Williamson County Property Transfers August 21

See where houses and property sold for August 21-25, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,673,000 Lands Of Ozzad Prop Mgmt 4265 Columbia Pike Franklin 37064 $3,201,000 T & M Properties 2828 Sawyer Bend Rd Franklin 37069 $3,100,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7085 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 Witherspoon Sec4 9227 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9566 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,808,028 Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Grove Sec15 8877 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $2,153,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8420 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,079,400 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4800 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,800,000 Towers Glenn & Jo 5560 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6004 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,762,665 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6056 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,749,000 3045 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Poe 226 11th Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Costello Farms 6008 Costello Farm Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,650,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 513 Waxwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,617,485 Annecy 3b 4605 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,602,000 Westhaven Sec 19 1405 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Lansdowne Sec 3 1040 Rockingham Run Brentwood 37027 $1,590,425 Foxen Canyon Sec1 2420 Los Olivos Ct Franklin 37069 $1,575,000 Glen Abbey Sec2 1782 Macallan Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3623 Ronstadt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,487,500 Stephens Valley Sec7 1244 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,420,000 Northumberland Sec 1 1791 Northumberland Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Annecy Ph2a 1103 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,392,515 Annecy 3b 4637 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,382,118 Westhaven Sec60 1013 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,365,999 Westhaven Sec 14 710 Abbott Pl Franklin 37064 $1,346,922 Sinatra 1051 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,330,000 Littlebury Sec1 3017 Littlebury Park Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,320,000 Montclair Sec 4 1713 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 177 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $1,215,785 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $1,210,000 Arrington Retreat Sec5 266 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,194,753 St Marlo Sec3 6405 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Stokes Brian & Carrie 6251 Roberts Rd Arrington 37014 $1,160,000 Oakhall Sec 2 1620 Oakhall Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,156,868 Terravista Sec2 5095 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Village Of Clovercroft Section 02 342 Watson View Dr Franklin 37067 $1,150,000 Murray Est 6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $1,120,000 Oakhall Sec 4 9310 Fall Ct W Brentwood 37027 $1,095,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 942 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $1,093,460 St Marlo Sec3 6100 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,086,748 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1091 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Westhaven Sec 1 1108 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $980,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 416 Chesterfield Pl Franklin 37064 $975,000 Ivy Glen Sec 2 244 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $967,000 Avalon Sec 4 110 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $949,900 Telfair Ph1 616 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $939,900 Somerset 9017 Demery Ct Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Westhaven Sec 1 1108 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $925,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 867 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $905,189 Terravista Sec2 5421 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $895,225 Terravista Sec2 5120 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $850,000 Burberry Glen Ph2 1704 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $844,783 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3315 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $822,867 Waters Edge Sec6 1125 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 9735 Valley Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $817,655 Annecy Ph3a 5566 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $815,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 307 Bobby Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2001 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $815,000 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 345 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $813,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $810,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2509 Waldorf Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $799,900 Twin Springs Sec 2 1205 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $799,000 Callie Sec 1 1601 Callie Way Dr Franklin 37064 $777,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2405 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $770,838 Pine Creek Sec1 2001 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $755,000 Echelon Sec2 4007 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $755,000 Tywater Crossing Sec3 309 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $749,000 Pray 1153 Carter St Franklin 37064 $748,995 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 1007 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $729,700 Richvale Ph2 7209 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $725,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c 1388 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville 37135 $725,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 7204 Armor Ct Fairview 37062 $725,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 7024 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $722,000 Andover Park 222 Crossmill Ct Franklin 37067 $707,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 523 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $706,951 Lochridge Sec3 3049 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $699,900 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1032 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $699,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A 214 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $699,000 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 3000 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $690,000 Buckingham Park Sec 4 1296 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $685,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 8046 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $683,280 Lochridge Sec3 3009 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $680,000 Winterset Woods Sec 4-b 2025 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $679,900 Wynwood Park Ph1 7109 Frances St Fairview 37062 $670,000 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 8661 Burkitt Place Dr Nolensville 37135 $630,000 Morningside Sec 5 7014 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $628,500 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1042 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $625,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 529 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $613,955 Lochridge Sec3 3013 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $599,900 Clairmonte Sec 1 1308 Clairmonte Ln Franklin 37064 $590,600 Wades Grove Sec 1 3006 Helfrich Ct Spring Hill 37174 $582,500 Shadow Green Sec1 1719 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $569,990 2048 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $564,990 2058 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $550,000 Lynnhurst 411 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $545,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-1 1309 Summer Haven Cir Franklin 37069 $539,990 2064 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $539,000 Drumright Hills 6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $526,840 1946 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $524,900 Churchill Farms Sec 2-b 2938 Churchill Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $520,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2653 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $507,263 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3214 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $490,000 Stonebrook Sec 2 803 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $485,000 Buckner Place 2821 Biggers Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $464,762 Cumberland Estates Ph5 3003 Kirk Ct Fairview 37062 $454,284 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6011 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $450,000 3917 Mobleys Cut Rd Franklin 37064 $440,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 107 Powder Mill Dr Franklin 37064 $435,000 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7420 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $435,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 1613 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $433,801 Cumberland Estates Ph5 3005 Kirk Ct Fairview 37062 $430,000 Newport Crossing Sec 1 1125 Mcdonough Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $430,000 Osburn Mack 7731 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $418,000 Row 311 Business Condos 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120a Franklin 37064 $372,030 Stephens Valley Sec8 7024 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $370,200 Maplelawn Est 2712 Banks Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $367,500 Montgomery Porter 7118 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $354,506 Stephens Valley Sec11 6039 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $350,000 Fernvale Springs 7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $340,000 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $270,000 2786 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $242,000 Scarborough Village Ph 1 7204 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $208,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3114 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $207,500 Sleepy Hollow Pointe 7420 Sleepy Hollow Ln Fairview 37062 $200,000 Beasley Wj 229 Strahl St Franklin 37064 $110,000 7120 Cobb Cir Fairview 37062 $30,834 Ranco Farms 770 Jordan Rd Franklin 37064