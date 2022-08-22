Williamson County Property Transfers August 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 1-5, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$867,447.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2824 Novalis StNolensville37135
$762,436.00Annecy Ph13025 Jada WayNolensville37135
$1,249,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2811 Novalis StNolensville37135
$1,277,255.00Daventry Sec33163 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$783,000.00130 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$675,000.00Lincoln Square3333 Aspen Grove Dr #110Franklin37067
$517,050.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171524 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$459,493.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171528 Nickelby PlaceNolensville37135
$600,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21621 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$5,440,888.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47569 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$859,280.00Arrington Ridge Sec27093 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$919,185.00Arrington Ridge Sec27069 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,072,860.00Falls Grove Sec75013 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$836,110.00Falls Grove Sec68004 Carderock Springs DrCollege Grove37046
$332,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 44013 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$674,188.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2117 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$867,500.00Temple Hills Sec 10-a313 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$957,500.00Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2104 Corbin CtNolensville37135
$630,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 5148 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$898,635.00Annecy Ph12234 Broadway StNolensville37135
$820,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods122 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21804 Carrington CtFranklin37064
$600,000.00Brenthaven Sec 41505 Puryear PlBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$664,000.00Ewingville Sec 2130 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$899,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2863 Novalis StNolensville37135
$845,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 66066 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$1,385,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 12235 Avery Valley DrFranklin37067
$858,719.00Annecy Ph2a2009 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$600,000.00Stonebrook Sec 7845 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$5,999,994.001647 Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.001647 Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Chester Stevens Est115 Chester Stephens CtFranklin37067
$800,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j8277 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$2,850,000.00Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 16331 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$790,190.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3025 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$2,640,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 39566 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$1,165,100.00Daventry Sec33167 Chase Point DrFranklin37064
$525,000.00Ridgeport Sec 11978 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Paddock Office Condo 35123 Virginia Way #c-21Brentwood37027
$1,046,887.00Brixworth Ph7c6083 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$380,000.007106 Hicks CtFairview37062
$1,050,000.00Kings Chapel Sec54031 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,402,517.00Kings Chapel Sec114719 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,099,000.00Westhaven Sec 6103 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$700,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 4717 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$329,700.00Springway Sec 37102 Gregory CtFairview37062
$1,850,000.00Morgan Farms Sec51877 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$5,500,000.004430 Buchanan LnFranklin37064
$705,000.00Stonebrook Sec 13-b888 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$3,165,827.00Moon Thomas William5001 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$672,000.00Petway Place407 Roberts StFranklin37064
$423,525.00Fernvale Springs Condos7723 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$848,075.00Lochridge Sec45041 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,365,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 31069 Wilshire WayBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21366 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$424,325.00Fernvale Springs Condos7721 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$750,000.00Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$439,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4104Franklin37064
$1,790,000.00Brenthaven Sec 7-a8112 Shady PlBrentwood37027
$625,000.00Westhaven Sec 3122 Pearl StFranklin37064
$488,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1453 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,048,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41016 Rivera CtNolensville37135
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31061 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,320,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec12Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$2,450,000.00Depriest Subd1008 Fair StFranklin37064
$369,900.00Shirebrook Ph1207 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,368,328.00Kings Chapel Sec104816 Torquay CtArrington37014
$570,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53209 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$634,000.00Wades Grove Sec94015 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Country Club Est507 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6026 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$880,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211209 Bonnhaven DrFranklin37067
$535,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37143 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$897,990.00Lockwood Glen Sec15313 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$700,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 271542 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$950,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 183021 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$760,090.00Lochridge Sec45024 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$425,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 11733 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$507,700.00Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a2727 Zakary CtSpring Hill37174
$1,045,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6102 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$250,000.00Harrah DrSpring Hill37174
$500,000.00Idlewood Sec 1102 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$13,400,000.002860 Clark RdBrentwood37027
