 743 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $758,190.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 202 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Commons @ Gateway 2427 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $569,628.00 Brentwood Park 9006 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 3733 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,000,000.00 Brentwood Towne Center 122 Franklin Rd 200 Brentwood 37027 $435,500.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1605 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $2,750,000.00 Ledgelawn 1007 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,425,000.00 915 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $414,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1607 Rosewood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,590,000.00 Cromwell Sec 1 1816 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $2,217,331.00 Moon, Thomas W 4902 Nuthatch Ln Franklin 37064 $2,200,000.00 Traditions Sec1 1925 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Benelli Park Sec2 1017 Benelli Park Ct Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a 1242 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3339 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $595,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 19 1001 Dunrobin Dr Franklin 37067 $650,002.00 Cannonwood Sec 3 365 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 Southwalk Southwalk Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $630,000.00 Davidson Co Line Nashville 37221 $575,000.00 5976 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 108 Childs Ln Franklin 37067 $5,000.00 5722 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $370,000.00 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $460,000.00 Cadet Homes 118 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 1934 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,528,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 7 815 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $410,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 10-a 2030 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $225,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1506 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1289 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $2,460,000.00 Leipers 4142 Llc Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 9775 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $612,500.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 3005 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $403,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 104 Franklin 37064 $1,185,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3091 Conar St Franklin 37064 $510,060.00 Dartford Ph2 3016 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $500,000.00 5722 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9304 Century Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $690,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 155 Creekstone Blvd Franklin 37064 $16,500,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec O 125 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 $10,300,000.00 Belshire Village Ph 6 5073 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $1,865,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 3 558 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $325,000.00 6009 Yates Pvt Ct Nolensville 37135 $498,605.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1098 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec 23 615 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph7 103 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $323,890.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 204 Franklin 37064 $647,621.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 906 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 Battlefield 107 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Brenthaven Ph 1 1221 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Johns Murray E & Laurel A Johns 2016 Skyview Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,150,000.00 Iroquois Est 300 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 8839 O C Floyd Rd College Grove 37046 $390,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 2006 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $463,600.00 Meadow Wood Place 7107 Varden Ct Fairview 37062 $849,900.00 Waters Edge Sec2 1044 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $807,988.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6049 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 517 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $475,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 9 2020 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $282,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $1,849,746.00 Grove Sec9 8668 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,206,756.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9262 Berwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $230,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9 Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3012 Conar St Franklin 37064 $359,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 511 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $275,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 800 Vintage Green Ln 102 Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y 7075 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $550,000.00 Twin Oaks 1599 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 5090 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $1,835,501.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1615 Treehouse Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,370,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 507 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $499,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 105 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069 $735,300.00 Cottonwood Est 1316 Glade Dr Franklin 37069 $1,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9178 Keats St Franklin 37064 $706,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1588 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $580,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 3 260 Freedom Dr Franklin 37067 $100,000.00 7305 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $860,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 3061 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $3,000,000.00 4119 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $515,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1 1959 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $397,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln #303 Franklin 37064 $345,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 1153 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $265,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #f-4 Franklin 37064 $405,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 205 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $479,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 400 Preakness Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,051,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 103 Blackstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $175,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 225 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $909,041.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7001 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $729,573.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7137 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $269,000.00 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $774,900.00 Barrington 4131 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $490,000.00 201 Swain Cir #303 Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 12 989 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,745,000.00 Chapelwood 217 Chapelwood Dr Franklin 37069 $900,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 9337 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville 37135 $95,000.00 7207 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $420,258.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 359 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $386,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 205 Franklin 37064 $60,000.00 2732 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $22,000,000.00 700 Westminster Dr Franklin 37067 $3,050,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 314 Oakvale Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,305,960.00 Splendor Ridge 161 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,703,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3018 Conar St Franklin 37064 $643,232.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7244 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $627,170.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7252 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $425,000.00 Rolling Meadows 106 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $997,000.00 328 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $709,441.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7604 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $366,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 206 Franklin 37064 $489,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1249 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Whippoorwill Dr Fairview 37062 $829,848.00 Annecy Ph2a 2001 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 308 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $515,000.00 Meadowview Est 1985 Cedarmont Dr Franklin 37067 $188,000.00 Brush Creek Sec 2 7106 Stony Brook Dr Fairview 37062 $330,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 1 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 243 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $202,019.00 Adkinson Ionia 7409 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $1.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1905 Bugle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $415,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 2748 Mollys Ct Spring Hill 37174 $556,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 4005 Linden Ct Franklin 37069 $434,472.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4023 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $2,400,000.00 South Park 143 Southeast Pkwy Ct Franklin 37064 $408,900.00 Ridgeport Sec 6 1917 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $815,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 333 Jeb Stuart Dr Franklin 37069 $335,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 702 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $728,995.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3310 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000.00 Wakefield Sec 1 1003 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $937,000.00 Raintree Forest Reserve 1523 Fernwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $519,400.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1306 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $819,060.00 Gordon Tommie Est Oscar Green Rd Primm Spring 38476 $900,000.00 Sweeney Roy Douglas 5875 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,731,683.00 Traditions Sec5 1897 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 110 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $357,100.00 Sutherland Sec 1 2807 Crystal Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,425,000.00 Waggoner Annis Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $4,300,800.00 Dartford Grand Ave Spring Hill 37174 $810,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec10b 1008 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $520,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph3 4076 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $3,250,000.00 Brandon Park Downs 7129 Brandon Park Ct Franklin 37064 $149,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 826 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $149,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 832 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $149,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 838 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,620,548.00 Westhaven Sec52 918 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 113 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $452,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $495,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 1 1014 Cumberland Park Dr Franklin 37069 $800,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 5 1612 Ash Grove Ct Franklin 37069 $462,500.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2668 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 824 W Benjamin Ct Franklin 37067 $382,000.00 Cherokee Hills Ph 2 7587 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 1125 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $375,000.00 7220 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Davis Kristy Subd 2781 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7004 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $251,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 7106 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $393,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 2 125 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069 $600,000.00 Monticello Sec 2 201 Jefferson Dr Franklin 37064 $569,000.00 Ewingville 134 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 1059 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 5901 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401