See where houses sold for April 6-9, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|1139500
|The Laurels
|1749 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|375000
|Spencer Hall
|3161 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|205000
|Cochran Trace
|2809 Rippavilla Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|589000
|Carlisle
|1404 Primrose Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|584000
|Brentwood
|9024 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|758000
|Belle Rive
|6002 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|780000
|River Oaks
|6203 River Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|410000
|Dakota Pointe
|3101 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|434900
|Falls Grove
|7208 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|320000
|Vineyard Valley
|209 & 212 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|649900
|Willowmet
|9706 Whispering Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|658000
|Belle Chase Farms
|2529 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|450000
|Bent Creek
|238 Bent Creek Tr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|894000
|Henley
|506 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2168966
|St James
|5019 Hilltop Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|504990
|Tollgate Village
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|670000
|Scales Farmstead
|601 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1975000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates
|1414 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|250000
|Witherspoon
|Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|295000
|Forrest Crossing
|2001 Roderick Pl E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|900000
|Lansdowne
|1046 Weston Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|393000
|Forrest Crossing
|440 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|503360
|Westhaven
|2037 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|593292
|Westhaven
|3039 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|395000
|Briarwood Farms Llc
|5111 Vista Ridge Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|511500
|Cheswicke Farm
|179 Cheswicke Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|590000
|Summerlyn
|2072 Belsford Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|628000
|Scales Farmstead
|609 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1095000
|Cool Springs East
|241 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|499990
|Tollgate Village
|2205 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|369900
|Cameron Farms
|2814 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|499900
|Highlands At Ladd Park
|186 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|269000
|Newport Crossing
|1619 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|463750
|Otter Creek Springs
|7404 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|651737
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6814 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|530000
|Carondelet
|717 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|522650
|410 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|2901 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|377300
|Forrest Crossing
|390 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|279384
|Cumberland Estates
|1057 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|331118
|Cumberland Estates
|1068 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1400000
|4325 Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|468000
|Ralston Glen
|1186 Glenbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|669900
|Southern Woods West
|359 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|695000
|Wildwood Est
|6358 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|170000
|Evergreen Acres
|7104 Totty Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|475000
|311 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|Whetstone
|706 Pennines Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|702000
|Saratoga Hills
|9303 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Raintree Forest
|9401 Shady Vale Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|405000
|Founders Pointe
|105 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Forest Home Farms
|1134 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|527432
|Brixworth
|1124 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|975000
|Kings Chapel
|4051 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|2125000
|Laurelbrooke
|5528 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|829500
|7760 Smith Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|349900
|Falcon Creek
|2014 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|528900
|Cherry Grove
|3002 Melville Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|529900
|Cheswicke Farm
|605 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|224900
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #J-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|650000
|Bridgemore Village
|3000 Paper Mill Bridge Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|345900
|Copper Ridge
|2080 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|235000
|Newport Crossing
|1704 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|3170000
|Gtom Spring Hill Partners Llc
|2110 Wall St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|496250
|Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|303750
|Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|430000
|James
|315 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|640000
|Hunters Ridge
|1105 Hunters Trail Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|440000
|Bent Creek
|6175 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|524900
|Kyles Creek
|7214 Kerry Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|612500
|Bridgemore Village
|3621 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|534900
|Tywater Crossing
|312 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|367000
|Riverview Park
|711 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1250000
|Downs Boulevard Properties
|Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|360000
|Luther Sullivan
|7349 Coldwater Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|340000
|Cameron Farms
|2586 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|462000
|Forrest Crossing
|367 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Cross Pointe
|1752 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1137 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|311473
|Copper Ridge
|2108 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|802050
|Stephens Valley
|925 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|587500
|917 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|650000
|Raintree Forest
|1532 Rosella Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1750000
|6394 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|235000
|7901 Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|3399999
|Grove
|8138 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|468000
|Falls Grove
|6813 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|654000
|Taramore
|9558 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|746878
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|1008 Blaine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|Wyngate
|1736 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|825000
|Westhaven
|1623 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375000
|Temple Hills
|111 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|885000
|Brienz Valley
|2000 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|407100
|Scales Farmstead
|(7.00,12.00,&52.00) Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|292500
|Picketts Ridge
|2767 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|27500
|(148---00617) Boston-Theta Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|219900
|Shirebrook
|304 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1048272
|Foxen Canyon
|2484 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|950000
|Cedarmont Farms
|1106 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|449579
|Monticello
|104 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|176500
|Village @ W Main Condos
|1319 W Main St 203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|535000
|Stonehenge
|5007 Regent Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1042876
|Westhaven
|119 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|662301
|Westhaven
|3051 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1035822
|Westhaven
|125 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|349900
|Prescott Place
|55 Banwell Park
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|Hardeman Springs
|114C A 18 & 20 Wagonvale Drive
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1144446
|Foxen Canyon
|2708 Eglington Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1305600
|Foxen Canyon
|2323 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|425000
|Silver Stream Farm
|3000 Wanamaker Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|450000
|Crowne Pointe
|6007 Afton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|618500
|Westhaven
|725 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|344500
|Leverette Meadows
|7700 Millie Louise Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|699900
|Brookfield
|1550 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|341000
|Forehand J H Prop
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
