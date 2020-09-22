Williamson County Property Transfers August 31

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 31 to September 4, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
275000Temple Hills Country Club Estates6662 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
361000Wyngate1721 Dryden DrSpring HillTN37174
545000Cottonwood204 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
470000Dakota Pointe3050 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
995000Brienz Valley2004 Ober Brienz LnFranklinTN37064
590000Sec105 Dennis CtFranklinTN37067
9990002831 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
325000Cadet Homes106 Arsenal CtFranklinTN37064
250000Picketts Ridge2663 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
476500Fields Of Canterbury2112 English Garden WayThompsons StationTN37179
2950000Annandale9276 Exton LnBrentwoodTN37027
500000Callie1630 Callie Way DrFranklinTN37064
695400Stephens Valley261 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
419800Carters Glen130 Carters Glen PlFranklinTN37064
665000Highlands @ Ladd Park484 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
557883Summerlyn3240 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
471400Stonebrook895 Dortch LnNolensvilleTN37135
566860Riverbluff2026 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
335000Fields Of Canterbury2569 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
395000Liberty Hills245 Freedom DrFranklinTN37067
2000000Troubadour605 & 606 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
432500Westhaven6000 Keats St 204FranklinTN37064
750400Telfair821 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
489900Westhaven142 Prospect AveFranklinTN37064
630000Grove Park Addition3708 Bosk LnCollege GroveTN37046
825000Westhaven1202 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
815785Autumn Ridge2050 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
1194107Traditions1909 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
736840Scales Farmstead1531 Underwood DrNolensvilleTN37135
589900Highlands At Ladd Park Section265 Molly Bright LnFranklinTN37064
415000201 Swain Cir 103FranklinTN37064
1140000Westhaven659 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
637500Highlands @ Ladd Park131 Hobbs DrFranklinTN37064
1775000Sullivan3206 Misty Rivers LnFranklinTN37064
1340000The Governors Club6 Sugarloaf LnBrentwoodTN37027
436000Liberty Hills132 E Lake CtFranklinTN37067
449998Sullivan Farms155 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
759900River Oaks6204 River CtBrentwoodTN37027
575000Polk Place101 Tiffany CtFranklinTN37064
351000Grove8906 Dovetail CtCollege GroveTN37046
482800Falls Grove7180 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
67000Copper Ridge3051 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
130800Falls Grove7085 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
491000Forrest Crossing390 Glendower PlFranklinTN37064
846500Chenoweth9408 Smithson LnBrentwoodTN37027
885925Bridgemore Village3836 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
415000Franklin Green3207 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
1200000Westhaven228 Prospect AveFranklinTN37064
785000Mclemore Farms Add2727 Mclemore WayFranklinTN37064
588000Reserve @ Bent Creek108 Lodge Hall RdNolensvilleTN37135
515000Polk Place252 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
747120Highlands @ Ladd Park112 Whiteside CtFranklinTN37064
689000West1020 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
860000Brentmeade1014 Doveland CtBrentwoodTN37027
134340Falls Grove7016 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
365000Dallas Downs140 Cavalry DrFranklinTN37064
260125Petra Commons120 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
6250001564 Ragsdale RdBrentwoodTN37027
287000Haynes Crossing3410 Haynes CoveSpring HillTN37174
1023372Foxen Canyon2499 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
1313000Belle Glen404 Belle Glen LnBrentwoodTN37027
372000Riverview Park504 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
475000( 00300 & 00302) Drag Strip RdFairviewTN37062
175000Standifird Jacob2946 Old Horton HwyNolensvilleTN37135
1575000Legends Ridge373 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
449944Arbors @ Autumn Ridge7026 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
310000Wakefield2282 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
1525000Resub1939 Bristol CtBrentwoodTN37027
586850Avalon132 Delta BlvdFranklinTN37067
990000River Oaks6222 Milbrook RdBrentwoodTN37027
709000Brooksbank Estates715 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
400000Wades Grove3006 Helfrich CtSpring HillTN37174
659900Cherry Grove8004 Darwin CtThompsons StationTN37179
432500Cheswicke Farm709 Glen Oaks DrFranklinTN37067
699000SanctuaryGreen Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
