Williamson County Property Transfers April 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 5-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,067,500.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a625 Sparrow CtNashvilleTN37221
$695,000.00Southern Woods West Sec 4344 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$158,000.00Executive House Condo613 Hillsboro Rd #d-27FranklinTN37064
$711,366.00Brixworth Ph7b9013 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$676,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F326 Applecross DrFranklnTN37064
$538,383.00Tollgate Village Sec153344 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$960,200.00Cool Springs East Sec 27303 Canton Stone DrFranklinTN37067
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec 2209 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 29490 Wicklow RdBrentwoodTN37027
$401,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L201 Hideaway TrlFranklinTN37069
$850,000.00West Sec 91383 Sweetwater DrBrentwoodTN37027
$159,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48408 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$100,000.00Reddy Rebecca PropDaugherty-capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$631,000.00Whitney Park Ph1154 Whitney Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$472,130.00Brixworth Ph51716 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,935,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5256 Lysander LnBrentwoodTN37027
$267,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2008 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$18,000.00Fitzgerald Pearlie Beard5904 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$635,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 71008 Noble CirFranklinTN37069
$1,072,500.00Westhaven Sec 181626 Grassmere RdFranklinTN37064
$267,700.00Fernvale Springs7130 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
$1,245,000.00River Landing Sec 10283 Gillette DrFranklinTN37069
$219,900.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-1FranklinTN37064
$1,935,000.00Annandale Sec 89226 Carrisbrook LnBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3425 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$404,810.00Pennock Place7323 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$1,900,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a1715 Talbot TrlFranklinTN37069
$584,499.00Royal Oaks Sec 1114 Churchill PlFranklinTN37067
$600,000.005503 Noble King RdFranklinTN37064
$705,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$822,500.00Sec 1 Ph 41540 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
$584,900.00Burkitt Village Ph42262 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
$170,000.00Orleans Est Condos708 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$1,350,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b1104 Lusitano CtNolensvilleTN37135
$790,000.00Kings Chapel Sec74012 Pinwheel CtArringtonTN37014
$555,000.00Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$505,000.00Wades Grove Sec 66011 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$795,000.00Westhaven Sec 11538 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
$185,000.007164 Brush Creek Rd SFairviewTN37062
$330,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22662 Paradise DrSpring HillTN37174
$805,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec39202 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
$561,040.00Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
$1,820,000.00Flying J Travel PlazaHwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$1,250,000.00Valhalla Ph 2751 Valhalla LnBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23856 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$519,900.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph152995 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$936,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3134 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 6200 Addison AveFranklinTN37064
$690,475.00Arrington Ridge Sec17032 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$742,428.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382018 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$1,402,521.00Grove Sec139201 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$530,000.00Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1-b5993 Fishing Creek RdNolensvilleTN37135
$843,809.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec385013 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Avalon Sec 3713 Pendragon CtFranklinTN37067
$352,000.00Sutherland Sec 32846 Jesse CtThompsons StationTN37179
$348,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3006 Lona CtSpring HillTN37174
$8,800,000.00Magli Cheryl4861 Main StSpring HillTN37174
$221,150.007164 Brush Creek Rd SFairviewTN37062
$900,000.00Taylor Ridge Est5912 Shelby LnFranklinTN37064
$2,660,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 1b3225 Kinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
$627,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1293 Keswick Grove LnFranklinTN37067
$799,999.00S & G Properties Llc2077 Wilson Pk FranklinTN37067
$535,622.00Brixworth Ph64044 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$651,794.00Tap Root Hills Sec53032 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$574,559.00Tap Root Hills Sec53038 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$637,282.00Tap Root Hills Sec53017 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$1,010,000.00Oakview Hill1256 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$577,409.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2077 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$767,000.00Belle Vista Sec 2 153 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
$831,222.00Stephens Valley Sec3704 Webster StNashvilleTN37221
$2,100,000.00Troubadour Sec78012 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$900,000.00Brienz Valley Sec 22223 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$552,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b2009 Callaway Park PlThompsons StationTN37179
$449,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y7069 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$663,814.00Vineyard Valley Sec27190 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$609,950.00Polk Place Sec 7210 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$1,525,000.00Annandale Sec 5216 Ennismore LnBrentwoodTN37027
$832,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6040 Wellesley WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,060,000.00Troubadour Sec 27338 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$474,360.00Copper Ridge Ph83010 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,634,900.00Grove Sec138816 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$760,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58019 Puddleduck LnSpring HillTN37174
