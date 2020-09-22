Williamson County Property Transfers August 31

See where houses sold for August 31 to September 4, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 275000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates 6662 Hastings Ln Franklin TN 37069 361000 Wyngate 1721 Dryden Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 545000 Cottonwood 204 Cotton Ln Franklin TN 37069 470000 Dakota Pointe 3050 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 995000 Brienz Valley 2004 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin TN 37064 590000 Sec 105 Dennis Ct Franklin TN 37067 999000 2831 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station TN 37179 325000 Cadet Homes 106 Arsenal Ct Franklin TN 37064 250000 Picketts Ridge 2663 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 476500 Fields Of Canterbury 2112 English Garden Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 2950000 Annandale 9276 Exton Ln Brentwood TN 37027 500000 Callie 1630 Callie Way Dr Franklin TN 37064 695400 Stephens Valley 261 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 419800 Carters Glen 130 Carters Glen Pl Franklin TN 37064 665000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 484 Avon River Rd Franklin TN 37064 557883 Summerlyn 3240 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 471400 Stonebrook 895 Dortch Ln Nolensville TN 37135 566860 Riverbluff 2026 Cabell Dr Franklin TN 37064 335000 Fields Of Canterbury 2569 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 395000 Liberty Hills 245 Freedom Dr Franklin TN 37067 2000000 Troubadour 605 & 606 Jolene Dr College Grove TN 37046 432500 Westhaven 6000 Keats St 204 Franklin TN 37064 750400 Telfair 821 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 489900 Westhaven 142 Prospect Ave Franklin TN 37064 630000 Grove Park Addition 3708 Bosk Ln College Grove TN 37046 825000 Westhaven 1202 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 815785 Autumn Ridge 2050 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1194107 Traditions 1909 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 736840 Scales Farmstead 1531 Underwood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 589900 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 265 Molly Bright Ln Franklin TN 37064 415000 201 Swain Cir 103 Franklin TN 37064 1140000 Westhaven 659 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 637500 Highlands @ Ladd Park 131 Hobbs Dr Franklin TN 37064 1775000 Sullivan 3206 Misty Rivers Ln Franklin TN 37064 1340000 The Governors Club 6 Sugarloaf Ln Brentwood TN 37027 436000 Liberty Hills 132 E Lake Ct Franklin TN 37067 449998 Sullivan Farms 155 Bluebell Way Franklin TN 37064 759900 River Oaks 6204 River Ct Brentwood TN 37027 575000 Polk Place 101 Tiffany Ct Franklin TN 37064 351000 Grove 8906 Dovetail Ct College Grove TN 37046 482800 Falls Grove 7180 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 67000 Copper Ridge 3051 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 130800 Falls Grove 7085 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 491000 Forrest Crossing 390 Glendower Pl Franklin TN 37064 846500 Chenoweth 9408 Smithson Ln Brentwood TN 37027 885925 Bridgemore Village 3836 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 415000 Franklin Green 3207 Dark Woods Dr Franklin TN 37064 1200000 Westhaven 228 Prospect Ave Franklin TN 37064 785000 Mclemore Farms Add 2727 Mclemore Way Franklin TN 37064 588000 Reserve @ Bent Creek 108 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville TN 37135 515000 Polk Place 252 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 747120 Highlands @ Ladd Park 112 Whiteside Ct Franklin TN 37064 689000 West 1020 Sunset Rd Brentwood TN 37027 860000 Brentmeade 1014 Doveland Ct Brentwood TN 37027 134340 Falls Grove 7016 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 365000 Dallas Downs 140 Cavalry Dr Franklin TN 37064 260125 Petra Commons 120 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 625000 1564 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood TN 37027 287000 Haynes Crossing 3410 Haynes Cove Spring Hill TN 37174 1023372 Foxen Canyon 2499 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin TN 37069 1313000 Belle Glen 404 Belle Glen Ln Brentwood TN 37027 372000 Riverview Park 504 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37064 475000 ( 00300 & 00302) Drag Strip Rd Fairview TN 37062 175000 Standifird Jacob 2946 Old Horton Hwy Nolensville TN 37135 1575000 Legends Ridge 373 Lake Valley Dr Franklin TN 37069 449944 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 7026 Salmon Run Spring Hill TN 37174 310000 Wakefield 2282 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1525000 Resub 1939 Bristol Ct Brentwood TN 37027 586850 Avalon 132 Delta Blvd Franklin TN 37067 990000 River Oaks 6222 Milbrook Rd Brentwood TN 37027 709000 Brooksbank Estates 715 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 400000 Wades Grove 3006 Helfrich Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 659900 Cherry Grove 8004 Darwin Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 432500 Cheswicke Farm 709 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin TN 37067 699000 Sanctuary Green Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37064 1090000 4393 