Williamson County Property Transfers April 6, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 6-10, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$570,000.00
|Morningside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 104
|7070 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000.00
|7399 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3372 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,900.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|1228 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3203 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|1982 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,601,000.00
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7017 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,095,000.00
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|134 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$365,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|324 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$399,780.00
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7181 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$315,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1720 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$649,500.00
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|613 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000.00
|Richards Glen Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 109
|206 Padgett Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,141,647.00
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9906 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$369,420.00
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7135 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$641,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|170 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$838,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40
|123 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$965,575.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3132 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$283,500.00
|Stofel Pb 27 Pg 41
|1876 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,650,000.00
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2152 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$889,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65
|100 Doral Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,330,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 9
|821 Knightsboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,365,000.00
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|105 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,725,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|6012 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23
|500 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$31,000,000.00
|4400 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|2136 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,255,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 108
|2031 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,080,000.00
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8668 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,111,887.00
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1661 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$483,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|500 Mare Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1315 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$727,500.00
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9539 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 13B Pb 85 Pg 146
|9717 Ballad Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000.00
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7134 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,363,794.00
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3057 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$795,000.00
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1009 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,020,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 Pb 50 Pg 132
|825 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1007 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000.00
|Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 142
|7213 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,739,000.00
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5116 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9
|949 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,398,075.00
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85
|405 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9
|737 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 73
|6026 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,650,000.00
|332 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3B Pb 76 Pg 22
|3000 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 143
|1108 Colonial Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Belshire Village Ph 8 Pb 56 Pg 136
|3028 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,000.00
|Westhaven Vistas
|991 Westhaven Blvd #13
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1006 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|5110 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$505,000.00
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1
|106 Mission Ct #101
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000.00
|James Manor Pb 87 Pg 91
|2754 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21
|1022 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,322,500.00
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1091 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$374,390.00
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7185 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,210,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3038 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,225,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|107 Tiffany Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,595,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs Pb 45 Pg 87
|8201 Penn Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|1403 Bowman Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$989,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|772 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,000.00
|Stone Lauren Pb 83 Pg 117
|8649 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,100,000.00
|Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 66 Pg 105
|1009 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|$695,000.00
|Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84
|7331 Mccormick Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 9 Pb 25 Pg 30
|609 Amberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,949,900.00
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|9902 Amarosa Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,990.00
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7221 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$906,625.00
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2001 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,600.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7150 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,825,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4664 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$949,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|8025 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,625,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39
|704 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,125,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119
|5320 Stonewall Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|810 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 145
|9526 Fayette Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,600,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128
|1561 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$848,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|810 Caledonian Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|2003 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3516 Refuge (Pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$384,900.00
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|103 Law Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,900.00
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1024 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3009 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,525,000.00
|Arden Woods Pb 24 Pg 143
|525 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,615,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3091 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,277,544.00
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|924 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|129 Brevet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,654,125.00
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|1013 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41
|6211 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,579,312.00
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8037 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000.00
|Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 119
|3508 Refuge (Pvt) Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$266,000.00
|June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 54
|2549 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$958,270.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|401 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$225,000.00
|7231 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,090,000.00
|Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91
|405 Luna Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$348,000.00
|West Lick Creek
|W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$564,900.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116
|1986 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12A Pb 66 Pg 128
|2612 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1001 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$619,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3125 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148
|3160 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,500.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|7009 Whisperwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128
|3136 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$907,953.00
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2031 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2B Pb 68 Pg 72
|717 Harpers Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$849,900.00
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2019 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1022 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,654,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4684 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$540,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67
|2624 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136
|2001 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 128
|4601 Robin Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$530,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2305 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$455,000.00
|Givens Minnie Jane Pb 56 Pg 5
|7840 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,265,000.00
|Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 147
|2712 Bering Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$840,375.00
|Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35
|1405 Dodson Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1857 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$285,000.00
|7315 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$7,999,900.00
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8312 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$735,000.00
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7503 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,200,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|5 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,940,000.00
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2186 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$665,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|704 Amhearst Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 80
|1400 Glenview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 132
|2827 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$829,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|1013 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$634,900.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 60
|7111 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000.00
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6349 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Natchez Hills Est Pb 4 Pg 38
|606 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$639,500.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57
|4865 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$807,200.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1815 Charleston Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,395,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101
|6355 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4028 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$366,400.00
|359 -B Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,057,645.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8205 Sherwood Green Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,449,000.00
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1000 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,320,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 44 Pg 124
|9204 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$620,000.00
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7301 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$512,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|406 Reigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$338,600.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C049
|901 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000.00
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8676 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000.00
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5111 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
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