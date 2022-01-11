Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 28

See where houses sold for December 28-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $740,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 147 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 Moores Ln Industrial Park 1661 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $633,700.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3 2442 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000.00 3811 Sweeney Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000.00 Wildwood Valley Est 1940 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $485,700.00 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a 4008 Elsie St Spring Hill 37174 $1,190,000.00 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $1,080,000.00 Sm Commercial Llc Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $1,600,000.00 Highbury Pointe 1269 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $555,812.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3012 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $664,369.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7256 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $650,246.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7260 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $395,500.00 Petra Commons 112 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $455,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 5054 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $980,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 13 178 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37064 $258,500.00 7118 Cooper Ln Fairview 37062 $2,398,750.00 Grove Sec 15 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $2,626,750.00 Grove Sec 15 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $854,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b 1287 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $769,500.00 Grove Sec 15 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $572,500.00 Maplewood Sec 3 645 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec3 307 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $1,424,900.00 Brewer-southard 747 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $520,000.00 6881 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $485,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec3 4098 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Settlers Point 1105 Settlers Ct Franklin 37064 $755,000.00 Nolen Park Ph 2 7155 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $11,025,000.00 1996 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 3 409 Independence Dr W Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 1 229 Ward Cir #a-22 Brentwood 37027 $918,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $165,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 850 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $149,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 844 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $525,525.00 Dartford Ph2 3010 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Presidents Court 1800 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 319 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $2,125,000.00 Temple Hills The Links 916 Gold Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $1,379,000.00 Traditions Sec1 1921 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $349,900.00 Scarborough Place 7509 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $655,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 12 991 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $685,103.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7265 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $845,000.00 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,238,158.00 Dylan Woods 117 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $440,000.00 Pinecrest 7845 Pinecrest Ct Fairview 37062 $401,642.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1042 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Telfair Ph1 597 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,440,837.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6318 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin 37067 $615,000.00 Griffin Opal O 7357 Overbey Rd Fairview 37062 $369,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7131 Glenhaven Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 604 Bethel Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $870,000.00 Cornerstone 142 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 9813 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3213 Santa Sofia Way Spring Hill 37174 $769,241.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7057 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,300,000.00 Witherspoon Sec7 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $595,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3108 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,485,075.00 Wynfield Village 1012 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $1,140,000.00 Oakhall Sec 4 9350 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 160 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $665,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 3182 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $890,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5103 Albert Dr Brentwood 37027 $672,500.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2323 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,200,000.00 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $512,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 9-a 112 Turnbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $390,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 3 2901 Ocoee Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $935,000.00 6770 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $730,467.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 951 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $764,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 925 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $453,803.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1036 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $310,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1021 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $413,487.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1576 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $502,787.00 Dartford Ph2 3017 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,153,507.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Plath Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,410,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 9 9124 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $153,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7261 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $3,072,114.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9269 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000.00 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 129 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $2,294,181.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9247 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,280,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 1818 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $462,698.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 2014 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $3,100,000.00 3811 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $970,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2077 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000.00 River Landing Sec 8 1221 Kilrush Dr Franklin 37069 $625,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 8 117 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $635,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b 490 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Concord Crossing Sec 1 9711 Turnbridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $11,500,000.00 Belle Vista Of Legends 414 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $310,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2033 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $480,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 6 331 Riverbend Dr Franklin 37064 $400,800.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1800 Kara Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 705 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,925,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1705 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1030 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1015 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $560,950.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3010 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $580,000.00 Legends Ridge 2nd Add 910 Sunset Ridge Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000.00 River Landing Sec 2 408 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069 $719,608.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6084 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 100 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $320,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 236 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $325,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 131 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $129,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 2009 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $855,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 339 Liebler Ln Franklin 37064 $1,245,259.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $552,500.00 Wades Grove Sec13 8011 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $806,500.00 Burkitt Village Ph3 2247 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $795,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec B 400 Sims Ln Franklin 37069 $930,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4a 3622 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $960,000.00 1196 Hillview Ln Franklin 37064 $1,234,941.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1576 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $8,200,000.00 Sauter Ella 1888 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $882,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 301 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $463,500.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 9 2161 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $480,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 1201 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $541,100.00 Dartford Ph2 3014 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec6 1745 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1397 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $603,400.00 Sunny Side Est 2716 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,048,963.00 Annecy Ph2a 1091 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,208,493.00 Annecy Ph2a 1072 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,022,539.00 Annecy Ph2a 2016 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $864,900.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1016 Gracelawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $690,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 235 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $277,278.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6058 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $198,993.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1228 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $699,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 2537 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $451,573.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1048 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $354,000.00 6011 Dupont Cv Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 5000 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $539,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 1 2914 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $965,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 250 Halberton Dr Franklin 37069 $690,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 1508 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $471,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 313 Connelly Ct Franklin 37064 $655,000.00 9719 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 5233 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $219,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4759 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $220,000.00 4133 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,616,400.00 Westhaven Sec 58 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,352,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5001 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $499,990.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 5007 Bobo Ct Fairview 37062 $349,900.00 Meadowgreen Acres 236 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $664,900.00 Belshire Ph3 5003 Pinhill Pass Spring Hill 37174 $669,808.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 929 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $210,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 1205 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,975,000.00 1600 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $7,481,990.00 Medical Campus @ 3098 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Winstead Court 352 4th Ave S #12 Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Soukup Charles J 7950 Fisher Rd Primm Springs 38476 $4,700,000.00 426 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $585,000.00 Traceland Est 5416 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $820,898.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7612 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $733,355.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7261 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $640,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec A 1034 Carden Dr Franklin 37069 $725,000.00 Lochridge Sec1 1029 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $936,603.00 Goldston Michael 3400 Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $763,396.00 Goldston Michael Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $660,000.00 Berry Home Place 305 Berry Cir Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3092 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174