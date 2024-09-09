Williamson County Property Transfers August 19, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 19-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,595,500Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954613 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$699,900Lake Road Pb 76 Pg 927211 Lake RdFairview37062
$645,000Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 1383215 Peyton CtFranklin37064
$785,533Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337218 Richvale DrFairview37062
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 63 Pg 262654 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$860,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 224005 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$990,000Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 372817 Stacey StThompsons Station37179
$733,889June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132636 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$422,4501025 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$639,900Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 271101 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000Summerlyn Sec7 Pb 69 Pg 882053 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$278,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145016 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$430,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1051005 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$670,000Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 272056 Belmont CirFranklin37069
$1,170,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771809 Apperley DrNolensville37135
$3,500,0007200 Kingston RdFairview37062
$4,121,710Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229321 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,086,293Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051144 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,749,500Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 748315 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$883,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 605002 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$392,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21419 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$699,900Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337427 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$913,500Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 259015 Hood PlBrentwood37027
$825,158Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15526 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$2,111,000Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 575007 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$690,000Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 12256 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,225,310Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051180 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$688,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119446 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$455,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130264 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$550,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374713 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85562 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$1,790,0003383 Southall RdFranklin37064
$545,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407129 Frances StFairview37062
$562,222Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439907 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839213 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$668,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562805 Tweed PlSpring Hill37174
$340,000Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122371 9th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,300,000Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 1136809 Flower Hill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,899,900Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476336 Percheron LnArrington37014
$633,235Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47703 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$719,233Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47840 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$668,289Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162007 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,600,000Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 1451842 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$416,5301027 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,225,000Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91127 Deejay DrFranklin37064
$650,000Burtonwood Ph 3 Pb 29 Pg 100275 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174
$1,493,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,596,124Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395048 Congress DrFranklin37064
$760,000Heath Pl @franklin Pb 9 Pg 1121532 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$792,500Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601726 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,930,3003309 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$489,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #b-4Franklin37067
$685,0002775 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$375,000Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 711101 Downs Blvd #279Franklin37064
$3,200,000Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 1123043 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,500,000Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 879538 Sunbeam CtBrentwood37027
$1,093,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$897,750Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528308 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$935,750Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528344 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$2,746,063Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461925 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$786,519June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132638 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$961,249June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113223 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$393,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,272,130Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247072 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$624,495Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884025 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$526,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931830 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$2,350,000Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72713 Glass LnFranklin37064
$860,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441425 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$749,900Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 991001 Inland DrFranklin37064
$680,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 265017 Evanston WayThompsons Station37179
$1,274,998Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247076 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,319,900Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277200 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$8,670,636Mangrum LnFairview37062
$1,325,000Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10200 Eiderdown DrFranklin37064
$985,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44112 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$670,000Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559034 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$880,000Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 1411788 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,309,500Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 1042108 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$675,000Campbell Station Sec 14 Pb 39 Pg 251009 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$790,000Mckays Mill Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 1251024 Market StFranklin37067
$1,025,000Riverview Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 26618 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226310 Tupper PlBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66311 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$545,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 312932 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$820,095Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347418 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$1,325,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 759516 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$610,000Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351009 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$550,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42610 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$1,150,000Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 613042 Blossom Trail LnFranklin37064
$720,000Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 351518 Sugarwood DrBrentwood37027
$527,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513024 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$2,950,000Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 243630 Bear Creek LnThompsons Station37179
$3,509,096Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241701 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$658,0001507 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$2,358,360Harpeth Ind Park1108 Harpeth Ind CtFranklin37064
$2,495,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44559 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81808 Dartmoor LnFranklin37064

