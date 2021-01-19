Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 29

See where houses sold for December 29-31, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|1500000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|820000
|Sonoma
|9611 Rittenberry Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|539000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2063 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|7130 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|305940
|Mooreland
|304 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1049000
|Grove
|8932 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|652330
|Scales Farmstead
|400 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|700000
|4311 Peyt-Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|627500
|Highland Gardens
|108 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|805000
|Watkins Creek
|3451 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|340000
|Cherokee Hills
|7583 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1075000
|Magnolia Vale
|9615 Mitchell Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|723000
|Stephens Valley
|277 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|645000
|Montpier Farms
|1204 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1650000
|510 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|56000
|Taylor Kenny
|7312 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|499990
|Waters Edge
|2019 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|792848
|Westhaven
|948 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|529900
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2024 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|610000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|3001 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1500000
|Arrington Ridge
|7033 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|745000
|King George W
|6735 Arno-Allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|454990
|Burberry Glen
|784 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|131875
|Falls Grove
|7161 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|589290
|Falls Grove
|7085 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|500000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4136 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|678000
|Fieldstone Farms
|200 Bexley Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1696600
|Grove
|9121 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|2000000
|9135 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|282500
|Highland Gardens
|308 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|277000
|Ridgeport
|1828 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|427000
|Buckner Crossing
|1083 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|677500
|Stable Acres
|7203 Cutters Crossing Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1060000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|232500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|380000
|Simmons Ridge
|4020 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|294000
|Snoddy Gerry
|N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|601266
|Scales Farmstead
|2065 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|672940
|Scales Farmstead
|425 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|570050
|Tollgate Village
|2261 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|267000
|Fernvale Heights
|7141 Catherine Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1550000
|Grace Creek Valley
|4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|508775
|Brixworth
|1714 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1100000
|Benelli Park
|1022 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|Telfair
|458 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|520000
|4514 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Wades Grove
|5005 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|281000
|Shirebrook
|201 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|265000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #117
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|5995000
|Schneider Jack S
|7740 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|357500
|James
|313 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|405000
|1832 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3250000
|Cool Springs West
|500 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|550851
|Stephens Valley
|938 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2022 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|553960
|Stream Valley
|3007 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|240800
|Orleans Est Condos
|1902 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|360093
|Stephens Valley
|148 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|699900
|Hunter Meade
|7111 Talley Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|254900
|Cochran Trace
|2920 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|899000
|Kings Chapel
|4608 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|900000
|Berry Home Place
|311 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1481179
|Westhaven
|4023 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|745626
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|5001 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|725000
|Jackson Lake
|134 Jackson Lake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|868600
|Westhaven
|Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|678670
|Falls Grove
|6817 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|635000
|Lockwood Glen
|2040 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|161500
|Grove
|8712 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|614314
|Bushnell Farm
|2072 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Spring Hill
|2274 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|162500
|Riverbluff
|1057 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|162500
|Riverbluff
|1004 Wetzel Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|200000
|Harpeth School Rd
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|200000
|Harpeth School Rd
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|200000
|Harpeth School Rd
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|534535
|Falls Grove
|7072 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|334900
|Sharpes Run
|7591 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1638000
|Hardeman Springs
|Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|455000
|Dallas Downs
|155 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Multi
|Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Everbright
|220 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275000
|Belle Chase Farms
|2501 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|503619
|Otter Creek Springs
|7003 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|727130
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2031 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Westhaven
|106 Front St #10
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|170900
|Westhaven
|2013 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|819701
|Lockwood Glen
|216 Halswelle Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|474900
|631 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|690000
|Arrington Retr
|156 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|278500
|Western Woods
|7508 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1650000
|3883 Perkins Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|415000
|1165 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|580000
|Cottonwood Est
|511 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|426000
|River Rest Est
|2002 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|405000
|Hampton Reserve
|9556 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|4500000
|Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|443000
|Buckingham Park
|1358 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1625000
|Governors Club The
|239 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|236964
|Stephens Valley
|357 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|350000
|Preserve @ Concord
|9481 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|615000
|Brenthaven
|1415 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|595000
|Mckays Mill
|3061 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|800000
|Sec
|1572 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|650000
|6923 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|965000
|Cromwell
|1802 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|936866
|Hardeman Springs
|5821 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|830678
|Hardeman Springs
|5529 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|574834
|Bushnell Farm
|2096 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|459053
|Burberry Glen
|805 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1531900
|Durham Manor
|2204 Grey Cliff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|383000
|Copper Ridge
|2067 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|685000
|(145-01023&145-01012) Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|643865
|Stream Valley
|125 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Windsor Park
|75 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|509415
|Otter Creek Springs
|7179 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|975000
|River Oaks
|300 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|630000
|Shadow Creek
|312 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|710000
|Oakleaf
|2230 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|615000
|7335 Old Cox Pk
|Bon Aqua
|TN
|37025
|1203365
|Traditions
|1863 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|410000
|Rev
|1636 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|110000
|Arrington Retreat
|243 Rock Cress Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|815000
|Sunny Side
|2022 Valley Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|473690
|Sullivan Farms
|601 Kiltie Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|459900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4189 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1250000
|Laurels West
|9436 Weatherly Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|325000
|Cherokee Hills
|7579 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|450000
|Brooklands
|Aberleigh Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|72000
|Copper Ridge
|3005 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|380340
|Copper Ridge
|3065 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|542705
|Stream Valley
|2007 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|365079
|Copper Ridge
|3049 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|928286
|Kingsbarns
|2013 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|473169
|Keystone
|1300 Keystone Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Westhaven
|604 Watermark Wa
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1825000
|Troubadour
|8013 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|340000
|Mooreland
|1625 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|182900
|Westhaven
|943 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|167000
|Westhaven
|1019 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|167900
|Westhaven
|1001 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|806462
|Westhaven
|1050 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2315000
|Harlinsdale Manor
|126 Harlinsdale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|412800
|Westhaven
|(064P H 25,28) Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|950000
|Lynnwood Downs
|3026 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1625000
|Troubadour
|8005 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|488255
|Brixworth
|1700 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|555000
|Avalon
|346 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|660000
|Cedarmont Valley
|410 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|305 Richmond Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1012543
|Meacham Harding
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449000
|Campbell Station
|1079 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|465000
|Bent Creek
|225 Bent Creek Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|759000
|Autumn Ridge
|1003 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1845000
|Traditions
|Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|461425
|Brixworth
|3014 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|293000
|Agusta Place
|2890 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|205400
|Newport Valley
|1023 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|525875
|Scales Farmstead
|2056 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|531000
|Brentwood Park
|9008 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|449900
|Fieldstone Farms
|481 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|209626
|Stephens Valley
|629 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|170728
|Stephens Valley
|649 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221