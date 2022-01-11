Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 28

See where houses sold for December 28-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$740,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|147 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Moores Ln Industrial Park
|1661 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$633,700.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2442 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000.00
|3811 Sweeney Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000.00
|Wildwood Valley Est
|1940 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,700.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|4008 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,190,000.00
|Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,080,000.00
|Sm Commercial Llc
|Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000.00
|Highbury Pointe
|1269 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$555,812.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3012 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$664,369.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7256 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,246.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7260 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$395,500.00
|Petra Commons
|112 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|5054 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 13
|178 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$258,500.00
|7118 Cooper Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,398,750.00
|Grove Sec 15
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,626,750.00
|Grove Sec 15
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$854,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1287 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$769,500.00
|Grove Sec 15
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$572,500.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|645 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec3
|307 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,424,900.00
|Brewer-southard
|747 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$520,000.00
|6881 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$485,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4098 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Settlers Point
|1105 Settlers Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7155 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$11,025,000.00
|1996 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|409 Independence Dr W
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 1
|229 Ward Cir #a-22
|Brentwood
|37027
|$918,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$165,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|850 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$149,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|844 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,525.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3010 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Presidents Court
|1800 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|319 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,125,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|916 Gold Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,379,000.00
|Traditions Sec1
|1921 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$349,900.00
|Scarborough Place
|7509 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$655,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 12
|991 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$685,103.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7265 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$845,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,238,158.00
|Dylan Woods
|117 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$440,000.00
|Pinecrest
|7845 Pinecrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$401,642.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1042 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|597 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,440,837.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6318 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$615,000.00
|Griffin Opal O
|7357 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$369,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7131 Glenhaven Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|604 Bethel Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$870,000.00
|Cornerstone
|142 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|9813 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3213 Santa Sofia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$769,241.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7057 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,300,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$595,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3108 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,075.00
|Wynfield Village
|1012 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|9350 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|160 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5
|3182 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$890,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5103 Albert Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$672,500.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2323 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$512,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 9-a
|112 Turnbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 3
|2901 Ocoee Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$935,000.00
|6770 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,467.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|951 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$764,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|925 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$453,803.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1036 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1021 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$413,487.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1576 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$502,787.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3017 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,153,507.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|Plath Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,410,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9
|9124 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$153,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7261 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,072,114.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9269 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000.00
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1
|129 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,294,181.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9247 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,280,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|1818 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$462,698.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2014 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,100,000.00
|3811 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2077 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1221 Kilrush Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 8
|117 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b
|490 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|9711 Turnbridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$11,500,000.00
|Belle Vista Of Legends
|414 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$310,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2033 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 6
|331 Riverbend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,800.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1800 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|705 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1705 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1030 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1015 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,950.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3010 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|910 Sunset Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000.00
|River Landing Sec 2
|408 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$719,608.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6084 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|100 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$320,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|236 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$325,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|131 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$129,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2009 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$855,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|339 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,259.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$552,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8011 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$806,500.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|2247 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$795,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|400 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$930,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3622 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$960,000.00
|1196 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,234,941.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1576 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,200,000.00
|Sauter Ella
|1888 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$882,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|301 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$463,500.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 9
|2161 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|1201 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$541,100.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3014 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec6
|1745 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1397 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$603,400.00
|Sunny Side Est
|2716 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,048,963.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1091 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,208,493.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1072 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,022,539.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2016 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$864,900.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1016 Gracelawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|235 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$277,278.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6058 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$198,993.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1228 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$699,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2537 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$451,573.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1048 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$354,000.00
|6011 Dupont Cv
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5000 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 1
|2914 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|250 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$690,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|1508 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$471,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|313 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000.00
|9719 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|5233 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$219,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4759 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$220,000.00
|4133 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,616,400.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,352,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5001 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,990.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5007 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$349,900.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|236 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$664,900.00
|Belshire Ph3
|5003 Pinhill Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$669,808.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|929 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$210,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1205 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,975,000.00
|1600 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,481,990.00
|Medical Campus @
|3098 Campbell Station Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Winstead Court
|352 4th Ave S #12
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Soukup Charles J
|7950 Fisher Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$4,700,000.00
|426 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5416 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,898.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7612 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$733,355.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7261 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$640,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|1034 Carden Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1029 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$936,603.00
|Goldston Michael
|3400 Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$763,396.00
|Goldston Michael
|Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Berry Home Place
|305 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3092 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174