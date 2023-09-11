Williamson County Property Transfers August 21

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 21-25, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,673,000Lands Of Ozzad Prop Mgmt4265 Columbia PikeFranklin37064
$3,201,000T & M Properties2828 Sawyer Bend RdFranklin37069
$3,100,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27085 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000Witherspoon Sec49227 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Hampton Reserve Sec 39566 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$2,808,028Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7Red Bird CirFranklin37064
$2,400,000Grove Sec158877 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$2,153,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 48420 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,079,400Kings Chapel Sec 124800 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,800,000Towers Glenn & Jo5560 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,800,000Hardeman Springs Sec26004 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,762,665Hardeman Springs Sec26056 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,749,0003045 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$1,725,000Poe226 11th Ave SFranklin37064
$1,700,000Costello Farms6008 Costello Farm Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$1,650,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2513 Waxwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,617,485Annecy 3b4605 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,602,000Westhaven Sec 191405 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$1,600,000Lansdowne Sec 31040 Rockingham RunBrentwood37027
$1,590,425Foxen Canyon Sec12420 Los Olivos CtFranklin37069
$1,575,000Glen Abbey Sec21782 Macallan DrBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3623 Ronstadt RdThompson's Station37179
$1,487,500Stephens Valley Sec71244 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,420,000Northumberland Sec 11791 Northumberland DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Annecy Ph2a1103 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,392,515Annecy 3b4637 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,382,118Westhaven Sec601013 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,365,999Westhaven Sec 14710 Abbott PlFranklin37064
$1,346,922Sinatra1051 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,330,000Littlebury Sec13017 Littlebury Park DrThompson's Station37179
$1,320,000Montclair Sec 41713 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Harpeth Meadows Sec 2177 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$1,215,785Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison RdFranklin37064
$1,210,000Arrington Retreat Sec5266 Rock Cress RdNolensville37135
$1,194,753St Marlo Sec36405 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$1,175,000Stokes Brian & Carrie6251 Roberts RdArrington37014
$1,160,000Oakhall Sec 21620 Oakhall DrBrentwood37027
$1,156,868Terravista Sec25095 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000Village Of Clovercroft Section 02342 Watson View DrFranklin37067
$1,150,000Murray Est6422 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$1,120,000Oakhall Sec 49310 Fall Ct WBrentwood37027
$1,095,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32942 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,093,460St Marlo Sec36100 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,086,748Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31091 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,075,000Westhaven Sec 11108 State BlvdFranklin37064
$980,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1416 Chesterfield PlFranklin37064
$975,000Ivy Glen Sec 2244 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$967,000Avalon Sec 4110 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$949,900Telfair Ph1616 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$939,900Somerset9017 Demery CtBrentwood37027
$925,000Westhaven Sec 11108 State BlvdFranklin37064
$925,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23867 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$905,189Terravista Sec25421 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$895,225Terravista Sec25120 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$850,000Burberry Glen Ph21704 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$844,783Fields Of Canterbury Sec183315 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$822,867Waters Edge Sec61125 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$820,000Bridgeton Park Sec 39735 Valley Springs DrBrentwood37027
$817,655Annecy Ph3a5566 Bienville StNolensville37135
$815,000Grassland Est Sec 1307 Bobby DrFranklin37064
$815,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12001 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$815,000Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2345 Byron WayFranklin37064
$813,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$810,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2509 Waldorf LnThompson's Station37179
$799,900Twin Springs Sec 21205 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$799,000Callie Sec 11601 Callie Way DrFranklin37064
$777,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12405 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$770,838Pine Creek Sec12001 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$755,000Echelon Sec24007 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$755,000Tywater Crossing Sec3309 Passage LnFranklin37064
$749,000Pray1153 Carter StFranklin37064
$748,995Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec271007 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$729,700Richvale Ph27209 Richvale DrFairview37062
$725,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c1388 Jersey Farm RdNolensville37135
$725,000Castleberry Farm Ph 37204 Armor CtFairview37062
$725,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph77024 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$722,000Andover Park222 Crossmill CtFranklin37067
$707,000Founders Pointe Sec 9523 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$706,951Lochridge Sec33049 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$699,900Bluebird Hollow Ph21032 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$699,000Sullivan Farms Sec A214 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$699,000Ballenger Farms Ph 13000 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$690,000Buckingham Park Sec 41296 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$685,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 28046 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$683,280Lochridge Sec33009 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$680,000Winterset Woods Sec 4-b2025 Universe CtNolensville37135
$679,900Wynwood Park Ph17109 Frances StFairview37062
$670,000Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 18661 Burkitt Place DrNolensville37135
$630,000Morningside Sec 57014 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$628,500Bluebird Hollow Ph21042 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$625,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1529 Madeira StFranklin37064
$613,955Lochridge Sec33013 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$599,900Clairmonte Sec 11308 Clairmonte LnFranklin37064
$590,600Wades Grove Sec 13006 Helfrich CtSpring Hill37174
$582,500Shadow Green Sec11719 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$569,9902048 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$564,9902058 Township Pvt DrFranklin37067
$550,000Lynnhurst411 Forrest StFranklin37064
$545,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-11309 Summer Haven CirFranklin37069
$539,9902064 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$539,000Drumright Hills6816 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$526,8401946 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$524,900Churchill Farms Sec 2-b2938 Churchill LnThompson's Station37179
$520,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec142653 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$507,263Fields Of Canterbury Sec183214 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$490,000Stonebrook Sec 2803 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$485,000Buckner Place2821 Biggers DrThompson's Station37179
$464,762Cumberland Estates Ph53003 Kirk CtFairview37062
$454,284Cumberland Estates Ph46011 Venable CtFairview37062
$450,0003917 Mobleys Cut RdFranklin37064
$440,000Cadet Homes Sec 2107 Powder Mill DrFranklin37064
$435,000Sharpes Run Sec 27420 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$435,000Brentwood Pointe 31613 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$433,801Cumberland Estates Ph53005 Kirk CtFairview37062
$430,000Newport Crossing Sec 11125 Mcdonough CirThompson's Station37179
$430,000Osburn Mack7731 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$418,000Row 311 Business Condos311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120aFranklin37064
$372,030Stephens Valley Sec87024 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$370,200Maplelawn Est2712 Banks CtThompson's Station37179
$367,500Montgomery Porter7118 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$354,506Stephens Valley Sec116039 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$350,000Fernvale Springs7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$340,000Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$270,0002786 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$242,000Scarborough Village Ph 17204 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$208,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33114 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$207,500Sleepy Hollow Pointe7420 Sleepy Hollow LnFairview37062
$200,000Beasley Wj229 Strahl StFranklin37064
$110,0007120 Cobb CirFairview37062
$30,834Ranco Farms770 Jordan RdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here