Williamson County Property Transfers August 3

See where houses sold for August 3-7 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 810000 October Park 1032 October Park Way Franklin TN 37064 515000 Tywater Crossing 322 Passage Ln Franklin TN 37064 299900 Western Woods Village 7115 Colquitt Way Fairview TN 37062 1700000 Van Slyke Dennis 6709 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 560839 Tollgate Village 2281 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 425000 1136 Dora Whitley Rd Franklin TN 37064 1082500 Westhaven 722 Stonewater Blvd Franklin TN 37064 950000 Deerfield 202 Deerfield Ln Franklin TN 37069 529900 Tywater Crossing 324 Passage Ln Franklin TN 37064 625000 Concord Crossing 825 Turnbridge Dr Brentwood TN 37027 475000 Tollgate Village 3425 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 540000 Polk Place 272 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 330000 Crowne Pointe 2798 Warwick Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 195000 4601 Harpeth-Peyt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 423900 Wades Grove 6012 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 465000 Mallory Park Prof Cntr 1585 Mallory Ln #208 Brentwood TN 37027 52000 Bahne Rd Fairview TN 37062 103800 Stream Valley 3025 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 67000 Copper Ridge 3053 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 669500 Berkley Walk 1012 Berkley Dr Brentwood TN 37027 523600 Harpeth Meadows 115 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 476000 Polk Place 201 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 258631 Witherspoon 9259 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 545000 Brentwood Park 9022 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood TN 37027 470000 Bent Creek 1001 Bitticks Creek Nolensville TN 37135 282000 Rolling Acres 7707 Chester Rd Fairview TN 37062 2350000 Between The Harpeths 132 Steeplechase Ln Nashville TN 37221 475000 Forrest Crossing 485 Ridgestone Dr Franklin TN 37064 679000 Westhaven 1132 Jewell Ave Franklin TN 37064 1200000 Westhaven 1205 State Blvd Franklin TN 37064 662000 Laurel Hill 1318 Erin Ln Franklin TN 37064 289000 West Meade 1310 Robin Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 1280000 Wetherbrooke 9501 Eldwick Dr Brentwood TN 37027 366900 Pepper Tree Cove 7105 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview TN 37062 485000 Avalon 419 Wandering Trl Franklin TN 37067 443900 Benevento East 1009 Maleventum Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1425000 The Governors Club 51 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 262000 Mckays Mill 1025 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 418000 Commons @ Gateway 924 Gateway Ct Franklin TN 37069 461000 Founders Pointe 106 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin TN 37064 622000 Raintree Forest Reserve 1529 Richlawn Dr Brentwood TN 37027 544000 Westhaven 5096 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 148500 Traceland 7632 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 275000 Pipkin Hills 2727 Zakary Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 264000 Brentwood Pointe 906 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 612000 Autumn Ridge 2009 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 487251 Mcdaniel Estates 7016 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 4850000 4447 Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 491984 Mcdaniel Estates 7557 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 420000 Natchez Ridge 4108 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin TN 37064 624900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 836 Dartmoor Ln Franklin TN 37064 377400 Dixon John David Russell Rd Franklin TN 37064 658370 Scales Farmstead 180 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 664880 Sunset Park 2101 Eulas Way Nolensville TN 37135 727500 Brienz Valley 2204 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin TN 37064 447990 Burberry Glen 1213 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 410000 Lockwood Glen 534 Sydenham Dr Franklin TN 37064 1275000 Smith Elizabeth Ann Scott (035-012.01,12.02) Wilson Pk Brentwood TN 37027 335000 Lexington Farms 107 Coolmore Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 439990 Burberry Glen 1205 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 975000 Southern Preserve 2117 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 695000 7327 Brush Creek Rd Fairview TN 37062 495000 Polk Place 206 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 448490 Burberry Glen 1209 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 238000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #286 Franklin TN 37064 478000 Avalon 406 Wandering Trl Franklin TN 37067 925000 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 603000 Autumn Ridge 6008 Trout Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 667500 Scales Farmstead 201 