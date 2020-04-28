See where houses sold for April 6-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 1139500 The Laurels 1749 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 375000 Spencer Hall 3161 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 205000 Cochran Trace 2809 Rippavilla Way Spring Hill TN 37174 589000 Carlisle 1404 Primrose Ln Franklin TN 37064 584000 Brentwood 9024 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood TN 37027 758000 Belle Rive 6002 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 780000 River Oaks 6203 River Ct Brentwood TN 37027 410000 Dakota Pointe 3101 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 434900 Falls Grove 7208 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 320000 Vineyard Valley 209 & 212 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 649900 Willowmet 9706 Whispering Willow Ct Brentwood TN 37027 658000 Belle Chase Farms 2529 Belle Brook Dr Franklin TN 37067 450000 Bent Creek 238 Bent Creek Tr Nolensville TN 37135 894000 Henley 506 Braylon Cir Franklin TN 37064 2168966 St James 5019 Hilltop Ln College Grove TN 37046 504990 Tollgate Village 2246 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 670000 Scales Farmstead 601 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1975000 Preserve @ Echo Estates 1414 Amesbury Ln Franklin TN 37069 250000 Witherspoon Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 295000 Forrest Crossing 2001 Roderick Pl E Franklin TN 37064 900000 Lansdowne 1046 Weston Ct Brentwood TN 37027 393000 Forrest Crossing 440 Forrest Park Cir Franklin TN 37064 503360 Westhaven 2037 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 593292 Westhaven 3039 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 395000 Briarwood Farms Llc 5111 Vista Ridge Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 511500 Cheswicke Farm 179 Cheswicke Ln Franklin TN 37067 590000 Summerlyn 2072 Belsford Ln Nolensville TN 37135 628000 Scales Farmstead 609 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1095000 Cool Springs East 241 Chatfield Way Franklin TN 37067 499990 Tollgate Village 2205 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 369900 Cameron Farms 2814 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 499900 Highlands At Ladd Park 186 Fowler Cir Franklin TN 37064 269000 Newport Crossing 1619 Bryson Cv Thompsons Station TN 37179 463750 Otter Creek Springs 7404 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 651737 Mcdaniel Farms 6814 Chatterton Dr College Grove TN 37046 530000 Carondelet 717 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood TN 37027 522650 410 Cotton Ln Franklin TN 37069 350000 2901 Spanntown Rd Arrington TN 37014 377300 Forrest Crossing 390 Glendower Pl Franklin TN 37064 279384 Cumberland Estates 1057 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 331118 Cumberland Estates 1068 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 1400000 4325 Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 468000 Ralston Glen 1186 Glenbrook Dr Franklin TN 37064 669900 Southern Woods West 359 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood TN 37027 695000 Wildwood Est 6358 Panorama Dr Brentwood TN 37027 170000 Evergreen Acres 7104 Totty Rd Fairview TN 37062 475000 311 S Margin St Franklin TN 37064 750000 Whetstone 706 Pennines Cir Brentwood TN 37027 702000 Saratoga Hills 9303 Coxboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 500000 Raintree Forest 9401 Shady Vale Ct Brentwood TN 37027 405000 Founders Pointe 105 Wilshire Dr Franklin TN 37064 525000 Forest Home Farms 1134 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37069 527432 Brixworth 1124 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 975000 Kings Chapel 4051 Old Light Cir Arrington TN 37014 2125000 Laurelbrooke 5528 Iron Gate Dr Franklin TN 37069 829500 7760 Smith Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 349900 Falcon Creek 2014 Upland Dr Franklin TN 37067 528900 Cherry Grove 3002 Melville Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 529900 Cheswicke Farm 605 Grange Hill Ct Franklin TN 37067 224900 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #J-1 Franklin TN 37067 650000 Bridgemore Village 3000 Paper Mill Bridge Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 345900 Copper Ridge 2080 Morton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 235000 Newport Crossing 1704 Tellico Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 3170000 Gtom Spring Hill Partners Llc 2110 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 496250 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 303750 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 430000 James 315 James Ave Franklin TN 37064 640000 Hunters Ridge 1105 Hunters Trail Dr Franklin TN 37069 440000 Bent Creek 6175 Christmas Dr Nolensville TN 37135 524900 Kyles Creek 7214 Kerry Ct Fairview TN 37062 612500 Bridgemore Village 3621 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 534900 Tywater Crossing 312 Passage Ln Franklin TN 37064 367000 Riverview Park 711 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37064 1250000 Downs Boulevard Properties Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 360000 Luther Sullivan 7349 Coldwater Rd Fairview TN 37062 340000 Cameron Farms 2586 Milton Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 462000 Forrest Crossing 367 Glendower Pl Franklin TN 37064 575000 Cross Pointe 1752 Wilson Pk Brentwood TN 37027 450000 Hillsboro Acres 1137 Howell Dr Franklin TN 37069 311473 Copper Ridge 2108 Morton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 802050 Stephens Valley 925 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 587500 917 Franklin Rd Brentwood TN 37027 650000 Raintree Forest 1532 Rosella Ct Brentwood TN 37027 1750000 6394 Cox Rd College Grove TN 37046 235000 7901 Daugherty-Capley Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 3399999 Grove 8138 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 468000 Falls Grove 6813 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove TN 37046 654000 Taramore 9558 Dresden Sq Brentwood TN 37027 746878 Highlands @ Ladd Park 1008 Blaine Ct Franklin TN 37064 340000 Wyngate 1736 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 825000 Westhaven 1623 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 375000 Temple Hills 111 Deercrest Cir Franklin TN 37069 885000 Brienz Valley 2000 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin TN 37064 407100 Scales Farmstead (7.00,12.00,&52.00) Herring Trl Nolensville TN 37135 292500 Picketts Ridge 2767 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 27500 (148---00617) Boston-Theta Rd Columbia TN 38401 219900 Shirebrook 304 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1048272 Foxen Canyon 2484 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin TN 37069 950000 Cedarmont Farms 1106 Cedarview Ln Franklin TN 37067 449579 Monticello 104 Poteat Pl Franklin TN 37064 176500 Village @ W Main Condos 1319 W Main St 203 Franklin TN 37064 535000 Stonehenge 5007 Regent Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1042876 Westhaven 119 Front St Franklin TN 37064 662301 Westhaven 3051 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 1035822 Westhaven 125 Front St Franklin TN 37064 349900 Prescott Place 55 Banwell Park Franklin TN 37069 350000 Hardeman Springs 114C A 18 & 20 Wagonvale Drive Arrington TN 37014 1144446 Foxen Canyon 2708 Eglington Ter Franklin TN 37069 1305600 Foxen Canyon 2323 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin TN 37069 425000 Silver Stream Farm 3000 Wanamaker Trl Nolensville TN 37135 450000 Crowne Pointe 6007 Afton Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 618500 Westhaven 725 Shelley Ln Franklin TN 37064 344500 Leverette Meadows 7700 Millie Louise Ct Fairview TN 37062 699900 Brookfield 1550 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood TN 37027 341000 Forehand J H Prop Green Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37064