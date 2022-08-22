Williamson County Property Transfers August 1

See where houses and property sold for August 1-5, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$867,447.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|824 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$762,436.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3025 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,249,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|811 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,277,255.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3163 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$783,000.00
|130 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000.00
|Lincoln Square
|3333 Aspen Grove Dr #110
|Franklin
|37067
|$517,050.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1524 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$459,493.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1528 Nickelby Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1621 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,440,888.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7569 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$859,280.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7093 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$919,185.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7069 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,072,860.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5013 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$836,110.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|8004 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$332,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4
|4013 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$674,188.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2117 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$867,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 10-a
|313 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$957,500.00
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2
|104 Corbin Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 5
|148 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$898,635.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2234 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$820,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|122 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1804 Carrington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1505 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$664,000.00
|Ewingville Sec 2
|130 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|863 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$845,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6
|6066 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,385,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 1
|2235 Avery Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$858,719.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2009 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 7
|845 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,999,994.00
|1647 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|1647 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Chester Stevens Est
|115 Chester Stephens Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|8277 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,850,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1
|6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$790,190.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3025 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,640,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9566 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,100.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3167 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1978 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 3
|5123 Virginia Way #c-21
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,046,887.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6083 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000.00
|7106 Hicks Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec5
|4031 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,402,517.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4719 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,099,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|103 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 4
|717 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$329,700.00
|Springway Sec 3
|7102 Gregory Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,850,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1877 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,500,000.00
|4430 Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 13-b
|888 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,165,827.00
|Moon Thomas William
|5001 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$672,000.00
|Petway Place
|407 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$423,525.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7723 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$848,075.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5041 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,365,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3
|1069 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1366 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$424,325.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7721 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$439,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4104
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,790,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7-a
|8112 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|122 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$488,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1453 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,048,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1016 Rivera Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1061 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,320,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec12
|Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000.00
|Depriest Subd
|1008 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,900.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|207 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,368,328.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4816 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$570,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3209 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$634,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4015 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Country Club Est
|507 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6026 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1209 Bonnhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$535,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7143 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$897,990.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|313 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1542 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 18
|3021 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$760,090.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5024 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 1
|1733 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$507,700.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a
|2727 Zakary Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,045,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6102 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|102 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$13,400,000.00
|2860 Clark Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000.00
|5086 Wilson Pk
|Arrington
|37014
|$602,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|7023 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,000.00
|8014 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$460,000.00
|Petra Commons
|148 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2150 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2274 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$645,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|157 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$745,000.00
|5761 Leipers Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$125,290.00
|2158 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,950.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1828 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1895 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|5053 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$540,400.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6-a
|1725 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$469,922.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|2260 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Hewn Custom Home Design Llc
|Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$535,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|454 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$541,200.00
|Willowvale Sec 2
|2302 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,500.00
|Rizer Point Sec3
|1207 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,018,032.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6140 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$324,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #f-8
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,900.00
|Everbright
|310 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,134,442.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1092 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|164 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,900.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|115 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1284 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,358,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|2 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000.00
|Liberty Church Est
|870 Nialta Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,612,500.00
|Foxcrest
|9403 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Chevoit Hills
|9262 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,214,600.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6058 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|408 Nancy Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 12
|3166 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2
|324 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|220 Boxwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry
|7146 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,315,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|1209 Cressy Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,398,754.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6000 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Williamsburg Est
|225 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,230,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|5105 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$573,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|813 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$830,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|411 Strathmore Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1605 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Hill Est
|301 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 3
|4204 Petes Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$304,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4102
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,595,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|682 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$985,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3351 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,120,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|332 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4
|5015 Ashby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$24,500,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5
|425 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$488,000.00
|Tomothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7537 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,575.00
|Audubon Cove
|7328 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000.00
|Evergreen Ridge
|1804 Bittersweet Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|2050 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1156 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$640,000.00
|Weathers Timothy L
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|2136 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$224,190.00
|2018 John R Stark Irr Tr
|7310 Stark Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$459,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4303
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|108 Birchwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$710,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 18
|2509 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$394,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$478,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1106 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,600.00
|Sweetbriar Ph4
|7210 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$13,800,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 7
|101 Winners Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2751 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000.00
|James Sub
|301 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,129,925.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|619 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,000.00
|Callie Sec 5
|1758 Jameson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000.00
|5304 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,658,560.00
|Crews Charles
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 321
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,274,973.00
|Splendor Ridge
|131 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,490,000.00
|Harpeth Peytonsville Farm
|4693 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$949,900.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|785 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,185,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2250 Scott Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$897,490.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7085 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,076,939.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6004 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2405 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$810,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3
|9736 Valley Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,339.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5028 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$926,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9555 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$848,750.00
|Country Club Est
|7011 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,010,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|606 Firefox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$454,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$294,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1820 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|1741 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,645,000.00
|Brownstones @
|218 Emily Ct
|Franklin
|37064