Williamson County Property Transfers August 29

See where houses and property sold for August 29 through September 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$639,325.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7129 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$530,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|612 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|997 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$393,990.15
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$942,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 1
|810 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Windstead Manor
|1018 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 9-a
|108 Turnbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,900.00
|Clairmonte Sec 3
|1222 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1725 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$420,200.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7704 Fernvale Springs Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3137 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,829,143.00
|Allens Green
|1759 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$521,100.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 2
|2001 Lexington Farms Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1397 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,008,535.00
|2680 Pratt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$343,000.00
|Thompson
|7213 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2318 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$811,275.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3056 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$590,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4012 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2203 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$848,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|609 Cotswold Park Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$435,000.00
|6834 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|105 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$876,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-b
|9482 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$767,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|433 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$397,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,000.00
|Cornerstone
|201 Cornerstone Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,995,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9120 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$464,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$324,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$611,500.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 22
|2227 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$718,664.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|3010 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$405,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|128 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,261,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3617 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,465,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 7
|3131 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000.00
|905 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$516,050.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2950 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$606,521.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|808 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|1035 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|5048 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,269.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|324 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$672,276.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4067 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|658 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|5575 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|1800 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$394,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|737 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$354,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,082,750.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1916 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,172,995.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3312 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$680,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1
|209 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$574,050.00
|Audubon Cove
|7302 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000.00
|Harlan
|9201 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|5041 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$899,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|111 Pinehurst Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,186,500.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,900.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1117 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,900.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1111 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$216,900.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1105 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|4115 Clover Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec8
|8035 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,198,151.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5554 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,121,553.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2000 Charvillon St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$323,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|7311 Dug Hill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a
|201 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Keegans Glen
|423 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$983,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1238 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$240,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|906 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3020 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$551,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|3041 O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|5387 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 2
|6318 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|701 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4
|3264 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$794,820.00
|White James
|5001 Ash Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4009 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1938 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,900.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7107 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7649 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$732,824.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7601 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$235,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,390,965.00
|Natures Landing
|4007 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$893,489.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6072 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$643,000.00
|Amber Glen
|233 Circle View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,462,740.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3305 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$427,000.00
|Clifton
|4716 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$459,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr #103
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$180,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-8
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph3
|2149 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,887,911.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|805 Cedar Knob Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$615,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1125 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,025,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-b
|2493 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$712,217.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7321 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$975,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|9414 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|1020 Carden Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,740,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|2018 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|River Landing Sec 2
|404 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$845,900.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1373 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,060,255.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7061 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|6061 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1757 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$963,010.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3057 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$788,044.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5000 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|4840 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$585,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6036 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,855.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5012 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$569,900.00
|Franklin Green Sec 11
|3236 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$936,479.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1012 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$85,000.00
|3033 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$854,752.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|801 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,670,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6247 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9578 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,500.00
|Belshire Ph3
|5004 Pinhill Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,540,000.00
|Stones Throw Farm
|7480 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|3121 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000.00
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,626,750.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9025 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$460,000.00
|James Sub
|205 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo
|5120 Virginia Way #b-11
|Brentwood
|37027
|$469,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,700,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 31
|5107 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,390,295.00
|Splendor Ridge
|113 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,477,250.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|825 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Maynard Roy
|9721 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 35
|1204 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Heatherwood Hills Sec 1
|501 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Andover Sec 2
|136 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$660,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3022 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$910,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c
|616 Splitrail Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$432,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Retreat @ Tollgate Village Condos
|2000 Newark Ln F-101
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$696,383.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5017 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 1
|8137 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 3
|4011 Trail Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$762,290.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5021 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|Knotts Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 3
|2108 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,549,332.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6133 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$591,000.00
|Berry Chapel Heights
|1757 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$415,000.00
|Fairview Sec B
|7304 Henderson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$525,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2
|2420 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,075,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo
|229 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #156
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|504 Autumn Springs Court
|504 Autumn Springs Ct #d29
|Franklin
|37067
|$615,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 4
|3261 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000.00
|Fagan John
|6281 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Savage Wade A Jr
|4409 Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,169,151.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6117 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$618,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|455 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,719,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5121 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$918,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1230 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$342,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1268 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Poplar Ridge
|8008 Poplar Ridge Ln
|Primm Springs
|38476