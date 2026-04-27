Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers April 6, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers April 6, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property were sold from April 6-10, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$570,000.00Morningside Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 1047070 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$560,000.007399 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$785,000.00Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753372 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$539,900.00Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 781228 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$640,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033203 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$500,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 61982 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,601,000.00Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367017 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,095,000.00Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68134 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$365,000.00Residences Of Grant Park324 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$399,780.00Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447181 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$315,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681720 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$649,500.00Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63613 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$795,000.00Richards Glen Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 109206 Padgett CtFranklin37064
$2,141,647.00Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439906 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$369,420.00Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557135 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$641,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121170 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$838,500.00Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40123 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$965,575.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053132 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$283,500.00Stofel Pb 27 Pg 411876 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,650,000.00Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102152 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$889,900.00Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65100 Doral DrFranklin37069
$1,330,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 9821 Knightsboro CtBrentwood37027
$1,365,000.00Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45105 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$1,725,000.00River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 276012 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$765,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23500 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$31,000,000.004400 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$400,000.00Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 12136 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$1,255,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 Pb 66 Pg 1082031 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$2,080,000.00Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098668 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$5,111,887.00Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261661 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$483,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29500 Mare AlleyThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71315 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$727,500.00Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359539 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00Troubadour Sec 13B Pb 85 Pg 1469717 Ballad Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$375,000.00Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557134 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,363,794.00Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253057 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$795,000.00Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 103Franklin37064
$625,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351009 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$1,020,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 Pb 50 Pg 132825 Piccadilly DrNolensville37135
$675,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501007 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$225,000.00Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece Pb 65 Pg 1427213 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$3,739,000.00Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565116 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$795,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9949 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,398,075.00Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 76 Pg 85405 Moss LnFranklin37064
$915,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9737 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$1,850,000.00Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 736026 Blackwell LnFranklin37064
$5,650,000.00332 Main StFranklin37064
$880,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3B Pb 76 Pg 223000 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$950,000.00Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1431108 Colonial CtFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Belshire Village Ph 8 Pb 56 Pg 1363028 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174
$705,000.00Westhaven Vistas991 Westhaven Blvd #13Franklin37064
$1,650,000.00Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251006 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$350,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1115110 W Concord RdBrentwood37027
$505,000.00Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1106 Mission Ct #101Franklin37067
$480,000.00James Manor Pb 87 Pg 912754 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$810,000.00Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 211022 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,322,500.00Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201091 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$374,390.00Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447185 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,210,000.00Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683038 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,225,000.00Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137107 Tiffany CtFranklin37064
$2,595,000.00Brandon Park Downs Pb 45 Pg 878201 Penn Way CtFranklin37064
$1,060,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 971403 Bowman LnBrentwood37027
$989,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142772 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$751,000.00Stone Lauren Pb 83 Pg 1178649 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,100,000.00Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 66 Pg 1051009 Scramblers KnobFranklin37069
$695,000.00Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 847331 Mccormick DrFairview37062
$850,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 9 Pb 25 Pg 30609 Amberleigh CtFranklin37067
$1,949,900.00Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 569902 Amarosa CtBrentwood37027
$799,990.00Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337221 Richvale DrFairview37062
$906,625.00Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172001 Rose StFranklin37064
$730,600.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287150 Chessington DrFairview37062
$1,825,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124664 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$949,990.00Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 78025 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$2,625,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39704 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$2,125,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1195320 Stonewall PlBrentwood37027
$750,000.00810 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$1,270,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 1459526 Fayette DrBrentwood37027
$7,600,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 1281561 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$848,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33810 Caledonian CtFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 1042003 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193516 Refuge (Pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$384,900.00Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79103 Law DrFranklin37064
$445,900.00Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561024 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$950,000.00Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683009 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$2,525,000.00Arden Woods Pb 24 Pg 143525 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,615,000.00Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713091 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,277,544.00Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131924 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$490,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84129 Brevet DrFranklin37064
$1,654,125.00Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 811013 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$1,530,000.00River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 416211 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$1,579,312.00Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658037 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000.00Anderson L C Jr Prop Pb 19 Pg 1193508 Refuge (Pvt) TrlThompsons Station37179
$266,000.00June Lake Ph1 Pod A Pb 87 Pg 542549 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$958,270.00Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77401 Herring TrlNolensville37135
$225,000.007231 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$1,090,000.00Henley Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 91405 Luna CtFranklin37064
$348,000.00West Lick CreekW Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$564,900.00Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 1161986 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$529,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12A Pb 66 Pg 1282612 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$760,000.00Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351001 Chapel CtFranklin37069
$619,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293125 Langley DrFranklin37064
$775,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1483160 Vera Valley RdFranklin37067
$600,500.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 47009 Whisperwood AveSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000.00Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 1283136 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$907,953.00Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172031 Rose StFranklin37064
$775,000.00Whittmore Sec2B Pb 68 Pg 72717 Harpers Mill DrNolensville37135
$849,900.00Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172019 Rose StFranklin37064
$849,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31022 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$1,654,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124684 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$540,000.00Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 672624 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$720,000.00Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1362001 Inland DrFranklin37064
$845,000.00Summerlyn Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 1284601 Robin LnNolensville37135
$530,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972305 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$455,000.00Givens Minnie Jane Pb 56 Pg 57840 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,265,000.00Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 1472712 Bering CtNolensville37135
$840,375.00Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 351405 Dodson CtFranklin37064
$400,000.00Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931857 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$285,000.007315 Henry RdFairview37062
$7,999,900.00Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528312 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$735,000.00Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177503 Atwater CirFairview37062
$4,200,000.00Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 45 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$1,940,000.00Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102186 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$665,000.00Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36704 Amhearst CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 801400 Glenview DrBrentwood37027
$335,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1322827 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$829,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1091013 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$634,900.00Wynwood Park Ph1 Pb 73 Pg 607111 Frances StFairview37062
$1,300,000.00St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216349 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Natchez Hills Est Pb 4 Pg 38606 Natchez Bend RdNashville37221
$639,500.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 574865 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$807,200.00Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601815 Charleston LnFranklin37067
$2,395,000.00Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 1016355 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$585,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304028 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$366,400.00359 -B Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$1,057,645.00Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408205 Sherwood Green CtBrentwood37027
$1,449,000.00Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471000 Legrand AveFranklin37067
$1,320,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 44 Pg 1249204 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$620,000.00Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477301 Audubon CvFairview37062
$512,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26406 Reigh CtFranklin37069
$338,600.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C049901 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$2,100,000.00Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098676 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000.00Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565111 Cornwall DrBrentwood37027

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