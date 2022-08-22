Williamson County Property Transfers August 1

See where houses and property sold for August 1-5, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $867,447.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 824 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $762,436.00 Annecy Ph1 3025 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $1,249,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 811 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,277,255.00 Daventry Sec3 3163 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $783,000.00 130 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $675,000.00 Lincoln Square 3333 Aspen Grove Dr #110 Franklin 37067 $517,050.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1524 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $459,493.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1528 Nickelby Place Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1621 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $5,440,888.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7569 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $859,280.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7093 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $919,185.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7069 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,072,860.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5013 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $836,110.00 Falls Grove Sec6 8004 Carderock Springs Dr College Grove 37046 $332,500.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 4013 Clinton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $674,188.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2117 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $867,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 10-a 313 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $957,500.00 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 104 Corbin Ct Nolensville 37135 $630,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 5 148 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $898,635.00 Annecy Ph1 2234 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $820,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 122 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1804 Carrington Ct Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 4 1505 Puryear Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $664,000.00 Ewingville Sec 2 130 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $899,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 863 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $845,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 6066 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,385,000.00 Albany Pointe Sec 1 2235 Avery Valley Dr Franklin 37067 $858,719.00 Annecy Ph2a 2009 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 7 845 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $5,999,994.00 1647 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 1647 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Chester Stevens Est 115 Chester Stephens Ct Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2j 8277 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,850,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1 6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $790,190.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3025 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,640,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9566 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,165,100.00 Daventry Sec3 3167 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1978 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 3 5123 Virginia Way #c-21 Brentwood 37027 $1,046,887.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6083 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $380,000.00 7106 Hicks Ct Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec5 4031 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,402,517.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4719 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,099,000.00 Westhaven Sec 6 103 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 4 717 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $329,700.00 Springway Sec 3 7102 Gregory Ct Fairview 37062 $1,850,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec5 1877 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,500,000.00 4430 Buchanan Ln Franklin 37064 $705,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 13-b 888 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $3,165,827.00 Moon Thomas William 5001 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $672,000.00 Petway Place 407 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $423,525.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7723 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $848,075.00 Lochridge Sec4 5041 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,365,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 1069 Wilshire Way Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 1366 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $424,325.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7721 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $439,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4104 Franklin 37064 $1,790,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 7-a 8112 Shady Pl Brentwood 37027 $625,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 122 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $488,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1453 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,048,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1016 Rivera Ct Nolensville 37135 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1061 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,320,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $2,450,000.00 Depriest Subd 1008 Fair St Franklin 37064 $369,900.00 Shirebrook Ph1 207 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,368,328.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4816 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $570,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 5 3209 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $634,000.00 Wades Grove Sec9 4015 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Country Club Est 507 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6026 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $880,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 1209 Bonnhaven Dr Franklin 37067 $535,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7143 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $897,990.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 313 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 27 1542 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $950,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 18 3021 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $760,090.00 Lochridge Sec4 5024 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 1 1733 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $507,700.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a 2727 Zakary Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,045,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6102 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $250,000.00 Harrah Dr Spring Hill 37174 $500,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 102 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $13,400,000.00 2860 Clark Rd Brentwood 37027 $585,000.00 5086 Wilson Pk Arrington 37014 $602,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 7023 Matthews Ct Brentwood 37027 $795,000.00 8014 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $460,000.00 Petra Commons 148 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $835,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2150 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2274 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $645,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 157 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37069 $745,000.00 5761 Leipers Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $125,290.00 2158 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,799,950.00 Morgan Farms Sec2 1828 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000.00 Traditions Sec5 1895 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000.00 Grove Sec 4 5053 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $540,400.00 Wyngate Est Ph 6-a 1725 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $469,922.00 Wakefield Sec 2 2260 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Hewn Custom Home Design Llc Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $535,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 454 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $541,200.00 Willowvale Sec 2 2302 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $889,500.00 Rizer Point Sec3 1207 Reese Dr Franklin 37069 $2,018,032.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6140 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $324,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #f-8 Franklin 37064 $599,900.00 Everbright 310 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $1,134,442.00 Annecy Ph2a 1092 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $425,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 164 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37064 $764,900.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 115 Berwick Pl Franklin 37064 $835,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1284 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,358,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 2 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000.00 Liberty Church Est 870 Nialta Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,612,500.00 Foxcrest 9403 Arthur Ct Brentwood 37027 $335,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-5 Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Chevoit Hills 9262 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,214,600.00 Westhaven Sec59 6058 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 1 408 Nancy Ct Franklin 37067 $560,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 12 3166 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2 324 Stanley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $450,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 220 Boxwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry 7146 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $1,315,000.00 Owl Creek Ph1 1209 Cressy Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,398,754.00 Westhaven Sec59 6000 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Williamsburg Est 225 Williamsburg Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,230,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 5105 W Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $573,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 1 813 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $830,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 411 Strathmore Dr Franklin 37064 $660,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1605 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Hill Est 301 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,240,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 3 4204 Petes Pl Franklin 37064 $304,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4102 Franklin 37064 $1,595,000.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 682 Lawler Ln Nolensville 37135 $985,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3351 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,120,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 332 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,175,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 5015 Ashby Dr Brentwood 37027 $24,500,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 425 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $488,000.00 Tomothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $3,000,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 7537 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $575,575.00 Audubon Cove 7328 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $755,000.00 Evergreen Ridge 1804 Bittersweet Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 2050 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 1156 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $640,000.00 Weathers Timothy L Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $365,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 6 2136 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $224,190.00 2018 John R Stark Irr Tr 7310 Stark Ln Fairview 37062 $459,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4303 Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 108 Birchwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $710,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 18 2509 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $394,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 203 Franklin 37064 $478,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 1 1106 Mcdonough Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $785,600.00 Sweetbriar Ph4 7210 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $13,800,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 7 101 Winners Cir Brentwood 37027 $780,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec14b 2751 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000.00 James Sub 301 Avondale Dr Franklin 37064 $1,129,925.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 619 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $915,000.00 Callie Sec 5 1758 Jameson Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000.00 5304 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $6,658,560.00 Crews Charles Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec35 2100 Branford Place 321 Thompsons Station 37179 $2,274,973.00 Splendor Ridge 131 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $3,490,000.00 Harpeth Peytonsville Farm 4693 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $949,900.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 785 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,185,000.00 Albany Pointe Sec 2 2250 Scott Dr Franklin 37067 $897,490.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7085 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,076,939.00 Westhaven Sec59 6004 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2405 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $810,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 9736 Valley Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $700,339.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5028 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $926,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 9555 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $848,750.00 Country Club Est 7011 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,010,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 606 Firefox Dr Brentwood 37027 $454,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 304 Franklin 37064 $294,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 202 Franklin 37064 $709,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1820 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 1741 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,645,000.00 Brownstones @ 218 Emily Ct Franklin 37064