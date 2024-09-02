Williamson County Property Transfers August 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$494,900
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7356 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2054 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$359,900
|Scarborough Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 21
|7518 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,925
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|403 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,272
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7316 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$730,580
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2640 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137
|453 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 59
|1101 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$545,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|304 Crooked Oak Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000
|4864 J D Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Walnut Winds Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 34
|530 Solomon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122
|3120 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1706 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Hinds-mcpeak Pb 36 Pg 141
|6838 Comstock Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,000
|7710 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$999,999
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|828 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6529 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$353,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7154 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,850,000
|Petersen Daniel Pb 79 Pg 44
|1428 Egypt Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114
|310 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,500,000
|2027 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,025,000
|Sloan Farm Pb 71 Pg 35
|3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134
|7325 Damsel Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$867,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 Pb 73 Pg 129
|4069 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$890,000
|Henpeck Lane Est Pb 13 Pg 100
|2289 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7152 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,739,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4712 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,145,000
|1909 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$400,000
|1336 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7011 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$782,500
|Stonehenge Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 62
|5117 Dorchester Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$437,300
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7
|1706 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,043,600
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7079 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117
|842 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,497,500
|Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67
|5578 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$630,000
|Daugherty Leonard Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 47
|7303 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$368,450
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7156 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,620,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82
|9214 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$559,000
|201 Swain Cir 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9019 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,830
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1277 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$626,403
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|707 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,072,737
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1314 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$585,500
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|2026 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145
|115 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3675 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$418,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8750 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|143 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,250,000
|Laurels The Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 23
|9451 Appleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,718,228
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1014 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 48
|3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$460,115
|1033 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,030,000
|Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114
|2009 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,365
|1031 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$755,000
|Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36
|303 Monticello Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|2268 Skinner Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|534 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|612 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$354,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|568 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,250
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|832 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,822
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1708 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,822
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1707 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$135,000
|Smithson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Alpert Properties Llc Pb 53 Pg 15
|4862 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$665,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|617 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3022 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|1751 White Hart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,450,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|229 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,000
|7298 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|373 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$844,188
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|211 Asterwood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$362,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141
|1101 Downs Blvd #213
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000
|Brookfield Sec 11 Pb 36 Pg 12
|2190 Ella Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$456,575
|1029 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$956,203
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|215 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$930,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2626 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,125,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|5015 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,139,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|3004 Trawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|1024 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,250,000
|Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,250,000
|Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148
|2224 Grey Cliff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,800,000
|Degatano
|3290 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,850,000
|3551 Bailey Rd
|$1,325,000
|Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 26
|4409 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Andrews Matthew Pb 58 Pg 139
|2007 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$8,596
|4356 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2008 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 Pb 45 Pg 15
|1050 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$345,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a Pb 56 Pg 9
|2038 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$714,000
|Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 42
|1081 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,359,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1233 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$315,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071
|307 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$918,560
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2031 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|2945 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|1043 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2915 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$549,900
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|256 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000
|Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58
|4852 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$599,900
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F
|308 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3051 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Whittmore Sec2a Pb 66 Pg 19
|812 Stone Meadow Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$638,000
|2750 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,350
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3149 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
