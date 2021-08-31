Williamson County Property Transfers August 16

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for August 16-20, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateCity
$1,500,000.00Burkitt Commons 24000 Addy WayNolensvilleTN37135
$575,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph12004 Bathurst CtSpring HillTN37174
$2,200,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 29538 Sunbeam CtBrentwoodTN37027
$395,000.001753 Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
$286,700.00Lynhurst405 N Petway StFranklinTN37064
$1,240,000.00Elkins Wayne2736 Mclemore RdFranklinTN37064
$542,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 3312 Devonshire DrFranklinTN37064
$483,500.00Morningside Sec 77081 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$312,000.00Rolling Meadows106 Scruggs AveFranklinTN37064
$740,951.00Witherspoon Sec49256 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$779,000.00Avalon Sec 4113 Delta BlvdFranklinTN37067
$45,000.00Splendor RidgeSplendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37069
$10,000.00Slendor RidgeSplendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37069
$863,050.00Daventry Sec23186 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$750,000.003719 Mobleys Cut RdFranklinTN37064
$890,000.00Brookfield Sec 2-a2506 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
$553,000.00Hudgins Jimmy7519 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$375,337.00Cumberland Estates Ph35022 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$835,000.00Falls Grove Sec57245 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$455,000.00Idlewood800 Del Rio PkFranklinTN37064
$310,000.00Leverette Meadows Ph 27502 Gladys CtFairviewTN37062
$310,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1008 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$550,000.00Wades Grove Sec121023 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
$545,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13122 Winberry DrFranklinTN37064
$1,199,000.00Brenthaven Sec 81621 Primm DrBrentwoodTN37027
$414,000.00Ddartford Ph22030 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,500,000.00Castleman6222 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,495,000.006880 Pulltight Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$515,000.00Walnut Hills2260 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$680,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31525 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$920,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3532 Union Village RdThompsons StationTN37179
$398,100.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12105 Quail CtFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 91004 Lichfield CtThompsons StationTN37179
$550,500.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11021 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
$2,220,000.00Westhaven Sec 7412 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B216 Winter Hill RdFranklinTN37069
$430,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18122 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52196 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,815,000.00Laurels West9429 Weatherly DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,050,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6b3569 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$310,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #102FranklinTN37064
$389,900.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec43024 Sommette DrSpring HillTN37174
$383,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph21048 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$778,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32022 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
$320,000.00Western Woods Village7243 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$78,750.007399 Coldwater RdFairviewTN37062
$685,000.00Amelia Park Sec41913 Griffin DrFranklinTN37067
$1,200,000.00Liberty Downs1108 Navaho DrBrentwoodTN37027
$320,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$636,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec52392 Redwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec 5204 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$1,055,676.00Westhaven Sec521013 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec5142 Cordail StFranklinTN37064
$710,000.00Waters Edge Sec22007 Braun DrFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec21578 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$427,500.00Wakefield Sec 43021 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
$521,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1060 Harvey Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
$246,000.00Carriage Park Condos1244 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
$806,154.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17097 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
$875,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 2243 Chester Stephens RdFranklinTN37067
$1,710,000.00Westhaven Sec 14537 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec22961 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52208 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$610,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c2012 Rudder CtSpring HillTN37174
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52500 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52216 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$989,000.00Crossroads South Sec 3120 Seaboard LnFranklinTN37067
$2,300,000.00Grove Sec78536 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$220,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52504 Pullman CtThompsons StationTN37179
$4,500,000.00Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$837,350.00Cottonwood Est404 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
$925,000.00Westhaven Sec45622 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,138,202.00Raintree Forest Reserve9504 Grand Haven DrBrentwoodTN37027
$825,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 1300 Dyer LnBrentwoodTN37027
$671,122.00Lochridge Sec11010 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$740,000.00Campbell Station Sec 155033 Paddy TrSpring HillTN37174
$1,010,000.00Chardonnay Sec 29085 Chardonnay TrFranklinTN37067
$484,900.00Andover Sec 2140 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
$615,865.00Falls Grove Sec67158 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$24,850,000.00Cool Springs Centre1701 Mallory LnBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.003309 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec1319 Walter Roberts StFranklinTN37064
$984,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec2341 Henry Russell StFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph11009 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,074,891.00Hardeman Springs Sec15545 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$148,734.00Willowsprings Sec 1505 Skyhawk PlFranklinTN37064
$889,148.00Stephens Valley Sec6645 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$430,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31522 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$990,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 3529 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklinTN37064
$770,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph49007 Redwater CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,190,800.00Oakhampton6404 Westbourne DrBrentwoodTN37027
$692,605.00Falls Grove Sec67126 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$135,100.00Falls Grove Sec79020 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$824,780.00Falls Grove Sec67125 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,550,000.00Clifton4730 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
$580,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 2732 Sir Winston PlFranklinTN37064
$790,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 3208 Kensington PlFranklinTN37067
$430,000.00Millgate203 Monks WayFranklinTN37064
