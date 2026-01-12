Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 22, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 22-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $288,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 306 Thompsons Station 37179 $445,000 Bent Creek Townhomes 4016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,354,689 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5180 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $347,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 900 Vintage Green Ln 302 Franklin 37064 $2,599,000 Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19 1000 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $1,090,000 Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97 9781 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23 328 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $1,526,992 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7517 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $460,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7019 Gracious Dr Franklin 37067 $1,178,000 Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23 300 Matherson Ct Franklin 37067 $6,582,850 Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 94 3120 Hawks View Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,590,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 1607 Glenellen Way Brentwood 37027 $1,170,115 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5043 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $570,000 Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13 1409 Saybrook Trl Spring Hill 37174 $314,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1112 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $5,712,752 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1613 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,405,540 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1024 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $17,500,000 Hock Dax Pb 66 Pg 96 2014 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 50 3024 Bridlewood Trl Franklin 37067 $1,226,665 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5019 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $175,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 508 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $902,396 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 658 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,969,900 Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16 1013 Laguna Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 118 Front St 204 Franklin 37064 $1,379,908 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3051 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,149,369 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 201 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 18 1098 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,500,000 Weatherford Estates Pb 76 Pg 48 6013 Blackwell Ln Franklin 37064 $2,575,000 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #206 Franklin 37064 $1,076,056 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8233 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 7044 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $556,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8372 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2604 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $3,196,285 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 9813 Easton Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,515 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 315 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,380,571 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8076 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $755,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4068 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 Knight Kris Pb 78 Pg 30 1358 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $525,000 Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12 208 Turnbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $880,000 Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106 205 Jaclyn Ct Franklin 37064 $27,500,000 806 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $470,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12 1025 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 7348 Overbey Rd Fairview 37062 $1,562,704 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5001 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,055,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2048 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $362,000 3921 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $320,000 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $849,999 9722 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $665,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 211 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $856,595 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 211 Tahoe Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $719,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 216 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $811,460 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2010 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $853,170 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3040 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $495,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 810 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $450,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7090 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2912 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000 7048 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 1204 Brentwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,788,642 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9905 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $761,472 Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126 121 Greystone Dr Franklin 37069 $820,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 1068 Harvey Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $800,000 Arbors @ Leipers Fork Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 132 6104 Laurel Valley Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $513,000 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1300 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $3,575,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8230 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $707,760 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 918 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000 Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 112 8027 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,836,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 9503 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 47 2528 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $647,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1934 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $1,505,168 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2924 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2932 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,667,500 Taramore Ph13 Pb 64 Pg 47 9535 Whitby Crest Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,540,000 Foxboro Est Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 11 820 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027

