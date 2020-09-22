Williamson County Property Transfers August 31

See where houses sold for August 31 to September 4, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|275000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates
|6662 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|361000
|Wyngate
|1721 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|545000
|Cottonwood
|204 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|470000
|Dakota Pointe
|3050 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|995000
|Brienz Valley
|2004 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|590000
|Sec
|105 Dennis Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|999000
|2831 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|325000
|Cadet Homes
|106 Arsenal Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Picketts Ridge
|2663 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|476500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2112 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2950000
|Annandale
|9276 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Callie
|1630 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|695400
|Stephens Valley
|261 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|419800
|Carters Glen
|130 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|484 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|557883
|Summerlyn
|3240 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|471400
|Stonebrook
|895 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|566860
|Riverbluff
|2026 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|335000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2569 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|395000
|Liberty Hills
|245 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|2000000
|Troubadour
|605 & 606 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|432500
|Westhaven
|6000 Keats St 204
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750400
|Telfair
|821 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|489900
|Westhaven
|142 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Grove Park Addition
|3708 Bosk Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|825000
|Westhaven
|1202 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|815785
|Autumn Ridge
|2050 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1194107
|Traditions
|1909 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|736840
|Scales Farmstead
|1531 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|589900
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section
|265 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|415000
|201 Swain Cir 103
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1140000
|Westhaven
|659 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|637500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|131 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1775000
|Sullivan
|3206 Misty Rivers Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1340000
|The Governors Club
|6 Sugarloaf Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|436000
|Liberty Hills
|132 E Lake Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|449998
|Sullivan Farms
|155 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|759900
|River Oaks
|6204 River Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|575000
|Polk Place
|101 Tiffany Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|351000
|Grove
|8906 Dovetail Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|482800
|Falls Grove
|7180 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|67000
|Copper Ridge
|3051 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7085 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|491000
|Forrest Crossing
|390 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|846500
|Chenoweth
|9408 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|885925
|Bridgemore Village
|3836 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|415000
|Franklin Green
|3207 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|Westhaven
|228 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|785000
|Mclemore Farms Add
|2727 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|588000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek
|108 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|515000
|Polk Place
|252 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|747120
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|112 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|689000
|West
|1020 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|860000
|Brentmeade
|1014 Doveland Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|134340
|Falls Grove
|7016 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|365000
|Dallas Downs
|140 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260125
|Petra Commons
|120 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|625000
|1564 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|287000
|Haynes Crossing
|3410 Haynes Cove
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1023372
|Foxen Canyon
|2499 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1313000
|Belle Glen
|404 Belle Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|372000
|Riverview Park
|504 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|( 00300 & 00302) Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|175000
|Standifird Jacob
|2946 Old Horton Hwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1575000
|Legends Ridge
|373 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|449944
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|7026 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|310000
|Wakefield
|2282 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1525000
|Resub
|1939 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|586850
|Avalon
|132 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|990000
|River Oaks
|6222 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|709000
|Brooksbank Estates
|715 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|400000
|Wades Grove
|3006 Helfrich Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|659900
|Cherry Grove
|8004 Darwin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|432500
|Cheswicke Farm
|709 Glen Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|699000
|Sanctuary
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1090000
|4393 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|335000
|Wyngate
|2033 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1155000
|Echo
|1161 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|249900
|Petra Commons
|252 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|565000
|Mckays Mill
|1206 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|259990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|324990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Concord Forest
|172 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1059510
|Harts Landmark
|2105 Granby Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|329990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 206
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|130800
|Falls Grove
|7022 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|516745
|Stream Valley
|2013 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|620000
|Cherry Grove Add
|1581 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|780000
|Battle Ground Park
|113 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|610212
|Cherry Grove Add
|1556 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|356000
|Fieldstone Farms
|451 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|741219
|Falls Grove
|7013 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1280000
|Magnolia Vale Reserve
|9649 Magnolia Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|716219
|Brooksbank Estates
|727 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|194750
|Grove
|8555 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|736000
|7394 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1024094
|Foxen Canyon
|2320 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|639900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|151 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|225000
|Cunningham
|2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1457500
|Estates Of Grace Valley Farm
|3552 St Ignatius Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|970226
|Stephens Valley
|84 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|317000
|Wyngate
|1459 Bern Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|347500
|Copper Ridge
|1988 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|565000
|Williamson
|505 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|510000
|Monticello
|102 Williamsburg Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|847150
|Bridgemore Village
|3830 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|541000
|Fieldstone Farms
|2301 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|300000
|Fieldstone Farms
|1036 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|525000
|Scales Farmstead
|2513 Whitlock Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|150000
|Ivan Creek
|4447 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Stinson Willard Subd
|7208 King Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|349900
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|224000
|Woodside Townhomes
|2049 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|995000
