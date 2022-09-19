Williamson County Property Transfers August 29

See where houses and property sold for August 29 through September 2, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $639,325.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7129 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $530,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 612 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Heathrow Hills 997 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $393,990.15 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 203 Franklin 37064 $942,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 1 810 Quail Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Windstead Manor 1018 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 9-a 108 Turnbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $649,900.00 Clairmonte Sec 3 1222 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $845,000.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1725 Biscayne Dr Franklin 37067 $420,200.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7704 Fernvale Springs Cir Fairview 37062 $1,125,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3137 Lorena Ct Franklin 37067 $1,829,143.00 Allens Green 1759 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $521,100.00 Lexington Farms Sec 2 2001 Lexington Farms Ln Spring Hill 37174 $655,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 1397 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $1,008,535.00 2680 Pratt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $343,000.00 Thompson 7213 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2318 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $811,275.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3056 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $590,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 4012 Linden Ct Franklin 37069 $899,900.00 Annecy Ph1 2203 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $848,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 609 Cotswold Park Ct Franklin 37069 $435,000.00 6834 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 1 105 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $876,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 5-b 9482 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $767,000.00 Telfair Ph1 433 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $397,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $959,000.00 Cornerstone 201 Cornerstone Ln Franklin 37064 $2,995,000.00 Grove Sec13 9120 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $464,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 304 Franklin 37064 $324,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 202 Franklin 37064 $611,500.00 Dallas Downs Sec 22 2227 Winder Cir Franklin 37064 $718,664.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 3010 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $405,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-3 Franklin 37067 $700,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 128 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $1,261,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3617 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,465,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $600,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 7 3131 Millbank Ln Franklin 37064 $630,000.00 905 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $516,050.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2950 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $606,521.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 808 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $730,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 1035 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Echelon Sec2 5048 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $874,269.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 324 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $672,276.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4067 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $435,000.00 Andover Sec 1 658 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 5575 Big East Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 1800 Cayce Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $394,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 204 Franklin 37064 $1,140,000.00 Catalina Ph 4 737 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $354,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 102 Franklin 37064 $2,082,750.00 Traditions Sec3 1916 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,172,995.00 Littlebury Sec2 3312 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $680,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 209 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $574,050.00 Audubon Cove 7302 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $3,000,000.00 Harlan 9201 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000.00 Grove Sec 4 5041 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $899,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 111 Pinehurst Dr Franklin 37069 $1,186,500.00 Westhaven Sec60 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $250,900.00 Westhaven Sec60 1117 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $250,900.00 Westhaven Sec60 1111 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $216,900.00 Westhaven Sec60 1105 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $985,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 4115 Clover Meadows Dr Franklin 37067 $775,000.00 Stream Valley Sec8 8035 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $1,198,151.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5554 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,121,553.00 Annecy Ph2a 2000 Charvillon St Nolensville 37135 $323,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 302 Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 7311 Dug Hill Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a 201 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Keegans Glen 423 Knob Ct Franklin 37064 $983,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1238 Broadmoor Cir Franklin 37067 $240,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 906 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c 3020 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $551,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 2 3041 O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 5387 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Wildwood Est Sec 2 6318 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 5 701 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 3264 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $794,820.00 White James 5001 Ash Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $579,000.00 Wades Grove Sec9 4009 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $450,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 1938 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $649,900.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7107 Frances St Fairview 37062 $775,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7649 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $732,824.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7601 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $235,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,390,965.00 Natures Landing 4007 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $893,489.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6072 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $643,000.00 Amber Glen 233 Circle View Dr Franklin 37067 $1,462,740.00 Littlebury Sec2 3305 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $427,000.00 Clifton 4716 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $459,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 205 Franklin 37064 $399,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr #103 Franklin 37064 $399,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 104 Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $180,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-8 Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Sherwood Green Estates Ph3 2149 Sugar Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,887,911.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 805 Cedar Knob Rd Nashville 37221 $615,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 27 1125 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $1,025,000.00 Brookfield Sec 6-b 2493 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 $712,217.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7321 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $975,000.00 Liberty Downs 9414 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $690,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec A 1020 Carden Dr Franklin 37069 $1,740,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 2018 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 River Landing Sec 2 404 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069 $845,900.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1373 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,060,255.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7061 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,050,000.00 Echelon Sec1 6061 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1757 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $963,010.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3057 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $788,044.00 Lochridge Sec4 5000 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 4840 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $585,000.00 Wades Grove Sec14 6036 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $760,855.00 Lochridge Sec4 5012 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $569,900.00 Franklin Green Sec 11 3236 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $936,479.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1012 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $85,000.00 3033 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $854,752.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 801 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,670,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6247 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $3,000,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9578 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,500.00 Belshire Ph3 5004 Pinhill Pass Spring Hill 37174 $3,540,000.00 Stones Throw Farm 7480 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 3121 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $1,060,000.00 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $2,626,750.00 Grove Sec 14 9025 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $460,000.00 James Sub 205 James Ave Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 5120 Virginia Way #b-11 Brentwood 37027 $469,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $4,700,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 31 5107 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $2,390,295.00 Splendor Ridge 113 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,477,250.00 Westhaven Sec59 825 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Maynard Roy 9721 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $980,000.00 Westhaven Sec 35 1204 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Heatherwood Hills Sec 1 501 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Andover Sec 2 136 Stanwick Dr Franklin 37067 $660,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3022 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $910,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c 616 Splitrail Dr Brentwood 37027 $432,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center 4000 Rural Plains Cir 202 Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Retreat @ Tollgate Village Condos 2000 Newark Ln F-101 Thompsons Station 37179 $696,383.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5017 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Eldorado Acres Sec 1 8137 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 3 4011 Trail Ridge Dr Franklin 37067 $762,290.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5021 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Knotts Dr Franklin 37064 $630,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 3 2108 Sister Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,549,332.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6133 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $591,000.00 Berry Chapel Heights 1757 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $415,000.00 Fairview Sec B 7304 Henderson Dr Fairview 37062 $525,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 2420 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,075,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 229 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $315,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 1101 Downs Blvd #156 Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 504 Autumn Springs Court 504 Autumn Springs Ct #d29 Franklin 37067 $615,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 4 3261 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $1,060,000.00 Fagan John 6281 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Savage Wade A Jr 4409 Buchanan Ln Franklin 37064 $2,169,151.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6117 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $618,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 455 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,719,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5121 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $918,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1230 Bobwhite Trl Nolensville 37135 $342,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1268 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Poplar Ridge 8008 Poplar Ridge Ln Primm Springs 38476