Williamson County Property Transfers August 3

See where houses sold for August 3-7 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|810000
|October Park
|1032 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Tywater Crossing
|322 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299900
|Western Woods Village
|7115 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1700000
|Van Slyke Dennis
|6709 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|560839
|Tollgate Village
|2281 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|425000
|1136 Dora Whitley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1082500
|Westhaven
|722 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|950000
|Deerfield
|202 Deerfield Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|529900
|Tywater Crossing
|324 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|Concord Crossing
|825 Turnbridge Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|475000
|Tollgate Village
|3425 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|540000
|Polk Place
|272 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|330000
|Crowne Pointe
|2798 Warwick Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|195000
|4601 Harpeth-Peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|423900
|Wades Grove
|6012 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|465000
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr
|1585 Mallory Ln #208
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|52000
|Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|103800
|Stream Valley
|3025 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|67000
|Copper Ridge
|3053 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|669500
|Berkley Walk
|1012 Berkley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|523600
|Harpeth Meadows
|115 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|476000
|Polk Place
|201 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|258631
|Witherspoon
|9259 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|545000
|Brentwood Park
|9022 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|470000
|Bent Creek
|1001 Bitticks Creek
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|282000
|Rolling Acres
|7707 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|2350000
|Between The Harpeths
|132 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|475000
|Forrest Crossing
|485 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|679000
|Westhaven
|1132 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|Westhaven
|1205 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|662000
|Laurel Hill
|1318 Erin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|289000
|West Meade
|1310 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1280000
|Wetherbrooke
|9501 Eldwick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|366900
|Pepper Tree Cove
|7105 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|485000
|Avalon
|419 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|443900
|Benevento East
|1009 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1425000
|The Governors Club
|51 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|262000
|Mckays Mill
|1025 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|418000
|Commons @ Gateway
|924 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|461000
|Founders Pointe
|106 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|622000
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1529 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|544000
|Westhaven
|5096 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|148500
|Traceland
|7632 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|275000
|Pipkin Hills
|2727 Zakary Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|264000
|Brentwood Pointe
|906 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|612000
|Autumn Ridge
|2009 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|487251
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7016 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|4850000
|4447 Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|491984
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7557 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|420000
|Natchez Ridge
|4108 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|624900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|836 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|377400
|Dixon John David
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|658370
|Scales Farmstead
|180 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|664880
|Sunset Park
|2101 Eulas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|727500
|Brienz Valley
|2204 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|447990
|Burberry Glen
|1213 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|410000
|Lockwood Glen
|534 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1275000
|Smith Elizabeth Ann Scott
|(035-012.01,12.02) Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|335000
|Lexington Farms
|107 Coolmore Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|439990
|Burberry Glen
|1205 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|975000
|Southern Preserve
|2117 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|695000
|7327 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|495000
|Polk Place
|206 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|448490
|Burberry Glen
|1209 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|238000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #286
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|478000
|Avalon
|406 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|925000
|N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|603000
|Autumn Ridge
|6008 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|667500
|Scales Farmstead
|201 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|645000
|Rizer Point
|1005 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|691350
|Stephens Valley
|920 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|265000
|Mckays Mill
|1005 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|590000
|Fieldstone Farms
|413 Twickenham Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|739000
|Holly Tree Farms
|1144 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|6792000
|4447 Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Westhaven
|5103 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|549252
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1885 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|417582
|Otter Creek Springs
|7008 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|701000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|4013 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|529900
|Kyles Creek
|7144 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|875000
|2796 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1956000
|Legends Ridge
|637 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|200 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|860000
|Horseshoe Bend
|518 Sandpiper Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|647500
|7502 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|290000
|Wakefield
|1016 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|611000
|Fieldstone Farms
|580 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|650000
|Avalon
|519 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|850000
|Kings Chapel
|4592 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|813750
|Raintree Forest
|9416 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|890090
|Burning Tree Farms
|8124 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|425000
|Traditions
|1885 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|399999
|Mckays Mill
|1725 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|185000
|Scales Farmstead
|1056 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|475000
|Mcfarlin Woods
|100 Wiggins Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|700000
