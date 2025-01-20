Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 23, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,600,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8601 Shortleaf Ct College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 1837 Dartmouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,200,000 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 9552 Loyala Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8107 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,793,636 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1054 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,090,000 Breckston Park Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 85 51 Timberline Dr Nashville 37221 $750,000 Marlin Pb 15 Pg 50 1837 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $395,999 Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 33 2172 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $650,000 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8079 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,360,000 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $1,180,000 Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123 700 Pennines Cir Brentwood 37027 $685,000 Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 71 2276 Rolling Hills Dr Nolensville 37135 $510,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 406 Reigh Ct Franklin 37069 $1,515,000 Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132 217 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $360,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7115 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $2,140,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8431 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,525,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 543 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,060,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1206 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $3,600,000 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 9554 Loyala Dr Brentwood 37027 $780,000 Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122 373 9th Ave N Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 3291 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $732,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11 108 Watermill Tr Franklin 37069 $325,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7143 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $994,065 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7263 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,215,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2193 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,220,000 River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47 284 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $605,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 1019 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2097 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37067 $255,000 209 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $743,280 Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C016 5123 Virginia Way #c-21 Brentwood 37027 $912,500 Brookfield Sec 5-a Pb 31 Pg 136 2077 Valleybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 101 Pinehurst Dr Franklin 37069 $829,845 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7737 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,951,041 Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 79 6547 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,496,662 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1043 William St Franklin 37064 $938,828 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7741 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,350,000 Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70 6921 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $880,000 Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 96 3008 Narrow Ford Ln Franklin 37064 $457,600 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1315 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $891,109 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7278 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $2,450,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1645 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $90,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3000 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $849,000 Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 35 1616 Flanders Ct Franklin 37067 $18,500,000 Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 135 7102 Bakers Bridge Ave Brentwood 37027 $1,465,000 Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57 9444 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21 1885 Gen Geo Patton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 1214 Porter St Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115 5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 274 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,745,000 Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7 6908 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,474,900 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1046 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $794,178 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7306 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $776,722 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7401 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $445,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 142 2723 Zakary Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,432,360 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3127 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $310,000 Regency Square Condos Pb 10 Pg 67 Block C010 609 Boyd Mill Ave #10 Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84 9519 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $543,200 Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4 238 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 2721 Hargate Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,194,483 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134 1019 Camley St Franklin 37064 $325,000 Dogwood Hills 7121 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $1,499,999 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4561 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,065,000 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3055 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $735,000 8461 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060

