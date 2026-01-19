Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 29, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 29, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$391,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #b-101
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62
|260 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$587,500
|Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554
|1036 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$605,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block G
|215 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$185,000
|S&w Fairview Partners Pb 86 Pg 61
|King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$990,990
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5204 Kaline Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$665,000
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74
|205 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,281,244
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1018 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5
|171 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,383,000
|3730 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,550,000
|Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57
|1901 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$629,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|462 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$397,485
|1081 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,066,805
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|217 Tahoe Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,166,392
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|6001 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,061,968
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|213 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$905,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|313 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,400,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7569 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$834,660
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3060 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$446,125
|1085 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$833,480
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2412 Nolan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|7522 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,436,257
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5093 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$582,820
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|469 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4018 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9083 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$574,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|463 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,000
|2101 Branford Place 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$185,000
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|403 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7488 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$559,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|231 Ribbon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$299,900
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7138 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,276,210
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1107 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,940
|1079 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|445 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$232,200
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|403 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$624,821
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|465 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|243 Ribbon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$559,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|237 Ribbon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7114 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$624,545
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|467 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$11,325,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 107
|5200 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$995,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1201 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,216,250
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8454 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,118,345
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8225 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$434,560
|1077 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$412,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8080 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$310,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8725 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,175,000
|Woodside Pb 34 Pg 92
|4965 Smithson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,509,900
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124
|8027 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$607,040
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|456 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,315,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7412 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,000
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|3236 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1108 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,000,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|443 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,420,695
|Tanyard Springs Commercial Pb 40 Pg 135
|4837 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$335,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7148 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$958,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4 Pb 40 Pg 83
|1308 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6313 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$669,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|671 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|1415 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000
|Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37
|100 Basil Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,575,570
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2007 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$614,419
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|462 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$927,225
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1249 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$387,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7166 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,570,000
|Boxley Springs Pb 78 Pg 24
|3120 Boxley View Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|3008 Wilcot Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,275,000
|Brookfield Sec 6-a Pb 33 Pg 47
|2477 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,575
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 304
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$269,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 202
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$249,650
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 102
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$254,225
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 106
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$327,400
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 103
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$269,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2015 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|524 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$455,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 83 Block D
|313 Highland Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|1410 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,525
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 305
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,205,700
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|113 Fairmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,587,383
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1019 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$862,400
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|105 Cardiff Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2189 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$354,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7180 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$799,110
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3054 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$767,190
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|7025 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,590,000
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1002 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,476,520
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|6013 Elliott Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,665,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|4105 Welham Square Pvt
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,463,326
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5085 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$835,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106
|229 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,370,996
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5104 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$410,000
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7222 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$859,900
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7341 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$322,500
|7312 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$640,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|458 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7705 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7337 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$826,100
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|316 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,925,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|165 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47
|8009 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,570,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1502 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121
|3114 Fair Farm Pvt Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34
|303 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,125,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1043 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|406 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114
|7156 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,499,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7031 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Towne Village @ Tollgate
|2017 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1314 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 30
|2070 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Perkins Rd
|County
|$380,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7154 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,773,729
|Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39
|Florim Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$878,900
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2424 Nolan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113
|522 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5846 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,213,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1421 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|264 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,090,000
|Concord Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132
|1000 Lower Stow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4019 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,658,759
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1061 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,380,000
|1408 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|829 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4517 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,870,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104
|528 Waxwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|609 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|11 South Pb 71 Pg 5
|113 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 40 Pg 9
|602 Firefox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,416,500
|Littlebury Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 87
|3313 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$8,300,000
|Maryland Farms South Pb 28 Pg 50
|5129 Virginia Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$898,903
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|202 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
