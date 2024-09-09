Williamson County Property Transfers August 19, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 19-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,595,500 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4613 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $699,900 Lake Road Pb 76 Pg 92 7211 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $645,000 Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138 3215 Peyton Ct Franklin 37064 $785,533 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7218 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 26 2654 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $860,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22 4005 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $990,000 Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 37 2817 Stacey St Thompsons Station 37179 $733,889 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2636 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $422,450 1025 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $639,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27 1101 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Summerlyn Sec7 Pb 69 Pg 88 2053 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $278,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5016 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $430,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 1005 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $670,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27 2056 Belmont Cir Franklin 37069 $1,170,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1809 Apperley Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,500,000 7200 Kingston Rd Fairview 37062 $4,121,710 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9321 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,086,293 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1144 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,749,500 Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 74 8315 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $883,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 5002 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $392,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 19 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $699,900 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7427 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $913,500 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 9015 Hood Pl Brentwood 37027 $825,158 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 526 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $2,111,000 Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57 5007 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $690,000 Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1 2256 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $1,225,310 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1180 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $688,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 446 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $455,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 264 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4713 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 562 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,790,000 3383 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $545,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7129 Frances St Fairview 37062 $562,222 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9907 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9213 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $668,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2805 Tweed Pl Spring Hill 37174 $340,000 Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122 371 9th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113 6809 Flower Hill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,899,900 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6336 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $633,235 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 703 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $719,233 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 840 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $668,289 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2007 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145 1842 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $416,530 1027 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,225,000 Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91 127 Deejay Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000 Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100 275 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,493,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,596,124 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5048 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000 Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 112 1532 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $792,500 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1726 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,930,300 3309 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $489,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4 Franklin 37067 $685,000 2775 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $375,000 Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71 1101 Downs Blvd #279 Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112 3043 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87 9538 Sunbeam Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,093,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $897,750 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8308 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $935,750 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8344 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $2,746,063 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1925 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $786,519 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2638 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $961,249 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 223 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $393,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,272,130 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7072 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $624,495 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4025 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $526,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1830 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $2,350,000 Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72 713 Glass Ln Franklin 37064 $860,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1425 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $749,900 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 1001 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $680,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 5017 Evanston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,274,998 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7076 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,319,900 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7200 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $8,670,636 Mangrum Ln Fairview 37062 $1,325,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10 200 Eiderdown Dr Franklin 37064 $985,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 112 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $670,000 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9034 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $880,000 Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 141 1788 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,309,500 Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104 2108 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $675,000 Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 25 1009 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $790,000 Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 125 1024 Market St Franklin 37067 $1,025,000 Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26 618 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6310 Tupper Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66 311 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $545,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 2932 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $820,095 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7418 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $1,325,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75 9516 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1009 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 610 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61 3042 Blossom Trail Ln Franklin 37064 $720,000 Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 35 1518 Sugarwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $527,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3024 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,950,000 Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 24 3630 Bear Creek Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,509,096 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1701 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $658,000 1507 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,358,360 Harpeth Ind Park 1108 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin 37064 $2,495,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 559 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 808 Dartmoor Ln Franklin 37064