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 645000 Rizer Point 1005 Reese Dr Franklin TN 37069 691350 Stephens Valley 920 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 265000 Mckays Mill 1005 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 590000 Fieldstone Farms 413 Twickenham Pl Franklin TN 37069 739000 Holly Tree Farms 1144 Holly Tree Farms Rd Brentwood TN 37027 6792000 4447 Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 515000 Westhaven 5103 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 549252 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1885 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 417582 Otter Creek Springs 7008 Otter Springs Dr Fairview TN 37062 701000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 4013 Kentucky Ct Franklin TN 37064 529900 Kyles Creek 7144 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 875000 2796 Critz Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1956000 Legends Ridge 637 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37064 625000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 200 Rich Cir Franklin TN 37064 860000 Horseshoe Bend 518 Sandpiper Cir Nashville TN 37221 647500 7502 S Harpeth Rd Franklin TN 37064 290000 Wakefield 1016 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 611000 Fieldstone Farms 580 Crofton Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 650000 Avalon 519 Pennystone Dr Franklin TN 37067 850000 Kings Chapel 4592 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 813750 Raintree Forest 9416 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood TN 37027 890090 Burning Tree Farms 8124 Schweitzer Place Arrington TN 37014 425000 Traditions 1885 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 399999 Mckays Mill 1725 Decatur Cir Franklin TN 37067 185000 Scales Farmstead 1056 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 475000 Mcfarlin Woods 100 Wiggins Ct Nolensville TN 37135 700000 Highland Gardens 1465 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 392500 Waters Edge 2038 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 354990 Nolen Mill 810 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 505000 Bent Creek 1015 Bitticks Creek Nolensville TN 37135 405000 Dakota Pointe 3103 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 650000 Falls Grove 7025 Marwood Dr College Grove TN 37046 395000 Morningside 8090 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 809935 Scales Farmstead 181 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 410500 Simmons Ridge 6049 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 417500 Mooreland 1607 Reed Dr Brentwood TN 37027 254800 Candlewood 4002 Pewter Trl Spring Hill TN 37174 1350000 Blevins-Dant 3010 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 1400000 Westhaven Section 448 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 475000 Westhaven 1039 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 1150000 Benelli Park 1035 Benelli Park Ct Franklin TN 37064 359000 Lockwood Glen 522 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 675000 Kinnard Springs 3066 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 296000 Haynes Crossing 1330 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 472500 Wades Grove 2011 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 322450 Witt Hill 1685 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 815000 Scales Farmstead 1020 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 862500 Jamison Station Condos 320 Liberty Pk #210 Franklin TN 37064 2699000 1539 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 714000 Ambergate 4319 Ambergate Ct Franklin TN 37064 541000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 3019 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 1147000 @ Pleasant Hill 7 Wild Wing Ct Brentwood TN 37027 537000 Fields Of Canterbury 3004 Weeping Willow Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 879000 Kings Chapel 4609 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 850000 5788 Old Hwy 96 Franklin TN 37064 394500 Forrest Crossing 1439 Southampton Ct Franklin TN 37064 710000 Telfair 113 Telfair Ln Nashville TN 37221 485000 Mcfarlin Woods 801 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1340000 Troubadour 8213 Jolene Dr College Grove TN 37046 261000 Augusta Place 2963 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 580000 Oakwood 2250 Oakwood Rd Franklin TN 37064 725000 Brentwood Hills 1302 Ewell Ln Brentwood TN 37027 696358 Brooksbank Estates 148 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville TN 37135 594650 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1298 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 547170 Highlands @ Ladd Park 813 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 1415000 Princeton Hills 5150 Remington Dr Brentwood TN 37027 733332 Brooksbank Estates 687 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 