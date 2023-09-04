Williamson County Property Transfers August 14

See where houses and property sold for August 14-18, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,350,000
|Williams James L & Patti P
|2441 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$8,115,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 2
|1003 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000
|501 Murfreesboro Rd
|501 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4
|9529 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,896,394
|Westhaven Sec56
|549 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Splendor Ridge
|167 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1225 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000
|Grove Sec 2 Ph 1
|6038 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,200,000
|Lrs Holdings
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Ridgeview Estates
|5075 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,120,000
|Evergreen Homes Estates
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,982,135
|Westhaven Sec61
|2014 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,912,522
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6136 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,645,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1
|7216 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1309 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,530,633
|Sinatra
|1035 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,495,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1824 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000
|Magnolia Vale Est
|9650 Masonwood Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Harts Landmark
|2203 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,380,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2501 Pullman Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|9526 Fayette Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,289,958
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|125 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,281,000
|Westhaven Sec 26
|1332 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5232 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,255,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 8
|904 Joel Cheek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Brookfield Sec 18
|9688 Brass Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,347
|Westhaven Sec60
|1019 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|213 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,181,744
|St Marlo Sec3
|6404 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,425
|Indian Point Sec 4
|9208 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|129 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|309 Matherson Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|7925 Porter Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,012,348
|Annecy Ph3a
|4041 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,011,306
|Terravista Sec2
|5108 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Temple Hills Sec 10-a
|301 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$971,885
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5404 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$970,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|282 Keswick Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$951,245
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5018 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$940,000
|Indian Point Sec 7
|1418 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|910 Hidden Oak Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$919,237
|Annecy Ph3a
|5562 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7570 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000
|Polk Place Sec 8
|253 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|7301 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$877,500
|2739 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 9
|215 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$874,900
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|960 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$872,504
|Annecy Ph3a
|5567 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|101 Breaker Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2
|762 Overbrook Point Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$833,514
|Annecy Ph3a
|4008 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$833,188
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1101 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$824,000
|Echo
|1706 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$818,682
|Terravista Sec2
|5501 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7032 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$799,990
|Annecy Ph3a
|4046 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,987
|Annecy Ph3a
|4037 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$770,000
|397 Kinnie Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$770,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1009 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|207 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$767,500
|142 Strahl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$753,690
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15
|4088 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174-4504
|$720,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1028 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1108 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$700,000
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,800
|Westhaven Sec60
|Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|1889 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2
|1313 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|136 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000
|Waters Edge Sec5
|5025 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Audubon Cove
|7321 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$569,000
|Hester
|7317 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$560,990
|2020 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|618 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|6877 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$535,000
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2596 Westerham Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$535,000
|River Rest Sec 1
|181 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$515,000
|2044 Bungalow Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|600 Winners Circle Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Generals Retreat
|139 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Sutherland Sec 1
|2805 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Through The Green Sec2
|1602 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$488,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1495 Channing Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$479,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3041 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Hall Bonnie B
|6424 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|913 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000
|Avalon Sec 3
|116 Earlham Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000
|5173 Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3210 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$425,000
|7108 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$412,500
|Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Eastview
|519 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$342,886
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7049 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$164,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2247 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$160,000
|4896 Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$40,000
|7781 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476