Williamson County Property Transfers August 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $494,900 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7356 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 $1,000,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 2054 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $359,900 Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21 7518 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $785,925 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 403 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $929,272 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7316 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $730,580 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2640 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137 453 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $950,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 59 1101 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $545,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 304 Crooked Oak Ct Franklin 37067 $530,000 4864 J D Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000 Walnut Winds Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 34 530 Solomon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122 3120 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1706 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Hinds-mcpeak Pb 36 Pg 141 6838 Comstock Rd College Grove 37046 $495,000 7710 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $999,999 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 828 Dartmoor Ln Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6529 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $353,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7154 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,850,000 Petersen Daniel Pb 79 Pg 44 1428 Egypt Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $655,000 Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114 310 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $5,500,000 2027 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $4,025,000 Sloan Farm Pb 71 Pg 35 3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $685,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134 7325 Damsel Ln Fairview 37062 $867,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 129 4069 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Sta 37179 $890,000 Henpeck Lane Est Pb 13 Pg 100 2289 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $350,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7152 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,739,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4712 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,145,000 1909 Evergreen Rd Thompson Station 37179 $400,000 1336 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $595,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7011 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $782,500 Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 62 5117 Dorchester Cir Brentwood 37027 $437,300 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $575,000 Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7 1706 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,043,600 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7079 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $835,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117 842 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,497,500 Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67 5578 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $630,000 Daugherty Leonard Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 47 7303 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $368,450 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7156 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,620,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82 9214 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $559,000 201 Swain Cir 304 Franklin 37064 $850,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9019 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $880,830 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1277 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $626,403 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 707 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,072,737 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1314 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $585,500 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 2026 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145 115 Winslow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3675 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $418,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8750 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,400,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 143 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,250,000 Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 23 9451 Appleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,718,228 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1014 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 48 3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $460,115 1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,030,000 Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114 2009 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $450,365 1031 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $755,000 Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36 303 Monticello Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 2268 Skinner Rd Nolensville 37135 $680,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 534 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $510,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 612 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $354,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 568 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $573,250 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 832 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $795,822 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1708 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $795,822 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1707 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $135,000 Smithson Rd Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 15 4862 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $665,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 617 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3022 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 1751 White Hart Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,450,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 229 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064 $980,000 7298 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $725,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 373 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $844,188 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 211 Asterwood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $362,000 Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141 1101 Downs Blvd #213 Franklin 37064 $1,315,000 Brookfield Sec 11 Pb 36 Pg 12 2190 Ella Ln Brentwood 37027 $456,575 1029 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $956,203 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 215 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $930,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2626 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,125,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 5015 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,139,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 3004 Trawler Ct Spring Hill 37174 $865,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 1024 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $3,250,000 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $2,250,000 Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148 2224 Grey Cliff Dr Franklin 37064 $4,800,000 Degatano 3290 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $2,850,000 3551 Bailey Rd $1,325,000 Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 26 4409 Savage Pointe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Andrews Matthew Pb 58 Pg 139 2007 Maple Ln Franklin 37067 $8,596 4356 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2008 William St Franklin 37064 $815,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 15 1050 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $345,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9 2038 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $714,000 Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 42 1081 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,359,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1233 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $315,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071 307 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $918,560 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2031 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $460,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 2945 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 1043 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2915 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $549,900 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 256 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000 Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58 4852 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $599,900 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F 308 Mercury Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3051 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000 Whittmore Sec2a Pb 66 Pg 19 812 Stone Meadow Ct Nolensville 37135 $638,000 2750 Mclemore Rd Franklin 37064 $639,350 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3149 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email