Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 22, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from December 22-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$288,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 306Thompsons Station37179
$445,000Bent Creek Townhomes4016 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135
$2,354,689Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525180 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$347,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98900 Vintage Green Ln 302Franklin37064
$2,599,000Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 191000 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$1,090,000Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 979781 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23328 Starling LnFranklin37064
$1,526,992Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657517 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$460,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137019 Gracious DrFranklin37067
$1,178,000Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23300 Matherson CtFranklin37067
$6,582,850Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 943120 Hawks View Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,590,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 461607 Glenellen WayBrentwood37027
$1,170,115Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255043 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$570,000Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 131409 Saybrook TrlSpring Hill37174
$314,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351112 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$5,712,752Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411613 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,405,540Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311024 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$17,500,000Hock Dax Pb 66 Pg 962014 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,085,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 503024 Bridlewood TrlFranklin37067
$1,226,665Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255019 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$175,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29508 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$902,396Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143658 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,969,900Laguna Pb 84 Pg 161013 Laguna DrFranklin37067
$725,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61118 Front St 204Franklin37064
$1,379,908Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253051 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,149,369June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29201 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 181098 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$1,500,000Weatherford Estates Pb 76 Pg 486013 Blackwell LnFranklin37064
$2,575,000329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #206Franklin37064
$1,076,056Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658233 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,300,0007044 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$556,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528372 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$725,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 1502604 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$3,196,285Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 269813 Easton DrBrentwood37027
$640,515Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142315 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$3,380,571Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118076 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$755,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104068 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,200,000Knight Kris Pb 78 Pg 301358 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$525,000Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12208 Turnbrook LnFranklin37064
$880,000Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106205 Jaclyn CtFranklin37064
$27,500,000806 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$470,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 121025 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$2,500,0007348 Overbey RdFairview37062
$1,562,704Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685001 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,055,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372048 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$362,0003921 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$320,000Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$849,9999722 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$665,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63211 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$856,595June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29211 Tahoe AlleyThompsons Station37179
$719,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59216 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$811,460Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252010 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$853,170Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253040 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$495,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122810 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$450,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137090 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362912 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,600,0007048 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,050,000Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1111204 Brentwood LnBrentwood37027
$2,788,642Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439905 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$761,472Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126121 Greystone DrFranklin37069
$820,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 151068 Harvey Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$800,000Arbors @ Leipers Fork Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 1326104 Laurel Valley Pvt DrFranklin37064
$513,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881300 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$3,575,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548230 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$707,760Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31918 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,375,000Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 1128027 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$1,836,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 469503 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 472528 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$647,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941934 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$1,505,168Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362924 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362932 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,667,500Taramore Ph13 Pb 64 Pg 479535 Whitby Crest CtBrentwood37027
$1,540,000Foxboro Est Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 11820 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027

