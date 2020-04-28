property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 6-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
1139500The Laurels1749 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
375000Spencer Hall3161 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
205000Cochran Trace2809 Rippavilla WaySpring HillTN37174
589000Carlisle1404 Primrose LnFranklinTN37064
584000Brentwood9024 Meadowlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
758000Belle Rive6002 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
780000River Oaks6203 River CtBrentwoodTN37027
410000Dakota Pointe3101 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
434900Falls Grove7208 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
320000Vineyard Valley209 & 212 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
649900Willowmet9706 Whispering Willow CtBrentwoodTN37027
658000Belle Chase Farms2529 Belle Brook DrFranklinTN37067
450000Bent Creek238 Bent Creek TrNolensvilleTN37135
894000Henley506 Braylon CirFranklinTN37064
2168966St James5019 Hilltop LnCollege GroveTN37046
504990Tollgate Village2246 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
670000Scales Farmstead601 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
1975000Preserve @ Echo Estates1414 Amesbury LnFranklinTN37069
250000WitherspoonBerwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
295000Forrest Crossing2001 Roderick Pl EFranklinTN37064
900000Lansdowne1046 Weston CtBrentwoodTN37027
393000Forrest Crossing440 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
503360Westhaven2037 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
593292Westhaven3039 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
395000Briarwood Farms Llc5111 Vista Ridge LnThompsons StationTN37179
511500Cheswicke Farm179 Cheswicke LnFranklinTN37067
590000Summerlyn2072 Belsford LnNolensvilleTN37135
628000Scales Farmstead609 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
1095000Cool Springs East241 Chatfield WayFranklinTN37067
499990Tollgate Village2205 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
369900Cameron Farms2814 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
499900Highlands At Ladd Park186 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
269000Newport Crossing1619 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
463750Otter Creek Springs 7404 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
651737Mcdaniel Farms6814 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
530000Carondelet717 Shenandoah DrBrentwoodTN37027
522650410 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
3500002901 Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
377300Forrest Crossing390 Glendower PlFranklinTN37064
279384Cumberland Estates1057 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
331118Cumberland Estates1068 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
14000004325 Long LnFranklinTN37064
468000Ralston Glen1186 Glenbrook DrFranklinTN37064
669900Southern Woods West359 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
695000Wildwood Est6358 Panorama DrBrentwoodTN37027
170000Evergreen Acres7104 Totty RdFairviewTN37062
475000311 S Margin StFranklinTN37064
750000Whetstone706 Pennines CirBrentwoodTN37027
702000Saratoga Hills9303 Coxboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
500000Raintree Forest9401 Shady Vale CtBrentwoodTN37027
405000Founders Pointe105 Wilshire DrFranklinTN37064
525000Forest Home Farms1134 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklinTN37069
527432Brixworth1124 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
975000Kings Chapel4051 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
2125000Laurelbrooke5528 Iron Gate DrFranklinTN37069
8295007760 Smith RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
349900Falcon Creek2014 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
528900Cherry Grove3002 Melville CtSpring HillTN37174
529900Cheswicke Farm605 Grange Hill CtFranklinTN37067
224900Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #J-1FranklinTN37067
650000Bridgemore Village3000 Paper Mill Bridge CtThompsons StationTN37179
345900Copper Ridge2080 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
235000Newport Crossing1704 Tellico DrThompsons StationTN37179
3170000Gtom Spring Hill Partners Llc2110 Wall StSpring HillTN37174
496250Arno RdFranklinTN37064
303750Arno RdFranklinTN37064
430000James315 James AveFranklinTN37064
640000Hunters Ridge1105 Hunters Trail DrFranklinTN37069
440000Bent Creek6175 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
524900Kyles Creek7214 Kerry CtFairviewTN37062
612500Bridgemore Village3621 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
534900Tywater Crossing312 Passage LnFranklinTN37064
367000Riverview Park711 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
1250000Downs Boulevard PropertiesDowns BlvdFranklinTN37064
360000Luther Sullivan7349 Coldwater RdFairviewTN37062
340000Cameron Farms2586 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
462000Forrest Crossing367 Glendower PlFranklinTN37064
575000Cross Pointe1752 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
450000Hillsboro Acres1137 Howell DrFranklinTN37069
311473Copper Ridge2108 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
802050Stephens Valley925 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
587500917 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
650000Raintree Forest1532 Rosella CtBrentwoodTN37027
17500006394 Cox RdCollege GroveTN37046
2350007901 Daugherty-Capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
3399999Grove8138 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
468000Falls Grove6813 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
654000Taramore9558 Dresden SqBrentwoodTN37027
746878Highlands @ Ladd Park1008 Blaine CtFranklinTN37064
340000Wyngate1736 Freiburg DrSpring HillTN37174
825000Westhaven1623 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
375000Temple Hills111 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069
885000Brienz Valley2000 Ober Brienz LnFranklinTN37064
407100Scales Farmstead(7.00,12.00,&52.00) Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
292500Picketts Ridge2767 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
27500(148---00617) Boston-Theta RdColumbiaTN38401
219900Shirebrook304 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
1048272Foxen Canyon2484 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
950000Cedarmont Farms1106 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
449579Monticello104 Poteat PlFranklinTN37064
176500Village @ W Main Condos1319 W Main St 203FranklinTN37064
535000Stonehenge5007 Regent DrBrentwoodTN37027
1042876Westhaven119 Front StFranklinTN37064
662301Westhaven3051 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
1035822Westhaven125 Front StFranklinTN37064
349900Prescott Place55 Banwell ParkFranklinTN37069
350000Hardeman Springs114C A 18 & 20 Wagonvale DriveArringtonTN37014
1144446Foxen Canyon2708 Eglington TerFranklinTN37069
1305600Foxen Canyon2323 Harts Landmark DrFranklinTN37069
425000Silver Stream Farm3000 Wanamaker TrlNolensvilleTN37135
450000Crowne Pointe6007 Afton CtThompsons StationTN37179
618500Westhaven725 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
344500Leverette Meadows7700 Millie Louise CtFairviewTN37062
699900Brookfield1550 Shining Ore DrBrentwoodTN37027
341000Forehand J H PropGreen Chapel RdFranklinTN37064

