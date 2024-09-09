Williamson County Property Transfers August 19, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 19-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,595,500
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4613 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,900
|Lake Road Pb 76 Pg 92
|7211 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$645,000
|Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138
|3215 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,533
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7218 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 26
|2654 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22
|4005 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$990,000
|Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 37
|2817 Stacey St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$733,889
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2636 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$422,450
|1025 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$639,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27
|1101 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Summerlyn Sec7 Pb 69 Pg 88
|2053 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$278,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5016 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|1005 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$670,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27
|2056 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,170,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1809 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,500,000
|7200 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,121,710
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9321 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,086,293
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1144 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,749,500
|Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 74
|8315 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$883,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|5002 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$392,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|19 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$699,900
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7427 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$913,500
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|9015 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,158
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|526 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,111,000
|Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57
|5007 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1
|2256 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,310
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1180 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|446 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$455,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|264 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4713 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|562 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,790,000
|3383 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7129 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$562,222
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9907 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9213 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$668,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2805 Tweed Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$340,000
|Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122
|371 9th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113
|6809 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,899,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6336 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$633,235
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|703 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,233
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|840 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$668,289
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2007 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145
|1842 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$416,530
|1027 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,225,000
|Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91
|127 Deejay Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100
|275 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,493,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,596,124
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5048 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 112
|1532 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$792,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1726 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,930,300
|3309 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$685,000
|2775 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71
|1101 Downs Blvd #279
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112
|3043 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87
|9538 Sunbeam Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,093,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$897,750
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8308 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$935,750
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8344 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,746,063
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1925 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$786,519
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2638 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$961,249
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|223 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$393,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,272,130
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7072 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$624,495
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4025 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$526,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1830 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,350,000
|Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72
|713 Glass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1425 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$749,900
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|1001 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|5017 Evanston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,274,998
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7076 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,319,900
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7200 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,670,636
|Mangrum Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,325,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10
|200 Eiderdown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|112 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9034 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$880,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 141
|1788 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,309,500
|Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104
|2108 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000
|Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25
|1009 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125
|1024 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,025,000
|Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26
|618 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6310 Tupper Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66
|311 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$545,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|2932 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,095
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7418 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,325,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75
|9516 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1009 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|610 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61
|3042 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 35
|1518 Sugarwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$527,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3024 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,950,000
|Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 24
|3630 Bear Creek Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,509,096
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1701 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$658,000
|1507 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,358,360
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1108 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,495,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|559 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|808 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|37064
