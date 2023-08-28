Williamson County Property Transfers August 7

See where houses and property sold for August 7-11, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$710,000
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1202 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$394,350
|Bostic Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,252,500
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|829 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$810,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6
|6068 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1605 Safe Harbor Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$431,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b
|2018 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$972,500
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8115 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$250,000
|Burgess Sam
|7483 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$502,500
|Idlewood Sec 1
|113 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2127 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$870,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3076 Millerton Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$805,000
|Polk Place Sec 7
|245 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1116 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,339,900
|2221 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$401,000
|Cox Run Sec 1
|7304 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$415,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|105 Meridian Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,040,000
|Cottonwood Est
|105 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$470,000
|Andover Sec 1
|631 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,370,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5810 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000
|4720 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,400,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1
|1191 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$760,000
|6223 Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$885,025
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7445 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$779,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7
|620 Pembroake Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|301 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$870,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 4
|105 Blossom Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,395,900
|Brittain Downs East
|1120 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$990,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1602 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$482,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2408 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|708 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,110,311
|St Marlo Sec2
|5647 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Lakewood Club
|7149 Crystal Springs Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,047,442
|St Marlo Sec3
|6349 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$298,000
|Executive House Condo
|613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,500
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2049 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 10
|9241 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$530,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|305 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$465,549
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1017 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$406,513
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1023 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,730,000
|Westhaven Sec 7
|318 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|St Marlo Sec4
|Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1732 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1896 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$853,545
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5427 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,000
|Wades Grove Sec18b
|2017 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$577,990
|Harmony Hills
|2010 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|5720 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000
|River Oaks Sec 4
|116 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000
|Maplewood Sec 1
|612 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7604 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$745,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|623 Rutherford Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1149 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|1008 Simmons Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7130 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$254,000
|Blackberry Ridge
|5015 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,249,900
|Brookfield Sec 11
|2195 Ella Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,000
|Royal Oaks Trade Center
|128 Holiday Ct #b-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Kennedy Bob
|7115 Cooper Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$665,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1713 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$365,000
|Tomasek Dean & Teresa Property
|6819 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$542,000
|Ridgemont Place
|207 Montwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Owl Creek Ph2
|9798 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$889,000
|Westhaven Sec 44
|3067 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3437 Milford Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$354,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #k-103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,320,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6594 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Eulas Glen Ph2
|200 Milner Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,990
|Annecy Ph3a
|4042 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$660,000
|2344 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|423 Compton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$425,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2054 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$868,000
|Polk Place Sec 6
|149 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2682 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$915,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|327 Applecross Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,049,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|368 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$610,000
|2752 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,400,000
|Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc
|3714 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|Windstead Manor
|999 Spruce Ridge Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$813,900
|Cottonwood Est
|154 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$535,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1325 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$576,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|620 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$635,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 2
|716 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Cottonwood Est
|137 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$639,900
|Winterset Woods
|2100 Bucolic Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$520,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2330 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|109 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,738,735
|Annecy 3b
|4618 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$585,000
|4986 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|438 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$620,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|7016 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,096,000
|River Oaks Sec 5
|6015 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,990
|2054 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|Brooklands
|5011 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,700
|Pines The Sec 1
|2627 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$369,500
|Eastview
|701 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|108 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$373,700
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9039 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|108 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,687,500
|Arlington Heights
|6884 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|6888 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|Indian Point Sec 4
|1114 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|101 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067