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 335000 Wyngate 2033 Trenton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1155000 Echo 1161 Echo Ln Franklin TN 37069 249900 Petra Commons 252 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 565000 Mckays Mill 1206 Broadmoor Cir Franklin TN 37067 259990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin TN 37064 324990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin TN 37064 630000 Concord Forest 172 Forest Trl Brentwood TN 37027 1059510 Harts Landmark 2105 Granby Ct Franklin TN 37069 329990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 206 Franklin TN 37064 130800 Falls Grove 7022 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 516745 Stream Valley 2013 Verbena Dr Franklin TN 37064 620000 Cherry Grove Add 1581 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 780000 Battle Ground Park 113 Everbright Ave Franklin TN 37064 610212 Cherry Grove Add 1556 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 356000 Fieldstone Farms 451 Essex Park Cir Franklin TN 37069 741219 Falls Grove 7013 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 1280000 Magnolia Vale Reserve 9649 Magnolia Ridge Ct Brentwood TN 37027 716219 Brooksbank Estates 727 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 194750 Grove 8555 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 736000 7394 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview TN 37062 1024094 Foxen Canyon 2320 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin TN 37069 639900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 151 Hobbs Dr Franklin TN 37064 225000 Cunningham 2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 1457500 Estates Of Grace Valley Farm 3552 St Ignatius Ln Franklin TN 37064 970226 Stephens Valley 84 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 317000 Wyngate 1459 Bern Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 347500 Copper Ridge 1988 Allerton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 565000 Williamson 505 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood TN 37027 510000 Monticello 102 Williamsburg Pl Franklin TN 37064 847150 Bridgemore Village 3830 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 541000 Fieldstone Farms 2301 Wimbledon Cir Franklin TN 37069 300000 Fieldstone Farms 1036 Walesworth Dr Franklin TN 37069 525000 Scales Farmstead 2513 Whitlock Trl Nolensville TN 37135 150000 Ivan Creek 4447 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 435000 Stinson Willard Subd 7208 King Rd Fairview TN 37062 349900 4000 Rural Plains Cir 203 Franklin TN 37064 224000 Woodside Townhomes 2049 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 995000 Wynthrope 108 Wynthrope Way Franklin TN 37067 430000 Cherry Grove 2424 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 242500 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 101 Franklin TN 37064 258000 Rucker Park 110 Velena St Franklin TN 37064 260000 Ravenstrace 3725 Ravenstrace Ln Franklin TN 37064 665000 Berry Farms Town Center 2031 General Martin Ln Franklin TN 37064 370000 Brentwood Pointe 1532 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 659900 Carlisle 1812 Thorn Brook Ln Franklin TN 37064 765000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 649 Central Dr Franklin TN 37064 440000 Mckays Mill 1122 Hudson Ln Franklin TN 37067 426500 Benevento East 2014 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 483000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2062 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 870000 Bridgemore Village 3617 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 435000 Green Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37064 850000 Crews Charles E Jr 5892 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 530000 Hill Addn 1105 Parkview Dr Franklin TN 37064 490000 Forrest Crossing 320 Bridgeway Dr Franklin TN 37064 520000 Fieldstone Farms 466 Essex Park Cir Franklin TN 37069 635000 Saratoga Hills 9303 Saratoga Pl Brentwood TN 37027 460000 Founders Pointe 110 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 1199000 Echo 101 Alpine Ct Franklin TN 37069 360000 Generals Retreat 140 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin TN 37064 720000 Temple Hills 1220 Temple Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 272000 Western Woods Village 7104 Colquitt Way Fairview TN 37062 619900 Arrington Retreat 326 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville TN 37135 306000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-4 Franklin TN 37067 525000 Temple Hills 100 Bramley Close Franklin TN 37069 815000 Stonebridge Park 1072 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 545705 Mcdaniel Estates 7514 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 1050000 8009 Horton Hwy Arrington TN 37014 525602 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7727 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 242000 7235 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview TN 37062 354900 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln 303 Franklin TN 37064 564015 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1299 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1280000 Traditions 1866 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 625000 Temple Ridge 6061 Temple Rd Nashville TN 37221 444250 Silver Stream