Williamson County Property Transfers August 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 5-13, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$928,809.00Laurelwood6336 Kingsbury DrBrentwoodTN37027
$420,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22002 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
$371,014.00Cumberland Estates Ph35021 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$840,000.00Chenoweth Sec 139404 Smithson LnBrentwoodTN37027
$345,023.00Cumberland Estates Ph34007 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$865,000.00Valley View Est Sec 14237 Warren RdFranklinTN37067
$955,000.00Wray Lee Haynes Prop6530 Eudailey-covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
$865,000.00Westhaven Sec502030 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
$990,501.00Echelon Sec25018 Maysbrook LnFranklinTN37064
$2,325,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-b697 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$445,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3028 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,052,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 51102 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 8413 Benton LnFranklinTN37067
$755,455.00Stephens Valley Sec4916 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
$2,500,000.00Westgate Commons1645 Westgate CirBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.006051 Rural Plains Cir 309FranklinTN37064
$1,715,000.00217 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$255,000.00Generals Retreat143 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
$135,100.00Falls Grove Sec79005 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$662,765.00Falls Grove Sec67066 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,200,000.00Inman Randall C2655 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$725,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 29508 Inavale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$3,100,000.00Brass Lantern Farm707 Brass Lantern PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$15,200,000.009828 Split Log RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,968,000.00Grove Sec 26201 Lynch LnCollege GroveTN37046
$15,852,921.00Aspen Grove Sec R314 Cool Springs BlvdFranklinTN37067
$215,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26060 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$350,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21010 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$920,000.00Catalina Ph5784 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$3,000,000.00Troubadour Sec78000 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$625,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 271526 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$1,559,765.00Governors Club The Ph 8101 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$2,375,000.00Governors Club The Ph 225 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwoodTN37027
$800,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 9508 Vinings CtFranklinTN37067
$280,000.00Spring Hill Business Park4918 Main St #5Spring HillTN37174
$320,000.002810 Owl Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$930,695.00Vale Creek5301 Mead Park CtThompsons StationTN37179
$249,000.00Woodside Ph1b2098 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,375,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c3042 Flagstone DrFranklinTN37069
$755,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 223049 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$625,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 6544 Fort Lee CtNolensvilleTN37135
$801,397.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec381001 Blaine CtFranklinTN37064
$2,350,000.00Grove Sec 26220 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
$562,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22413 Adelaide DrThompsons StationTN37179
$825,000.00Country Club Est501 Mansion DrBrentwoodTN37027
$890,000.00Windsor Park Sec 21024 St Georges WayFranklinTN37064
$1,850,000.00Poe226 11th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$1,019,137.00Hardeman Springs Sec15806 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$381,220.00Ridgeport Sec 63005 Pandell CtSpring HillTN37174
$580,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec C168 Clarendon CirFranklinTN37069
$530,300.00Lockwood Glen Sec4544 Sydenham DrFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32611 Westerham WayThompsons StationTN37179
$1,795,000.00Avalon Sec 3517 Excalibur CtFranklinTN37067
$1,889,900.00Water Leaf Sec15034 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec29228 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
$624,000.00Duff1001 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$410,000.00Millgate120 Ormesby PlFranklinTN37064
$489,000.00Cross Creek Sec 11109 Cross Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$632,500.00Polk Place Sec 2408 Caldwell CtFranklinTN37064
$710,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C274 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$681,065.00Vineyard Valley Sec17028 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
$570,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21365 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$310,000.00Carnton Square Condo1115 Carnton Ln #a-5FranklinTN37064
$995,905.00Scales Farmstead Ph21244 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,026,734.00Stephens Valley Sec6379 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$835,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4115 Hobbs DrFranklinTN37064
$1,734,775.00Meadow Lake Sec 25119 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
$405,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11029 Honey Bush CirFranklinTN37064
$410,990.00Ddartford Ph22034 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$420,000.00Hill Est222 Maple DrFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff87 Alton Park LnFranklinTN37069
$660,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21108 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
$799,900.00Cherry Grove Add Ph81553 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$780,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 52304 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Wades Grove Sec15a9004 Wheeler DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,541,000.00Montclair Sec 21721 Danforth Park CloseBrentwoodTN37027
$2,150,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 15173 Remington DrBrentwoodTN37027
$445,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 31838 O'reilly CirSpring HillTN37174
$405,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5a1910 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$501,400.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41022 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
$389,900.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2050 Morrison AveSpring HillTN37174
$763,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16825 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,060,000.00Westhaven Sec 5236 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec331025 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$465,000.007328 Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
$711,500.00Campbell Station Sec 122198 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 31122 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklinTN37069
$409,500.00Hillsboro Acres2001 Old S Berrys ChapelFranklinTN37069
$925,000.00Laurelwood1872 Shamrock DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,690,797.001007 -a Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$210,000.00Davis JimmyGreenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
$305,200.00Worthington Sec 19409 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Heathrow Hills5215 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,225,000.00126 3rd Ave NFranklinTN37064
$565,000.00Ralston Glen Sec 2412 Queen Marys CtFranklinTN37064
$366,332.00Cumberland Estates Ph35024 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$365,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 12121 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
$438,005.00Cumberland Estates Ph32007 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$1,350,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3320 Mealer StFranklinTN37067
$431,725.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2035 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$371,500.00Nolen Mill Ph1604 Weybridge DrNolensvilleTN37135
$27,000,000.00Peak 10Edward Curd LnFranklinTN37067
$249,000.00Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$825,838.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382019 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$533,000.00Stream Valley Sec74017 Mossy Rock LnFranklinTN37064
$434,990.00Ddartford Ph22032 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$465,000.00Wades Grove Sec146031 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$2,900,000.00Troubadour Sec78004 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$398,500.00Prescott Place Ph 1132 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$4,400,000.001709 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$665,739.00Tap Root Hills Sec51067 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37064
$757,968.00Tap Root Hills Sec44002 Lorena CtFranklinTN37067
$630,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec T205 Heathstone CirFranklinTN37069
$1,195,000.00Indian Point Sec 61210 Choctaw TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$1,275,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 21091 Wilshire WayBrentwoodTN37027
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec141520 Nickelby PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$1,140,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12027 Conductor LnThompsons StationTN37179
$542,000.00Morningside Sec 48078 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$689,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2620 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$489,900.00Liberty Hills Sec 1733 E Statue CtFranklinTN37067
$1,295,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 99129 Saddlebow DrBrentwoodTN37027
$771,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 223077 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$640,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j9161 Macauley LnNolensvilleTN37135
$635,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 2608 Claridge CtFranklinTN37064
$385,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 27025 Matthews CtBrentwoodTN37027
$635,000.004854 Smithson RdCollege GroveTN37046
$725,000.00West Harpeth Two1555 W Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064

