Williamson County Property Transfers April 7, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from April 7-11, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$849,275Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 351416 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$95,000Daugherty Pb 48 Pg 447308 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$950,000Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 419632 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$450,000Smith Jeffery Prop Pb 13 Pg 1354854 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$815,000Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 322099 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$165,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053000 Benevento DrSpring Hill37174
$531,000Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357023 Sully CtFairview37062
$675,000Commerce Place Pb 4307 Pg 4531804 Williamson Ct #101Brentwood37027
$845,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96408 Landrake CloseFranklin37069
$860,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay304 Highland AveFranklin37064
$805,400Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258007 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,264,950Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,045,0004848 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$960,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120501 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$442,889Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 982618 Matchstick PlSpring Hill37174
$750,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35100 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$800,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146129 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$1,350,000Jones4158 Arno RdFranklin37064
$1,175,000Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 767036 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$837,250Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 84003 Cheever StFranklin37064
$139,0005721 Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$3,250,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461925 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$350,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58602 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$225,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068064 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$481,111June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29161 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$2,788,750Fones William Pb 82 Pg 775775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,130,000High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145420 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$699,900Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 1213108 Fair Farm Pvt WayArrington37014
$1,275,0009856 Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$4,000,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 999124 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$600,000Snoddy Gerry5728 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$770,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146302 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$700,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74201 Toliver CtFranklin37067
$579,000Berry Farms Town Center Condos4000 Rural Plains Cir 305Franklin37064
$855,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441305 Citadel CtFranklin37067
$2,007,900Trinity Estates4009 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$3,306,740Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241729 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$215,0004824 Reynolds RdSpring Hill37174
$1,080,990Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681004 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$2,217,000Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 808458 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$659,484Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31824 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$620,801Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31600 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$733,858Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31804 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$849,632Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31802 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$724,550Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31919 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458114 Covington CtBrentwood37027
$677,788Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31603 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$774,754Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31812 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$610,566Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31602 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142454 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$630,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562907 Stewart Campbell PtThompson Station37179
$689,900Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62140 Ridgewood LnBrentwood37027
$632,000Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1185003 Red Bird CirFranklin37064
$313,590Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817139 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,473,651Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507417 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$728,053Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31809 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,315,148Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685065 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$769,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143891 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$755,746Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31810 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$515,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187119 Sutton PlFairview37062
$1,339,000Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22226 Williamsburg CirBrentwood37027
$475,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238745 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$515,0001844 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$575,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 341508 Teil DrFranklin37064
$481,573Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C0071542 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,200,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124327 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$795,000Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347426 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$2,039,407Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497224 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$1,565,646Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143674 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142455 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$3,028,590Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241731 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$430,000Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977297 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487036 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$430,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107352 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$675,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1471116 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$861,878Frye Wesley Pb 67 Pg 1327314 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$750,000Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27106 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$596,475Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1063023 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$273,170Landings@preston Park Md227 -a Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$277,000Landings@preston Park Md351 -a Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$1,760,000Laurels West Pb 29 Pg 39432 Weatherly DrBrentwood37027
$701,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393023 William StFranklin37064
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$2,400,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 83 Pg 69218 Cherokee LnBrentwood37027
$1,394,855Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$749,900Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a Pb 43 Pg 602313 Orchard StNolensville37135
$1,252,659Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784089 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977299 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$695,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076769 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$525,000Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94917 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$600,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 3651104 Park StFranklin37064
$1,479,525Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691013 Congress DrFranklin37064
$500,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932730 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$539,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393145 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$650,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136301 Rosebud CirFranklin37064
$575,000Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b,2 Pb 63 Pg 1507201 Deervalley DrFairview37062
$565,440Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513524 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$210,000Peach Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,675,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 11 Pg 656510 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwood37027
$1,295,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44210 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 709301 Grist Mill CtBrentwood37027
$985,000Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65425 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$1,053,000Amelia Park Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 39112 Ketch CtFranklin37067
$1,350,000Highgate Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 22107 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$649,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171071 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$852,5004420 Arno RdFranklin37064
$2,025,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418563 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$875,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29141 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$795,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 994007 Devinney DrFranklin37064
$749,900Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147114 Blenheim CirFranklin37064
$865,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 682013 Brewster DrFranklin37067
$640,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68709 Shady Glen CtFranklin37064
$625,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092039 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$3,500,000Phipps John S Tr Pb 10 Pg 1172536 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069
$2,069,046Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497172 Bonterra DrFranklin37064

