Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 21

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 21-23, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
350000Towne Village At Tollgate Bldg2060 Bungalow DrThompsons StationTN37179
678943Arrington Ridge7029 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
355000Fernvale Heights7515 Christopher StFairviewTN37062
350000Meadowlawn317 Meadowlawn DrFranklinTN37064
40000Glenhaven 1007124 Glenhaven DrFairviewTN37062
278000Clearview Meadows7213 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
307000Rev664 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37064
4175000Haley Ind Park7140 Nolensville PkNolensvilleTN37135
162000Grove8610 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
910800MultiSweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
263750Falls Grove(1369 A 56&64) Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
450459Copper Ridge3046 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
403835Copper Ridge3051 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
695000Hunterwood209 Lucas LnBrentwoodTN37027
649000Wildwood6326 Panorama DrBrentwoodTN37027
350000Owen Hill FarmOwen Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
659255Falls Grove6676 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
685000Foxglove Farm4006 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
417500Crowne Pointe2786 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
320400Chapmans Retreat1230 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
435000Heritage Place708 Castle DrFranklinTN37067
836100Kings Chapel4078 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
760000Hurstbourne Park407 Malcolm DrFranklinTN37067
175000Meadows @ Fairview7338 Planters RdFairviewTN37062
420000Sullivan Farms408 Madison CtFranklinTN37064
465000Spencer Hall3116 Millbank LnFranklinTN37064
599900Fieldstone Farms220 Heathstone CirFranklinTN37069
539000Cornerstone103 Cornerstone CirFranklinTN37064
475000Lakewood Club7155 Crystal Springs RdFairviewTN37062
330000Copper Ridge2070 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
1750007740 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
170000151 W Fowlkes StFranklinTN37064
2155000Princeton Hills832 Princeton Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
532580Waters Edge4018 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
647900Highlands @ Ladd Park230 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
300000Curby Hallwood Farms7217 Old Franklin RdFairviewTN37062
537990Enclave @ Dove Lake7716 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
631000Fields Of Canterbury2650 Dunstan Place DrThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2104 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
170000Whistle Stop Farms2019 Conductor LnThompsons StationTN37179
4776319Westgate Commons1654 Westgate CirBrentwoodTN37027
1012000Mallory Park1585 Mallory Ln #104BrentwoodTN37027
397000Waters Edge2068 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
317924Ridgeport1994 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
620000Ashton Park1031 Eden Park DrFranklinTN37067
478500Stonebrook2237 Rolling Hills DrNolensvilleTN37135
604900Burkitt Village2286 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
450000Stonebrook1274 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
175000Grammer7716 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
224750Kings Chapel4501 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
250000Witherspoon9213 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
165000Grove6046 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
3630007405 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
571865Woods @ Burberry Glen1413 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
137000Westhaven931 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
137000Westhaven937 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
624067Foxglove Farm4049 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
1782961Traditions1852 Pageantry CirBrentwoodTN37027
465000Brixworth2818 Kaye DrThompsons StationTN37179
1265000Temple Hills Country Club6528 (1640 And 1641) Stableford LnFranklinTN37069
283043Stephens Valley363 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
385000Stream Valley1001 Belamy LnFranklinTN37064
667500Highland View1066 Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
550000Monticello101 Arlington PlFranklinTN37064
1079900Hardeman Springs6019 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
850000Hideaway @ Arrington7072 Lanceleaf DrArringtonTN37014
495000Preserve @ Arden Woods531 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
193136Stephens Valley333 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
1729900Witherspoon9216 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
3000000Laurelbrooke1212 Waterstone BlvdFranklinTN37069
492000Brixworth3003 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
450000Belshire4011 Pendleton DrSpring HillTN37174
1000000Headden Real Est Llc3740 Dodd LnThompsons StationTN37179
627410Falls Grove7021 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
13500002946 Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
499000Mckays Mill1306 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
2720005519 Noble King RdFranklinTN37064
801300Oakwood2210 Oakwood Dr EFranklinTN37064
303000Twin Creek7311 Sutton PlFairviewTN37062
339700Wyngate1902 Baslia CtSpring HillTN37174
374900Cameron Farms2962 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
1349900Reserve @ Raintree Forest1588 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
459000Willowsprings110 Zinnia LnFranklinTN37064
340000Whistle Stop FarmsBrakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
240000Fieldstone Farms2326 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
500000Battlewood325 Jeb Stuart DrFranklinTN37069
581900Brixworth9024 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
470837Sullivan Farms502 Falkirk CtFranklinTN37064
80000Garrison Springs RdFranklinTN37064
440000Fields Of Canterbury2553 Westerham WayThompsons StationTN37179
910000Westhaven1564 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
410000Tollgate3005 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
448915Brixworth1696 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
275000Candlewood3011 Candlelite DrSpring HillTN37174
325000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-7FranklinTN37067
655000Lockwood Glen1000 Swanson LnFranklinTN37064
649990Woods @ Burberry Glen1512 Little Leaf WayNolensvilleTN37135
655000Ivy Glen537 Montridge CtFranklinTN37067
370500Cox Run7410 Master Shane RdFairviewTN37062
299500Whispering Wind7610 Whispering Wind LnFairviewTN37062
555000Brentwood So Ltd7019 Ellendale DrBrentwoodTN37027
480700[email protected] Ridge2990 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
1487850Reserve @ Raintree Forest1593 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
1295000Brewer-Southard747 High Point Ridge RdFranklinTN37069
392000Chestnut Springs1524 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwoodTN37027
605000Murray Est6452 Murray LnBrentwoodTN37027
250000Reserve @ Raintree Forest1603 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
992409Taramore1924 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
363000Wades Grove6018 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
2450007393 Walker RdFairviewTN37062
643343Woods @ Burberry Glen1425 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
250900Westhaven836 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
284900Westhaven1001 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
1509001901 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
150900Westhaven607 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
150900Westhaven613 Drummond StFranklinTN37064
558864Woods @ Burberry Glen1886 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
540300Woods @ Burberry Glen1890 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
624900Lockwood Glen314 Liebler LnFranklinTN37064
711498Westhaven960 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
292500Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #G-5FranklinTN37067
400008603 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
1320000Cromwell1849 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
550000Riverbluff401 River Bluff DrFranklinTN37064
369700Owen Hill Farm6916 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
1015000Harts Landmark2191 Hartland RdFranklinTN37069
1250000Bonbrook The Est Of1090 Hamer CtBrentwoodTN37027
385000Andover200 Calgary CtFranklinTN37067
660536Stephens Valley955 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
422500Simmons Ridge2048 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
1Cherry Grove3009 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
422500Simmons Ridge2054 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
635600Lockwood Glen418 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
800000Westhaven9117 Keats StFranklinTN37064
765777Williamsburg232 Williamsburg CirBrentwoodTN37027
543000Polk Place173 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
1415534Grove8564 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
460299Everbright304 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
140000Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #F-2FranklinTN37064
1Bonbrook The Est Of1092 Arbor Run PlBrentwoodTN37027
1650000Dodson Harlan Iii TrCarl RdFranklinTN37064
844900Carlisle1608 Cooper Creek LnFranklinTN37064
379900Anyard Springs6002 Hazelbrook PlSpring HillTN37174

 

