Williamson County Property Transfers August 14

See where houses and property sold for August 14-18, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,350,000Williams James L & Patti P2441 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069
$8,115,000Montpier Farms Sec 21003 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$3,600,000501 Murfreesboro Rd501 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$3,050,000Hampton Reserve Sec 49529 Sanctuary PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,896,394Westhaven Sec56549 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$2,600,000Splendor Ridge167 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Laurelbrooke Sec 41225 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$2,400,000Grove Sec 2 Ph 16038 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$2,200,000Lrs HoldingsGarrison RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000Ridgeview Estates5075 Lone Oak Pvt TrlBrentwood37027
$2,120,000Evergreen Homes EstatesSneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,982,135Westhaven Sec612014 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,912,522Lookaway Farms Sec26136 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,645,000Reeds Vale Sec17216 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000Stephens Valley Sec71309 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,530,633Sinatra1035 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,495,000Morgan Farms Sec 11824 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,475,000Magnolia Vale Est9650 Masonwood WayBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Harts Landmark2203 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,380,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec52501 Pullman CtThompson's Station37179
$1,350,000Raintree Forest Sec 19526 Fayette DrBrentwood37027
$1,289,958Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42125 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,281,000Westhaven Sec 261332 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,270,000Meadow Lake Sec 35232 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,255,000Chestnut Bend Sec 8904 Joel Cheek BlvdFranklin37064
$1,225,000Brookfield Sec 189688 Brass Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,215,347Westhaven Sec601019 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,190,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a213 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,181,744St Marlo Sec36404 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$1,095,425Indian Point Sec 49208 Shawnee TrlBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Lockwood Glen Sec7129 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,060,000Cool Springs East Sec 5309 Matherson CtFranklin37067
$1,050,0007925 Porter Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,012,348Annecy Ph3a4041 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,011,306Terravista Sec25108 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000Temple Hills Sec 10-a301 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$971,885High Park Hill Sec15404 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$970,000Ashton Park Sec 1282 Keswick Grove LnFranklin37067
$951,245High Park Hill Sec15018 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$940,000Indian Point Sec 71418 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Chenoweth Sec 3910 Hidden Oak PlBrentwood37027
$919,237Annecy Ph3a5562 Bienville StNolensville37135
$915,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec27570 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$900,000Polk Place Sec 8253 Noah DrFranklin37064
$899,9007301 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$877,5002739 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompson's Station37179
$875,000Cool Springs East Sec 9215 Broadwell CirFranklin37067
$874,900Burkitt Village Addition Ph3960 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$872,504Annecy Ph3a5567 Bienville StNolensville37135
$855,000Courtside @ Southern Woods101 Breaker CirBrentwood37027
$850,000In-a-vale Est Sec 2762 Overbrook Point CtBrentwood37027
$833,514Annecy Ph3a4008 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$833,188Waters Edge Sec61101 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$824,000Echo1706 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$818,682Terravista Sec25501 Dana LnFranklin37064
$800,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec17032 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$799,990Annecy Ph3a4046 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$799,987Annecy Ph3a4037 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$770,000397 Kinnie RdFranklin37069
$770,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161009 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$770,000Cool Springs East Sec 3207 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$767,500142 Strahl StFranklin37064
$753,690Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph154088 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174-4504
$720,000Bluebird Hollow Ph21028 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$710,000Hillsboro Acres1108 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$700,000Greenbrier RdFranklin37064
$699,800Westhaven Sec60Eliot RdFranklin37064
$675,0001889 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$635,000Brenthaven Sec 21313 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$600,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M136 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$585,000Waters Edge Sec55025 Flatwater StFranklin37064
$580,000Audubon Cove7321 Audubon CvFairview37062
$569,000Hester7317 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$560,9902020 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$555,000Lockwood Glen Sec 3618 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$550,0006877 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$535,000The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32596 Westerham WayThompson's Station37179
$535,000River Rest Sec 1181 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$515,0002044 Bungalow DrThompson's Station37179
$510,000Churchill Farms Ph 1600 Winners Circle PlaceThompson's Station37179
$500,000Generals Retreat139 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$500,000Sutherland Sec 12805 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$490,000Through The Green Sec21602 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$488,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1495 Channing DrThompson's Station37179
$479,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3041 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$475,000Hall Bonnie B6424 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$470,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2913 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$450,000Avalon Sec 3116 Earlham CtFranklin37067
$450,0005173 Stillhouse Hollow RdFranklin37064
$449,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec183210 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$425,0007108 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$412,500Bennett Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$400,000Eastview519 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$365,000Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 101Franklin37064
$342,886Waters Edge Sec27049 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$164,000Spring Hill Est Ph 52247 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$160,0004896 Smithson RdCollege Grove37046
$40,0007781 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476

