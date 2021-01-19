Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 29

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 29-31, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
1500000Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
820000Sonoma9611 Rittenberry DrBrentwoodTN37027
539000Berry Farms Town Center2063 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
7500007130 New Hope RdFairviewTN37062
305940Mooreland304 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
1049000Grove8932 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
652330Scales Farmstead400 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
7000004311 Peyt-Trinity RdFranklinTN37064
627500Highland Gardens108 Carolyn AveFranklinTN37064
805000Watkins Creek3451 Stagecoach DrFranklinTN37067
340000Cherokee Hills7583 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
1075000Magnolia Vale9615 Mitchell PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
723000Stephens Valley277 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
645000Montpier Farms1204 Perkins LnFranklinTN37069
1650000510 S Margin StFranklinTN37064
56000Taylor Kenny7312 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
499990Waters Edge2019 Inland DrFranklinTN37064
792848Westhaven948 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
529900Fields Of Canterbury2024 Callaway Park PlThompsons StationTN37179
610000Berry Farms Town Center3001 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
1500000Arrington Ridge7033 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
745000King George W6735 Arno-Allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
454990Burberry Glen784 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
131875Falls Grove7161 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
589290Falls Grove7085 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
500000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4136 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
678000Fieldstone Farms200 Bexley Park DrFranklinTN37069
1696600Grove9121 Joiner Creek CtCollege GroveTN37046
20000009135 Old Smyrna RdBrentwoodTN37027
282500Highland Gardens308 Mercury DrFranklinTN37064
277000Ridgeport1828 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
427000Buckner Crossing1083 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
677500Stable Acres7203 Cutters Crossing CtFairviewTN37062
1060000Fields Of CanterburyLioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
232500Fields Of CanterburyCarena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
380000Simmons Ridge4020 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
294000Snoddy GerryN Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
601266Scales Farmstead2065 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
672940Scales Farmstead425 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
570050Tollgate Village2261 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
267000Fernvale Heights7141 Catherine DrFairviewTN37062
1550000Grace Creek Valley4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
508775Brixworth1714 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
1100000Benelli Park1022 Benelli Park CtFranklinTN37064
485000Telfair458 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
250000Reserve @ Raintree ForestEastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
5200004514 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
425000Wades Grove5005 Speight StSpring HillTN37174
281000Shirebrook201 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
265000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #117FranklinTN37064
5995000Schneider Jack S7740 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
357500James313 James AveFranklinTN37064
4050001832 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
3250000Cool Springs West500 Cool Springs BlvdFranklinTN37067
550851Stephens Valley938 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
170000Whistle Stop Farms2022 Conductor LnThompsons StationTN37179
553960Stream Valley3007 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
240800Orleans Est Condos1902 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
360093Stephens Valley148 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
699900Hunter Meade7111 Talley Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
254900Cochran Trace2920 Torrence TrlSpring HillTN37174
899000Kings Chapel4608 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
900000Berry Home Place311 Berry CirFranklinTN37064
1481179Westhaven4023 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
745626Highlands @ Ladd Park5001 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
725000Jackson Lake134 Jackson Lake DrFranklinTN37069
868600WesthavenCheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
678670Falls Grove6817 Flower Hill DrCollege GroveTN37046
635000Lockwood Glen2040 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
161500Grove8712 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
614314Bushnell Farm2072 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
320000Spring Hill2274 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
162500Riverbluff1057 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
162500Riverbluff1004 Wetzel DrBrentwoodTN37027
200000Harpeth School RdHarpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
200000Harpeth School RdHarpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
200000Harpeth School RdHarpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
534535Falls Grove7072 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
