Williamson County Property Transfers August 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 3-7 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
810000October Park1032 October Park WayFranklinTN37064
515000Tywater Crossing322 Passage LnFranklinTN37064
299900Western Woods Village7115 Colquitt WayFairviewTN37062
1700000Van Slyke Dennis6709 Cool Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
560839Tollgate Village2281 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
4250001136 Dora Whitley RdFranklinTN37064
1082500Westhaven722 Stonewater BlvdFranklinTN37064
950000Deerfield202 Deerfield LnFranklinTN37069
529900Tywater Crossing324 Passage LnFranklinTN37064
625000Concord Crossing825 Turnbridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
475000Tollgate Village3425 Colebrook DrThompsons StationTN37179
540000Polk Place272 Noah DrFranklinTN37064
330000Crowne Pointe2798 Warwick CtThompsons StationTN37179
1950004601 Harpeth-Peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
423900Wades Grove6012 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
465000Mallory Park Prof Cntr1585 Mallory Ln #208BrentwoodTN37027
52000Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
103800Stream Valley3025 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
67000Copper Ridge3053 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
669500Berkley Walk1012 Berkley DrBrentwoodTN37027
523600Harpeth Meadows115 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
476000Polk Place201 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
258631Witherspoon9259 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
545000Brentwood Park9022 Forest Lawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
470000Bent Creek1001 Bitticks CreekNolensvilleTN37135
282000Rolling Acres7707 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
2350000Between The Harpeths132 Steeplechase LnNashvilleTN37221
475000Forrest Crossing485 Ridgestone DrFranklinTN37064
679000Westhaven1132 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
1200000Westhaven1205 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
662000Laurel Hill1318 Erin LnFranklinTN37064
289000West Meade1310 Robin Hill RdFranklinTN37064
1280000Wetherbrooke9501 Eldwick DrBrentwoodTN37027
366900Pepper Tree Cove7105 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
485000Avalon419 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
443900Benevento East1009 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
1425000The Governors Club51 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
262000Mckays Mill1025 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
418000Commons @ Gateway924 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
461000Founders Pointe106 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklinTN37064
622000Raintree Forest Reserve1529 Richlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
544000Westhaven5096 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
148500Traceland7632 Younger Creek RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
275000Pipkin Hills2727 Zakary CtSpring HillTN37174
264000Brentwood Pointe906 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
612000Autumn Ridge2009 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
487251Mcdaniel Estates7016 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
48500004447 Long LnFranklinTN37064
491984Mcdaniel Estates7557 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
420000Natchez Ridge4108 Natchez Ridge Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
624900Highlands @ Ladd Park836 Dartmoor LnFranklinTN37064
377400Dixon John DavidRussell RdFranklinTN37064
658370Scales Farmstead180 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
664880Sunset Park2101 Eulas WayNolensvilleTN37135
727500Brienz Valley2204 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
447990Burberry Glen1213 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
410000Lockwood Glen534 Sydenham DrFranklinTN37064
1275000Smith Elizabeth Ann Scott(035-012.01,12.02) Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
335000Lexington Farms107 Coolmore CtSpring HillTN37174
439990Burberry Glen1205 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
975000Southern Preserve2117 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
6950007327 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
495000Polk Place206 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
448490Burberry Glen1209 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
238000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #286FranklinTN37064
478000Avalon406 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
925000N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
603000Autumn Ridge6008 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
667500Scales Farmstead201 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
645000Rizer Point1005 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
691350Stephens Valley920 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
265000Mckays Mill1005 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
590000Fieldstone Farms413 Twickenham PlFranklinTN37069
739000Holly Tree Farms1144 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
67920004447 Long LnFranklinTN37064
515000Westhaven5103 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
549252Woods @ Burberry Glen1885 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
417582Otter Creek Springs7008 Otter Springs DrFairviewTN37062
701000Highlands @ Ladd Park4013 Kentucky CtFranklinTN37064
529900Kyles Creek7144 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
8750002796 Critz LnThompsons StationTN37179
1956000Legends Ridge637 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37064
625000Highlands @ Ladd Park200 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
860000Horseshoe Bend518 Sandpiper CirNashvilleTN37221
6475007502 S Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
290000Wakefield1016 Persimmon DrSpring HillTN37174
611000Fieldstone Farms580 Crofton Park LnFranklinTN37069
650000Avalon519 Pennystone DrFranklinTN37067
850000Kings Chapel4592 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
813750Raintree Forest9416 Gentlewind DrBrentwoodTN37027
