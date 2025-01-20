Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 23, 2024

See where houses and property sold from December 23-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,600,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8601 Shortleaf Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|1837 Dartmouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,200,000
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|9552 Loyala Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8107 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,793,636
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1054 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,090,000
|Breckston Park Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 85
|51 Timberline Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$750,000
|Marlin Pb 15 Pg 50
|1837 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,999
|Spring Hill Est Ph 9 Pb 26 Pg 33
|2172 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8079 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,360,000
|Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,180,000
|Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123
|700 Pennines Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|Stonebrook Sec 13-c Pb 28 Pg 71
|2276 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|406 Reigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,515,000
|Benington 2 Sec2a Pb 65 Pg 132
|217 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$360,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7115 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,140,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8431 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,525,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|543 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,060,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1206 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,000
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|9554 Loyala Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000
|Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122
|373 9th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|3291 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$732,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11
|108 Watermill Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$325,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7143 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$994,065
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7263 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,215,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2193 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,220,000
|River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47
|284 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$605,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|1019 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2097 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$255,000
|209 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$743,280
|Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C016
|5123 Virginia Way #c-21
|Brentwood
|37027
|$912,500
|Brookfield Sec 5-a Pb 31 Pg 136
|2077 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|101 Pinehurst Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$829,845
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7737 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,951,041
|Dickerson Steve & Deborah Pb 64 Pg 79
|6547 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,496,662
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1043 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$938,828
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7741 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,350,000
|Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70
|6921 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$880,000
|Stream Valley Sec 4 Pb 57 Pg 96
|3008 Narrow Ford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$457,600
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1315 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,109
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7278 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,450,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1645 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$90,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3000 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 9 Pb 29 Pg 35
|1616 Flanders Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$18,500,000
|Cool Springs Village Pb 45 Pg 135
|7102 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,465,000
|Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57
|9444 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21
|1885 Gen Geo Patton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|1214 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115
|5501 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|274 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,745,000
|Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7
|6908 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,474,900
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1046 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$794,178
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7306 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$776,722
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7401 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$445,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 142
|2723 Zakary Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,432,360
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3127 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Regency Square Condos Pb 10 Pg 67 Block C010
|609 Boyd Mill Ave #10
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Taramore Ph 7a Pb 53 Pg 84
|9519 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$543,200
|Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4
|238 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|2721 Hargate Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,194,483
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134
|1019 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Dogwood Hills
|7121 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,499,999
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4561 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,065,000
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3055 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$735,000
|8461 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
Please join our FREE Newsletter