10900004393 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
335000Wyngate2033 Trenton DrSpring HillTN37174
1155000Echo1161 Echo LnFranklinTN37069
249900Petra Commons252 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
565000Mckays Mill1206 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
259990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 301FranklinTN37064
324990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 103FranklinTN37064
630000Concord Forest172 Forest TrlBrentwoodTN37027
1059510Harts Landmark2105 Granby CtFranklinTN37069
329990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 206FranklinTN37064
130800Falls Grove7022 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
516745Stream Valley2013 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
620000Cherry Grove Add1581 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
780000Battle Ground Park113 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
610212Cherry Grove Add1556 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
356000Fieldstone Farms451 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
741219Falls Grove7013 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
1280000Magnolia Vale Reserve9649 Magnolia Ridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
716219Brooksbank Estates727 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
194750Grove8555 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
7360007394 Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
1024094Foxen Canyon2320 Harts Landmark DrFranklinTN37069
639900Highlands @ Ladd Park151 Hobbs DrFranklinTN37064
225000Cunningham2261 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
1457500Estates Of Grace Valley Farm3552 St Ignatius LnFranklinTN37064
970226Stephens Valley84 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
317000Wyngate1459 Bern CtSpring HillTN37174
347500Copper Ridge1988 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
565000Williamson505 Mcclanahan DrBrentwoodTN37027
510000Monticello102 Williamsburg PlFranklinTN37064
847150Bridgemore Village3830 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
541000Fieldstone Farms2301 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
300000Fieldstone Farms1036 Walesworth DrFranklinTN37069
525000Scales Farmstead2513 Whitlock TrlNolensvilleTN37135
150000Ivan Creek4447 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
435000Stinson Willard Subd7208 King RdFairviewTN37062
3499004000 Rural Plains Cir 203FranklinTN37064
224000Woodside Townhomes2049 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
995000Wynthrope108 Wynthrope WayFranklinTN37067
430000Cherry Grove2424 Adelaide DrThompsons StationTN37179
242500Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 101FranklinTN37064
258000Rucker Park110 Velena StFranklinTN37064
260000Ravenstrace3725 Ravenstrace LnFranklinTN37064
665000Berry Farms Town Center2031 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
370000Brentwood Pointe1532 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
659900Carlisle1812 Thorn Brook LnFranklinTN37064
765000Highlands @ Ladd Park649 Central DrFranklinTN37064
440000Mckays Mill1122 Hudson LnFranklinTN37067
426500Benevento East2014 Via Francesco CtSpring HillTN37174
483000Highlands @ Ladd Park2062 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
870000Bridgemore Village3617 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
435000Green Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
850000Crews Charles E Jr5892 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
530000Hill Addn1105 Parkview DrFranklinTN37064
490000Forrest Crossing320 Bridgeway DrFranklinTN37064
520000Fieldstone Farms466 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
635000Saratoga Hills9303 Saratoga PlBrentwoodTN37027
460000Founders Pointe110 Lancelot LnFranklinTN37064
1199000Echo101 Alpine CtFranklinTN37069
360000Generals Retreat140 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
720000Temple Hills1220 Temple Crest DrFranklinTN37069
272000Western Woods Village7104 Colquitt WayFairviewTN37062
619900Arrington Retreat326 Crescent Moon CirNolensvilleTN37135
306000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-4FranklinTN37067
525000Temple Hills100 Bramley CloseFranklinTN37069
815000Stonebridge Park1072 Stonebridge Park DrFranklinTN37069
545705Mcdaniel Estates7514 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
10500008009 Horton HwyArringtonTN37014
525602Enclave @ Dove Lake7727 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
2420007235 Deer Ridge RdFairviewTN37062
354900Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln 303FranklinTN37064
564015Woods @ Burberry Glen1299 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
1280000Traditions1866 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
625000Temple Ridge6061 Temple RdNashvilleTN37221
444250Silver Stream Farm2637 Nolita LnNolensvilleTN37135