$959,655.00Kings Chapel Sec84614 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$637,243.00Bushnell Farm3000 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
$388,500.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph27116 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
$365,000.00Pennock Place7322 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$739,900.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 21039 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,197,543.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill213 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$1,029,710.00Kingsbarns2021 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$595,000.00West Sec 11001 Crimson Clover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.00Waller Rodney C5956 Greenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
$965,000.003246 Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$740,282.003246 Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$114,816.003246 Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$425,000.003231 Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$429,990.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 14717 Jobe TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$701,000.006530 Cox RdCollege GroveTN37046
$2,000,000.00Black Hawk Sec45541 Hawks Landing DrArringtonTN37014
$514,895.00Stephens Valley Sec6349 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$305,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17311 Dogwood DrFairviewTN37062
$660,000.004207 Warren RdFranklinTN37067
$485,000.00Fieldstone Farms Rev 3177 Crestfield PlFranklinTN37069
$420,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L389 Cannonade CirFranklinTN37069
$595,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec A1037 Carden DrFranklinTN37069
$520,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b2516 Hester CtNolensvilleTN37135
$762,225.00Pennock PlaceIvory WayFairviewTN37062
$392,210.00Pennock Place7103 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$310,000.00Shirebrook Ph3601 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
$199,900.00College Grove Lions Club6607 Lions Club RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,525,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8231 Glover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec555207 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
$545,000.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #229FranklinTN37064
$949,900.00River Landing Sec 3704 Aylesford CtFranklinTN37069
$562,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec262086 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$699,000.00Hidden Valley Est1141 Hidden Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
$880,000.00Montclair Sec 51729 Surrey DrBrentwoodTN37027
$968,826.00Kingsbarns2018 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$629,900.00Heartland Reserve Sec 17101 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$2,150,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c6666 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
$614,900.00Burkitt Village Ph32255 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
$635,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 32208 Morriswood DrFranklinTN37064
$425,000.00Ridgeport Sec 61923 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,490,000.00Delta Springs4636 Delta Springs LnFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341942 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
$620,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27416 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$255,000.00Carriage Park Condos1251 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
$895,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 21814 Grey Pointe DrBrentwoodTN37027
$229,000.00Moncibais Steven J2830 Buford LnSpring HillTN37174
$229,000.00Moncibais John2836 Buford LnSpring HillTN37174
$319,000.001327 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$490,137.00Brixworth Ph53018 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$461,385.00Brixworth Ph51715 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$475,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21041 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$339,000.00Prescott Place134 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$685,000.00Trace View Sec 14014 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$375,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec31228 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67150 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$675,095.00Falls Grove Sec67097 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$838,184.00Lockwood Glen Sec42089 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00704 Edmondson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$245,000.00Orleans Est Condos2104 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$3,115,000.00Crossroads South Sec 2307 Southgate CtBrentwoodTN37027
$151,703.00Stephens Valley Sec61034 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$303,406.00Stephens Valley Sec6Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$595,000.00Oakhall Sec 21628 Oakhall DrBrentwoodTN37027
$617,357.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2060 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$799,900.00Revised1215 Choctaw TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$200,000.00Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$2,050,000.007380 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$347,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b6005 Burnett CirThompsons StationTN37179
$212,885.00Stephens Valley Sec6625 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$335,135.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3144 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$658,960.00Falls Grove Sec67109 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$450,000.00Clairmonte Sec 11109 Clairmonte DrFranklinTN37064
$1,839,000.001011 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$547,500.00Heartland Reserve Sec 17117 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$865,000.00Oss Jerome4274 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$309,900.00River Rest Sec 1209 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$450,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 41521 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwoodTN37027
$315,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11602 Reed DrBrentwoodTN37027
$625,000.00Yorktown Sec 11101 Colonial CtFranklinTN37064
$170,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12224 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec2337 Henry Russell StFranklinTN37064
$150,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 21305 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