334900Sharpes Run7591 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
1638000Hardeman SpringsHardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
455000Dallas Downs155 Middleboro CirFranklinTN37064
700000MultiHargrove RdFranklinTN37064
425000Everbright220 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
275000Belle Chase Farms2501 Belle Brook DrFranklinTN37067
503619Otter Creek Springs7003 Otter Springs DrFairviewTN37062
727130Highlands @ Ladd Park2031 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
450000Westhaven106 Front St #10FranklinTN37064
170900Westhaven2013 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
819701Lockwood Glen216 Halswelle DrFairviewTN37062
474900631 Grant Park CtFranklinTN37067
690000Arrington Retr156 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
278500Western Woods7508 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairviewTN37062
16500003883 Perkins RdThompsons StationTN37179
4150001165 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
580000Cottonwood Est511 Arbor DrFranklinTN37069
426000River Rest Est2002 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
405000Hampton Reserve9556 Yellow Finch CtBrentwoodTN37027
4500000Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
443000Buckingham Park1358 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
1625000Governors Club The239 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
236964Stephens Valley357 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
350000Preserve @ Concord9481 Highland Bend CtBrentwoodTN37027
615000Brenthaven1415 Knox Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
595000Mckays Mill3061 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
800000Sec1572 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
6500006923 Cross Keys RdCollege GroveTN37046
965000Cromwell1802 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
936866Hardeman Springs5821 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
830678Hardeman Springs5529 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
574834Bushnell Farm2096 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
459053Burberry Glen805 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
1531900Durham Manor2204 Grey Cliff DrFranklinTN37064
383000Copper Ridge2067 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
685000(145-01023&145-01012) Clayton Arnold RdThompsons StationTN37179
643865Stream Valley125 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
355000Windsor Park75 Alton Park LnFranklinTN37069
509415Otter Creek Springs7179 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
975000River Oaks300 Appomattox DrBrentwoodTN37027
630000Shadow Creek312 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
710000Oakleaf2230 Oakbranch CirFranklinTN37064
6150007335 Old Cox PkBon AquaTN37025
1203365Traditions1863 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
410000Rev1636 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
110000Arrington Retreat243 Rock Cress RdArringtonTN37014
815000Sunny Side2022 Valley CtBrentwoodTN37027
473690Sullivan Farms601 Kiltie WayFranklinTN37064
459900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4189 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
1250000Laurels West9436 Weatherly DrBrentwoodTN37027
325000Cherokee Hills7579 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
450000BrooklandsAberleigh RdFranklinTN37064
72000Copper Ridge3005 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
380340Copper Ridge3065 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
542705Stream Valley2007 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
365079Copper Ridge3049 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
928286Kingsbarns2013 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
473169Keystone1300 Keystone CtFranklinTN37064
515000Westhaven604 Watermark WaFranklinTN37064
1825000Troubadour8013 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
340000Mooreland1625 Vineland DrBrentwoodTN37027
182900Westhaven943 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
167000Westhaven1019 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
167900Westhaven1001 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
806462Westhaven1050 Calico StFranklinTN37064
2315000Harlinsdale Manor126 Harlinsdale CtFranklinTN37069
412800Westhaven(064P H 25,28) Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
950000Lynnwood Downs3026 Smith LnFranklinTN37069
1625000Troubadour8005 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
488255Brixworth1700 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
555000Avalon346 Wandering CirFranklinTN37067
660000Cedarmont Valley410 Martingale DrFranklinTN37067
600000Sturbridge Pointe305 Richmond PlaceFranklinTN37064
1012543Meacham HardingLeipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
449000Campbell Station1079 Auldridge DrSpring HillTN37174
465000Bent Creek225 Bent Creek TrFranklinTN37067
759000Autumn Ridge1003 Gadwall LnSpring HillTN37174
1845000TraditionsTraditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
461425Brixworth3014 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
293000Agusta Place2890 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
205400Newport Valley1023 Mckenna DrThompsons StationTN37179
525875Scales Farmstead2056 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
531000Brentwood Park9008 Forest Lawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
449900Fieldstone Farms481 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
209626Stephens Valley629 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
170728Stephens Valley649 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221

 

