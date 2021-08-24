Williamson County Property Transfers August 5

See where houses sold for August 5-13, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$928,809.00
|Laurelwood
|6336 Kingsbury Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2002 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$371,014.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5021 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$840,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 13
|9404 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$345,023.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4007 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$865,000.00
|Valley View Est Sec 1
|4237 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$955,000.00
|Wray Lee Haynes Prop
|6530 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$865,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2030 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$990,501.00
|Echelon Sec2
|5018 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,325,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-b
|697 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$445,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3028 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,052,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|1102 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 8
|413 Benton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$755,455.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|916 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$2,500,000.00
|Westgate Commons
|1645 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 309
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,715,000.00
|217 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$255,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|143 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$135,100.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9005 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$662,765.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7066 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Inman Randall C
|2655 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$725,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2
|9508 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,100,000.00
|Brass Lantern Farm
|707 Brass Lantern Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$15,200,000.00
|9828 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,968,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6201 Lynch Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$15,852,921.00
|Aspen Grove Sec R
|314 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$215,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6060 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$350,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1010 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$920,000.00
|Catalina Ph5
|784 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$3,000,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8000 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$625,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1526 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,559,765.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|101 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,375,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|25 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 9
|508 Vinings Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$280,000.00
|Spring Hill Business Park
|4918 Main St #5
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$320,000.00
|2810 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$930,695.00
|Vale Creek
|5301 Mead Park Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$249,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|2098 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,375,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-c
|3042 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$755,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3049 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|544 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$801,397.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|1001 Blaine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6220 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$562,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2413 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Country Club Est
|501 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$890,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 2
|1024 St Georges Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Poe
|226 11th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,019,137.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5806 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$381,220.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|3005 Pandell Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|168 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$530,300.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|544 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2611 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,795,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|517 Excalibur Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,889,900.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5034 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec2
|9228 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$624,000.00
|Duff
|1001 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Millgate
|120 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$489,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 1
|1109 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$632,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 2
|408 Caldwell Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$710,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|274 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$681,065.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7028 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$570,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1365 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Carnton Square Condo
|1115 Carnton Ln #a-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$995,905.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1244 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,026,734.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|379 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$835,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4
|115 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,734,775.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5119 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$405,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec1
|1029 Honey Bush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$410,990.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2034 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Hill Est
|222 Maple Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|87 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$660,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1108 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$799,900.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph8
|1553 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$780,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 5
|2304 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec15a
|9004 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,541,000.00
|Montclair Sec 2
|1721 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,150,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|5173 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$445,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 3
|1838 O'reilly Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5a
|1910 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$501,400.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1022 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$389,900.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2050 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$763,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6825 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,060,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|236 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|1025 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$465,000.00
|7328 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$711,500.00
|Campbell Station Sec 12
|2198 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3
|1122 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$409,500.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|2001 Old S Berrys Chapel
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$925,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1872 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,690,797.00
|1007 -a Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$210,000.00
|Davis Jimmy
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$305,200.00
|Worthington Sec 1
|9409 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5215 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,225,000.00
|126 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Ralston Glen Sec 2
|412 Queen Marys Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$366,332.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5024 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$365,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2121 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$438,005.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2007 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,350,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|320 Mealer St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$431,725.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2035 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$371,500.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|604 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$27,000,000.00
|Peak 10
|Edward Curd Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$249,000.00
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$825,838.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2019 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$533,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec7
|4017 Mossy Rock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$434,990.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2032 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$465,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6031 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,900,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8004 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$398,500.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|132 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$4,400,000.00
|1709 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$665,739.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1067 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$757,968.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|4002 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$630,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T
|205 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,195,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|1210 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,275,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2
|1091 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|1520 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,140,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2027 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$542,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4
|8078 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$689,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2620 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$489,900.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|733 E Statue Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,295,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9
|9129 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$771,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3077 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$640,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|9161 Macauley Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$635,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|608 Claridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|7025 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$635,000.00
|4854 Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$725,000.00
|West Harpeth Two
|1555 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
