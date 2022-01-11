Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 28-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$740,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B147 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$3,000,000.00Moores Ln Industrial Park1661 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$633,700.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32442 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$300,000.003811 Sweeney LnThompsons Station37179
$875,000.00Wildwood Valley Est1940 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$485,700.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a4008 Elsie StSpring Hill37174
$1,190,000.00Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$1,080,000.00Sm Commercial LlcFernvale RdFairview37062
$1,600,000.00Highbury Pointe1269 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$555,812.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13012 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$664,369.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47256 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$650,246.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47260 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$395,500.00Petra Commons112 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$455,000.00Stream Valley Sec165054 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$980,000.00Temple Hills Sec 13178 N Berwick LnFranklin37064
$258,500.007118 Cooper LnFairview37062
$2,398,750.00Grove Sec 15Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$2,626,750.00Grove Sec 15Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$854,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1287 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$769,500.00Grove Sec 15Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$572,500.00Maplewood Sec 3645 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec3307 Passage LnFranklin37064
$1,424,900.00Brewer-southard747 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$520,000.006881 Owen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$485,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34098 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$650,000.00Settlers Point1105 Settlers CtFranklin37064
$755,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27155 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$11,025,000.001996 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$675,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3409 Independence Dr WFranklin37067
$450,000.00Paddock Office Condo 1229 Ward Cir #a-22Brentwood37027
$918,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec2Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$165,900.00Westhaven Sec59850 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$149,900.00Westhaven Sec59844 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$525,525.00Dartford Ph23010 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Presidents Court1800 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$575,000.00319 S Margin StFranklin37064
$2,125,000.00Temple Hills The Links916 Gold Hill CtFranklin37069
$1,379,000.00Traditions Sec11921 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$349,900.00Scarborough Place7509 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$655,000.00Stonebrook Sec 12991 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$685,103.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47265 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$845,000.00Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,238,158.00Dylan Woods117 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$440,000.00Pinecrest7845 Pinecrest CtFairview37062
$401,642.00Shadow Green Sec11042 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$780,000.00Telfair Ph1597 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$1,440,837.00Lookaway Farms Sec16318 Turkey Foot CtFranklin37067
$615,000.00Griffin Opal O7357 Overbey RdFairview37062
$369,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17131 Glenhaven DrFairview37062
$750,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec1604 Bethel CtThompsons Station37179
$870,000.00Cornerstone142 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1,250,000.009813 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Benevento Ph 13213 Santa Sofia WaySpring Hill37174
$769,241.00Arrington Ridge Sec17057 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,300,000.00Witherspoon Sec7Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$595,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13108 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$1,485,075.00Wynfield Village1012 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$1,140,000.00Oakhall Sec 49350 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Polk Place Sec 6160 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$665,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 53182 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$890,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25103 Albert DrBrentwood37027
$672,500.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12323 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$1,200,000.00Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$512,000.00Riverview Park Sec 9-a112 Turnbrook CtFranklin37064
$390,000.00Aston Woods Sec 32901 Ocoee CtThompsons Station37179
$935,000.006770 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$730,467.00Stephens Valley Sec6951 Dauphine StNashville37221
$764,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2925 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$453,803.00Shadow Green Sec11036 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$310,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21021 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$413,487.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171576 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$502,787.00Dartford Ph23017 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$1,153,507.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2Plath DrNolensville37135
$1,410,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 99124 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$153,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec27261 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$3,072,114.00Witherspoon Sec59269 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$3,500,000.00Between The Harpeths Sec 1129 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$2,294,181.00Witherspoon Sec49247 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$1,280,000.00Westhaven Sec571818 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$462,698.00Cumberland Estates Ph32014 Ambie WayFairview37062
$3,100,000.003811 Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$970,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2077 Autry DrNolensville37135
$1,200,000.00River Landing Sec 81221 Kilrush DrFranklin37069
$625,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 8117 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$635,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b490 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$870,000.00Concord Crossing Sec 19711 Turnbridge CtBrentwood37027
$11,500,000.00Belle Vista Of Legends414 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$310,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2033 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000.00Riverview Park Sec 6331 Riverbend DrFranklin37064
$400,800.00Witt Hill Sec 21800 Kara CtSpring Hill37174
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 13705 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$1,925,000.00Westhaven Sec 41705 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$330,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1030 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Westhaven Sec 31015 State BlvdFranklin37064
$560,950.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13010 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$580,000.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add910 Sunset Ridge DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000.00River Landing Sec 2408 Coburn LnFranklin37069
$719,608.00Brixworth Ph7c6084 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1100 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$320,000.00Meadowgreen Acres236 Derby LnFranklin37069
$325,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2131 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$129,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2009 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$855,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8339 Liebler LnFranklin37064
$1,245,259.00Stephens Valley Sec7Pasquo RdNashville37221
$552,500.00Wades Grove Sec138011 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$806,500.00Burkitt Village Ph32247 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$795,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B400 Sims LnFranklin37069
$930,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4a3622 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$960,000.001196 Hillview LnFranklin37064
$1,234,941.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41576 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$8,200,000.00Sauter Ella1888 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$882,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20301 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$463,500.00Spring Hill Est Ph 92161 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$480,000.00Baker Springs Sec 11201 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$541,100.00Dartford Ph23014 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec61745 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91397 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$603,400.00Sunny Side Est2716 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$1,048,963.00Annecy Ph2a1091 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,208,493.00Annecy Ph2a1072 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,022,539.00Annecy Ph2a2016 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$864,900.00Hillview Est Sec 21016 Gracelawn DrBrentwood37027
$690,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C235 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$277,278.00Stephens Valley Sec76058 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$198,993.00Stephens Valley Sec71228 Luckett RdNashville37221
$699,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22537 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$451,573.00Shadow Green Sec11048 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$354,000.006011 Dupont CvSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15000 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$539,000.00Burtonwood Ph 12914 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$965,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V250 Halberton DrFranklin37069
$690,000.00Southern Woods Sec 11508 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$471,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1313 Connelly CtFranklin37064
$655,000.009719 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.005233 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$219,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114759 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$220,000.004133 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,616,400.00Westhaven Sec 58Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,352,000.00Brentwood Country Club5001 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$499,990.00Cumberland Estates Ph35007 Bobo CtFairview37062
$349,900.00Meadowgreen Acres236 Derby LnFranklin37069
$664,900.00Belshire Ph35003 Pinhill PassSpring Hill37174
$669,808.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2929 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$210,000.00Stonebrook Sec 41205 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$4,975,000.001600 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$7,481,990.00Medical Campus @3098 Campbell Station PkwySpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Winstead Court352 4th Ave S #12Franklin37064
$440,000.00Soukup Charles J7950 Fisher RdPrimm Springs38476
$4,700,000.00426 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$585,000.00Traceland Est5416 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$820,898.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47612 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$733,355.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47261 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$640,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec A1034 Carden DrFranklin37069
$725,000.00Lochridge Sec11029 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$936,603.00Goldston Michael3400 Floyd RdFranklin37064
$763,396.00Goldston MichaelFloyd RdFranklin37064
$660,000.00Berry Home Place305 Berry CirFranklin37064
$620,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23092 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174

