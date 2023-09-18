Williamson County Property Transfers August 28

See where houses and property sold for August 28 through September 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $12,000,000 2300 Mcfarlin Rd Nolensville 37135 $6,750,000 7350 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $5,524,688 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7572 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $3,640,000 4271 Columbia Pike Franklin 37064 $3,240,000 Arnold Homes Llc 2628 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,120,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $2,800,000 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $2,700,000 Annandale Sec 9 9259 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $2,500,000 Westhaven Sec 8 1614 Championship Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,300,000 6124 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,299,000 2401 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $2,292,764 6100 Lookaway Cir $2,250,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 7020 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 2309 Corinne Ct Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 2023 Tabitha Dr $2,030,000 11 South 101 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 404 Main St Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Mcfall Carolyn 4093 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,890,000 Windstone Ph 1 831 Winding Stream Way Brentwood 37027 $1,775,000 Benington Sec9 305 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000 2018 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,675,000 Brentwood Country Club 5012 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,670,000 1823 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,646,146 4805 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,600,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b 1820 Pace Haven Franklin 37069 $1,550,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 1802 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,515,000 2914 Bostic Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,489,900 Annecy 3b 4641 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,451,000 Westhaven Sec49 4019 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 249 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,412,500 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8019 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $1,308,767 Sinatra 1020 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000 8252 Ambrooke Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,282,242 St Marlo Sec3 6345 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,276,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 13 9474 Calais Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Bella Collina 9624 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,231,172 7236 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,195,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9732 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,177,492 Westhaven Sec60 1001 Littleton Way Franklin 37064 $1,124,723 Pine Creek Sec1 1052 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Country Club Est 519 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,094,540 Westhaven Sec60 630 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $1,087,567 St Marlo Sec3 6341 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,067,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 105 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Catalina Ph6 921 Los Lomas Way Nolensville 37135 $990,000 River Oaks Sec 1 307 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $987,069 Tollgate Village Sec15 3307 Vinemont Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $982,500 Westhaven Sec61 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $972,665 Terravista Sec2 5417 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $965,000 Cheekwood Sec 3 316 Mansfield Ct Franklin 37069 $960,000 Watkins Creek Sec 2 4113 Owen Watkins Ct Franklin 37067 $950,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3084 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $950,000 Caldwell Est Sec 1 300 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $939,500 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a 291 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $933,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 407 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $925,000 Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition 1711 Calla Lilly Ct Nolensville 37135 $902,822 5104 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 2268 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $900,000 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $895,000 1704 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $889,300 Hidden Creek Sec 2 1522 Abode Blvd Brentwood 37027 $849,990 Waters Edge Sec6 1107 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $848,971 Annecy Ph3a 5571 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $835,402 Waters Edge Sec2 7049 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $828,854 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3311 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $816,902 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2013 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $810,000 1027 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $807,500 Brixworth Ph7a 8040 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $800,000 Smyrna Road Homes 9131 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $800,000 702 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000 804 Gadsden Pl Franklin 37067 $799,500 Cheswicke Farm Sec 4 505 Leicester Ct Franklin 37067 $795,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 2 1240 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $781,538 3221 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $760,000 7000 Yukon Place Nolensville 37135 $755,000 2721 Water Ln Nolensville 37135 $750,000 1313 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $743,236 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 3214 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $727,000 Polk Place Sec 5 324 Julianna Cir Franklin 37064 $720,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1541 Bedford Common Franklin 37064 $715,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2348 Redwood Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $710,000 Cottonwood Est 118 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $698,250 Grove Sec17 8360 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $693,500 Grove Sec17 8364 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $689,990 Waters Edge Sec7 9012 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $680,000 1014 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville 37135 $663,000 Preserve @ 416 Chatsworth Ct Franklin 37064 $635,000 Loebsack Gary 3735 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $629,900 Waters Edge Sec5 3070 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $629,900 7092 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $627,965 Lochridge Sec3 3026 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $625,000 Sullivan Farms Sec C 264 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $605,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 821 Chrisman Dr Franklin 37064 $582,990 Williamson Square 2008 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $580,000 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 6174 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $580,000 4006 Colby Ln Spring Hill 37174 $569,990 2060 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $569,990 2052 Township Pvt Dr $560,000 Woodridge 7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $550,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2069 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $520,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $513,000 Grove Sec17 8419 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $510,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $510,000 Wades Grove Sec11 3037 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 River Rest Sec 1 190 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $500,000 Stonebrook Sec 4 510 Meadow Creek Ln Nolensville 37135 $500,000 2089 Branford Place 101 Thompson's Station 37179 $498,606 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1010 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $497,976 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3194 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $490,000 Kingwood Ph 2 7415 Blue Ridge Ct Fairview 37062 $490,000 Dartford Ph2 2043 Sercy Dr Spring Hill 37174 $490,000 Drumright Hills 6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $489,999 Wyngate Est Ph 18 1902 Baslia Ct Spring Hill 37174 $479,900 Wyngate Est Ph 12 2601 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $478,500 2636 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $475,000 Bella Collina 9632 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $469,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3560 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $469,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3561 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $464,000 Kingwood Ph 1 7406 Canavan Place Fairview 37062 $460,100 Liberty Square Sec 4 103 Flintlock Ct Franklin 37064 $455,400 Cadet Homes 709 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3202 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3198 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3206 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $437,000 Grove Sec17 8341 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $432,250 Grove Sec17 8371 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $427,500 Grove Sec17 8367 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $427,500 Grove Sec17 8357 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $422,750 Grove Sec17 8363 Solstice Dr Franklin 37067 $418,695 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1021 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $416,990 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6006 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $410,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7107 Haven Ct Fairview 37062 $405,000 7519 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $370,000 Shirebrook Ph1 307 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $365,000 7610 Drag Strip Rd Fairview 37062 $355,375 Cadet Homes Sec 2 124 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000 7029 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $350,000 1216 Carriage Park Dr $340,000 425 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $335,000 7808 Willow Crest Dr Fairview 37062 $307,500 House Cynthia 1728 Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $300,000 7424 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $275,000 1840 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $260,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 2004 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $260,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 2033 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 7001 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 7007 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 7013 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $210,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 7019 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 4048 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 4042 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 4036 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $184,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 4030 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $170,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 3031 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $170,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 3055 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $150,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 3037 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $150,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 3043 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $150,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 3049 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $130,000 1141 Carter St Franklin 37064 $115,000 7450 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $100,000 7505 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $65,000 6625 Hatcher Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $19,500 3266 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064