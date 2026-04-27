Williamson County Property Transfers April 6, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 6-10, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $570,000.00 Morningside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 104 7070 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $560,000.00 7399 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $785,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3372 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $539,900.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 1228 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $640,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3203 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 6 1982 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,601,000.00 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7017 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,095,000.00 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 134 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $365,000.00 Residences Of Grant Park 324 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $399,780.00 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7181 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $315,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1720 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $649,500.00 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 613 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $795,000.00 Richards Glen Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 109 206 Padgett Ct Franklin 37064 $2,141,647.00 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9906 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $369,420.00 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7135 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $641,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 170 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $838,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40 123 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $965,575.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3132 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $283,500.00 Stofel Pb 27 Pg 41 1876 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,650,000.00 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2152 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $889,900.00 Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65 100 Doral Dr Franklin 37069 $1,330,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 9 821 Knightsboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,365,000.00 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 105 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $1,725,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 6012 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $765,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23 500 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $31,000,000.00 4400 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1 2136 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,255,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 108 2031 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $2,080,000.00 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8668 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $5,111,887.00 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1661 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $483,000.00 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 500 Mare Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1315 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $727,500.00 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9539 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 Troubadour Sec 13B Pb 85 Pg 146 9717 Ballad Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $375,000.00 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7134 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,363,794.00 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3057 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $795,000.00 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 103 Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1009 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,020,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 Pb 50 Pg 132 825 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1007 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $225,000.00 Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 142 7213 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $3,739,000.00 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5116 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $795,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9 949 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,398,075.00 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85 405 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $915,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9 737 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 73 6026 Blackwell Ln Franklin 37064 $5,650,000.00 332 Main St Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3B Pb 76 Pg 22 3000 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 143 1108 Colonial Ct Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Belshire Village Ph 8 Pb 56 Pg 136 3028 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill 37174 $705,000.00 Westhaven Vistas 991 Westhaven Blvd #13 Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1006 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 5110 W Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $505,000.00 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1 106 Mission Ct #101 Franklin 37067 $480,000.00 James Manor Pb 87 Pg 91 2754 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $810,000.00 Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21 1022 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,322,500.00 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1091 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $374,390.00 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7185 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,210,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3038 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,225,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 107 Tiffany Ct Franklin 37064 $2,595,000.00 Brandon Park Downs Pb 45 Pg 87 8201 Penn Way Ct Franklin 37064 $1,060,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 1403 Bowman Ln Brentwood 37027 $989,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 772 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $751,000.00 Stone Lauren Pb 83 Pg 117 8649 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,100,000.00 Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 66 Pg 105 1009 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 $695,000.00 Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84 7331 Mccormick Dr Fairview 37062 $850,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 9 Pb 25 Pg 30 609 Amberleigh Ct Franklin 37067 $1,949,900.00 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 9902 Amarosa Ct Brentwood 37027 $799,990.00 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7221 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $906,625.00 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2001 Rose St Franklin 37064 $730,600.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7150 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $1,825,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4664 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $949,990.00 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 8025 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $2,625,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39 704 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,125,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119 5320 Stonewall Pl Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 810 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $1,270,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 145 9526 Fayette Dr Brentwood 37027 $7,600,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128 1561 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $848,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 810 Caledonian Ct Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 2003 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119 3516 Refuge (Pvt) Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $384,900.00 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 103 Law Dr Franklin 37064 $445,900.00 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1024 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3009 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $2,525,000.00 Arden Woods Pb 24 Pg 143 525 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $1,615,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3091 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,277,544.00 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 924 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $490,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 129 Brevet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,654,125.00 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 1013 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $1,530,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41 6211 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,579,312.00 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8037 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $1,250,000.00 Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119 3508 Refuge (Pvt) Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $266,000.00 June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54 2549 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $958,270.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 401 Herring Trl Nolensville 37135 $225,000.00 7231 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $1,090,000.00 Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91 405 Luna Ct Franklin 37064 $348,000.00 West Lick Creek W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $564,900.00 Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116 1986 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $529,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12A Pb 66 Pg 128 2612 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $760,000.00 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1001 Chapel Ct Franklin 37069 $619,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3125 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148 3160 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37067 $600,500.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4 7009 Whisperwood Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000.00 Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128 3136 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $907,953.00 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2031 Rose St Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Whittmore Sec2B Pb 68 Pg 72 717 Harpers Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $849,900.00 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2019 Rose St Franklin 37064 $849,000.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 1022 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,654,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4684 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $540,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67 2624 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136 2001 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $845,000.00 Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128 4601 Robin Ln Nolensville 37135 $530,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2305 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $455,000.00 Givens Minnie Jane Pb 56 Pg 5 7840 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,265,000.00 Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 147 2712 Bering Ct Nolensville 37135 $840,375.00 Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35 1405 Dodson Ct Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1857 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $285,000.00 7315 Henry Rd Fairview 37062 $7,999,900.00 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8312 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $735,000.00 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7503 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $4,200,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 5 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,940,000.00 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2186 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $665,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 704 Amhearst Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 80 1400 Glenview Dr Brentwood 37027 $335,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 132 2827 Scoville Ln Spring Hill 37174 $829,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 1013 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $634,900.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60 7111 Frances St Fairview 37062 $1,300,000.00 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6349 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Natchez Hills Est Pb 4 Pg 38 606 Natchez Bend Rd Nashville 37221 $639,500.00 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57 4865 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $807,200.00 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1815 Charleston Ln Franklin 37067 $2,395,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101 6355 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $585,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4028 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $366,400.00 359 -B Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $1,057,645.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8205 Sherwood Green Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,449,000.00 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1000 Legrand Ave Franklin 37067 $1,320,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 44 Pg 124 9204 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $620,000.00 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7301 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $512,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 406 Reigh Ct Franklin 37069 $338,600.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C049 901 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000.00 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8676 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,800,000.00 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5111 Cornwall Dr Brentwood 37027