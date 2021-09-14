Williamson County Property Transfers August 30

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 30 through September 3, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$2,796,694.00St James5020 Hilltop Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
$127,298.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2824 Novalis StNolensvilleTN37135
$161,604.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2714 Plath DrNolensvilleTN37135
$678,200.00Campbell Station Sec 152027 Gweneth DrSpring HillTN37174
$734,575.00Lockwood Glen Sec9392 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$10,810,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38131 Mountaintop DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,034,938.00Hawthorne Trace5013 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$810,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec O119 Saddle Bridge LnFranklinTN37069
$1,184,022.00Lookaway Farms Sec16105 Open Meadow LnFranklinTN37067
$425,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1418 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$652,797.00Tap Root Hills Sec56019 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$890,000.00Westhaven Sec 445050 Nelson DrFranklinTN37064
$1,341,000.00Westhaven Sec49507 Rowan StFranklinTN37064
$675,000.00Witherspoon Sec79307 Edenwilde DrBrentwoodTN37027
$795,000.00Witherspoon Sec49256 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Smith & Hayes Add6611 Second StCollege GroveTN37046
$530,347.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a210 Southmen Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$644,754.00Burkitt Village Ph4305 Monkshill CtNolensvilleTN37135
$941,000.00Liberty Downs1101 Navaho DrBrentwoodTN37027
$710,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C275 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$375,000.00DartfordGrand AveSpring HillTN37174
$790,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3652 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$3,030,000.001618 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$675,152.00Lockwood Glen Sec9427 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00412 Natchez StFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 52228 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
$900,000.002273 Skinner RdNolensvilleTN37135
$530,000.00Stonebrook Sec 1400 Ramblewood LnNolensvilleTN37135
$621,460.00Lochridge Sec11033 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$600,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5102 Fine LnFranklinTN37067
$2,070,000.00Westhaven Sec 191421 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Raintree Forest Reserve1535 Richlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,125,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,463,000.00Littlebury Sec2Sarah Bee LnThompsons StationTN37179
$725,630.004636 Reed RdThompsons StationTN37179
$447,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec4Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$870,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec4Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$589,995.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37461 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$561,078.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37593 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,600,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27342 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$750,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 3414 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
$900,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 49412 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$379,000.009784 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$407,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 161614 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2772 Cloister LnThompsons StationTN37179
$555,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4786 Edwards DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-b2606 Mercer PlThompsons StationTN37179
$355,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-b2606 Mercer PlThompsons StationTN37179
$605,000.006888 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$734,874.00Windstead Manor1016 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$2,750,000.004038 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$615,850.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37068 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$694,000.00Avalon Sec 7524 Pennystone DrFranklinTN37067
$250,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21101 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$1,580,000.00Harpeth Farms5104 Harpeth-peyt LnThompsons StationTN37179
$772,790.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a213 Heydon CtNolensvilleTN37135
$495,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11406 Baileys Barn CtSpring HillTN37174
$617,500.00Oakwood Est Sec 12212 Bowman RdFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 12012 Mcpherson LnNashvilleTN37221
$2,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 121721 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec 409045 Keats StFranklinTN37064
$736,070.00Arrington Ridge Sec17033 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$2,970,000.00Annecy Ph1Broadway StNolensvilleTN37135
$331,000.00Shirebrook Ph2411 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,313,000.00Westhaven Sec521001 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
$1,370,000.00Westhaven Sec54907 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$245,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #d-4Spring HillTN37174
$835,000.00Westhaven Sec 474080 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
$514,777.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37452 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$750,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153276 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,857,890.00Traditions Sec41868 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.007310 Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
$746,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2517 Averwater CtFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Campbell Station Sec 161937 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,425,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estsec16ph B6613 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
$730,000.006689 Cool Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
$575,000.00Maplewood Sec 3670 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
$391,400.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1240 Dobson Branch CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,600,000.00Cameron102 Carr AveFranklinTN37064
$540,500.00Campbell Station Sec 151036 St Hubbins DrSpring HillTN37174
$801,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13408 Snowden St WFranklinTN37064
$676,000.00Ewingville Sec 2131 Ewingville DrFranklinTN37064
$403,040.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$499,990.00Shadow Green Sec1630 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$662,918.00Brixworth Ph7a8021 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$655,000.00Sherwood Green Est Ph13280 Burris DrNolensvilleTN37135
$399,900.00Loopers Landing Sec 12131 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
$279,500.00Orleans Est Condos1803 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$807,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec29251 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
$2,775,000.00Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$1,000,000.00Chenoweth Sec 10-b9492 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$435,000.00Bent Creek Ph10 Sec21259 Maybelle PassNolensvilleTN37135
$1,750,000.00Westhaven Sec33201 Cavanaugh LnFranklinTN37064
$675,000.00Westhaven Sec 381031 Howland StFranklinTN37064
$500,000.007461 Valley RdFranklinTN37064
$1,350,000.001531 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
$730,350.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1275 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$470,000.00Nolen Mill Ph1406 Lively WayNolensvilleTN37135
$985,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V401 Stafford CloseFranklinTN37069
$825,000.00Carondelet Sec 3714 Shenandoah DrBrentwoodTN37027
$655,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 21010 John Clark CtFranklinTN37067
$235,000.00Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,023,765.00Hardeman Springs Sec15833 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$540,000.004929 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5510 Hampton Height LnFranklinTN37064
$774,586.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371007 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$667,562.00Lockwood Glen Sec82013 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Ewingville134 Ewingville DrFranklinTN37064
$1,783,764.00Lookaway Farms Sec16413 High Top CtFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph21247 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,495,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 1115 Sweethaven CtFranklinTN37069
