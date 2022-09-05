Williamson County Property Transfers August 15

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 15-19, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$850,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph13012 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$800,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 42224 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$415,000.007303 Taylor RdFairview37062
$1,100,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37151 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$14,500,000.00Legg Carol Louise248 Arrowhead RdFranklin37069
$600,000.00Idlewood Sec 11 Lee CtFranklin37064
$2,073,995.00Hardeman Springs Sec26325 Percheron LnArrington37014
$999,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13436 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$600,730.00Audubon Cove7332 Audubon CvFairview37062
$550,000.00Bahne Acres Llc7241 Bahne RdFairview37062
$825,000.00Stream Valley Sec88022 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$1,775,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11822 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$964,240.00Arrington Ridge Sec27089 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$942,140.00Annecy Ph12222 Broadway StNolensville37135
$923,520.00Arrington Ridge Sec27077 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$5,730,000.00Traceland EstStillhouse Hollow RdFranklin37064
$799,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2308 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$613,800.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37123 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$745,328.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155032 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L363 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$669,955.00Copper Ridge Ph5300 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,120,000.005527 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$990,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2b3116 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$585,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec42079 Orangery DrFranklin37064
$399,900.006051 Rural Plains Cir 202Franklin37064
$499,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph34014 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$635,000.00Residences Of Grant Park221 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$395,000.00Hill Est206 Cedar DrFranklin37064
$615,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41006 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000.001985 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$594,900.00Liberty Hills Sec 3636 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$430,000.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17510 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$425,000.00Del Rio Commons1149 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$542,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 4-a2827 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$400,000.00Stonebrook Sec 11010 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$1,299,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6a3541 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3089 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$860,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B147 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$620,000.00Wades Grove Sec105005 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$1,149,990.00Scales Farmstead Ph11804 Apperley DrNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 5415 Ridge View CtFranklin37067
$894,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2400 Yellowtail DrNolensville37135
$430,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 142645 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$679,900.00Walnut Ridge Sec 2405 Cherry CtBrentwood37027
$1,366,389.00Kings Chapel Sec114770 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$550,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17311 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$978,470.00Lockwood Glen Sec15331 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$1,475,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 12906 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$423,025.00Fernvale Springs Condos7706 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$395,000.00Berry Farms Town Center 6151 Rural Plains Cir 303Franklin37064
$823,000.00Lake Colonial Est Sec 22004 Valley Forge CtArrington37014
$485,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 27301 Brooklet CvFairview37062
$918,612.00Arrington Ridge Sec27237 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$403,892.00Sam Donald RdBrentwood37027
$939,883.00Annecy Ph12238 Broadway StNolensville37135
$444,950.00Braxton Bend Ph 17102 Marshall PlFairview37062
$250,000.00Chester Est Sec 37107 Timberlane CtFairview37062
$544,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J102 Meridian CtFranklin37069
$337,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12646 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$585,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13208 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$307,708.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 43011 Michael LnSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11500 Underwood DrNolensville37135
$600,000.00Stream Valley Sec171007 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,840,000.00Burning Tree Farms Sec18015 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$2,000,000.00238 Public SqFranklin37064
$175,000.007215 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$900,000.00Polk Place Sec 7228 Karnes DrFranklin37064
$905,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec P321 Farrington PlaceFranklin37069
$608,025.00Copper Ridge Ph5121 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$810,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1313 Ann Crockett CtFranklin37064
$800,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1128 Sedona Woods TrlNolensville37135
$1,155,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 23016 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$700,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21005 Gracelawn CtBrentwood37027
$1,251,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6037 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$916,541.00Arrington Ridge Sec27101 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,169,584.00Westhaven Sec59819 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,925,000.00Kings Chapel Sec64131 Old Light CirArrington37014
$775,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26905 Wellsford LnCollege Grove37046
$475,000.00Toombs8260 Hawkins RdCollege Grove37046
$1,908,612.00Hardeman Springs Sec26051 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$700,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62222 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$874,900.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c5084 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$650,000.00Hunting Creek Farms1111 Deer Lake RdFranklin37069
$1,062,500.00Brenthaven East Sec 28209 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$709,703.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57609 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$700,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2857 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec 37118 Front St 204Franklin37064
$525,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11344 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$947,500.00Autumn Ridge Ph23005 Trawler CtSpring Hill37174
$1,332,752.00Hardeman Springs Sec35586 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$655,240.00Copper Ridge Ph5129 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$512,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 4304 Freedom DrFranklin37067
$919,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13031 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Keystone Sec 51482 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$452,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 31236 Annapolis CirThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Brixworth Ph7b9020 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$770,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B1008 Wyndham Hill LnFranklin37069
$88,000,000.00ArtessaWindcross CtFranklin37067
$595,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11065 Honey Bush CirFranklin37064
$1,648,131.00Lookaway Farms Sec26113 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$421,000.00Rolling Meadows113 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$568,000.00Stream Valley Sec171061 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,475,000.00Falls Grove Sec 47013 Farm Field DrCollege Grove37046
$802,465.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3053 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$808,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164077 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$880,000.00Cottonwood Est198 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$0.08Summerlyn Sec31147 Eckerton DrNolensville37135
$920,000.00Westhaven Section 261344 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$882,254.00Pine Creek Sec11049 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$950,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a212 Heydon CtNolensville37135
$405,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42215 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$1,360,000.00Chenoweth Sec 179470 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$376,000.00Horn Tavern Est7316 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$900,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 24149 Jensome LnFranklin37064
$885,000.00Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec11577 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$798,379.00Riverbluff Sec31058 Wetzel DrFranklin37064