Farm 2637 Nolita Ln Nolensville TN 37135 549500 Eagles Glen 521 Foxcroft Cir Franklin TN 37067 569000 Riverbluff 406 River Bluff Dr Franklin TN 37064 1182000 Witherspoon 9205 Bradbury Ct Brentwood TN 37027 1462375 Westhaven 1457 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 578000 Amelia Park 1120 Amelia Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 455000 Winterset Woods 2016 Delaware Dr Nolensville TN 37135 165000 Vineyard Valley 7160 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 835000 Westhaven 120 Gladstone Ln Franklin TN 37064 389900 Cherry Grove 2427 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 332000 Brentwood Pointe 116 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 1585000 2577 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin TN 37064 310000 Preserve @ Echo Estates 310 Lockhart Ct Franklin TN 37069 660000 Westhaven 195 Acadia Ave Franklin TN 37064 789000 Horseshoe Bend 900 N Meadow Ln Nashville TN 37221 159900 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #A-12 Franklin TN 37064 566900 Cherry Grove 2016 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 303000 Idlewood 2 Carver Ct Franklin TN 37064 375000 Burtonwood 2953 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 224750 Kings Chapel 4509 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 529900 Spring Hill Place 8001 Spirit Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 1550000 Valley View 502 Doubleday Ln Brentwood TN 37027 599000 Westhaven 9160 Keats St Franklin TN 37064 480000 Fieldstone Farms 484 Essex Park Cir Franklin TN 37069 837900 Glenellen 9516 Wicklow Rd Bon Aqua TN 37025 859900 Kings Chapel 1309 Ashby Valley Ln Arrington TN 37014 488215 Brixworth 2093 Parliament Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1600000 228 2Nd Ave S Franklin TN 37064 1175000 Heathrow Hills 917 Calloway Dr Franklin TN 37067 1792000 5969 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064 756500 Barrington 508 Barrington Dr Franklin TN 37067 7500 Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064 550000 8807 O C Floyd Rd College Grove TN 37046 383955 Flippen Estates 9600 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville TN 37135 280000 Grove 5000 Native Pony Trl College Grove TN 37046 677310 Cardel Village 424 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 302500 Wyngate 1614 Zurich Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 60000 5947 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 559900 Tywater Crossing 314 Messenger Ln Franklin TN 37064 4100000 Pewitt Florence M Trust 5360 Parker Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064 455000 Tollgate Village 2138 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 330000 Prescott Place 72 Cromford Pl Franklin TN 37069 685000 Troubadour 7290 Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 630000 Meadow Lake 5315 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood TN 37027 616152 Foxglove Farm 4048 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 675000 Scales Farmstead 213 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1800000 Grove 8637 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 674000 Windsor Park 1036 St Georges Way Franklin TN 37064 984000 Cool Springs East 541 Hope Ave Franklin TN 37067 1045000 The Laurels 1758 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 414900 Copper Ridge 1989 Allerton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 682000 Cedarmont Farms 5074 Saddleview Dr Franklin TN 37067 410000 Campbell Station 3039 Havasu Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 369900 Chapmans Retreat 1245 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1925000 320 Vaughn Rd Nashville TN 37221 166000 Walnut Hills 2260 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 214900 Orleans Est Condos 1103 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 560000 Southern Woods West 501 Clear Water Dr Brentwood TN 37027 575000 Westhaven 119 Gladstone Ln Franklin TN 37064 860000 Bridgemore Village 3533 Union Village Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 540000 Harpeth Meadows 106 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 451000 Silver Stream Farm 2526 Broome St Nolensville TN 37135 657655 Waters Edge 4031 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 615000 Lake Colonial Est 1014 Valley Forge Dr Arrington TN 37014 243500 Orleans Est Condos 2101 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 142500 Grove 8692 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 937983 Scales Farmstead 421 Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 309990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-203 Franklin TN 37064 560000 4990 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 297000 Stonebrook 513 Meadow Creek Ln Nolensville TN 37135 990000 Legends Ridge 336 Lake Valley Dr Franklin TN 37069 590000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 813 Newcomb St Franklin TN 37064 499900 Benevento 4022 Campania Strada Spring Hill TN 37174 305000 Aston Woods 2713 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 2235000 Morgan Farms 1803 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 294990 Shadow Green Condos 700 Vintage Green Ln A-204 Franklin TN 37064 244000 Songbird Springs S Harpeth Rd Franklin TN 37064 1169000 Ford L D 4634 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179