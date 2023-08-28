Williamson County Property Transfers August 7

See where houses and property sold for August 7-11, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $710,000 Stonebrook Sec 4 1202 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $394,350 Bostic Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,252,500 Foxboro Est Sec 1 829 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $810,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 6068 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $415,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1605 Safe Harbor Ct Spring Hill 37174 $431,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b 2018 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $972,500 Brenthaven Sec 7 8115 Maryland Ln Brentwood 37027 $250,000 Burgess Sam 7483 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $502,500 Idlewood Sec 1 113 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2127 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $870,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13c 3076 Millerton Way Thompson's Station 37179 $805,000 Polk Place Sec 7 245 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $1,199,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 1116 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $1,339,900 2221 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $401,000 Cox Run Sec 1 7304 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $415,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 105 Meridian Ct Franklin 37069 $1,040,000 Cottonwood Est 105 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $470,000 Andover Sec 1 631 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,370,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 5810 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $650,000 4720 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $2,400,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 1191 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $760,000 6223 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $885,025 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7445 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $779,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 620 Pembroake Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 301 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $870,000 Founders Pointe Sec 4 105 Blossom Ct Franklin 37064 $1,395,900 Brittain Downs East 1120 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $990,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 1602 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $482,000 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2408 Seven Oaks Park Thompson's Station 37179 $1,250,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 708 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $1,110,311 St Marlo Sec2 5647 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Lakewood Club 7149 Crystal Springs Rd Fairview 37062 $1,047,442 St Marlo Sec3 6349 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $298,000 Executive House Condo 613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18 Franklin 37064 $844,500 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2049 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Foxboro Est Sec 10 9241 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $530,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 305 Gen N B Forrest Dr Franklin 37069 $465,549 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1017 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $406,513 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1023 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,730,000 Westhaven Sec 7 318 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $430,000 St Marlo Sec4 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,140,000 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1732 Players Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $500,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 1896 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $853,545 High Park Hill Sec1 5427 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $615,000 Wades Grove Sec18b 2017 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $577,990 Harmony Hills 2010 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 5720 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,600,000 River Oaks Sec 4 116 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $625,000 Maplewood Sec 1 612 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $380,000 Whispering Wind Ph2 7604 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $745,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 623 Rutherford Ln Franklin 37064 $570,000 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1149 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec A 1008 Simmons Ln Franklin 37069 $575,000 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7130 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $254,000 Blackberry Ridge 5015 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $510,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,249,900 Brookfield Sec 11 2195 Ella Ln Brentwood 37027 $485,000 Royal Oaks Trade Center 128 Holiday Ct #b-7 Franklin 37064 $655,000 Kennedy Bob 7115 Cooper Ln Fairview 37062 $665,000 Mckays Mill Sec 29 1713 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $365,000 Tomasek Dean & Teresa Property 6819 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $542,000 Ridgemont Place 207 Montwood Ct Franklin 37064 $835,000 Owl Creek Ph2 9798 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $889,000 Westhaven Sec 44 3067 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $720,000 Tollgate Village Sec16a 3437 Milford Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $842,000 Owl Creek Ph2 9798 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $354,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #k-103 Franklin 37064 $1,320,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6594 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Eulas Glen Ph2 200 Milner Ct Nolensville 37135 $799,990 Annecy Ph3a 4042 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $660,000 2344 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $435,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 423 Compton Ln Franklin 37069 $425,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2054 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $868,000 Polk Place Sec 6 149 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2682 Paddock Park Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $915,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F 327 Applecross Dr Franklin 37064 $2,049,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 368 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $610,000 2752 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompson's Station 37179 $2,400,000 Max Meadows Of Forest Home Inc 3714 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $955,000 Windstead Manor 999 Spruce Ridge Ln Spring Hill 37174 $813,900 Cottonwood Est 154 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $535,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1325 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $576,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 620 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $635,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 2 716 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $990,000 Cottonwood Est 137 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $639,900 Winterset Woods 2100 Bucolic Ct Nolensville 37135 $520,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2330 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $510,000 Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 109 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069 $1,738,735 Annecy 3b 4618 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $585,000 4986 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $885,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 438 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $620,000 Wades Grove Sec18a 7016 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,096,000 River Oaks Sec 5 6015 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $569,990 2054 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 Brooklands 5011 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $569,700 Pines The Sec 1 2627 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $369,500 Eastview 701 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 108 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $373,700 Brentwood Est Unit 1 9039 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 108 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,687,500 Arlington Heights 6884 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000 6888 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $850,000 Indian Point Sec 4 1114 Chickasaw Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 101 Mealer St Franklin 37067