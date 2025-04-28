Williamson County Property Transfers April 7, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 7-11, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$849,275
|Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35
|1416 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$95,000
|Daugherty Pb 48 Pg 44
|7308 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000
|Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 41
|9632 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Smith Jeffery Prop Pb 13 Pg 135
|4854 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$815,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b Pb 77 Pg 32
|2099 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$165,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3000 Benevento Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$531,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7023 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Commerce Place Pb 4307 Pg 453
|1804 Williamson Ct #101
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96
|408 Landrake Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$860,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay
|304 Highland Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,400
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8007 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,264,950
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,045,000
|4848 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$960,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|501 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$442,889
|Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98
|2618 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|100 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146
|129 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Jones
|4158 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76
|7036 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$837,250
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|4003 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$139,000
|5721 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1925 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|602 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8064 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$481,111
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|161 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,788,750
|Fones William Pb 82 Pg 77
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,000
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5420 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,900
|Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121
|3108 Fair Farm Pvt Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,275,000
|9856 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,000,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99
|9124 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Snoddy Gerry
|5728 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146
|302 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|201 Toliver Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$579,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1305 Citadel Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,007,900
|Trinity Estates
|4009 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,306,740
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1729 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$215,000
|4824 Reynolds Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,080,990
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1004 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,217,000
|Troubadour Sec11a Pb 84 Pg 80
|8458 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$659,484
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|824 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,801
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|600 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$733,858
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|804 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,632
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|802 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,550
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|919 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8114 Covington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$677,788
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|603 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,754
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|812 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,566
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|602 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|454 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2907 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$689,900
|Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62
|140 Ridgewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$632,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118
|5003 Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$313,590
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7139 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,473,651
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7417 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$728,053
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|809 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,315,148
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5065 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|891 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,746
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|810 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7119 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,339,000
|Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22
|226 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8745 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$515,000
|1844 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 34
|1508 Teil Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$481,573
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C007
|1542 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124
|327 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7426 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,039,407
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7224 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,565,646
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|674 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|455 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,028,590
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1731 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7297 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7036 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|352 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|1116 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$861,878
|Frye Wesley Pb 67 Pg 132
|7314 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|106 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$596,475
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|3023 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$273,170
|Landings@preston Park Md
|227 -a Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$277,000
|Landings@preston Park Md
|351 -a Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,760,000
|Laurels West Pb 29 Pg 3
|9432 Weatherly Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$701,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3023 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 83 Pg 6
|9218 Cherokee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,394,855
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,900
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a Pb 43 Pg 60
|2313 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,252,659
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4089 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7299 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$695,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6769 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$525,000
|Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94
|917 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365
|1104 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,479,525
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1013 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2730 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3145 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|301 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b,2 Pb 63 Pg 150
|7201 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$565,440
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3524 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$210,000
|Peach Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 11 Pg 65
|6510 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,295,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|210 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70
|9301 Grist Mill Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|425 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,053,000
|Amelia Park Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 39
|112 Ketch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000
|Highgate Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 22
|107 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$649,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1071 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$852,500
|4420 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,025,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8563 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$875,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|141 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|4007 Devinney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,900
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|114 Blenheim Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68
|2013 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|709 Shady Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2039 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,500,000
|Phipps John S Tr Pb 10 Pg 117
|2536 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,069,046
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7172 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
