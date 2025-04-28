Williamson County Property Transfers April 7, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 7-11, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $849,275 Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35 1416 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $95,000 Daugherty Pb 48 Pg 44 7308 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $950,000 Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 41 9632 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Smith Jeffery Prop Pb 13 Pg 135 4854 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $815,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32 2099 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $165,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3000 Benevento Dr Spring Hill 37174 $531,000 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7023 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $675,000 Commerce Place Pb 4307 Pg 453 1804 Williamson Ct #101 Brentwood 37027 $845,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96 408 Landrake Close Franklin 37069 $860,000 Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay 304 Highland Ave Franklin 37064 $805,400 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8007 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,264,950 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,045,000 4848 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $960,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 501 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $442,889 Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98 2618 Matchstick Pl Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 100 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $800,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146 129 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Jones 4158 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76 7036 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $837,250 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 4003 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $139,000 5721 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $3,250,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1925 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $350,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 602 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $225,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8064 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $481,111 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 161 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,788,750 Fones William Pb 82 Pg 77 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,130,000 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5420 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $699,900 Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121 3108 Fair Farm Pvt Way Arrington 37014 $1,275,000 9856 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,000,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99 9124 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $600,000 Snoddy Gerry 5728 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $770,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146 302 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 201 Toliver Ct Franklin 37067 $579,000 Berry Farms Town Center Condos 4000 Rural Plains Cir 305 Franklin 37064 $855,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1305 Citadel Ct Franklin 37067 $2,007,900 Trinity Estates 4009 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $3,306,740 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1729 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $215,000 4824 Reynolds Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,080,990 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1004 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $2,217,000 Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80 8458 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $659,484 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 824 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $620,801 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 600 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $733,858 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 804 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $849,632 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 802 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $724,550 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 919 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8114 Covington Ct Brentwood 37027 $677,788 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 603 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $774,754 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 812 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $610,566 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 602 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $573,077 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 454 Buckwood Pvt Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2907 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompson Station 37179 $689,900 Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62 140 Ridgewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $632,000 Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118 5003 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37064 $313,590 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7139 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,473,651 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7417 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $728,053 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 809 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,315,148 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5065 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $769,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 891 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $755,746 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 810 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7119 Sutton Pl Fairview 37062 $1,339,000 Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22 226 Williamsburg Cir Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8745 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $515,000 1844 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 34 1508 Teil Dr Franklin 37064 $481,573 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C007 1542 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124 327 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $795,000 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7426 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $2,039,407 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7224 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,565,646 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 674 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,146,154 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 455 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $3,028,590 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1731 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $430,000 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7297 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $715,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7036 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 352 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 1116 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $861,878 Frye Wesley Pb 67 Pg 132 7314 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $750,000 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 106 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $596,475 Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106 3023 Farmville Cir Spring Hill 37174 $273,170 Landings@preston Park Md 227 -a Folsom Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $277,000 Landings@preston Park Md 351 -a Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $1,760,000 Laurels West Pb 29 Pg 3 9432 Weatherly Dr Brentwood 37027 $701,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3023 William St Franklin 37064 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 83 Pg 6 9218 Cherokee Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,394,855 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $749,900 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a Pb 43 Pg 60 2313 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $1,252,659 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4089 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7299 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $695,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6769 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $525,000 Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94 917 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365 1104 Park St Franklin 37064 $1,479,525 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1013 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2730 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $539,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3145 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 301 Rosebud Cir Franklin 37064 $575,000 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b,2 Pb 63 Pg 150 7201 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $565,440 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3524 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $210,000 Peach Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,675,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 11 Pg 65 6510 Hidden Hollow Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,295,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 210 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70 9301 Grist Mill Ct Brentwood 37027 $985,000 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 425 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,053,000 Amelia Park Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 39 112 Ketch Ct Franklin 37067 $1,350,000 Highgate Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 22 107 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $649,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1071 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $852,500 4420 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $2,025,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8563 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $875,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 141 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $795,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 4007 Devinney Dr Franklin 37064 $749,900 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 114 Blenheim Cir Franklin 37064 $865,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68 2013 Brewster Dr Franklin 37067 $640,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 709 Shady Glen Ct Franklin 37064 $625,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2039 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $3,500,000 Phipps John S Tr Pb 10 Pg 117 2536 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069 $2,069,046 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7172 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064

