Williamson County Property Transfers August 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See where houses and property sold for August 7-11, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$710,000Stonebrook Sec 41202 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$394,350Bostic RdNolensville37135
$1,252,500Foxboro Est Sec 1829 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$810,000Spring Hill Place Sec 66068 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$415,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21605 Safe Harbor CtSpring Hill37174
$431,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b2018 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$972,500Brenthaven Sec 78115 Maryland LnBrentwood37027
$250,000Burgess Sam7483 Liberty RdFairview37062
$502,500Idlewood Sec 1113 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec12127 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$870,000Tollgate Village Sec 13c3076 Millerton WayThompson's Station37179
$805,000Polk Place Sec 7245 Karnes DrFranklin37064
$1,199,000Ashton Park Sec 21116 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$1,339,9002221 Osburn RdArrington37014
$401,000Cox Run Sec 17304 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$415,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J105 Meridian CtFranklin37069
$1,040,000Cottonwood Est105 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$470,000Andover Sec 1631 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$1,370,000Hardeman Springs Sec15810 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$650,0004720 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$2,400,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 11191 Echo LnFranklin37069
$760,0006223 Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$885,025Otter Creek Springs Ph27445 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$779,900Forrest Crossing Sec 7620 Pembroake LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V301 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$870,000Founders Pointe Sec 4105 Blossom CtFranklin37064
$1,395,900Brittain Downs East1120 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$990,000Brenthaven Sec 71602 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$300,000Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$482,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32408 Seven Oaks ParkThompson's Station37179
$1,250,000Cool Springs East Sec 11708 Priest PlFranklin37067
$1,110,311St Marlo Sec25647 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$300,000Lakewood Club7149 Crystal Springs RdFairview37062
$1,047,442St Marlo Sec36349 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$298,000Executive House Condo613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18Franklin37064
$844,500Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12049 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,100,000Foxboro Est Sec 109241 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$530,000Battlewood Est Sec 1305 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklin37069
$465,549Cumberland Estates Ph51017 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$406,513Cumberland Estates Ph51023 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,730,000Westhaven Sec 7318 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$430,000St Marlo Sec4Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,140,000Mckays Mill Sec 261732 Players Mill RdFranklin37067
$500,000Ridgeport Sec 61896 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$853,545High Park Hill Sec15427 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$615,000Wades Grove Sec18b2017 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$577,990Harmony Hills2010 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$4,500,0005720 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$575,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,600,000River Oaks Sec 4116 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$625,000Maplewood Sec 1612 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$380,000Whispering Wind Ph27604 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$745,000Founders Pointe Sec 1623 Rutherford LnFranklin37064
$570,000Hunters Chase Sec 11149 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$850,000Fieldstone Farms Sec A1008 Simmons LnFranklin37069
$575,000Pepper Tree Cove Ph37130 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$254,000Blackberry Ridge5015 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$510,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$1,249,900Brookfield Sec 112195 Ella LnBrentwood37027
$485,000Royal Oaks Trade Center128 Holiday Ct #b-7Franklin37064
$655,000Kennedy Bob7115 Cooper LnFairview37062
$665,000Mckays Mill Sec 291713 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$365,000Tomasek Dean & Teresa Property6819 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$542,000Ridgemont Place207 Montwood CtFranklin37064
$835,000Owl Creek Ph29798 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$889,000Westhaven Sec 443067 Cheever StFranklin37064
$720,000Tollgate Village Sec16a3437 Milford DrThompson's Station37179
$842,000Owl Creek Ph29798 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$354,000Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #k-103Franklin37064
$1,320,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec26594 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Eulas Glen Ph2200 Milner CtNolensville37135
$799,990Annecy Ph3a4042 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$660,0002344 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$435,000Prescott Place Ph 3423 Compton LnFranklin37069
$425,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2054 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$868,000Polk Place Sec 6149 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$790,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2682 Paddock Park DrThompson's Station37179
$915,000Sullivan Farms Sec F327 Applecross DrFranklin37064
$2,049,000Stephens Valley Sec6368 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$610,0002752 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompson's Station37179
$2,400,000Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc3714 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$955,000Windstead Manor999 Spruce Ridge LnSpring Hill37174
$813,900Cottonwood Est154 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$535,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 11325 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$576,000Nolen Mill Ph1620 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$635,000Creekstone Commons Sec 2716 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$990,000Cottonwood Est137 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$639,900Winterset Woods2100 Bucolic CtNolensville37135
$520,000Falcon Creek Sec 12330 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$510,000Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1109 Deercrest CirFranklin37069
$1,738,735Annecy 3b4618 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$585,0004986 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$885,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1438 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$620,000Wades Grove Sec18a7016 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,096,000River Oaks Sec 56015 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$569,9902054 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$3,700,000Brooklands5011 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$569,700Pines The Sec 12627 Clayton Arnold RdThompson's Station37179
$369,500Eastview701 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$750,000Courtside @ Southern Woods108 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$373,700Brentwood Est Unit 19039 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$775,000Courtside @ Southern Woods108 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$1,687,500Arlington Heights6884 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$750,0006888 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$850,000Indian Point Sec 41114 Chickasaw DrBrentwood37027
$1,130,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1101 Mealer StFranklin37067

