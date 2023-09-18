Williamson County Property Transfers August 28

See where houses and property sold for August 28 through September 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$12,000,000
|2300 Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,750,000
|7350 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,524,688
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7572 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,640,000
|4271 Columbia Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,240,000
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2628 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,120,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1
|Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,800,000
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,700,000
|Annandale Sec 9
|9259 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 8
|1614 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000
|6124 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,299,000
|2401 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,292,764
|6100 Lookaway Cir
|$2,250,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2
|7020 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|2309 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|2023 Tabitha Dr
|$2,030,000
|11 South
|101 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|404 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Mcfall Carolyn
|4093 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,890,000
|Windstone Ph 1
|831 Winding Stream Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,775,000
|Benington Sec9
|305 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000
|2018 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,675,000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5012 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,000
|1823 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,646,146
|4805 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,600,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b
|1820 Pace Haven
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,550,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|1802 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,515,000
|2914 Bostic Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,489,900
|Annecy 3b
|4641 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,451,000
|Westhaven Sec49
|4019 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|249 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,412,500
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8019 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,308,767
|Sinatra
|1020 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000
|8252 Ambrooke Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,282,242
|St Marlo Sec3
|6345 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,276,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|9474 Calais Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Bella Collina
|9624 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,231,172
|7236 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9732 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,177,492
|Westhaven Sec60
|1001 Littleton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,124,723
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1052 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Country Club Est
|519 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,094,540
|Westhaven Sec60
|630 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,087,567
|St Marlo Sec3
|6341 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,067,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|105 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Catalina Ph6
|921 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$990,000
|River Oaks Sec 1
|307 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$987,069
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3307 Vinemont Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$982,500
|Westhaven Sec61
|Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$972,665
|Terravista Sec2
|5417 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Cheekwood Sec 3
|316 Mansfield Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$960,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 2
|4113 Owen Watkins Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3084 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 1
|300 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$939,500
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|291 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$933,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|407 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition
|1711 Calla Lilly Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$902,822
|5104 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|2268 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$900,000
|Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|1704 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$889,300
|Hidden Creek Sec 2
|1522 Abode Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,990
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1107 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$848,971
|Annecy Ph3a
|5571 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,402
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7049 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$828,854
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3311 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$816,902
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2013 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|1027 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$807,500
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8040 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Smyrna Road Homes
|9131 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|702 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|804 Gadsden Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$799,500
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 4
|505 Leicester Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$795,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2
|1240 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$781,538
|3221 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$760,000
|7000 Yukon Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$755,000
|2721 Water Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|1313 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$743,236
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|3214 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$727,000
|Polk Place Sec 5
|324 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1541 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2348 Redwood Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$710,000
|Cottonwood Est
|118 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$698,250
|Grove Sec17
|8360 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$693,500
|Grove Sec17
|8364 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$689,990
|Waters Edge Sec7
|9012 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|1014 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$663,000
|Preserve @
|416 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Loebsack Gary
|3735 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$629,900
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3070 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$629,900
|7092 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$627,965
|Lochridge Sec3
|3026 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|264 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|821 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$582,990
|Williamson Square
|2008 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2
|6174 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$580,000
|4006 Colby Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$569,990
|2060 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$569,990
|2052 Township Pvt Dr
|$560,000
|Woodridge
|7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2069 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1
|Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$513,000
|Grove Sec17
|8419 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Wades Grove Sec11
|3037 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|River Rest Sec 1
|190 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$500,000
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|510 Meadow Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|2089 Branford Place 101
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$498,606
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1010 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$497,976
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3194 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Kingwood Ph 2
|7415 Blue Ridge Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$490,000
|Dartford Ph2
|2043 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000
|Drumright Hills
|6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$489,999
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1902 Baslia Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$479,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 12
|2601 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$478,500
|2636 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$475,000
|Bella Collina
|9632 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$469,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3560 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$469,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3561 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$464,000
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7406 Canavan Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$460,100
|Liberty Square Sec 4
|103 Flintlock Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,400
|Cadet Homes
|709 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3202 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3198 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3206 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$437,000
|Grove Sec17
|8341 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$432,250
|Grove Sec17
|8371 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$427,500
|Grove Sec17
|8367 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$427,500
|Grove Sec17
|8357 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$422,750
|Grove Sec17
|8363 Solstice Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$418,695
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1021 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$416,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6006 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$410,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7107 Haven Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$405,000
|7519 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$370,000
|Shirebrook Ph1
|307 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|7610 Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,375
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|124 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|7029 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000
|1216 Carriage Park Dr
|$340,000
|425 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|7808 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$307,500
|House Cynthia
|1728 Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|7424 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$275,000
|1840 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1
|2004 Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$260,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1
|2033 Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|7001 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|7007 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|7013 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$210,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|7019 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|4048 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|4042 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|4036 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$184,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|4030 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|3031 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|3055 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|3037 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|3043 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|3049 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$130,000
|1141 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$115,000
|7450 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$100,000
|7505 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$65,000
|6625 Hatcher Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$19,500
|3266 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064