Williamson County Property Transfers August 16

See where houses sold for August 16-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|City
|$1,500,000.00
|Burkitt Commons 2
|4000 Addy Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|2004 Bathurst Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 2
|9538 Sunbeam Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$395,000.00
|1753 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$286,700.00
|Lynhurst
|405 N Petway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,240,000.00
|Elkins Wayne
|2736 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$542,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|312 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$483,500.00
|Morningside Sec 7
|7081 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$312,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|106 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,951.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9256 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$779,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|113 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$45,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$10,000.00
|Slendor Ridge
|Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$863,050.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3186 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$750,000.00
|3719 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$890,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-a
|2506 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$553,000.00
|Hudgins Jimmy
|7519 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$375,337.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5022 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$835,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec5
|7245 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$455,000.00
|Idlewood
|800 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2
|7502 Gladys Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$310,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1008 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec12
|1023 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$545,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3122 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,199,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1621 Primm Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$414,000.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2030 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Castleman
|6222 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,495,000.00
|6880 Pulltight Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$515,000.00
|Walnut Hills
|2260 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$680,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31
|525 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3532 Union Village Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$398,100.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2105 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9
|1004 Lichfield Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$550,500.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1021 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,220,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|412 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|216 Winter Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$430,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|122 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2196 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,815,000.00
|Laurels West
|9429 Weatherly Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6b
|3569 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$310,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$389,900.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|3024 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$383,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1048 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$778,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2022 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$320,000.00
|Western Woods Village
|7243 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$78,750.00
|7399 Coldwater Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$685,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1913 Griffin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|1108 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$320,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$636,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec5
|2392 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|204 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,055,676.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1013 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|142 Cordail St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$710,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|2007 Braun Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2
|1578 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$427,500.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3021 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$521,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1060 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$246,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1244 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$806,154.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7097 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$875,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 2
|243 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,710,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|537 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2
|2961 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2208 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$610,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c
|2012 Rudder Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2500 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2216 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$989,000.00
|Crossroads South Sec 3
|120 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,300,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8536 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$220,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2504 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$4,500,000.00
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$837,350.00
|Cottonwood Est
|404 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec45
|622 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,138,202.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|9504 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|300 Dyer Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$671,122.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1010 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$740,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5033 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,010,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9085 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$484,900.00
|Andover Sec 2
|140 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$615,865.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7158 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$24,850,000.00
|Cool Springs Centre
|1701 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|3309 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|319 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$984,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|341 Henry Russell St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|1009 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,074,891.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5545 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$148,734.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|505 Skyhawk Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$889,148.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|645 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$430,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1522 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$990,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 3
|529 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4
|9007 Redwater Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,190,800.00
|Oakhampton
|6404 Westbourne Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$692,605.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7126 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$135,100.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9020 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$824,780.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7125 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Clifton
|4730 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$580,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|732 Sir Winston Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 3
|208 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$430,000.00
|Millgate
|203 Monks Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$792,875.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7037 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$3,178,211.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8499 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$826,045.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2007 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|333 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,122,252.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5829 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$925,322.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4573 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$843,370.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2239 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$910,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 4
|8330 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$995,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7013 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$440,000.00
|Eastview
|609 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Rolling Rivers
|118 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$708,755.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|309 Monkshill Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$710,500.00
|215 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|425 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 2
|1424 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Greenbelt Center Condos
|130 Seaboard Ln #a-9
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,800,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|3 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$299,900.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$592,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2773 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$465,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|2006 Case Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$151,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|Hemen Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$425,405.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$401,740.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$623,802.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9029 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$264,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|401 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$320,000.00
|Givens Minnie Jane
|7810 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$729,900.00
|Nolenmeade
|849 Nolenmeade Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$225,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 4
|1101 Downs Blvd #230
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$907,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11
|9440 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$885,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3
|1794 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$681,500.00
|Battlewood Forest Sec 1
|1129 Bradley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$150,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5916 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$935,000.00
|Stoneview
|951 Pinkerton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$255,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4
|4013 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$239,950.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6
|1305 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$681,500.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 3
|2235 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1509 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,899,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec3
|1401 Newhaven Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37027
|$2,500,000.00
|Degatano
|3290 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1325 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1331 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$380,000.00
|New Montgomery Place Ph 2
|7220 Mary Susan Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$610,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9
|3104 Shropshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,227,000.00
|9652 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 10
|2180 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$641,500.00
|3218 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$252,500.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #g-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$388,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2303 Mallard Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1602 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$5,620,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|467 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$635,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|116 Gen N B Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$715,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4110 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,899,000.00
|Beech Creek Hill
|444 Beech Creek Rd N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$338,000.00
|Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$590,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|902 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$760,000.00
|Hedge Paul & Bonnie
|6045 Carter Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|200 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1006 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|200 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$603,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|2237 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$840,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|1024 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$771,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1917 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$453,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 17
|1626 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|610 Winners Circle Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,110,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5223 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,559,000.00
|Montclair Sec 5
|1780 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$990,000.00
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|810 Albemarle Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1615 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,625,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|1488 Kellywood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1015 Crimson Clover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$690,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|457 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,425,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8472 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$361,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7024 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6009 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$603,806.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1417 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$355,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 3
|1100 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|1503 Forest Garden Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$735,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1110 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1629 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c
|1700 Briarcliff Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$880,000.00
|Benington Sec 2
|1877 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,253,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|507 Norman Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$854,977.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b
|4108 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,312,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|9400 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,275,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 2
|204 Burnt Leaf Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Catalina Ph5
|745 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$849,900.00
|Chenoweth Sec 1
|9429 Chenoweth Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,700,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1158 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$482,500.00
|Andover Sec 2
|134 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$361,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1046 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$625,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec3
|1212 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$618,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|9008 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|209 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$358,132.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4017 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$302,875.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$469,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|102 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5b
|1805 Packard Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|819 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$519,555.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|4001 Garrin Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$601,500.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3021 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$177,000.00
|7214 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Forest Of Brentwood
|619 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
