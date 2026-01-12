Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 22, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 22-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$288,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 306
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$445,000
|Bent Creek Townhomes
|4016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,354,689
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5180 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$347,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|900 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,599,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19
|1000 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,090,000
|Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97
|9781 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23
|328 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,526,992
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7517 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$460,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7019 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,178,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23
|300 Matherson Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,582,850
|Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 94
|3120 Hawks View Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,590,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|1607 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,170,115
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5043 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$570,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13
|1409 Saybrook Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$314,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1112 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,712,752
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1613 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,405,540
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1024 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$17,500,000
|Hock Dax Pb 66 Pg 96
|2014 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 Pb 10 Pg 50
|3024 Bridlewood Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,226,665
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5019 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$175,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|508 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$902,396
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|658 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,969,900
|Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16
|1013 Laguna Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|118 Front St 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,379,908
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3051 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,149,369
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|201 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 18
|1098 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,500,000
|Weatherford Estates Pb 76 Pg 48
|6013 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,575,000
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #206
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,076,056
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8233 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|7044 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$556,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8372 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2604 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,196,285
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|9813 Easton Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,515
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|315 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,380,571
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8076 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$755,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4068 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|Knight Kris Pb 78 Pg 30
|1358 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12
|208 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106
|205 Jaclyn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$27,500,000
|806 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12
|1025 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|7348 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,562,704
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5001 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,055,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2048 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$362,000
|3921 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$320,000
|Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,999
|9722 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|211 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$856,595
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|211 Tahoe Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$719,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|216 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$811,460
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2010 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$853,170
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3040 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$495,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|810 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7090 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2912 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000
|7048 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|1204 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,788,642
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9905 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$761,472
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126
|121 Greystone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$820,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|1068 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Arbors @ Leipers Fork Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 132
|6104 Laurel Valley Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$513,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1300 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,575,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8230 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$707,760
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|918 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 112
|8027 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,836,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|9503 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 47
|2528 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$647,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1934 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,505,168
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2924 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2932 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,667,500
|Taramore Ph13 Pb 64 Pg 47
|9535 Whitby Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,540,000
|Foxboro Est Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 11
|820 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