$585,000.005086 Wilson PkArrington37014
$602,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 27023 Matthews CtBrentwood37027
$795,000.008014 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$460,000.00Petra Commons148 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$835,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172150 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12274 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$645,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M157 Cavalcade DrFranklin37069
$745,000.005761 Leipers Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$125,290.002158 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,799,950.00Morgan Farms Sec21828 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,700,000.00Traditions Sec51895 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$3,500,000.00Grove Sec 45053 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$540,400.00Wyngate Est Ph 6-a1725 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$469,922.00Wakefield Sec 22260 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Hewn Custom Home Design LlcEudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$535,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2454 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$541,200.00Willowvale Sec 22302 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$889,500.00Rizer Point Sec31207 Reese DrFranklin37069
$2,018,032.00Lookaway Farms Sec26140 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$324,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #f-8Franklin37064
$599,900.00Everbright310 Battle AveFranklin37064
$1,134,442.00Annecy Ph2a1092 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$425,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3164 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37064
$764,900.00Rogersshire Sec 5115 Berwick PlFranklin37064
$835,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11284 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,358,000.00Governors Club The Ph 62 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$1,815,000.00Liberty Church Est870 Nialta LnBrentwood37027
$1,612,500.00Foxcrest9403 Arthur CtBrentwood37027
$335,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-5Franklin37064
$1,850,000.00Chevoit Hills9262 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,214,600.00Westhaven Sec596058 Camberley StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Cannonwood Sec 1408 Nancy CtFranklin37067
$560,000.00Franklin Green Sec 123166 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$925,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2324 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$450,000.00River Rest Sec 1220 Boxwood DrBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry7146 Chessington DrFairview37062
$1,315,000.00Owl Creek Ph11209 Cressy LnBrentwood37027
$1,398,754.00Westhaven Sec596000 Camberley StFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Williamsburg Est225 Williamsburg CirBrentwood37027
$1,230,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 35105 W Concord RdBrentwood37027
$573,000.00Stonebrook Sec 1813 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$830,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E411 Strathmore DrFranklin37064
$660,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11605 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$330,000.00Hill Est301 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,240,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 34204 Petes PlFranklin37064
$304,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4102Franklin37064
$1,595,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1682 Lawler LnNolensville37135
$985,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153351 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,120,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33332 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,175,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 45015 Ashby DrBrentwood37027
$24,500,000.00Aspen Grove Sec T-5425 Duke DrFranklin37067
$488,000.00Tomothy Grove6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37537 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$575,575.00Audubon Cove7328 Audubon CvFairview37062
$755,000.00Evergreen Ridge1804 Bittersweet TrlThompsons Station37179
$880,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec262050 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$525,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41156 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$640,000.00Weathers Timothy LOld Hwy 96Franklin37064
$365,000.00Ridgeport Sec 62136 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$224,190.002018 John R Stark Irr Tr7310 Stark LnFairview37062
$459,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4303Franklin37064
$750,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 1108 Birchwood CtBrentwood37027
$710,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 182509 Winder DrFranklin37064
$394,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 203Franklin37064
$478,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 11106 Mcdonough CirThompsons Station37179
$785,600.00Sweetbriar Ph47210 Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$13,800,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 7101 Winners CirBrentwood37027
$780,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2751 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$525,000.00James Sub301 Avondale DrFranklin37064
$1,129,925.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2619 Silva LnNolensville37135
$915,000.00Callie Sec 51758 Jameson DrFranklin37064
$1,325,000.005304 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$6,658,560.00Crews CharlesPinewood RdFranklin37064
$425,000.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 321Thompsons Station37179
$2,274,973.00Splendor Ridge131 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$3,490,000.00Harpeth Peytonsville Farm4693 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$949,900.00Arrington Retreat Sec4785 French River RdNolensville37135
$1,185,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 22250 Scott DrFranklin37067
$897,490.00Arrington Ridge Sec27085 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,076,939.00Westhaven Sec596004 Camberley StFranklin37064
$675,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12405 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$810,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 39736 Valley Springs DrBrentwood37027
$700,339.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155028 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$926,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 39555 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$848,750.00Country Club Est7011 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,010,000.00Shadow Creek @606 Firefox DrBrentwood37027
$454,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 304Franklin37064
$294,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 202Franklin37064
$709,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11820 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000.001741 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$2,645,000.00Brownstones @218 Emily CtFranklin37064