|Highland Gardens
|1465 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|392500
|Waters Edge
|2038 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|354990
|Nolen Mill
|810 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|505000
|Bent Creek
|1015 Bitticks Creek
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|405000
|Dakota Pointe
|3103 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|650000
|Falls Grove
|7025 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|395000
|Morningside
|8090 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|809935
|Scales Farmstead
|181 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|410500
|Simmons Ridge
|6049 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|417500
|Mooreland
|1607 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|254800
|Candlewood
|4002 Pewter Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1350000
|Blevins-Dant
|3010 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1400000
|Westhaven Section
|448 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Westhaven
|1039 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1150000
|Benelli Park
|1035 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|359000
|Lockwood Glen
|522 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|675000
|Kinnard Springs
|3066 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|296000
|Haynes Crossing
|1330 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|472500
|Wades Grove
|2011 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|322450
|Witt Hill
|1685 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|815000
|Scales Farmstead
|1020 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|862500
|Jamison Station Condos
|320 Liberty Pk #210
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2699000
|1539 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|714000
|Ambergate
|4319 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|541000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3019 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1147000
|@ Pleasant Hill
|7 Wild Wing Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|537000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3004 Weeping Willow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|879000
|Kings Chapel
|4609 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|850000
|5788 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|394500
|Forrest Crossing
|1439 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|710000
|Telfair
|113 Telfair Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|485000
|Mcfarlin Woods
|801 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1340000
|Troubadour
|8213 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|261000
|Augusta Place
|2963 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|580000
|Oakwood
|2250 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|725000
|Brentwood Hills
|1302 Ewell Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|696358
|Brooksbank Estates
|148 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|594650
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1298 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|547170
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|813 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1415000
|Princeton Hills
|5150 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|733332
|Brooksbank Estates
|687 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|313000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|422500
|Benevento East
|7006 San Gilberto Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|315000
|Rev
|1648 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|655000
|Hurstbourne Park
|217 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|170000
|2825 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|686000
|Brenthaven
|8115 Vaden Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|745000
|Chestnut Bend
|809 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1103 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|383610
|Rebel Meadows
|909 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|490000
|Mckays Mill
|1313 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1325000
|Mcgavock Farms
|649 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|585000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3037 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|639900
|Westhaven
|3039 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|509900
|Silver Stream Farm
|2375 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|945000
|Westhaven
|216 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|615000
|Oakwood
|2225 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1299900
|Laurelbrooke
|5509 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|731177
|Manors @ Highclere
|4710 Edwardian Pvt Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|363500
|Cameron Farms
|3013 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|635000
|Fieldstone Farms
|154 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|220000
|Grove
|8625 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|415000
|Willowvale
|5003 Keeley Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|280000
|Witt Hill
|1680 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|338000
|Through The Green
|510 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|610500
|Jubilee Crest
|3021 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|295000
|Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #E-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|140000
|Lewis Ken
|Powell-Sullivan Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|514500
|Foxland Hall
|605 Foxborough Sq N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|480000
|Eagles Glen
|824 Pintail Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|527500
|Ellington Park
|307 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|Gist Street
|107 Gist St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|10000
|Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|16852
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1104 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|7370
|Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1268000
|Kings Chapel
|1505 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1500000
|Rev
|1436 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|519000
|Stratford Place
|1310 King William Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|760000
|Westhaven
|917 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|342500
|Meadowlawn
|313 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|845000
|Meadow Lake
|5232 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|285000
|Witt Hill
|1600 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|995000
|Concord Hunt
|1241 Concord Hunt Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|185000
|2000 Newark Ln H-202
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|745000
|Benington
|2676 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1645000
|Grove
|8212 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|564540
|Country Club
|7011 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|415000
|Gateway Village
|1203 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|600000
|Summerlyn
|2109 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|449000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2517 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|275000
|Mckays Mill
|1203 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|639675
|Scales Farmstead
|233 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|665691
|Bridgemore Village
|3233 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|345000
|599 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|775000
|Summer Hill
|2157 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1713285
|Witherspoon
|9228 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|349900
|Dakota Pointe
|3031 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|160000
|Howell E.B.