890090Burning Tree Farms8124 Schweitzer PlaceArringtonTN37014
425000Traditions1885 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
399999Mckays Mill1725 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
185000Scales Farmstead1056 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
475000Mcfarlin Woods100 Wiggins CtNolensvilleTN37135
700000Highland Gardens1465 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
392500Waters Edge2038 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
354990Nolen Mill810 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
505000Bent Creek1015 Bitticks CreekNolensvilleTN37135
405000Dakota Pointe3103 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
650000Falls Grove7025 Marwood DrCollege GroveTN37046
395000Morningside8090 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
809935Scales Farmstead181 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
410500Simmons Ridge6049 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
417500Mooreland1607 Reed DrBrentwoodTN37027
254800Candlewood4002 Pewter TrlSpring HillTN37174
1350000Blevins-Dant3010 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
1400000Westhaven Section448 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
475000Westhaven1039 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
1150000Benelli Park1035 Benelli Park CtFranklinTN37064
359000Lockwood Glen522 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
675000Kinnard Springs3066 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
296000Haynes Crossing1330 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
472500Wades Grove2011 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
322450Witt Hill1685 Witt Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
815000Scales Farmstead1020 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
862500Jamison Station Condos320 Liberty Pk #210FranklinTN37064
26990001539 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
714000Ambergate4319 Ambergate CtFranklinTN37064
541000Highlands @ Ladd Park3019 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
1147000@ Pleasant Hill7 Wild Wing CtBrentwoodTN37027
537000Fields Of Canterbury3004 Weeping Willow LnThompsons StationTN37179
879000Kings Chapel4609 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
8500005788 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
394500Forrest Crossing1439 Southampton CtFranklinTN37064
710000Telfair113 Telfair LnNashvilleTN37221
485000Mcfarlin Woods801 Piccadilly DrNolensvilleTN37135
1340000Troubadour8213 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
261000Augusta Place2963 Augusta Trace DrSpring HillTN37174
580000Oakwood2250 Oakwood RdFranklinTN37064
725000Brentwood Hills1302 Ewell LnBrentwoodTN37027
696358Brooksbank Estates148 Brooksbank DrNolensvilleTN37135
594650Woods @ Burberry Glen1298 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
547170Highlands @ Ladd Park813 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
1415000Princeton Hills5150 Remington DrBrentwoodTN37027
733332Brooksbank Estates687 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
313000Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-3FranklinTN37067
422500Benevento East7006 San Gilberto CtSpring HillTN37174
315000Rev1648 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
655000Hurstbourne Park217 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
1700002825 Mccanless RdNolensvilleTN37135
686000Brenthaven8115 Vaden DrBrentwoodTN37027
745000Chestnut Bend809 Walden DrFranklinTN37064
235000Brentwood Pointe1103 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
383610Rebel Meadows909 Victoria DrFranklinTN37064
490000Mckays Mill1313 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
1325000Mcgavock Farms649 Post Oak CirBrentwoodTN37027
585000Highlands @ Ladd Park3037 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
639900Westhaven3039 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
509900Silver Stream Farm2375 Broadway StNolensvilleTN37135
945000Westhaven216 Prospect AveFranklinTN37064
615000Oakwood2225 Bowman RdFranklinTN37064
1299900Laurelbrooke5509 Iron Gate DrFranklinTN37069
731177Manors @ Highclere4710 Edwardian Pvt TrFranklinTN37067
363500Cameron Farms3013 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
635000Fieldstone Farms154 Carphilly CirFranklinTN37069
220000Grove8625 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
415000Willowvale5003 Keeley DrSpring HillTN37174
280000Witt Hill1680 Witt Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
338000Through The Green510 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
610500Jubilee Crest3021 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklinTN37069
295000Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #E-6FranklinTN37067
140000Lewis KenPowell-Sullivan RdFranklinTN37064
514500Foxland Hall605 Foxborough Sq NBrentwoodTN37027
480000Eagles Glen824 Pintail CtFranklinTN37067
527500Ellington Park307 Ellington DrFranklinTN37064
825000Gist Street107 Gist StFranklinTN37064
10000Les Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
16852Harpeth Ind Park1104 Harpeth Ind CtFranklinTN37064
7370Franklin RdFranklinTN37064
1268000Kings Chapel1505 Registry Row LnArringtonTN37014
1500000Rev1436 Willowbrooke CirFranklinTN37069
519000Stratford Place1310 King William CtFranklinTN37064
760000Westhaven917 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
342500Meadowlawn313 Meadowlawn DrFranklinTN37064
845000Meadow Lake5232 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
285000Witt Hill1600 Witt Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
995000Concord Hunt1241 Concord Hunt DrBrentwoodTN37027
1850002000 Newark Ln H-202Thompsons StationTN37179
745000Benington2676 Benington PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
1645000Grove8212 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
564540Country Club7011 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
415000Gateway Village1203 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
600000Summerlyn2109 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
449000Fields Of Canterbury2517 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
