Williamson County Property Transfers August 14

See where houses and property sold for August 14-18, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,350,000 Williams James L & Patti P 2441 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069 $8,115,000 Montpier Farms Sec 2 1003 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $3,600,000 501 Murfreesboro Rd 501 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $3,050,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 4 9529 Sanctuary Place Brentwood 37027 $2,896,394 Westhaven Sec56 549 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Splendor Ridge 167 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 4 1225 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $2,400,000 Grove Sec 2 Ph 1 6038 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $2,200,000 Lrs Holdings Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Ridgeview Estates 5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Brentwood 37027 $2,120,000 Evergreen Homes Estates Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,982,135 Westhaven Sec61 2014 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,912,522 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6136 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,645,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 7216 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,550,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 1309 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,530,633 Sinatra 1035 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,495,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1824 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000 Magnolia Vale Est 9650 Masonwood Way Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Harts Landmark 2203 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,380,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2501 Pullman Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,350,000 Raintree Forest Sec 1 9526 Fayette Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,289,958 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 125 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,281,000 Westhaven Sec 26 1332 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,270,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5232 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,255,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 8 904 Joel Cheek Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Brookfield Sec 18 9688 Brass Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,215,347 Westhaven Sec60 1019 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,190,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 213 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,181,744 St Marlo Sec3 6404 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,095,425 Indian Point Sec 4 9208 Shawnee Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Lockwood Glen Sec7 129 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Cool Springs East Sec 5 309 Matherson Ct Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 7925 Porter Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,012,348 Annecy Ph3a 4041 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,011,306 Terravista Sec2 5108 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Temple Hills Sec 10-a 301 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $971,885 High Park Hill Sec1 5404 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $970,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 282 Keswick Grove Ln Franklin 37067 $951,245 High Park Hill Sec1 5018 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $940,000 Indian Point Sec 7 1418 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Chenoweth Sec 3 910 Hidden Oak Pl Brentwood 37027 $919,237 Annecy Ph3a 5562 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $915,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7570 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $900,000 Polk Place Sec 8 253 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $899,900 7301 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $877,500 2739 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompson's Station 37179 $875,000 Cool Springs East Sec 9 215 Broadwell Cir Franklin 37067 $874,900 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 960 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $872,504 Annecy Ph3a 5567 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $855,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 101 Breaker Cir Brentwood 37027 $850,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 762 Overbrook Point Ct Brentwood 37027 $833,514 Annecy Ph3a 4008 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $833,188 Waters Edge Sec6 1101 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $824,000 Echo 1706 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $818,682 Terravista Sec2 5501 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $800,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7032 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $799,990 Annecy Ph3a 4046 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $799,987 Annecy Ph3a 4037 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $770,000 397 Kinnie Rd Franklin 37069 $770,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1009 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 207 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $767,500 142 Strahl St Franklin 37064 $753,690 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 4088 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174-4504 $720,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1028 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $710,000 Hillsboro Acres 1108 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $700,000 Greenbrier Rd Franklin 37064 $699,800 Westhaven Sec60 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000 1889 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $635,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 1313 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 136 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $585,000 Waters Edge Sec5 5025 Flatwater St Franklin 37064 $580,000 Audubon Cove 7321 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $569,000 Hester 7317 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $560,990 2020 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 618 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000 6877 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $535,000 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2596 Westerham Way Thompson's Station 37179 $535,000 River Rest Sec 1 181 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $515,000 2044 Bungalow Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $510,000 Churchill Farms Ph 1 600 Winners Circle Place Thompson's Station 37179 $500,000 Generals Retreat 139 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $500,000 Sutherland Sec 1 2805 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $490,000 Through The Green Sec2 1602 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $488,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1495 Channing Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $479,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c 3041 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $475,000 Hall Bonnie B 6424 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 913 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37069 $450,000 Avalon Sec 3 116 Earlham Ct Franklin 37067 $450,000 5173 Stillhouse Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $449,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3210 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $425,000 7108 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $412,500 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $400,000 Eastview 519 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $365,000 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 101 Franklin 37064 $342,886 Waters Edge Sec2 7049 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $164,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 5 2247 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $160,000 4896 Smithson Rd College Grove 37046 $40,000 7781 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476