|6855 Bizzell-Howell Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|720000
|Falls Grove
|6808 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|460000
|Mckays Mill
|1229 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|369000
|Cameron Farms
|2808 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|300000
|River Rest
|171 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|328000
|Woodside
|4969 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|440000
|Green Valley
|119 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|582000
|Autumn Ridge
|2011 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|373000
|Tanyard Springs
|4041 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|875000
|Grove
|8917 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|512000
|Callie
|1779 Jameson Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1310000
|Hampton Reserve
|9553 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|520000
|Windstead Manor
|1015 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|490000
|Spencer Hall
|3182 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550000
|Bent Creek
|5158 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|397500
|Buckner Crossing
|1017 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|518475
|Stream Valley
|3012 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|411840
|Scales Farmstead
|Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|585000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|182 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|437500
|Ballenger Farms
|1508 Passionflower Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|372000
|Wades Grove
|4004 Larabee Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|502000
|Redwing Meadows
|1309 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|627500
|Somerset
|1555 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|383000
|Fieldstone Farms
|2016 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|670000
|Sunset Park
|1650 Sunset Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|925000
|Brenthaven
|8230 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|100566
|Edenbrook Estates
|9512 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|603000
|Westhaven
|714 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1785000
|Troubadour
|8208 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|559900
|Nolen Park
|7085 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|414495
|Fieldstone Farms
|2025 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|554607
|Tollgate Village
|3473 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|435236
|Tollgate Village
|3477 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|479900
|Eagles Glen
|720 Fawn Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1113663
|Bishops Gate Wards
|231 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2715000
|Grove
|8142 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1267000
|Westhaven
|423 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|Cadet Homes
|111 Flintlock Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1190000
|Belle Rive
|6205 Mapleton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|487790
|Otter Creek Springs
|7187 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|591900
|Cherry Grove Add
|1565 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|545000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|416 Chesterfield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2572 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|780000
|Horseshoe Bend
|2748 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|2700000
|Witherspoon
|1461 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|462000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2720 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|710000
|Bridgemore Village
|2705 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|409900
|Dakota Pointe
|3003 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|391070
|Nolen Mill
|839 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|470000
|Burberry Glen
|140 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|258631
|Witherspoon
|9253 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|451675
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|8018 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1299900
|Westhaven
|5179 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|748756
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3001 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates
|6669 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|649579
|Bushnell Farm
|2090 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|560000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|321 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1050000
|Tirey Margie
|906 Evans St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|980000
|Lansdowne
|1052 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|599900
|Sec
|107 Dennis Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|342630
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7109 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|333896
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7121 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|259900
|Rucker Park
|149 Velena St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|Cameron Farms
|2866 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|750000
|Fountainbrooke
|343 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|989900
|Benington
|2656 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|559900
|Burkitt Village
|2274 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|469900
|Burkitt Village
|4789 Kintore Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|357000
|Fieldstone Farms
|507 Bridal Way Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|420000
|Cameron Farms
|2713 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|638000
|Windsor Park
|1024 St Georges Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|545000
|Bridgemore Village
|3614 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|380000
|Rebel Meadows
|829 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|722125
|Stephens Valley
|233 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|488688
|Tollgate Village
|3468 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|245000
|Water Leaf
|5042 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|185000
|Turner Group
|2909 B Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1162000
|Morgan Farms
|1868 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|780000
|Horseshoe Bend
|2828 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|620000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|785 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1166675
|Stephens Valley
|90 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|224000
|Meadows At Fairview
|7102 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|535400
|Spring Hill Place
|1303 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|739900
|Autumn Ridge
|5009 Brill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450000
|Traditions
|1897 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1850000
|Annandale
|9266 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027