313000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #C-3 Franklin TN 37067 422500 Benevento East 7006 San Gilberto Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 315000 Rev 1648 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 655000 Hurstbourne Park 217 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 170000 2825 Mccanless Rd Nolensville TN 37135 686000 Brenthaven 8115 Vaden Dr Brentwood TN 37027 745000 Chestnut Bend 809 Walden Dr Franklin TN 37064 235000 Brentwood Pointe 1103 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 383610 Rebel Meadows 909 Victoria Dr Franklin TN 37064 490000 Mckays Mill 1313 Pemberton Heights Dr Franklin TN 37067 1325000 Mcgavock Farms 649 Post Oak Cir Brentwood TN 37027 585000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 3037 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 639900 Westhaven 3039 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 509900 Silver Stream Farm 2375 Broadway St Nolensville TN 37135 945000 Westhaven 216 Prospect Ave Franklin TN 37064 615000 Oakwood 2225 Bowman Rd Franklin TN 37064 1299900 Laurelbrooke 5509 Iron Gate Dr Franklin TN 37069 731177 Manors @ Highclere 4710 Edwardian Pvt Tr Franklin TN 37067 363500 Cameron Farms 3013 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 635000 Fieldstone Farms 154 Carphilly Cir Franklin TN 37069 220000 Grove 8625 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 415000 Willowvale 5003 Keeley Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 280000 Witt Hill 1680 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 338000 Through The Green 510 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064 610500 Jubilee Crest 3021 Jubilee Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069 295000 Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #E-6 Franklin TN 37067 140000 Lewis Ken Powell-Sullivan Rd Franklin TN 37064 514500 Foxland Hall 605 Foxborough Sq N Brentwood TN 37027 480000 Eagles Glen 824 Pintail Ct Franklin TN 37067 527500 Ellington Park 307 Ellington Dr Franklin TN 37064 825000 Gist Street 107 Gist St Franklin TN 37064 10000 Les Hughes Rd Fairview TN 37062 16852 Harpeth Ind Park 1104 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin TN 37064 7370 Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37064 1268000 Kings Chapel 1505 Registry Row Ln Arrington TN 37014 1500000 Rev 1436 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin TN 37069 519000 Stratford Place 1310 King William Ct Franklin TN 37064 760000 Westhaven 917 Jewell Ave Franklin TN 37064 342500 Meadowlawn 313 Meadowlawn Dr Franklin TN 37064 845000 Meadow Lake 5232 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood TN 37027 285000 Witt Hill 1600 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 995000 Concord Hunt 1241 Concord Hunt Dr Brentwood TN 37027 185000 2000 Newark Ln H-202 Thompsons Station TN 37179 745000 Benington 2676 Benington Place Nolensville TN 37135 1645000 Grove 8212 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 564540 Country Club 7011 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 415000 Gateway Village 1203 Moher Blvd Franklin TN 37069 600000 Summerlyn 2109 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 449000 Fields Of Canterbury 2517 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 275000 Mckays Mill 1203 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 639675 Scales Farmstead 233 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 665691 Bridgemore Village 3233 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 345000 599 West Meade Blvd Franklin TN 37064 775000 Summer Hill 2157 Summer Hill Cir Franklin TN 37064 1713285 Witherspoon 9228 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 349900 Dakota Pointe 3031 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 160000 Howell E.B. 6855 Bizzell-Howell Ln College Grove TN 37046 720000 Falls Grove 6808 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 460000 Mckays Mill 1229 Limerick Ln Franklin TN 37067 369000 Cameron Farms 2808 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 300000 River Rest 171 Boxwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 328000 Woodside 4969 Paddy Tr Spring Hill TN 37174 440000 Green Valley 119 Ridgewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 582000 Autumn Ridge 2011 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 373000 Tanyard Springs 4041 Williford Way Spring Hill TN 37174 875000 Grove 8917 Calendula Ln College Grove TN 37046 512000 Callie 1779 Jameson Dr Franklin TN 37064 1310000 Hampton Reserve 9553 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood TN 37027 520000 Windstead Manor 1015 Cantwell Place Spring Hill TN 37174 490000 Spencer Hall 3182 Bush Dr Franklin TN 37064 550000 Bent Creek 5158 Falling Water Rd Nolensville TN 37135 397500 Buckner Crossing 1017 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 518475 Stream Valley 3012 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 411840 Scales