$792,875.00Arrington Ridge Sec17037 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$3,178,211.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48499 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$826,045.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382007 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Shadow Creek @333 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,122,252.00Hardeman Springs Sec15829 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$925,322.00Kings Chapel Sec84573 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$843,370.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12239 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$910,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 48330 Carriage Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$995,000.00Falls Grove Sec 47013 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
$440,000.00Eastview609 Eastview DrFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00Rolling Rivers118 Daniels DrFranklinTN37064
$708,755.00Burkitt Village Ph4309 Monkshill CtNolensvilleTN37135
$710,500.00215 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5425 Chelsey CvFranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Clairmonte Sec 21424 Clairmonte CirFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Greenbelt Center Condos130 Seaboard Ln #a-9FranklinTN37067
$1,800,000.00Governors Club Ph 113 Sawgrass LnBrentwoodTN37027
$299,900.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$592,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32773 Trasbin CtThompsons StationTN37179
$465,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph12006 Case WayFairviewTN37062
$151,000.00Audubon CoveHemen WayFairviewTN37062
$425,405.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$401,740.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$623,802.00Brixworth Ph7b9029 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$264,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1401 Dakota DrSpring HillTN37174
$320,000.00Givens Minnie Jane7810 W Lick Creek RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$729,900.00Nolenmeade849 Nolenmeade CtNolensvilleTN37135
$225,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 41101 Downs Blvd #230FranklinTN37064
$907,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 119440 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$885,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec31794 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
$681,500.00Battlewood Forest Sec 11129 Bradley DrFranklinTN37069
$150,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5916 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$935,000.00Stoneview951 Pinkerton CtBrentwoodTN37027
$255,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 44013 Clinton LnSpring HillTN37174
$239,950.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 61305 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
$681,500.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 32235 Dominick DrNolensvilleTN37135
$575,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 201509 Braden CirFranklinTN37064
$1,899,000.00Witherspoon Sec31401 Newhaven DrNashvilleTN37027
$2,500,000.00Degatano3290 Carl RdFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141325 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Section 261331 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$380,000.00New Montgomery Place Ph 27220 Mary Susan LnFairviewTN37062
$610,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 93104 Shropshire CtThompsons StationTN37179
$2,227,000.009652 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.00Campbell Station Sec 102180 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
$641,500.003218 Boyd Mill AveFranklinTN37064
$252,500.00Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #g-3FranklinTN37067
$388,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12303 Mallard CtFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11602 Reed DrBrentwoodTN37027
$5,620,000.00Avalon Sec 3467 Canterbury RiseFranklinTN37067
$635,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1116 Gen N B Forrest DrFranklinTN37069
$715,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14110 Jensome LnFranklinTN37064
$2,899,000.00Beech Creek Hill444 Beech Creek Rd NBrentwoodTN37027
$338,000.00Mcfarlin RdNolensvilleTN37135
$590,000.00Westhaven Sec 37902 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$760,000.00Hedge Paul & Bonnie6045 Carter LnFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8200 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1006 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00200 9th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$603,000.00Stonebrook Sec 92237 Rolling Hills DrNolensvilleTN37135
$840,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec41024 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
$771,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71917 Kittemer LnSpring HillTN37174
$453,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 171626 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
$425,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1610 Winners Circle PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$1,110,000.00Heathrow Hills5223 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,559,000.00Montclair Sec 51780 Forsyth Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$990,000.00Concord Crossing Sec 1810 Albemarle CtBrentwoodTN37027
$470,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141615 Longmont CtFranklinTN37067
$1,625,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven1488 Kellywood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1015 Crimson Clover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$690,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec9457 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$2,425,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48472 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$361,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17024 Tartan DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,200,000.00Belle Rive6009 Martingale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$603,806.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a1417 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$355,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 31100 Summerville CirThompsons StationTN37179
$810,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 11503 Forest Garden DrBrentwoodTN37027
$735,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1110 Park StFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21629 Wellington GreenFranklinTN37064
$580,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5c1700 Briarcliff DrNolensvilleTN37135
$880,000.00Benington Sec 21877 Erlinger DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,253,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2507 Norman Park CtFranklinTN37067
$854,977.00Kings Chapel Sec 4b4108 Banner Square LnArringtonTN37014
$1,312,000.00Chenoweth Sec 39400 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$1,275,000.00River Oaks Sec 2204 Burnt Leaf LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.00Catalina Ph5745 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$849,900.00Chenoweth Sec 19429 Chenoweth PlBrentwoodTN37027
$2,700,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1158 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$482,500.00Andover Sec 2134 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
$361,000.00Wakefield Sec 21046 Persimmon DrSpring HillTN37174
$625,000.00Rizer Point Sec31212 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
$618,000.00Echelon Sec19008 Wenlock LnFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1209 Dobson Branch CtNolensvilleTN37135
$358,132.00Cumberland Estates Ph34017 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$302,875.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$469,000.00Idlewood Sec 1102 Patrick AveFranklinTN37064
$330,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5b1805 Packard CtSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 2819 Chrisman DrFranklinTN37064
$519,555.00Wades Grove Sec3b4001 Garrin CtSpring HillTN37174
$601,500.00Brixworth Ph53021 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$177,000.007214 Fernvale RdFairviewTN37062
$900,000.00Forest Of Brentwood619 Forest Park DrBrentwoodTN37027

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here