|Wynthrope
|108 Wynthrope Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|430000
|Cherry Grove
|2424 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|242500
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 101
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|258000
|Rucker Park
|110 Velena St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260000
|Ravenstrace
|3725 Ravenstrace Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2031 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|370000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1532 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|659900
|Carlisle
|1812 Thorn Brook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|649 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Mckays Mill
|1122 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|426500
|Benevento East
|2014 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|483000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2062 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|870000
|Bridgemore Village
|3617 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|435000
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|850000
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5892 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|Hill Addn
|1105 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|490000
|Forrest Crossing
|320 Bridgeway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|520000
|Fieldstone Farms
|466 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|635000
|Saratoga Hills
|9303 Saratoga Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|460000
|Founders Pointe
|110 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1199000
|Echo
|101 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|360000
|Generals Retreat
|140 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|720000
|Temple Hills
|1220 Temple Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|272000
|Western Woods Village
|7104 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|619900
|Arrington Retreat
|326 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|306000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|525000
|Temple Hills
|100 Bramley Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|815000
|Stonebridge Park
|1072 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|545705
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7514 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1050000
|8009 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|525602
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7727 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|242000
|7235 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|354900
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln 303
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|564015
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1299 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1280000
|Traditions
|1866 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|625000
|Temple Ridge
|6061 Temple Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|444250
|Silver Stream Farm
|2637 Nolita Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|549500
|Eagles Glen
|521 Foxcroft Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|569000
|Riverbluff
|406 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1182000
|Witherspoon
|9205 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1462375
|Westhaven
|1457 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|578000
|Amelia Park
|1120 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|455000
|Winterset Woods
|2016 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|165000
|Vineyard Valley
|7160 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|835000
|Westhaven
|120 Gladstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|389900
|Cherry Grove
|2427 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|332000
|Brentwood Pointe
|116 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1585000
|2577 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|310000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|310 Lockhart Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|660000
|Westhaven
|195 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|789000
|Horseshoe Bend
|900 N Meadow Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|159900
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #A-12
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|566900
|Cherry Grove
|2016 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|303000
|Idlewood
|2 Carver Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375000
|Burtonwood
|2953 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|224750
|Kings Chapel
|4509 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|529900
|Spring Hill Place
|8001 Spirit Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1550000
|Valley View
|502 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|599000
|Westhaven
|9160 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|Fieldstone Farms
|484 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|837900
|Glenellen
|9516 Wicklow Rd
|Bon Aqua
|TN
|37025
|859900
|Kings Chapel
|1309 Ashby Valley Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|488215
|Brixworth
|2093 Parliament Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1600000
|228 2Nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1175000
|Heathrow Hills
|917 Calloway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1792000
|5969 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|756500
|Barrington
|508 Barrington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|7500
|Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550000
|8807 O C Floyd Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|383955
|Flippen Estates
|9600 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|280000
|Grove
|5000 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|677310
|Cardel Village
|424 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|302500
|Wyngate
|1614 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|60000
|5947 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|559900
|Tywater Crossing
|314 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|4100000
|Pewitt Florence M Trust
|5360 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|455000
|Tollgate Village
|2138 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|330000
|Prescott Place
|72 Cromford Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|685000
|Troubadour
|7290 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|630000
|Meadow Lake
|5315 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|616152
|Foxglove Farm
|4048 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|675000
|Scales Farmstead
|213 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1800000
|Grove
|8637 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|674000
|Windsor Park
|1036 St Georges Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|984000
|Cool Springs East
|541 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1045000
|The Laurels
|1758 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|414900
|Copper Ridge
|1989 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|682000
|Cedarmont Farms
|5074 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|410000
|Campbell Station
|3039 Havasu Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|369900
|Chapmans Retreat
|1245 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1925000
|320 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|166000
|Walnut Hills
|2260 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|214900
|Orleans Est Condos
|1103 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|560000
|Southern Woods West
|501 Clear Water Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|575000
|Westhaven
|119 Gladstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|860000
|Bridgemore Village
|3533 Union Village Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|540000
|Harpeth Meadows
|106 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|451000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2526 Broome St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|657655
|Waters Edge
|4031 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|615000
|Lake Colonial Est
|1014 Valley Forge Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|243500
|Orleans Est Condos
|2101 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|142500
|Grove
|8692 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|937983
|Scales Farmstead
|421 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|309990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|560000
|4990 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|297000
|Stonebrook
|513 Meadow Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|990000
|Legends Ridge
|336 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|590000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|813 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|499900
|Benevento
|4022 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|305000
|Aston Woods
|2713 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2235000
|Morgan Farms
|1803 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|294990
|Shadow Green Condos
|700 Vintage Green Ln A-204
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|244000
|Songbird Springs
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1169000
|Ford L D
|4634 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179