Williamson County Property Transfers August 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 28 through September 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$12,000,0002300 Mcfarlin RdNolensville37135
$6,750,0007350 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$5,524,688Troubadour Ph1 Sec47572 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$3,640,0004271 Columbia PikeFranklin37064
$3,240,000Arnold Homes Llc2628 Clayton Arnold RdThompson's Station37179
$3,120,000Thomas Downs Sec1Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$2,800,000Wilson PkFranklin37067
$2,700,000Annandale Sec 99259 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$2,500,000Westhaven Sec 81614 Championship BlvdFranklin37067
$2,300,0006124 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,299,0002401 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$2,292,7646100 Lookaway Cir
$2,250,000Starnes Creek Sec27020 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$2,150,0002309 Corinne CtFranklin37064
$2,100,0002023 Tabitha Dr
$2,030,00011 South101 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$2,000,000404 Main StFranklin37064
$1,950,000Mcfall Carolyn4093 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,890,000Windstone Ph 1831 Winding Stream WayBrentwood37027
$1,775,000Benington Sec9305 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,750,0002018 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$1,675,000Brentwood Country Club5012 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,670,0001823 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,646,1464805 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,600,000Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b1820 Pace HavenFranklin37069
$1,550,000Inglehame Farms Sec 21802 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$1,515,0002914 Bostic RdNolensville37135
$1,489,900Annecy 3b4641 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,451,000Westhaven Sec494019 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$1,450,000Stephens Valley Sec3249 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,412,500Burning Tree Farms Sec18019 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$1,308,767Sinatra1020 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,300,0008252 Ambrooke CtBrentwood37027
$1,282,242St Marlo Sec36345 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,276,000Raintree Forest So Sec 139474 Calais CtBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Bella Collina9624 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,231,1727236 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,195,000Woodlands @ Copperstone9732 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$1,177,492Westhaven Sec601001 Littleton WayFranklin37064
$1,124,723Pine Creek Sec11052 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,100,000Country Club Est519 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$1,094,540Westhaven Sec60630 Danny LnFranklin37064
$1,087,567St Marlo Sec36341 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,067,000Grassland Est Sec 1105 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$1,050,000Catalina Ph6921 Los Lomas WayNolensville37135
$990,000River Oaks Sec 1307 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$987,069Tollgate Village Sec153307 Vinemont DrThompson's Station37179
$982,500Westhaven Sec61Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$972,665Terravista Sec25417 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$965,000Cheekwood Sec 3316 Mansfield CtFranklin37069
$960,000Watkins Creek Sec 24113 Owen Watkins CtFranklin37067
$950,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33084 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$950,000Caldwell Est Sec 1300 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$939,500Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a291 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$933,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13407 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$925,000Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition1711 Calla Lilly CtNolensville37135
$902,8225104 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$900,0002268 Osburn RdArrington37014
$900,000Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$895,0001704 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$889,300Hidden Creek Sec 21522 Abode BlvdBrentwood37027
$849,990Waters Edge Sec61107 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$848,971Annecy Ph3a5571 Bienville StNolensville37135
$835,402Waters Edge Sec27049 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$828,854Fields Of Canterbury Sec183311 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$816,902Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12013 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$810,0001027 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$807,500Brixworth Ph7a8040 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$800,000Smyrna Road Homes9131 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$800,000702 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$800,000804 Gadsden PlFranklin37067
$799,500Cheswicke Farm Sec 4505 Leicester CtFranklin37067
$795,000Redwing Meadows Sec 21240 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$781,5383221 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$760,0007000 Yukon PlaceNolensville37135
$755,0002721 Water LnNolensville37135
$750,0001313 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$743,236Fields Of Canterbury Sec203214 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$727,000Polk Place Sec 5324 Julianna CirFranklin37064
$720,000Forrest Crossing Sec 21541 Bedford CommonFranklin37064
$715,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32348 Redwood TrlThompson's Station37179
$710,000Cottonwood Est118 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$698,250Grove Sec178360 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$693,500Grove Sec178364 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$689,990Waters Edge Sec79012 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$680,0001014 Wadeslea LnNolensville37135
$663,000Preserve @416 Chatsworth CtFranklin37064
$635,000Loebsack Gary3735 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$629,900Waters Edge Sec53070 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$629,9007092 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$627,965Lochridge Sec33026 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$625,000Sullivan Farms Sec C264 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$605,000Rebel Meadows Sec 2821 Chrisman DrFranklin37064
$582,990Williamson Square2008 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$580,000Bent Creek Ph10 Sec26174 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$580,0004006 Colby LnSpring Hill37174
$569,9902060 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067
$569,9902052 Township Pvt Dr
$560,000Woodridge7545 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$550,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2069 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$520,000Thomas Downs Sec1Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$513,000Grove Sec178419 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$510,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$510,000Wades Grove Sec113037 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$500,000River Rest Sec 1190 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$500,000Stonebrook Sec 4510 Meadow Creek LnNolensville37135
$500,0002089 Branford Place 101Thompson's Station37179
$498,606Cumberland Estates Ph51010 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$497,976Fields Of Canterbury Sec183194 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$490,000Kingwood Ph 27415 Blue Ridge CtFairview37062
$490,000Dartford Ph22043 Sercy DrSpring Hill37174
$490,000Drumright Hills6816 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$489,999Wyngate Est Ph 181902 Baslia CtSpring Hill37174
$479,900Wyngate Est Ph 122601 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$478,5002636 York RdNolensville37135
$475,000Bella Collina9632 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$469,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec193560 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$469,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec193561 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$464,000Kingwood Ph 17406 Canavan PlaceFairview37062
$460,100Liberty Square Sec 4103 Flintlock CtFranklin37064
$455,400Cadet Homes709 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183202 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183198 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183206 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$437,000Grove Sec178341 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$432,250Grove Sec178371 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$427,500Grove Sec178367 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$427,500Grove Sec178357 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$422,750Grove Sec178363 Solstice DrFranklin37067
$418,695Cumberland Estates Ph51021 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$416,990Cumberland Estates Ph46006 Venable CtFairview37062
$410,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 17107 Haven CtFairview37062
$405,0007519 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$370,000Shirebrook Ph1307 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$365,0007610 Drag Strip RdFairview37062
$355,375Cadet Homes Sec 2124 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$350,0007029 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$350,0001216 Carriage Park Dr
$340,000425 Roberts StFranklin37064
$335,0007808 Willow Crest DrFairview37062
$307,500House Cynthia1728 Lewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$300,0007424 Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$275,0001840 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$260,000Thomas Downs Sec12004 Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$260,000Thomas Downs Sec12033 Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 17001 Bolton StFranklin37064
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 17007 Bolton StFranklin37064
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 17013 Bolton StFranklin37064
$210,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 17019 Bolton StFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 14048 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 14042 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 14036 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$184,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 14030 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$170,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 13031 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$170,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 13055 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$150,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 13037 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$150,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 13043 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$150,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 13049 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$130,0001141 Carter StFranklin37064
$115,0007450 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$100,0007505 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$65,0006625 Hatcher LnThompson's Station37179
$19,5003266 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here