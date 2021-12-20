Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 6-10, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$275,000.00Wades Grove Sec 74017 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$390,000.004671 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$580,000.00Wades Grove Sec 63067 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$405,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31819 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$830,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph27006 Grackle CtSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Sanford RdNolensville37135
$800,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17117 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$762,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec1583 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Governors Club The Ph 65 Portrush CtBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Woodridge7511 Aubrey Ridge PlFairview37062
$428,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17037 Tartan Crest CtBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Echelon Sec11010 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$380,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2101 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$200,000.00Meadowgreen Acres236 Derby LnFranklin37069
$840,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23743 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$758,190.00Lockwood Glen Sec8202 Moray CtFranklin37064
$500,000.00Commons @ Gateway2427 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$569,628.00Brentwood Park9006 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$740,000.003733 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$5,000,000.00Brentwood Towne Center122 Franklin Rd 200Brentwood37027
$435,500.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11605 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$2,750,000.00Ledgelawn1007 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,425,000.00915 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$414,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11607 Rosewood DrBrentwood37027
$1,590,000.00Cromwell Sec 11816 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$2,217,331.00Moon, Thomas W4902 Nuthatch LnFranklin37064
$2,200,000.00Traditions Sec11925 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Benelli Park Sec21017 Benelli Park CtFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1242 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$415,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3339 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$595,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191001 Dunrobin DrFranklin37067
$650,002.00Cannonwood Sec 3365 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$2,000,000.00SouthwalkSouthwalk Pvt DrNolensville37135
$630,000.00Davidson Co LineNashville37221
$575,000.005976 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$675,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1108 Childs LnFranklin37067
$5,000.005722 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$370,000.00S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$460,000.00Cadet Homes118 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$965,000.001934 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,528,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 7815 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$410,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 10-a2030 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$225,000.00Orleans Est Condos1506 Granville RdFranklin37064
$300,000.00Carriage Park Condos1289 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$2,460,000.00Leipers 4142 LlcOld Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$550,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59775 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$612,500.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13005 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$403,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 104Franklin37064
$1,185,000.00Westhaven Sec573091 Conar StFranklin37064
$510,060.00Dartford Ph23016 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$500,000.005722 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$975,000.00Oakhall Sec 29304 Century Oak CtBrentwood37027
$690,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2155 Creekstone BlvdFranklin37064
$16,500,000.00Aspen Grove Sec O125 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067
$10,300,000.00Belshire Village Ph 65073 Main StSpring Hill37174
$1,865,000.00Belle Rive Ph 3558 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$325,000.006009 Yates Pvt CtNolensville37135
$498,605.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11098 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 23615 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$480,000.00Copper Ridge Ph7103 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$323,890.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 204Franklin37064
$647,621.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2906 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$540,000.00Battlefield107 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Brenthaven Ph 11221 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Johns Murray E & Laurel A Johns2016 Skyview Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$3,150,000.00Iroquois Est300 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$500,000.008839 O C Floyd RdCollege Grove37046
$390,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 342006 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$463,600.00Meadow Wood Place7107 Varden CtFairview37062
$849,900.00Waters Edge Sec21044 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$807,988.00Brixworth Ph7c6049 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00517 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$475,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 92020 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$282,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$1,849,746.00Grove Sec98668 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,206,756.00Witherspoon Sec69262 Berwyn CtBrentwood37027
$230,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9Franklin37064
$1,650,000.00Westhaven Sec573012 Conar StFranklin37064
$359,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$535,000.00511 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$275,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 102Franklin37064
$550,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y7075 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$550,000.00Twin Oaks1599 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$820,000.00Westhaven Sec 405090 Donovan StFranklin37064
$1,835,501.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41615 Treehouse CtBrentwood37027
$1,370,000.00Brentwood Country Club507 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$499,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1105 Deercrest CirFranklin37069
