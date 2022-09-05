Williamson County Property Transfers August 15

See where houses and property sold for August 15-19, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $850,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 3012 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $800,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 4 2224 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 7303 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7151 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $14,500,000.00 Legg Carol Louise 248 Arrowhead Rd Franklin 37069 $600,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 1 Lee Ct Franklin 37064 $2,073,995.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6325 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $999,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 436 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $600,730.00 Audubon Cove 7332 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $550,000.00 Bahne Acres Llc 7241 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $825,000.00 Stream Valley Sec8 8022 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $1,775,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1822 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $964,240.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7089 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $942,140.00 Annecy Ph1 2222 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $923,520.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7077 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $5,730,000.00 Traceland Est Stillhouse Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $799,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 308 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $613,800.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7123 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $745,328.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5032 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec L 363 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $669,955.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 300 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,120,000.00 5527 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $990,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2b 3116 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $585,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec4 2079 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $399,900.00 6051 Rural Plains Cir 202 Franklin 37064 $499,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4014 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $635,000.00 Residences Of Grant Park 221 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $395,000.00 Hill Est 206 Cedar Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1006 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000.00 1985 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $594,900.00 Liberty Hills Sec 3 636 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $430,000.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7510 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $425,000.00 Del Rio Commons 1149 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $542,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a 2827 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 1 1010 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,299,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6a 3541 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3089 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $860,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 147 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Wades Grove Sec10 5005 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $1,149,990.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1804 Apperley Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 415 Ridge View Ct Franklin 37067 $894,900.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 400 Yellowtail Dr Nolensville 37135 $430,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 14 2645 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $679,900.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 2 405 Cherry Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,366,389.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4770 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $550,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7311 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $978,470.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 331 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $1,475,000.00 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 2906 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $423,025.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7706 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $395,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center 6151 Rural Plains Cir 303 Franklin 37064 $823,000.00 Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 2004 Valley Forge Ct Arrington 37014 $485,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7301 Brooklet Cv Fairview 37062 $918,612.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7237 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $403,892.00 Sam Donald Rd Brentwood 37027 $939,883.00 Annecy Ph1 2238 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $444,950.00 Braxton Bend Ph 1 7102 Marshall Pl Fairview 37062 $250,000.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7107 Timberlane Ct Fairview 37062 $544,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 102 Meridian Ct Franklin 37069 $337,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2646 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $585,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3208 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $307,708.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 3011 Michael Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1500 Underwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1007 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,840,000.00 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8015 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $2,000,000.00 238 Public Sq Franklin 37064 $175,000.00 7215 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 Polk Place Sec 7 228 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $905,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec P 321 Farrington Place Franklin 37069 $608,025.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 121 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $810,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 313 Ann Crockett Ct Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 128 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,155,000.00 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 3016 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $700,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1005 Gracelawn Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,251,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6037 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $916,541.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7101 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,169,584.00 Westhaven Sec59 819 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,925,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec6 4131 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $775,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6905 Wellsford Ln College Grove 37046 $475,000.00 Toombs 8260 Hawkins Rd College Grove 37046 $1,908,612.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6051 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $700,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2222 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $874,900.00 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c 5084 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 Hunting Creek Farms 1111 Deer Lake Rd Franklin 37069 $1,062,500.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 8209 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $709,703.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7609 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2857 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000.00 Westhaven Sec 37 118 Front St 204 Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1344 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $947,500.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 3005 Trawler Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,332,752.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5586 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $655,240.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 129 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $512,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 4 304 Freedom Dr Franklin 37067 $919,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3031 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Keystone Sec 5 1482 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $452,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 3 1236 Annapolis Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9020 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $770,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec B 1008 Wyndham Hill Ln Franklin 37069 $88,000,000.00 Artessa Windcross Ct Franklin 37067 $595,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec1 1065 Honey Bush Cir Franklin 37064 $1,648,131.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6113 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $421,000.00 Rolling Meadows 113 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $568,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1061 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,475,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 7013 Farm Field Dr College Grove 37046 $802,465.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3053 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $808,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4077 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000.00 Cottonwood Est 198 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $0.08 Summerlyn Sec3 1147 Eckerton Dr Nolensville 37135 $920,000.00 Westhaven Section 26 1344 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $882,254.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1049 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $950,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 212 Heydon Ct Nolensville 37135 $405,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 2215 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,360,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 17 9470 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $376,000.00 Horn Tavern Est 7316 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 2 4149 Jensome Ln Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 1577 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $798,379.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1058 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064