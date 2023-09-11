Williamson County Property Transfers August 21

See where houses and property sold for August 21-25, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,673,000
|Lands Of Ozzad Prop Mgmt
|4265 Columbia Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,201,000
|T & M Properties
|2828 Sawyer Bend Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,100,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7085 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9227 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9566 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,808,028
|Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7
|Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Grove Sec15
|8877 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,153,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8420 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,079,400
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4800 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000
|Towers Glenn & Jo
|5560 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6004 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,762,665
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6056 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,749,000
|3045 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Poe
|226 11th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Costello Farms
|6008 Costello Farm Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,650,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2
|513 Waxwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,617,485
|Annecy 3b
|4605 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,602,000
|Westhaven Sec 19
|1405 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Lansdowne Sec 3
|1040 Rockingham Run
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,590,425
|Foxen Canyon Sec1
|2420 Los Olivos Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,575,000
|Glen Abbey Sec2
|1782 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3623 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,487,500
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1244 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,420,000
|Northumberland Sec 1
|1791 Northumberland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Annecy Ph2a
|1103 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,392,515
|Annecy 3b
|4637 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,382,118
|Westhaven Sec60
|1013 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,365,999
|Westhaven Sec 14
|710 Abbott Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,346,922
|Sinatra
|1051 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,330,000
|Littlebury Sec1
|3017 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,320,000
|Montclair Sec 4
|1713 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|177 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,215,785
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,210,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|266 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,194,753
|St Marlo Sec3
|6405 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Stokes Brian & Carrie
|6251 Roberts Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,160,000
|Oakhall Sec 2
|1620 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,156,868
|Terravista Sec2
|5095 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Section 02
|342 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000
|Murray Est
|6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,120,000
|Oakhall Sec 4
|9310 Fall Ct W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,095,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|942 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,093,460
|St Marlo Sec3
|6100 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,086,748
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1091 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1108 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|416 Chesterfield Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 2
|244 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$967,000
|Avalon Sec 4
|110 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$949,900
|Telfair Ph1
|616 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$939,900
|Somerset
|9017 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1108 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|867 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,189
|Terravista Sec2
|5421 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,225
|Terravista Sec2
|5120 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|1704 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$844,783
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3315 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$822,867
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1125 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3
|9735 Valley Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$817,655
|Annecy Ph3a
|5566 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$815,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|307 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2001 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2
|345 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$813,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2509 Waldorf Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$799,900
|Twin Springs Sec 2
|1205 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,000
|Callie Sec 1
|1601 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$777,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2405 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$770,838
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2001 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$755,000
|Echelon Sec2
|4007 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec3
|309 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,000
|Pray
|1153 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$748,995
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27
|1007 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$729,700
|Richvale Ph2
|7209 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c
|1388 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3
|7204 Armor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|7024 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$722,000
|Andover Park
|222 Crossmill Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$707,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|523 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$706,951
|Lochridge Sec3
|3049 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$699,900
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1032 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|214 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3000 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 4
|1296 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2
|8046 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$683,280
|Lochridge Sec3
|3009 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b
|2025 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$679,900
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7109 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1
|8661 Burkitt Place Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000
|Morningside Sec 5
|7014 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$628,500
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1042 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|529 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$613,955
|Lochridge Sec3
|3013 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$599,900
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1308 Clairmonte Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,600
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|3006 Helfrich Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$582,500
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1719 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990
|2048 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$564,990
|2058 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000
|Lynnhurst
|411 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-1
|1309 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$539,990
|2064 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$539,000
|Drumright Hills
|6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$526,840
|1946 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$524,900
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b
|2938 Churchill Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$520,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2653 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$507,263
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3214 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|803 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$485,000
|Buckner Place
|2821 Biggers Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$464,762
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|3003 Kirk Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$454,284
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6011 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|3917 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|107 Powder Mill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7420 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$435,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1613 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$433,801
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|3005 Kirk Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1125 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Osburn Mack
|7731 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$418,000
|Row 311 Business Condos
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd 120a
|Franklin
|37064
|$372,030
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7024 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$370,200
|Maplelawn Est
|2712 Banks Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$367,500
|Montgomery Porter
|7118 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$354,506
|Stephens Valley Sec11
|6039 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$350,000
|Fernvale Springs
|7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$340,000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$270,000
|2786 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$242,000
|Scarborough Village Ph 1
|7204 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$208,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3114 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$207,500
|Sleepy Hollow Pointe
|7420 Sleepy Hollow Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$200,000
|Beasley Wj
|229 Strahl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$110,000
|7120 Cobb Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$30,834
|Ranco Farms
|770 Jordan Rd
|Franklin
|37064