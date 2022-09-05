Williamson County Property Transfers August 15

See where houses and property sold for August 15-19, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$850,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|3012 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 4
|2224 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|7303 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7151 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$14,500,000.00
|Legg Carol Louise
|248 Arrowhead Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|1 Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,073,995.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6325 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$999,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|436 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,730.00
|Audubon Cove
|7332 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000.00
|Bahne Acres Llc
|7241 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec8
|8022 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1822 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$964,240.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7089 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$942,140.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2222 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$923,520.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7077 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$5,730,000.00
|Traceland Est
|Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|308 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$613,800.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7123 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$745,328.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5032 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|363 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$669,955.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|300 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,120,000.00
|5527 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2b
|3116 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$585,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec4
|2079 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,900.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4014 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$635,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|221 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$395,000.00
|Hill Est
|206 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1006 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000.00
|1985 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$594,900.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|636 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7510 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|1149 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$542,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a
|2827 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|1010 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,299,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3541 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3089 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|147 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|5005 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,149,990.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1804 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|415 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$894,900.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|400 Yellowtail Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$430,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 14
|2645 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,900.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 2
|405 Cherry Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,366,389.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4770 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$550,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7311 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$978,470.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|331 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1
|2906 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$423,025.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7706 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$823,000.00
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2
|2004 Valley Forge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$485,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7301 Brooklet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$918,612.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7237 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$403,892.00
|Sam Donald Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$939,883.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2238 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$444,950.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 1
|7102 Marshall Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$250,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7107 Timberlane Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$544,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|102 Meridian Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$337,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2646 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$585,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3208 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$307,708.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4
|3011 Michael Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1500 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1007 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,840,000.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8015 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,000,000.00
|238 Public Sq
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000.00
|7215 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|228 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P
|321 Farrington Place
|Franklin
|37069
|$608,025.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|121 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|313 Ann Crockett Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|128 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,155,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2
|3016 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1005 Gracelawn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,251,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6037 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$916,541.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7101 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,169,584.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|819 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec6
|4131 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$775,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6905 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Toombs
|8260 Hawkins Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,908,612.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6051 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$700,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2222 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c
|5084 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Hunting Creek Farms
|1111 Deer Lake Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,062,500.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8209 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$709,703.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7609 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2857 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|118 Front St 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1344 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$947,500.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|3005 Trawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,332,752.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5586 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$655,240.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|129 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$512,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 4
|304 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$919,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3031 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1482 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 3
|1236 Annapolis Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9020 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|1008 Wyndham Hill Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$88,000,000.00
|Artessa
|Windcross Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$595,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec1
|1065 Honey Bush Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,648,131.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6113 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$421,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|113 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$568,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1061 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7013 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$802,465.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3053 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$808,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4077 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|198 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$0.08
|Summerlyn Sec3
|1147 Eckerton Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$920,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1344 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$882,254.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1049 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|212 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$405,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2215 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,360,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 17
|9470 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$376,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7316 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 2
|4149 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1
|1577 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$798,379.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1058 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064