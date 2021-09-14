Williamson County Property Transfers August 30

See where houses sold for August 30 through September 3, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$2,796,694.00
|St James
|5020 Hilltop Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$127,298.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|824 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$161,604.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|714 Plath Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$678,200.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2027 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$734,575.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|392 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$10,810,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8131 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,034,938.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|5013 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O
|119 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,184,022.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6105 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$425,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1418 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$652,797.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|6019 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$890,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|5050 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,341,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|507 Rowan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9307 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$795,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9256 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|6611 Second St
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$530,347.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|210 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$644,754.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|305 Monkshill Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$941,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|1101 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$710,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|275 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Dartford
|Grand Ave
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|652 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,030,000.00
|1618 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$675,152.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|427 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|412 Natchez St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2228 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$900,000.00
|2273 Skinner Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$530,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|400 Ramblewood Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$621,460.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1033 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|102 Fine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,070,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 19
|1421 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1535 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,463,000.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,630.00
|4636 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$447,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$870,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$589,995.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7461 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$561,078.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7593 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,600,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7342 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3
|414 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4
|9412 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$379,000.00
|9784 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$407,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 16
|1614 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2772 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$555,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|786 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b
|2606 Mercer Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$355,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b
|2606 Mercer Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$605,000.00
|6888 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$734,874.00
|Windstead Manor
|1016 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,750,000.00
|4038 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$615,850.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7068 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$694,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|524 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$250,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1101 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,580,000.00
|Harpeth Farms
|5104 Harpeth-peyt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$772,790.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|213 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$495,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1406 Baileys Barn Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$617,500.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2212 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|2012 Mcpherson Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$2,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|1721 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|9045 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$736,070.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7033 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,970,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$331,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|411 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,313,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1001 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|907 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$245,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-4
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 47
|4080 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$514,777.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7452 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3276 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,857,890.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1868 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|7310 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$746,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|517 Averwater Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 16
|1937 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,425,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estsec16ph B
|6613 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$730,000.00
|6689 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$575,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|670 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$391,400.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|240 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,600,000.00
|Cameron
|102 Carr Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$540,500.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|1036 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$801,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|408 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$676,000.00
|Ewingville Sec 2
|131 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$403,040.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$499,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|630 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$662,918.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8021 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Sherwood Green Est Ph1
|3280 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$399,900.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2131 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$279,500.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1803 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$807,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec2
|9251 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,775,000.00
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 10-b
|9492 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2
|1259 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|201 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|1031 Howland St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|7461 Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|1531 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,350.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1275 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$470,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|406 Lively Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$985,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|401 Stafford Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$825,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|714 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$655,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1010 John Clark Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$235,000.00
|Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,023,765.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5833 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$540,000.00
|4929 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|510 Hampton Height Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$774,586.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1007 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$667,562.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2013 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Ewingville
|134 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,783,764.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6413 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1247 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,495,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|115 Sweethaven Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$505,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|506 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$620,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7019 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Millgate
|204 Monks Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$542,500.00
|Mccormick Grove
|7331 Mccormick Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$640,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1115 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1222 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4536 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|405 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$346,000.00
|Rucker Park
|159 Velena St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$521,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c
|1001 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|1012 Sundown Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$995,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2219 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$569,000.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|122 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,194,006.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6409 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$505,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|829 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$820,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec5
|2016 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$415,000.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|600 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$632,250.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2
|8032 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$465,400.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2099 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$570,667.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9056 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|102 Browning Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|7316 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$600,000.00
|9829 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,795,000.00
|6459 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$885,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|199 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$135,600.00
|Columbia Pike
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$624,899.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7057 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$553,000.00
|7221 Red Barn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$720,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1036 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 14
|1011 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$127,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 12-b
|3218 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1315 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$853,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1264 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$410,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1172 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$608,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2113 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$100,000.00
|5755 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Steeplechase Sec 2
|106 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,560,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|913 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$497,500.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 2
|9705 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$639,900.00
|4572 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$608,700.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|6019 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$512,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2064 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$522,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|6003 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$295,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|606 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,476,090.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5001 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7146 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2
|1529 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$571,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|705 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7128 Catherine Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$565,700.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4030 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,650,000.00
|Franklin East Sec 1
|1110 Ridgeway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|417 Melander Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$552,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1
|3114 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,375,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8827 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,100,000.00
|Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$245,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1008 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5
|3188 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$645,000.00
|Davis & Headden Prop
|8358 Patterson Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$770,000.00
|4088 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$343,500.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2845 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,250,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8201 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,250,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8209 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$275,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1944 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,370,586.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1879 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec4
|6003 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$415,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|318 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$485,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec4
|6000 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2509 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$550,000.00
|7993 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$395,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1868 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$220,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$399,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7093 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$548,400.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1055 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$840,000.00
|Allenwood
|3054 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec1
|2507 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$929,000.00
|Carlisle Sec 1
|1348 Barkleigh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec8
|8023 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1916 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|310 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1878 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$580,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|130 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$694,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1588 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Barrington
|4139 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$325,000.00
|1575 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$350,000.00
|319 N Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1210 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$581,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|169 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$399,900.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|11 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$818,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6018 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$659,990.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2732 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$144,500.00
|5730 S Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$342,684.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5005 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,150,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9634 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$625,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1741 Fieldcrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|1225 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,232,001.00
|Whetstone Ph 6
|717 Green Hill Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$510,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|515 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Hickory Hills Sec 2
|933 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$777,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|164 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5309 Mead Park Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$710,000.00
|Barrington
|209 Barrington Ct W
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$669,465.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2037 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$355,000.00
|Fairfield Court
|7516 Fairfield Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$265,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4808 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$249,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4816 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4770 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4750 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4758 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