$200,000.00Kingston RdFairviewTN37062
$600,000.00Westhaven Sec 31026 State BlvdFranklinTN37064
$2,285,000.00Delta Springs4644 Delta Springs LnFranklinTN37064
$885,000.00Summerlyn Sec1431 Larkhill LnNolensvilleTN37135
$949,900.00Scales Farmstead Ph1996 Quinn TerNolensvilleTN37135
$393,000.00Stream Valley Sec162085 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$1,269,891.00Traditions Sec51876 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$619,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec3253 Messenger LnFranklinTN37064
$1,221,900.00Traditions Sec31920 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.001828 Sugar Ridge RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,593,000.00Nashville Barrel And Drum7401 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$1,060,475.00Kings Chapel Sec 3b4313 Kings Camp CtArringtonTN37014
$1,142,601.00Traditions Sec51884 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00October Park2004 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
$298,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #277FranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Montclair Sec 41711 Richbourg Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$869,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 28209 Devens DrBrentwoodTN37027
$423,500.00Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph22315 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$660,000.00Brookfield Sec 82036 Valleybrook DrBrentwoodTN37027
$566,000.00Concord Forest Sec 2139 Forest TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$1,850,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 2-a374 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
$619,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2260 Stanley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$475,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A308 Larkspur CvFranklinTN37064
$640,481.00Tollgate Village Sec18a2897 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$569,924.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3428 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$2,500,000.00Lynnwood Downs2040 Lynnwood DrFranklinTN37069
$802,000.00Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2823 Cale CtFranklinTN37064
$87,000.00Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
$499,000.007382 Old Franklin RdFairviewTN37062
$197,000.00Garrison Spring EstGarrison RdFranklinTN37064
$597,045.00Falls Grove Sec67105 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$330,000.00Polston Place7131 Donald Wilson DrFairviewTN37062
$125,000.00Davis JimmyGreenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
$200,000.00Forehand Kathryn E And Forehand Anne Marie5855 Green Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
$1,130,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84548 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$448,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 11116 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$487,015.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec21088 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$524,500.00Carondelet Sec 3705 Davis DrBrentwoodTN37027
$627,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5a1662 Briarcliff DrNolensvilleTN37135
$828,185.00Daventry Sec23212 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$1,264,357.00Southern Preserve Sec22113 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
$432,000.00Hillsboro Acres1001 Chapel CtFranklinTN37069
$279,000.00Westhaven Sec54836 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00599 West Meade BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,055,000.00Concord Hunt Sec 21130 Haverhill DrBrentwoodTN37027
$799,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph71809 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,155,000.00Water Leaf Sec15037 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Indian Valley Farms Sec 15339 Indian Valley RdFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 22017 Delaware DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,125,000.00Glen Abbey Sec39531 Glenfiddich TrBrentwoodTN37027
$627,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 11009 Swanson LnFranklinTN37064
$477,429.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12937 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$525,000.00Westhaven Sec 11526 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
$1,170,000.00Sonoma Sec 11824 Sonoma TrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,500,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8252 Cavendish CtBrentwoodTN37027
$2,000,000.00Governors Club Ph13b5 Cloud PtBrentwoodTN37027
$120,000.00Blue Grass Heights116 Bluegrass DrFranklinTN37064
$280,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 72605 Meyers LnSpring HillTN37174
$417,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42104 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
$156,750.00Grove Sec98719 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$330,865.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3136 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$300,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5a2212 Newport DrSpring HillTN37174
$700,000.00Breezeway Section 01537 Federal StFranklinTN37067
$2,060,000.00Terrabrooke1815 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,006,828.00Watkins Creek Sec 21064 Watkins Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$336,000.00Magnolia Place217 Matthew PlFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58010 Puddleduck LnSpring HillTN37174
$333,000.00Woodside Ph3 Sec21004 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$232,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13aBramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$420,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11321 Creekside DrNolensvilleTN37135
$3,000,000.00Johnson Cove6415 Johnson Chapel CirBrentwoodTN37027
$385,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2128 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
$365,000.00Splendor Ridge137 Splendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$1,575,000.004002 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2133 Grenadier DrFranklinTN37064
$570,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1101 Selinawood PlaceFranklinTN37064
$431,800.00Cumberland Estates Ph11018 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$455,000.00Lynhurst1160 Brookwood AveFranklinTN37064
$644,900.00Green E E915 Glass StFranklinTN37064
$1,050,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47580 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$337,887.00Cadet Homes Sec 2107 Powder Mill DrFranklinTN37064
$1,300,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3408 Melba CirFranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 139190 Brushboro DrBrentwoodTN37027

 

