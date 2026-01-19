Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from December 29, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$391,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #b-101Franklin37064
$750,000Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62260 Forest TrlBrentwood37027
$587,500Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 5541036 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$605,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block G215 Ash DrFranklin37067
$185,000S&w Fairview Partners Pb 86 Pg 61King RdFairview37062
$990,990High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145204 Kaline Pvt DrArrington37014
$665,000Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74205 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$1,281,244Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311018 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$720,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5171 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$1,383,0003730 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$1,550,000Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 571901 New Bristol LnBrentwood37027
$629,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128462 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$397,4851081 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,066,805June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29217 Tahoe AlleyThompsons Station37179
$1,166,392Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1256001 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,061,968June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29213 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$905,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29313 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$6,400,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557569 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$834,660Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253060 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$446,1251085 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$833,480Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662412 Nolan DrFranklin37064
$395,0007522 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,436,257Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685093 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$582,820Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142469 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$850,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74018 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$645,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79083 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$574,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142463 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$592,0002101 Branford Place 201Thompsons Station37179
$185,000Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118403 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$750,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177488 Atwater CirFairview37062
$559,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128231 Ribbon LnFranklin37064
$299,900Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817138 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,276,210Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311107 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$399,9401079 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$749,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128445 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$232,200Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118403 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$624,821Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142465 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$579,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128243 Ribbon LnFranklin37064
$559,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128237 Ribbon LnFranklin37064
$320,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817114 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$624,545Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142467 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$11,325,000Maryland Farms Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 1075200 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$995,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771201 Bradshaw LnNolensville37135
$4,216,250Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808454 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,118,345Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658225 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$434,5601077 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$412,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238080 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$310,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698725 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$1,175,000Woodside Pb 34 Pg 924965 Smithson RdSpring Hill37174
$1,509,900Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 1248027 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$607,040Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142456 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$1,315,000Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507412 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$829,000Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 463236 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$799,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351108 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$5,000,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98443 Canterbury RiseFranklin37067
$2,420,695Tanyard Springs Commercial Pb 40 Pg 1354837 Main StSpring Hill37174
$335,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557148 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$958,000Spring Hill Place Sec 4 Pb 40 Pg 831308 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346313 Turkey Foot CtFranklin37067
$669,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143671 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 191415 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$570,000Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37100 Basil CtFranklin37064
$2,575,570Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812007 Hamilton WayFranklin37067
$614,419Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142462 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$927,225Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441249 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$387,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557166 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$5,570,000Boxley Springs Pb 78 Pg 243120 Boxley View LnFranklin37064
$525,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1453008 Wilcot WayFranklin37069
$1,275,000Brookfield Sec 6-a Pb 33 Pg 472477 Titans LnBrentwood37027
$405,575Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 304Thompsons Station37179
$269,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 202Thompsons Station37179
$249,650Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 102Thompsons Station37179
$254,225Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 106Thompsons Station37179
$327,400Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 103Thompsons Station37179
$269,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 302Thompsons Station37179
$560,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092015 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$900,000524 Natchez Bend RdNashville37221
$455,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 83 Block D313 Highland AveFranklin37064
$2,500,0001410 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$439,525Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 305Thompsons Station37179
$1,205,700Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79113 Fairmore CtFranklin37064
$1,587,383Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251019 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$862,400June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143105 Cardiff DrSpring Hill37174
$825,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122189 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$354,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557180 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$799,110Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253054 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$767,190Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1257025 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,590,000Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731002 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$1,476,520High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 136013 Elliott Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,665,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1394105 Welham Square PvtFranklin37069
$1,463,326Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685085 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$835,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106229 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$1,370,996Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685104 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$410,000Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267222 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$859,900Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377341 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$322,5007312 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$640,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142458 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$719,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467705 Woodford DrFairview37062
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537337 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$826,100June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29316 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$2,925,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110165 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$900,000Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 478009 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$1,570,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401502 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 1213114 Fair Farm Pvt WayArrington37014
$500,500Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34303 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$1,125,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31043 Calico StFranklin37064
$600,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54406 Roberts StFranklin37064
$775,000Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 1147156 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,499,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477031 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$460,000Towne Village @ Tollgate 2017 Bungalow DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191314 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$480,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 302070 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$900,000Perkins RdCounty
$380,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557154 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,773,729Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39Florim CtFairview37062
$878,900Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662424 Nolan DrFranklin37064
$820,000Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113522 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$1,025,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675846 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$1,213,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401421 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$610,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28264 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$1,090,000Concord Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 1321000 Lower Stow CtBrentwood37027
$700,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264019 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$1,658,759Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921061 William StFranklin37064
$2,380,0001408 Adams StFranklin37064
$615,000Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106829 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$1,900,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954517 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,870,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104528 Waxwood DrBrentwood37027
$550,000609 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$2,200,00011 South Pb 71 Pg 5113 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$1,000,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 40 Pg 9602 Firefox DrBrentwood37027
$1,416,500Littlebury Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 873313 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Sta37179
$8,300,000Maryland Farms South Pb 28 Pg 505129 Virginia WayBrentwood37027
$898,903Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106202 Stoneway CtNolensville37135

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here