Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 23, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,600,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478601 Shortleaf CtCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 371837 Dartmouth DrBrentwood37027
$4,200,000Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 379552 Loyala DrBrentwood37027
$855,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828107 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,793,636Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731054 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,090,000Breckston Park Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 8551 Timberline DrNashville37221
$750,000Marlin Pb 15 Pg 501837 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$395,999Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 332172 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$650,000Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308079 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,360,000Horton HwyArrington37014
$1,180,000Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123700 Pennines CirBrentwood37027
$685,000Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 712276 Rolling Hills DrNolensville37135
$510,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26406 Reigh CtFranklin37069
$1,515,000Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132217 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$360,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817115 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$2,140,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478431 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,525,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154543 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,060,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191206 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$3,600,000Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 379554 Loyala DrBrentwood37027
$780,000Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122373 9th Ave NFranklin37064
$2,500,0003291 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$732,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11108 Watermill TrFranklin37069
$325,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817143 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$994,065Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827263 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,215,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722193 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,220,000River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47284 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$605,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 831019 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652097 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37067
$255,000209 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$743,280Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C0165123 Virginia Way #c-21Brentwood37027
$912,500Brookfield Sec 5-a Pb 31 Pg 1362077 Valleybrook DrBrentwood37027
$675,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64101 Pinehurst DrFranklin37069
$829,845Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217737 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,951,041Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 796547 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,496,662Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921043 William StFranklin37064
$938,828Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217741 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,350,000Owendale Pb 46 Pg 706921 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$880,000Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 963008 Narrow Ford LnFranklin37064
$457,600West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71315 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$891,109Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827278 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$2,450,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121645 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$90,000Dakota Pointe Ph 23000 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$849,000Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 351616 Flanders CtFranklin37067
$18,500,000Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 1357102 Bakers Bridge AveBrentwood37027
$1,465,000Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 579444 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 211885 Gen Geo Patton DrFranklin37067
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 951214 Porter StFranklin37064
$1,450,000Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 1155501 Broken Rdg Hollow LnThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113274 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,745,000Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 76908 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,474,900Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541046 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$794,178Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357306 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$776,722Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357401 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$445,000Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1422723 Zakary CtSpring Hill37174
$1,432,360Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053127 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$310,000Regency Square Condos Pb 10 Pg 67 Block C010609 Boyd Mill Ave #10Franklin37064
$1,150,000Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 849519 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$543,200Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4238 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$800,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 752721 Hargate DrNolensville37135
$1,194,483Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 1341019 Camley StFranklin37064
$325,000Dogwood Hills7121 Robinson DrFairview37062
$1,499,999Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954561 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,065,000Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593055 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$735,0008461 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060

