Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 21

See where houses sold for December 21-23, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|350000
|Towne Village At Tollgate Bldg
|2060 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|678943
|Arrington Ridge
|7029 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|355000
|Fernvale Heights
|7515 Christopher St
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|350000
|Meadowlawn
|317 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|40000
|Glenhaven 100
|7124 Glenhaven Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|278000
|Clearview Meadows
|7213 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|307000
|Rev
|664 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|4175000
|Haley Ind Park
|7140 Nolensville Pk
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|162000
|Grove
|8610 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|910800
|Multi
|Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|263750
|Falls Grove
|(1369 A 56&64) Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|450459
|Copper Ridge
|3046 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|403835
|Copper Ridge
|3051 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|695000
|Hunterwood
|209 Lucas Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|649000
|Wildwood
|6326 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|350000
|Owen Hill Farm
|Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|659255
|Falls Grove
|6676 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|685000
|Foxglove Farm
|4006 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|417500
|Crowne Pointe
|2786 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|320400
|Chapmans Retreat
|1230 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|435000
|Heritage Place
|708 Castle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|836100
|Kings Chapel
|4078 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|760000
|Hurstbourne Park
|407 Malcolm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|175000
|Meadows @ Fairview
|7338 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|420000
|Sullivan Farms
|408 Madison Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Spencer Hall
|3116 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|599900
|Fieldstone Farms
|220 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|539000
|Cornerstone
|103 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Lakewood Club
|7155 Crystal Springs Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|330000
|Copper Ridge
|2070 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|175000
|7740 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|170000
|151 W Fowlkes St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2155000
|Princeton Hills
|832 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|532580
|Waters Edge
|4018 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|647900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|230 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|Curby Hallwood Farms
|7217 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|537990
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7716 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|631000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2650 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2104 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|170000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|2019 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|4776319
|Westgate Commons
|1654 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1012000
|Mallory Park
|1585 Mallory Ln #104
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|397000
|Waters Edge
|2068 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|317924
|Ridgeport
|1994 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|620000
|Ashton Park
|1031 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|478500
|Stonebrook
|2237 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|604900
|Burkitt Village
|2286 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|450000
|Stonebrook
|1274 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|175000
|Grammer
|7716 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|224750
|Kings Chapel
|4501 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|250000
|Witherspoon
|9213 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|165000
|Grove
|6046 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|363000
|7405 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|571865
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1413 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|137000
|Westhaven
|931 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|137000
|Westhaven
|937 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|624067
|Foxglove Farm
|4049 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1782961
|Traditions
|1852 Pageantry Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465000
|Brixworth
|2818 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1265000
|Temple Hills Country Club
|6528 (1640 And 1641) Stableford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|283043
|Stephens Valley
|363 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|385000
|Stream Valley
|1001 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|667500
|Highland View
|1066 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550000
|Monticello
|101 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1079900
|Hardeman Springs
|6019 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|850000
|Hideaway @ Arrington
|7072 Lanceleaf Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|495000
|Preserve @ Arden Woods
|531 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|193136
|Stephens Valley
|333 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1729900
|Witherspoon
|9216 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|3000000
|Laurelbrooke
|1212 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|492000
|Brixworth
|3003 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450000
|Belshire
|4011 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1000000
|Headden Real Est Llc
|3740 Dodd Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|627410
|Falls Grove
|7021 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1350000
|2946 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|499000
|Mckays Mill
|1306 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|272000
|5519 Noble King Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|801300
|Oakwood
|2210 Oakwood Dr E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|303000
|Twin Creek
|7311 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|339700
|Wyngate
|1902 Baslia Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|374900
|Cameron Farms
|2962 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1349900
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1588 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|459000
|Willowsprings
|110 Zinnia Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|Whistle Stop Farms
|Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|240000
|Fieldstone Farms
|2326 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|500000
|Battlewood
|325 Jeb Stuart Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|581900
|Brixworth
|9024 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|470837
|Sullivan Farms
|502 Falkirk Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|80000
|Garrison Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2553 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|910000
|Westhaven
|1564 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|410000
|Tollgate
|3005 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|448915
|Brixworth
|1696 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|275000
|Candlewood
|3011 Candlelite Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|325000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-7
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|655000
|Lockwood Glen
|1000 Swanson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|649990
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1512 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|655000
|Ivy Glen
|537 Montridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|370500
|Cox Run
|7410 Master Shane Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|299500
|Whispering Wind
|7610 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|555000
|Brentwood So Ltd
|7019 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|480700
|[email protected] Ridge
|2990 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1487850
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1593 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1295000
|Brewer-Southard
|747 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|392000
|Chestnut Springs
|1524 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|605000
|Murray Est
|6452 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|250000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest
|1603 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|992409
|Taramore
|1924 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|363000
|Wades Grove
|6018 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|245000
|7393 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|643343
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1425 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|250900
|Westhaven
|836 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|284900
|Westhaven
|1001 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150900
|1901 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150900
|Westhaven
|607 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150900
|Westhaven
|613 Drummond St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|558864
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1886 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|540300
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1890 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|624900
|Lockwood Glen
|314 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|711498
|Westhaven
|960 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|292500
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #G-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|40000
|8603 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|1320000
|Cromwell
|1849 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550000
|Riverbluff
|401 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|369700
|Owen Hill Farm
|6916 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1015000
|Harts Landmark
|2191 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1250000
|Bonbrook The Est Of
|1090 Hamer Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|385000
|Andover
|200 Calgary Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|660536
|Stephens Valley
|955 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|422500
|Simmons Ridge
|2048 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1
|Cherry Grove
|3009 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|422500
|Simmons Ridge
|2054 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|635600
|Lockwood Glen
|418 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|800000
|Westhaven
|9117 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765777
|Williamsburg
|232 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|543000
|Polk Place
|173 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1415534
|Grove
|8564 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|460299
|Everbright
|304 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|140000
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #F-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1
|Bonbrook The Est Of
|1092 Arbor Run Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1650000
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|844900
|Carlisle
|1608 Cooper Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|379900
|Anyard Springs
|6002 Hazelbrook Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174