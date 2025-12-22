Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 1, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 1-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,575,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497116 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$400,000Fernvale RdFairview37062
$590,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407218 Hanworth StFairview37062
$609,990Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407216 Hanworth StFairview37062
$625,374Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142448 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$1,479,000Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75337 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$451,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 1281115 Oak Creek DrNolensville37135
$630,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51226 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$3,700,000Grey Barn Farms Pb 83 Pg 943720 Grey Barn Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,765,794Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1102950 Del Rio PikeFranklin37069
$574,908Johnson Jesse E Pb 23 Pg 933920 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$793,480Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253072 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$945,000Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118605 Clareece Park PlFranklin37069
$720,000Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884031 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$557,200Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64009 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$1,800,000Century Ind Park Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 5203 Beasley DrFranklin37064
$500,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747153 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$380,000Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 535027 Wilson PkArrington37014
$721,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105813 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$700,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 261023 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$675,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467934 Pine StFairview37062
$4,928,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531710 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$3,250,000Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 694514 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$750,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691528 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$800,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29310 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,080,000Petersen Kevin L2820 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$589,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238067 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$629,9991907 Evergreen RdThompson Station37179
$325,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C1431115 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,630,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 969619 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$455,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67184 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$583,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287302 Kempton CtFairview37062
$1,140,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150213 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$3,750,0005623 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,565,580Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 371833 Dartmouth DrBrentwood37027
$1,351,400Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478024 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$780,000Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15527 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$500,000Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111110 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$482,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16304 Thesing Ct PvtNolensville37135
$1,030,000Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201074 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$1,168,566June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29140 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$4,440,0001840 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$3,100,000Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 1155507 Broken Rdg Hollow LnThompsons Station37179
$1,075,000Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82368 Lakemont CirFranklin37067
$17,300,000Anand Pb 72 Pg 1101636 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$915,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42136 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$2,595,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892004 Vail TrNolensville37135
$449,900Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686005 Venable CtFairview37062
$1,300,000Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 811153 Pin Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154549 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,425,000234 4th Ave NFranklin37064
$87,000Goose Creek By-passFranklin37067
$425,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 194002 Pennick CtSpring Hill37174
$6,479,444Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 85010 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$3,960,0002185 Hillsboro Valley RdBrentwood37027
$1,430,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32725 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069316 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$155,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0671005 Granville RdFranklin37064
$479,995Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91620 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,615,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31001 Calico StFranklin37064
$910,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 507017 Boone Trail CirBrentwood37027
$825,000Knight William Earl4202 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41310 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$475,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931833 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37069
$6,900,0001702 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,325,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 548104 Patrice AveBrentwood37027
$310,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698741 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$2,097,725Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 561953 Napa DrBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 1255210 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,589,892Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131939 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$849,900Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082219 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$505,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 1472105 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$1,374,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35150 Bertrand DrFranklin37064
$850,000Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95410 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 1394016 Pinwheel CtArrington37014
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685081 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$369,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62501 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$749,000Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 1282029 Universe CtNolensville37135
$4,379,680Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119224 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$661,448Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79055 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 741008 Lucas CtBrentwood37027
$367,000Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 297313 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$355,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98700 Vintage Green Ln 102Franklin37064
$895,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042206 Oakleaf CtFranklin37064
$400,000Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110109 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$518,000Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471033 Brayden DrFairview37062
$3,000,000Aspen Construction Llc Pb 79 Pg 1486656 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$680,000Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 1261969 Ashburn CtNolensville37135
$724,727Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177431 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,089,900Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82074 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$315,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #147Franklin37064
$645,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183015 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$325,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #k-101Franklin37064
$950,000Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 1369704 Turnbridge CtBrentwood37027
$1,080,000Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145115 Winslow RdFranklin37064
$1,560,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21128 Addison AveFranklin37064
$588,0002019 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069
$1,510,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3720 Wild Timber CtFranklin37069
$3,500,000Wilder Matt Pb 67 Pg 1481717 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$4,499,900Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528388 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$3,490,079Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241645 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$25,000604 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 995025 Laughing Brook LnFranklin37064
$987,000Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45759 French River RdNolensville37135
$690,000Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 331014 Shallow Stream LnFranklin37064
$813,800June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29150 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$5,995,900Rosebrooke Sec2b1656 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$2,175,000Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 31000 Chapel Lake CirFranklin37069
$1,625,000Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 39 Pg 106779 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,575,000Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93211 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$237,500Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 646055 Temple RdNashville37221
$6,400,000Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 936490 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$3,799,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a Pb 32 Pg 131024 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,040,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74031 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$799,9005740 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,249,900Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007275 Orrinshire DrFairview37062