$735,300.00Cottonwood Est1316 Glade DrFranklin37069
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec 419178 Keats StFranklin37064
$706,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1588 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$580,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3260 Freedom DrFranklin37067
$100,000.007305 Lake RdFairview37062
$860,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13061 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$3,000,000.004119 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$515,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec11959 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$397,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln #303Franklin37064
$345,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41153 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$265,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #f-4Franklin37064
$405,000.00Meadowgreen Acres205 Derby LnFranklin37069
$479,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1400 Preakness DrThompsons Station37179
$1,051,000.00Shadow Creek @103 Blackstone CtBrentwood37027
$175,000.00Meadowgreen Acres225 Derby LnFranklin37069
$909,041.00Vineyard Valley Sec17001 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$729,573.00Vineyard Valley Sec37137 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$269,000.00Sanford RdNolensville37135
$774,900.00Barrington4131 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$490,000.00201 Swain Cir #303Franklin37064
$520,000.00Stonebrook Sec 12989 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$1,745,000.00Chapelwood217 Chapelwood DrFranklin37069
$900,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec19337 Norwegian Red DrNolensville37135
$95,000.007207 Cox PkFairview37062
$420,258.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a359 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$386,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 205Franklin37064
$60,000.002732 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$22,000,000.00700 Westminster DrFranklin37067
$3,050,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 6314 Oakvale DrBrentwood37027
$2,305,960.00Splendor Ridge161 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,703,000.00Westhaven Sec573018 Conar StFranklin37064
$643,232.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47244 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$627,170.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47252 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$425,000.00Rolling Meadows106 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$997,000.00328 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$709,441.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47604 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$366,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 206Franklin37064
$489,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31249 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Whippoorwill DrFairview37062
$829,848.00Annecy Ph2a2001 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,100,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2308 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$515,000.00Meadowview Est1985 Cedarmont DrFranklin37067
$188,000.00Brush Creek Sec 27106 Stony Brook DrFairview37062
$330,000.00Hillview Est Sec 1Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C243 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$202,019.00Adkinson Ionia7409 Wiley CirFairview37062
$1.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11905 Bugle CtSpring Hill37174
$415,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42748 Mollys CtSpring Hill37174
$556,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-14005 Linden CtFranklin37069
$434,472.00Cumberland Estates Ph34023 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$2,400,000.00South Park143 Southeast Pkwy CtFranklin37064
$408,900.00Ridgeport Sec 61917 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$815,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1333 Jeb Stuart DrFranklin37069
$335,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1702 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$728,995.00Tollgate Village Sec153310 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$380,000.00Wakefield Sec 11003 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$937,000.00Raintree Forest Reserve1523 Fernwood CtBrentwood37027
$519,400.00Mckays Mill Sec 301306 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$819,060.00Gordon Tommie EstOscar Green RdPrimm Spring38476
$900,000.00Sweeney Roy Douglas5875 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,731,683.00Traditions Sec51897 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2110 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$357,100.00Sutherland Sec 12807 Crystal CtThompsons Station37179
$1,425,000.00Waggoner AnnisSpanntown RdArrington37014
$4,300,800.00DartfordGrand AveSpring Hill37174
$810,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec10b1008 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$520,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph34076 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$3,250,000.00Brandon Park Downs7129 Brandon Park CtFranklin37064
$149,900.00Westhaven Sec59826 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$149,900.00Westhaven Sec59832 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$149,900.00Westhaven Sec59838 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,620,548.00Westhaven Sec52918 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$350,000.00Meadowgreen Acres113 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37069
$452,000.00Kings Chapel Sec10Torquay CtArrington37014
$495,000.00Gateway Village Sec 11014 Cumberland Park DrFranklin37069
$800,000.00River Rest Est Sec 51612 Ash Grove CtFranklin37069
$462,500.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12668 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$510,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5824 W Benjamin CtFranklin37067
$382,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 27587 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$800,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 51125 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$375,000.007220 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$600,000.00Davis Kristy Subd2781 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$475,000.00Morningside Sec 57004 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$251,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 17106 Wheat RdFairview37062
$393,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2125 Deercrest CirFranklin37069
$600,000.00Monticello Sec 2201 Jefferson DrFranklin37064
$569,000.00Ewingville134 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$740,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21059 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$525,000.005901 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401

