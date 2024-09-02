Williamson County Property Transfers August 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$494,900Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267356 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
$1,000,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192054 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$359,900Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 217518 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$785,925Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14403 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$929,272Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367316 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$730,580June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132640 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137453 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$950,000Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 591101 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$545,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10304 Crooked Oak CtFranklin37067
$530,0004864 J D Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$1,025,000Walnut Winds Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 34530 Solomon DrFranklin37064
$1,220,000Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 1223120 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$950,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221706 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Hinds-mcpeak Pb 36 Pg 1416838 Comstock RdCollege Grove37046
$495,0007710 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$999,999Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81828 Dartmoor LnFranklin37064
$1,475,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886529 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$353,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817154 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,850,000Petersen Daniel Pb 79 Pg 441428 Egypt Hollow RdFranklin37064
$655,000Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114310 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$5,500,0002027 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$4,025,000Sloan Farm Pb 71 Pg 353726 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$685,000Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 1347325 Damsel LnFairview37062
$867,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 1294069 Lioncrest LnThompsons Sta37179
$890,000Henpeck Lane Est Pb 13 Pg 1002289 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$350,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817152 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,739,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374712 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,145,0001909 Evergreen RdThompson Station37179
$400,0001336 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$595,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277011 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$782,500Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 625117 Dorchester CirBrentwood37027
$437,300Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681219 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$575,000Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 71706 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,043,600Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117079 Bolton StFranklin37064
$835,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117842 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,497,500Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 675578 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$630,000Daugherty Leonard Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 477303 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$368,450Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817156 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,620,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 829214 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$559,000201 Swain Cir 304Franklin37064
$850,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889019 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$880,830Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481277 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$626,403Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47707 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,072,737Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481314 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$585,500Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 992026 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145115 Winslow RdFranklin37064
$1,125,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503675 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$418,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238750 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125143 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$2,250,000Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 239451 Appleton CtBrentwood37027
$1,718,228Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731014 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$610,000Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 483116 Old Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$460,1151033 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,030,000Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 1142009 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$450,3651031 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$755,000Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36303 Monticello RdFranklin37064
$1,525,0002268 Skinner RdNolensville37135
$680,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143534 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$510,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98612 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$354,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85568 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$573,250Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31832 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$795,822Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531708 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$795,822Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531707 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$135,000Smithson RdFranklin37064
$1,700,000Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 154862 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$665,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7617 West Meade BlvdFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143022 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$400,000Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 431751 White Hart LnBrentwood37027
$2,450,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136229 Prospect AveFranklin37064
$980,0007298 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$725,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141373 Logans CirFranklin37067
$844,188June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113211 Asterwood CtThompsons Station37179
$362,000Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1411101 Downs Blvd #213Franklin37064
$1,315,000Brookfield Sec 11 Pb 36 Pg 122190 Ella LnBrentwood37027
$456,5751029 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$956,203June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113215 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$930,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132626 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$2,125,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 445015 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,139,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 493004 Trawler CtSpring Hill37174
$865,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 441024 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$3,250,000Fernvale RdFairview37062
$2,250,000Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 1482224 Grey Cliff DrFranklin37064
$4,800,000Degatano3290 Carl RdFranklin37064
$2,850,0003551 Bailey Rd
$1,325,000Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 264409 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$1,025,000Andrews Matthew Pb 58 Pg 1392007 Maple LnFranklin37067
$8,5964356 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922008 William StFranklin37064
$815,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 151050 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$345,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 92038 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$714,000Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 421081 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,359,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351233 Luckett RdNashville37221
$315,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071307 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$918,560Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362031 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$460,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 752945 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 441043 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362915 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$549,900Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16256 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$1,125,000Woodside Pb 46 Pg 584852 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$599,900Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F308 Mercury DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593051 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$875,000Whittmore Sec2a Pb 66 Pg 19812 Stone Meadow CtNolensville37135
$638,0002750 Mclemore RdFranklin37064
$639,350Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393149 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179