$505,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1506 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
$620,000.00Morningside Sec 57019 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$450,000.00Millgate204 Monks WayFranklinTN37064
$542,500.00Mccormick Grove7331 Mccormick DrFairviewTN37062
$640,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11115 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
$750,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11222 Bradshaw LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,100,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 44536 Stagecoach CirFranklinTN37067
$500,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1405 Verandah LnFranklinTN37064
$346,000.00Rucker Park159 Velena StFranklinTN37064
$521,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c1001 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
$2,200,000.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add1012 Sundown CirFranklinTN37069
$995,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62219 Oakwood RdFranklinTN37064
$569,000.00Monticello Sec 4122 Poteat PlFranklinTN37064
$1,194,006.00Lookaway Farms Sec16409 High Top CtFranklinTN37067
$505,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N829 Shadowlawn CtFranklinTN37069
$820,000.00Summerlyn Sec52016 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
$415,000.00Through The Green Sec3600 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$632,250.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 28032 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
$465,400.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2099 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$570,667.00Brixworth Ph69056 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,200,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1102 Browning WayFranklinTN37067
$350,000.007316 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$600,000.009829 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,795,000.006459 Arno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$885,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3199 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$135,600.00Columbia PikeThompsons StationTN37179
$624,899.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37057 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$553,000.007221 Red Barn RdFairviewTN37062
$720,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21036 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$700,000.00Campbell Station Sec 141011 St Hubbins DrSpring HillTN37174
$127,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12-b3218 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
$675,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191315 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
$853,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1264 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$410,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11172 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
$608,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2113 English Garden WayThompsons StationTN37179
$100,000.005755 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Steeplechase Sec 2106 Steeplechase LnNashvilleTN37221
$1,560,000.00Westhaven Sec54913 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec15Sherman CtFranklinTN37064
$497,500.00Chestnut Springs Sec 29705 Northfork DrBrentwoodTN37027
$639,900.004572 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
$608,700.00Tap Root Hills Sec56019 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$512,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22064 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
$522,000.00Belshire Ph36003 Trotwood LnSpring HillTN37174
$295,000.00West Meade Sec 1606 Edgewood BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,476,090.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15001 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
$460,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37146 Willow CtBrentwoodTN37027
$645,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 21529 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$571,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 6705 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37128 Catherine DrFairviewTN37062
$565,700.00Brixworth Ph54030 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,650,000.00Franklin East Sec 11110 Ridgeway DrFranklinTN37067
$1,150,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3417 Melander CtFranklinTN37064
$552,000.00Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 13114 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
$2,375,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48827 Drosera CirCollege GroveTN37046
$2,100,000.00Old Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$245,000.00Annecy Ph11008 Annecy PkwyNolensvilleTN37135
$425,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 53188 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
$645,000.00Davis & Headden Prop8358 Patterson RdCollege GroveTN37046
$770,000.004088 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$343,500.00Cochran Trace Sec 22845 Cochran Trace DrSpring HillTN37174
$2,250,000.00Troubadour Sec68201 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,250,000.00Troubadour Sec68209 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
$275,000.00Lenox Park Sec 11944 Bristol CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,370,586.00Traditions Sec51879 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec46003 San Giovanni CtSpring HillTN37174
$415,000.00Meadowgreen Acres318 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
$485,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec46000 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$765,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2509 Upper Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
$550,000.007993 Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$395,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31868 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$220,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #k-7FranklinTN37064
$399,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Falls Grove Sec67093 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$548,400.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1055 Harvey Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
$840,000.00Allenwood3054 Allenwood DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec12507 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
$929,000.00Carlisle Sec 11348 Barkleigh LnFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Stream Valley Sec88023 Brookpark AveFranklinTN37064
$799,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph71916 Kittemer LnSpring HillTN37174
$830,000.00Shadow Creek @310 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,000,000.00Traditions Sec51878 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$580,000.00Yorktown Sec 2130 Yorktown DrFranklinTN37064
$694,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1588 Red Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
$925,000.00Barrington4139 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$325,000.001575 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons StationTN37179
$350,000.00319 N Margin StFranklinTN37064
$375,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11210 Mallard DrFranklinTN37064
$581,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8169 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
$399,900.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff11 Holland Park LnFranklinTN37069
$818,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6018 Landmark PlBrentwoodTN37027
$659,990.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2732 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$144,500.005730 S Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$342,684.00Cumberland Estates Ph35005 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$1,150,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39634 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$625,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21741 Fieldcrest CirFranklinTN37064
$480,000.00Stonebrook Sec 51225 Creekside DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,232,001.00Whetstone Ph 6717 Green Hill BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$510,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a515 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
$1,475,000.00Hickory Hills Sec 2933 Hickory Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$777,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1164 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$1,100,000.00Vale Creek5309 Mead Park CtThompsons StationTN37179
$710,000.00Barrington209 Barrington Ct WFranklinTN37067
$669,465.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2037 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$355,000.00Fairfield Court7516 Fairfield CtFairviewTN37062
$265,000.00Kings Chapel Sec104808 Torquay CtArringtonTN37014
$249,500.00Kings Chapel Sec104816 Torquay CtArringtonTN37014
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114770 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114750 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec114758 Woodrow PlaceArringtonTN37014