549500Eagles Glen521 Foxcroft CirFranklinTN37067
569000Riverbluff406 River Bluff DrFranklinTN37064
1182000Witherspoon9205 Bradbury CtBrentwoodTN37027
1462375Westhaven1457 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
578000Amelia Park1120 Amelia Park DrFranklinTN37067
455000Winterset Woods2016 Delaware DrNolensvilleTN37135
165000Vineyard Valley7160 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
835000Westhaven120 Gladstone LnFranklinTN37064
389900Cherry Grove2427 Adelaide DrThompsons StationTN37179
332000Brentwood Pointe116 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
15850002577 Tom Anderson RdFranklinTN37064
310000Preserve @ Echo Estates310 Lockhart CtFranklinTN37069
660000Westhaven195 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
789000Horseshoe Bend900 N Meadow LnNashvilleTN37221
159900Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #A-12FranklinTN37064
566900Cherry Grove2016 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
303000Idlewood2 Carver CtFranklinTN37064
375000Burtonwood2953 Burtonwood DrSpring HillTN37174
224750Kings Chapel4509 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
529900Spring Hill Place8001 Spirit CtSpring HillTN37174
1550000Valley View502 Doubleday LnBrentwoodTN37027
599000Westhaven9160 Keats StFranklinTN37064
480000Fieldstone Farms484 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
837900Glenellen9516 Wicklow RdBon AquaTN37025
859900Kings Chapel1309 Ashby Valley LnArringtonTN37014
488215Brixworth2093 Parliament DrSpring HillTN37174
1600000228 2Nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
1175000Heathrow Hills917 Calloway DrFranklinTN37067
17920005969 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
756500Barrington508 Barrington DrFranklinTN37067
7500Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
5500008807 O C Floyd RdCollege GroveTN37046
383955Flippen Estates9600 Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
280000Grove5000 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
677310Cardel Village424 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
302500Wyngate1614 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
600005947 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
559900Tywater Crossing314 Messenger LnFranklinTN37064
4100000Pewitt Florence M Trust5360 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
455000Tollgate Village2138 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
330000Prescott Place72 Cromford PlFranklinTN37069
685000Troubadour7290 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
630000Meadow Lake5315 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
616152Foxglove Farm4048 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
675000Scales Farmstead213 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
1800000Grove8637 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
674000Windsor Park1036 St Georges WayFranklinTN37064
984000Cool Springs East541 Hope AveFranklinTN37067
1045000The Laurels1758 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
414900Copper Ridge1989 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
682000Cedarmont Farms5074 Saddleview DrFranklinTN37067
410000Campbell Station3039 Havasu DrSpring HillTN37174
369900Chapmans Retreat1245 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
1925000320 Vaughn RdNashvilleTN37221
166000Walnut Hills2260 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
214900Orleans Est Condos1103 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
560000Southern Woods West501 Clear Water DrBrentwoodTN37027
575000Westhaven119 Gladstone LnFranklinTN37064
860000Bridgemore Village3533 Union Village RdThompsons StationTN37179
540000Harpeth Meadows106 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
451000Silver Stream Farm2526 Broome StNolensvilleTN37135
657655Waters Edge4031 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
615000Lake Colonial Est1014 Valley Forge DrArringtonTN37014
243500Orleans Est Condos2101 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
142500Grove8692 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
937983Scales Farmstead421 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
309990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-203FranklinTN37064
5600004990 Ash Hill RdSpring HillTN37174
297000Stonebrook513 Meadow Creek LnNolensvilleTN37135
990000Legends Ridge336 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
590000Highlands @ Ladd Park813 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
499900Benevento4022 Campania StradaSpring HillTN37174
305000Aston Woods2713 Aston Woods LnThompsons StationTN37179
2235000Morgan Farms1803 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
294990Shadow Green Condos700 Vintage Green Ln A-204FranklinTN37064
244000Songbird SpringsS Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
1169000Ford L D4634 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179

 

