Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 29, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 29, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $391,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #b-101 Franklin 37064 $750,000 Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62 260 Forest Trl Brentwood 37027 $587,500 Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554 1036 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $605,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block G 215 Ash Dr Franklin 37067 $185,000 S&w Fairview Partners Pb 86 Pg 61 King Rd Fairview 37062 $990,990 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5204 Kaline Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $665,000 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74 205 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,281,244 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1018 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $720,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5 171 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $1,383,000 3730 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $1,550,000 Taramore Ph12 Pb 72 Pg 57 1901 New Bristol Ln Brentwood 37027 $629,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 462 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $397,485 1081 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,066,805 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 217 Tahoe Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $1,166,392 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 6001 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,061,968 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 213 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $905,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 313 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $6,400,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7569 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $834,660 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3060 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $446,125 1085 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $833,480 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2412 Nolan Dr Franklin 37064 $395,000 7522 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,436,257 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5093 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $582,820 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 469 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4018 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9083 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $574,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 463 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $592,000 2101 Branford Place 201 Thompsons Station 37179 $185,000 Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118 403 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7488 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $559,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 231 Ribbon Ln Franklin 37064 $299,900 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7138 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,276,210 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1107 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $399,940 1079 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $749,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 445 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $232,200 Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118 403 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $624,821 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 465 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $579,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 243 Ribbon Ln Franklin 37064 $559,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 237 Ribbon Ln Franklin 37064 $320,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7114 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $624,545 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 467 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $11,325,000 Maryland Farms Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 107 5200 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $995,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1201 Bradshaw Ln Nolensville 37135 $4,216,250 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8454 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,118,345 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8225 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $434,560 1077 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $412,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8080 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $310,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8725 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $1,175,000 Woodside Pb 34 Pg 92 4965 Smithson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,509,900 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124 8027 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $607,040 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 456 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,315,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7412 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $829,000 Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46 3236 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $799,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1108 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $5,000,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 443 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 $2,420,695 Tanyard Springs Commercial Pb 40 Pg 135 4837 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $335,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7148 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $958,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 4 Pb 40 Pg 83 1308 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6313 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin 37067 $669,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 671 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 1415 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000 Charlton Green Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 37 100 Basil Ct Franklin 37064 $2,575,570 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2007 Hamilton Way Franklin 37067 $614,419 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 462 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $927,225 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1249 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $387,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7166 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $5,570,000 Boxley Springs Pb 78 Pg 24 3120 Boxley View Ln Franklin 37064 $525,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 3008 Wilcot Way Franklin 37069 $1,275,000 Brookfield Sec 6-a Pb 33 Pg 47 2477 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 $405,575 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 304 Thompsons Station 37179 $269,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 202 Thompsons Station 37179 $249,650 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 102 Thompsons Station 37179 $254,225 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 106 Thompsons Station 37179 $327,400 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 103 Thompsons Station 37179 $269,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 302 Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2015 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 524 Natchez Bend Rd Nashville 37221 $455,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 83 Block D 313 Highland Ave Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 1410 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $439,525 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 305 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,205,700 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 113 Fairmore Ct Franklin 37064 $1,587,383 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1019 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $862,400 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 105 Cardiff Dr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2189 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $354,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7180 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $799,110 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3054 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $767,190 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 7025 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,590,000 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1002 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,476,520 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 6013 Elliott Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,665,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 4105 Welham Square Pvt Franklin 37069 $1,463,326 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5085 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $835,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106 229 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $1,370,996 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5104 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $410,000 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7222 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $859,900 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7341 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $322,500 7312 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $640,000 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 458 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $719,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7705 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7337 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $826,100 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 316 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,925,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 165 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $900,000 Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47 8009 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $1,570,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1502 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121 3114 Fair Farm Pvt Way Arrington 37014 $500,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34 303 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $1,125,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1043 Calico St Franklin 37064 $600,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 406 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $775,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114 7156 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,499,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7031 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $460,000 Towne Village @ Tollgate 2017 Bungalow Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1314 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $480,000 Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 30 2070 Dinan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Perkins Rd County $380,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7154 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,773,729 Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39 Florim Ct Fairview 37062 $878,900 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2424 Nolan Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000 Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113 522 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5846 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $1,213,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1421 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 264 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,090,000 Concord Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132 1000 Lower Stow Ct Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 4019 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,658,759 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1061 William St Franklin 37064 $2,380,000 1408 Adams St Franklin 37064 $615,000 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 829 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4517 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,870,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104 528 Waxwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000 609 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 11 South Pb 71 Pg 5 113 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 40 Pg 9 602 Firefox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,416,500 Littlebury Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 87 3313 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Sta 37179 $8,300,000 Maryland Farms South Pb 28 Pg 50 5129 Virginia Way Brentwood 37027 $898,903 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 202 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email