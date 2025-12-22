Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 1, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 1-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,575,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7116 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$590,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7218 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$609,990
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7216 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,374
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|448 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,479,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75
|337 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$451,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128
|1115 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|226 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|Grey Barn Farms Pb 83 Pg 94
|3720 Grey Barn Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,765,794
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|2950 Del Rio Pike
|Franklin
|37069
|$574,908
|Johnson Jesse E Pb 23 Pg 93
|3920 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$793,480
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3072 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$945,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118
|605 Clareece Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$720,000
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4031 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,200
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4009 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,800,000
|Century Ind Park Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 5
|203 Beasley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7153 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$380,000
|Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 53
|5027 Wilson Pk
|Arrington
|37014
|$721,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|813 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|1023 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7934 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,928,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1710 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,250,000
|Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69
|4514 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1528 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|310 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,080,000
|Petersen Kevin L
|2820 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$589,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8067 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$629,999
|1907 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$325,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C143
|1115 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,630,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 96
|9619 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|184 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$583,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7302 Kempton Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,140,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|213 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,750,000
|5623 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,565,580
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|1833 Dartmouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,351,400
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8024 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|527 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111
|110 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|304 Thesing Ct Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,030,000
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1074 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,168,566
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|140 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,440,000
|1840 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,100,000
|Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115
|5507 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,075,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82
|368 Lakemont Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$17,300,000
|Anand Pb 72 Pg 110
|1636 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|136 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,595,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2004 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$449,900
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6005 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 81
|1153 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|549 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|234 4th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$87,000
|Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37067
|$425,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|4002 Pennick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,479,444
|Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8
|5010 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,960,000
|2185 Hillsboro Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,430,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2725 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9316 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$155,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067
|1005 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,995
|Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91
|620 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,615,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1001 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|7017 Boone Trail Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Knight William Earl
|4202 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41
|310 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1833 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,900,000
|1702 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,325,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|8104 Patrice Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$310,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8741 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$2,097,725
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|1953 Napa Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 125
|5210 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,589,892
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|939 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,900
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2219 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$505,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147
|2105 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,374,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35
|150 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95
|410 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 139
|4016 Pinwheel Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5081 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$369,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|501 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 128
|2029 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,379,680
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9224 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$661,448
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9055 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 74
|1008 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$367,000
|Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29
|7313 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|700 Vintage Green Ln 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2206 Oakleaf Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|109 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$518,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1033 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000
|Aspen Construction Llc Pb 79 Pg 148
|6656 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$680,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 126
|1969 Ashburn Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$724,727
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7431 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,089,900
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2074 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #147
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3015 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$325,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #k-101
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 136
|9704 Turnbridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,080,000
|Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145
|115 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,560,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|128 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$588,000
|2019 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,510,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3
|720 Wild Timber Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,500,000
|Wilder Matt Pb 67 Pg 148
|1717 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,499,900
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8388 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,490,079
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1645 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$25,000
|604 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|5025 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45
|759 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,000
|Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33
|1014 Shallow Stream Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$813,800
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|150 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,995,900
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1656 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,175,000
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 3
|1000 Chapel Lake Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,625,000
|Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 39 Pg 10
|6779 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,575,000
|Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93
|211 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$237,500
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64
|6055 Temple Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$6,400,000
|Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 93
|6490 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,799,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a Pb 32 Pg 13
|1024 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,040,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4031 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900
|5740 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,900
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7275 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