275000Mckays Mill1203 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
639675Scales Farmstead233 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
665691Bridgemore Village3233 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
345000599 West Meade BlvdFranklinTN37064
775000Summer Hill2157 Summer Hill CirFranklinTN37064
1713285Witherspoon9228 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
349900Dakota Pointe3031 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
160000Howell E.B.6855 Bizzell-Howell LnCollege GroveTN37046
720000Falls Grove6808 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
460000Mckays Mill1229 Limerick LnFranklinTN37067
369000Cameron Farms2808 Curacao LnThompsons StationTN37179
300000River Rest171 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
328000Woodside4969 Paddy TrSpring HillTN37174
440000Green Valley119 Ridgewood RdFranklinTN37064
582000Autumn Ridge2011 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
373000Tanyard Springs4041 Williford WaySpring HillTN37174
875000Grove8917 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
512000Callie1779 Jameson DrFranklinTN37064
1310000Hampton Reserve9553 Yellow Finch CtBrentwoodTN37027
520000Windstead Manor1015 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
490000Spencer Hall3182 Bush DrFranklinTN37064
550000Bent Creek5158 Falling Water RdNolensvilleTN37135
397500Buckner Crossing1017 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
518475Stream Valley3012 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
411840Scales FarmsteadHerring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
585000Highlands @ Ladd Park182 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
437500Ballenger Farms1508 Passionflower CtNolensvilleTN37135
372000Wades Grove4004 Larabee CtSpring HillTN37174
502000Redwing Meadows1309 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
627500Somerset1555 Aberdeen DrBrentwoodTN37027
383000Fieldstone Farms2016 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
670000Sunset Park1650 Sunset Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
925000Brenthaven8230 Wikle Rd EBrentwoodTN37027
100566Edenbrook Estates9512 Edenbrook CtBrentwoodTN37027
603000Westhaven714 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
1785000Troubadour8208 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
559900Nolen Park7085 Nolen Park CirNolensvilleTN37135
414495Fieldstone Farms2025 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
554607Tollgate Village3473 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
435236Tollgate Village3477 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
479900Eagles Glen720 Fawn CirFranklinTN37067
1113663Bishops Gate Wards231 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
2715000Grove8142 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
1267000Westhaven423 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
285000Cadet Homes111 Flintlock DrFranklinTN37064
1190000Belle Rive6205 Mapleton CtBrentwoodTN37027
487790Otter Creek Springs7187 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
591900Cherry Grove Add1565 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
545000Sturbridge Pointe416 Chesterfield PlFranklinTN37064
299000Fields Of Canterbury2572 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
780000Horseshoe Bend2748 Rock Wall RdNashvilleTN37221
2700000Witherspoon1461 Witherspoon DrBrentwoodTN37027
462000Fields Of Canterbury2720 Cloister LnThompsons StationTN37179
710000Bridgemore Village2705 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
409900Dakota Pointe3003 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
391070Nolen Mill839 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
470000Burberry Glen140 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
258631Witherspoon9253 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
451675Arbors @ Autumn Ridge8018 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
1299900Westhaven5179 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
748756Highlands @ Ladd Park3001 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
350000Temple Hills Country Club Estates6669 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
649579Bushnell Farm2090 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
560000Meadowgreen Acres321 Stable RdFranklinTN37069
1050000Tirey Margie906 Evans StFranklinTN37064
980000Lansdowne1052 Wilshire WayBrentwoodTN37027
599900Sec107 Dennis CtSpring HillTN37174
342630Sweetbriar Springs7109 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
333896Sweetbriar Springs7121 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
259900Rucker Park149 Velena StFranklinTN37064
340000Cameron Farms2866 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
750000Fountainbrooke343 Childe Harolds CirBrentwoodTN37027
989900Benington2656 Benington PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
559900Burkitt Village2274 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
469900Burkitt Village4789 Kintore DrNolensvilleTN37135
357000Fieldstone Farms507 Bridal Way CtFranklinTN37069
420000Cameron Farms2713 Adobe Hills PlThompsons StationTN37179
638000Windsor Park1024 St Georges WayFranklinTN37064
545000Bridgemore Village3614 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
380000Rebel Meadows829 Chrisman DrFranklinTN37064
722125Stephens Valley233 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
488688Tollgate Village3468 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
245000Water Leaf5042 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
185000Turner Group2909 B Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
1162000Morgan Farms1868 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
780000Horseshoe Bend2828 Polo Club RdNashvilleTN37221
620000Highlands @ Ladd Park785 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
1166675Stephens Valley90 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
224000Meadows At Fairview7102 Wheat RdFairviewTN37062
535400Spring Hill Place1303 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
739900Autumn Ridge5009 Brill LnSpring HillTN37174
450000Traditions1897 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
1850000Annandale9266 Wardley Park LnBrentwoodTN37027

