Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 1, 2025

See where houses and property sold from December 1-5, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,575,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7116 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $590,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7218 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $609,990 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7216 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $625,374 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 448 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,479,000 Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75 337 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $451,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 128 1115 Oak Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $630,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 226 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 Grey Barn Farms Pb 83 Pg 94 3720 Grey Barn Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,765,794 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 2950 Del Rio Pike Franklin 37069 $574,908 Johnson Jesse E Pb 23 Pg 93 3920 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $793,480 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3072 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $945,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118 605 Clareece Park Pl Franklin 37069 $720,000 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4031 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $557,200 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4009 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,800,000 Century Ind Park Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 5 203 Beasley Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7153 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $380,000 Toon Jackie Cooper Pb 86 Pg 53 5027 Wilson Pk Arrington 37014 $721,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 813 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $700,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 1023 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7934 Pine St Fairview 37062 $4,928,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1710 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,250,000 Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69 4514 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1528 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 310 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,080,000 Petersen Kevin L 2820 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $589,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8067 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $629,999 1907 Evergreen Rd Thompson Station 37179 $325,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 13 Block C143 1115 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,630,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 96 9619 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $455,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 184 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $583,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7302 Kempton Ct Fairview 37062 $1,140,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 213 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $3,750,000 5623 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,565,580 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 1833 Dartmouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,351,400 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8024 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $780,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 527 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000 Riverview Park Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 111 110 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $482,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 304 Thesing Ct Pvt Nolensville 37135 $1,030,000 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1074 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,168,566 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 140 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,440,000 1840 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,100,000 Broken Ridge Hollow Pb 38 Pg 115 5507 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,075,000 Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82 368 Lakemont Cir Franklin 37067 $17,300,000 Anand Pb 72 Pg 110 1636 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $915,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 136 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,595,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2004 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $449,900 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6005 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Willowmet Sec 5-b Pb 44 Pg 81 1153 Pin Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 549 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 234 4th Ave N Franklin 37064 $87,000 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37067 $425,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 4002 Pennick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $6,479,444 Meadow Lake Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 8 5010 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,960,000 2185 Hillsboro Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,430,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2725 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9316 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $155,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067 1005 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $479,995 Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91 620 Winners Circle Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,615,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1001 Calico St Franklin 37064 $910,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 7017 Boone Trail Cir Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Knight William Earl 4202 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41 310 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1833 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37069 $6,900,000 1702 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,325,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 8104 Patrice Ave Brentwood 37027 $310,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8741 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $2,097,725 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 1953 Napa Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 125 5210 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,589,892 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 939 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $849,900 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2219 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $505,000 Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147 2105 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,374,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35 150 Bertrand Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000 Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95 410 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 139 4016 Pinwheel Ct Arrington 37014 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5081 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $369,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 501 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $749,000 Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 128 2029 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $4,379,680 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9224 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $661,448 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9055 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 74 1008 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 $367,000 Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29 7313 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $355,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 700 Vintage Green Ln 102 Franklin 37064 $895,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2206 Oakleaf Ct Franklin 37064 $400,000 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 109 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $518,000 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1033 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $3,000,000 Aspen Construction Llc Pb 79 Pg 148 6656 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $680,000 Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 126 1969 Ashburn Ct Nolensville 37135 $724,727 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7431 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,089,900 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2074 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $315,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #147 Franklin 37064 $645,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3015 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $325,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #k-101 Franklin 37064 $950,000 Concord Crossing Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 136 9704 Turnbridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,080,000 Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145 115 Winslow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,560,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 128 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $588,000 2019 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069 $1,510,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3 720 Wild Timber Ct Franklin 37069 $3,500,000 Wilder Matt Pb 67 Pg 148 1717 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $4,499,900 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8388 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $3,490,079 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1645 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $25,000 604 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 5025 Laughing Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $987,000 Arrington Retreat Sec4 Pb 61 Pg 45 759 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $690,000 Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33 1014 Shallow Stream Ln Franklin 37064 $813,800 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 150 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $5,995,900 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1656 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,175,000 Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 3 1000 Chapel Lake Cir Franklin 37069 $1,625,000 Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 39 Pg 10 6779 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,575,000 Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93 211 Green Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $237,500 Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 64 6055 Temple Rd Nashville 37221 $6,400,000 Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 93 6490 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $3,799,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a Pb 32 Pg 13 1024 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,040,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4031 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $799,900 5740 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,249,900 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7275 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062