Farmstead Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 585000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 182 Barlow Dr Franklin TN 37064 437500 Ballenger Farms 1508 Passionflower Ct Nolensville TN 37135 372000 Wades Grove 4004 Larabee Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 502000 Redwing Meadows 1309 Ascot Ln Franklin TN 37064 627500 Somerset 1555 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood TN 37027 383000 Fieldstone Farms 2016 Glastonbury Dr Franklin TN 37069 670000 Sunset Park 1650 Sunset Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 925000 Brenthaven 8230 Wikle Rd E Brentwood TN 37027 100566 Edenbrook Estates 9512 Edenbrook Ct Brentwood TN 37027 603000 Westhaven 714 Shelley Ln Franklin TN 37064 1785000 Troubadour 8208 Jolene Dr College Grove TN 37046 559900 Nolen Park 7085 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville TN 37135 414495 Fieldstone Farms 2025 Glastonbury Dr Franklin TN 37069 554607 Tollgate Village 3473 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 435236 Tollgate Village 3477 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 479900 Eagles Glen 720 Fawn Cir Franklin TN 37067 1113663 Bishops Gate Wards 231 Bishops Gate Dr Franklin TN 37064 2715000 Grove 8142 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 1267000 Westhaven 423 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 285000 Cadet Homes 111 Flintlock Dr Franklin TN 37064 1190000 Belle Rive 6205 Mapleton Ct Brentwood TN 37027 487790 Otter Creek Springs 7187 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 591900 Cherry Grove Add 1565 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 545000 Sturbridge Pointe 416 Chesterfield Pl Franklin TN 37064 299000 Fields Of Canterbury 2572 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 780000 Horseshoe Bend 2748 Rock Wall Rd Nashville TN 37221 2700000 Witherspoon 1461 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood TN 37027 462000 Fields Of Canterbury 2720 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 710000 Bridgemore Village 2705 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 409900 Dakota Pointe 3003 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 391070 Nolen Mill 839 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 470000 Burberry Glen 140 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 258631 Witherspoon 9253 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 451675 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 8018 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1299900 Westhaven 5179 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 748756 Highlands @ Ladd Park 3001 Portland Ct Franklin TN 37064 350000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates 6669 Hastings Ln Franklin TN 37069 649579 Bushnell Farm 2090 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 560000 Meadowgreen Acres 321 Stable Rd Franklin TN 37069 1050000 Tirey Margie 906 Evans St Franklin TN 37064 980000 Lansdowne 1052 Wilshire Way Brentwood TN 37027 599900 Sec 107 Dennis Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 342630 Sweetbriar Springs 7109 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 333896 Sweetbriar Springs 7121 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 259900 Rucker Park 149 Velena St Franklin TN 37064 340000 Cameron Farms 2866 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 750000 Fountainbrooke 343 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood TN 37027 989900 Benington 2656 Benington Place Nolensville TN 37135 559900 Burkitt Village 2274 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 469900 Burkitt Village 4789 Kintore Dr Nolensville TN 37135 357000 Fieldstone Farms 507 Bridal Way Ct Franklin TN 37069 420000 Cameron Farms 2713 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 638000 Windsor Park 1024 St Georges Way Franklin TN 37064 545000 Bridgemore Village 3614 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 380000 Rebel Meadows 829 Chrisman Dr Franklin TN 37064 722125 Stephens Valley 233 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 488688 Tollgate Village 3468 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 245000 Water Leaf 5042 Water Leaf Dr Franklin TN 37064 185000 Turner Group 2909 B Spanntown Rd Arrington TN 37014 1162000 Morgan Farms 1868 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 780000 Horseshoe Bend 2828 Polo Club Rd Nashville TN 37221 620000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 785 Fontwell Ln Franklin TN 37064 1166675 Stephens Valley 90 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 224000 Meadows At Fairview 7102 Wheat Rd Fairview TN 37062 535400 Spring Hill Place 1303 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 739900 Autumn Ridge 5009 Brill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 450000 Traditions 1897 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 1850000 Annandale 9266 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood TN 37027