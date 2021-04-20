Williamson County Property Transfers April 5

See where houses sold for April 5-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,067,500.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|625 Sparrow Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$695,000.00
|Southern Woods West Sec 4
|344 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$158,000.00
|Executive House Condo
|613 Hillsboro Rd #d-27
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$711,366.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9013 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$676,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|326 Applecross Dr
|Frankln
|TN
|37064
|$538,383.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3344 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$960,200.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 27
|303 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 2
|209 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|9490 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$401,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|201 Hideaway Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$850,000.00
|West Sec 9
|1383 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$159,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8408 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$100,000.00
|Reddy Rebecca Prop
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$631,000.00
|Whitney Park Ph1
|154 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$472,130.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1716 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,935,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5256 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$267,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2008 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$18,000.00
|Fitzgerald Pearlie Beard
|5904 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 7
|1008 Noble Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,072,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1626 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$267,700.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7130 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,245,000.00
|River Landing Sec 10
|283 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$219,900.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,935,000.00
|Annandale Sec 8
|9226 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3425 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$404,810.00
|Pennock Place
|7323 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,900,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-a
|1715 Talbot Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$584,499.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|114 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$600,000.00
|5503 Noble King Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$822,500.00
|Sec 1 Ph 4
|1540 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$584,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2262 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$170,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|708 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1104 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$790,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4012 Pinwheel Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$555,000.00
|Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$505,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 6
|6011 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$795,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|538 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,000.00
|7164 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2662 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$805,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3
|9202 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$561,040.00
|Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,820,000.00
|Flying J Travel Plaza
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,250,000.00
|Valhalla Ph 2
|751 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|856 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$519,900.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15
|2995 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$936,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|134 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|200 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$690,475.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7032 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$742,428.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2018 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,402,521.00
|Grove Sec13
|9201 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$530,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1-b
|5993 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$843,809.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|5013 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|713 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$352,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2846 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$348,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3006 Lona Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$8,800,000.00
|Magli Cheryl
|4861 Main St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$221,150.00
|7164 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Taylor Ridge Est
|5912 Shelby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,660,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1b
|3225 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$627,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|293 Keswick Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$799,999.00
|S & G Properties Llc
|2077 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$535,622.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|4044 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$651,794.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3032 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$574,559.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3038 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$637,282.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3017 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,010,000.00
|Oakview Hill
|1256 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$577,409.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2077 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$767,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 2
|153 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$831,222.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|704 Webster St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$2,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8012 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Brienz Valley Sec 2
|2223 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$552,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|2009 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$449,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|7069 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$663,814.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7190 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$609,950.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|210 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Annandale Sec 5
|216 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$832,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6040 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,060,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7338 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$474,360.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3010 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,634,900.00
|Grove Sec13
|8816 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$760,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8019 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$959,655.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4614 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$637,243.00
|Bushnell Farm
|3000 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$388,500.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2
|7116 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$365,000.00
|Pennock Place
|7322 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$739,900.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 2
|1039 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,197,543.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|213 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,029,710.00
|Kingsbarns
|2021 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$595,000.00
|West Sec 1
|1001 Crimson Clover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Waller Rodney C
|5956 Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$965,000.00
|3246 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,282.00
|3246 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$114,816.00
|3246 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|3231 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$429,990.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 1
|4717 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$701,000.00
|6530 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|Black Hawk Sec4
|5541 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$514,895.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|349 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$305,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7311 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$660,000.00
|4207 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$485,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Rev 3
|177 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$420,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|389 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$595,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|1037 Carden Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$520,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b
|2516 Hester Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$762,225.00
|Pennock Place
|Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$392,210.00
|Pennock Place
|7103 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$310,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|601 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$199,900.00
|College Grove Lions Club
|6607 Lions Club Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,525,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8231 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec55
|5207 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #229
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$949,900.00
|River Landing Sec 3
|704 Aylesford Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$562,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|2086 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$699,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1141 Hidden Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$880,000.00
|Montclair Sec 5
|1729 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$968,826.00
|Kingsbarns
|2018 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$629,900.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1
|7101 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,150,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c
|6666 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$614,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|2255 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$635,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 3
|2208 Morriswood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1923 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,490,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4636 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1942 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$620,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7416 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$255,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1251 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$895,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|1814 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$229,000.00
|Moncibais Steven J
|2830 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$229,000.00
|Moncibais John
|2836 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$319,000.00
|1327 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$490,137.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3018 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$461,385.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1715 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1041 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$339,000.00
|Prescott Place
|134 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$685,000.00
|Trace View Sec 1
|4014 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec3
|1228 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7150 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$675,095.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7097 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$838,184.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|2089 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|704 Edmondson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$245,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|2104 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,115,000.00
|Crossroads South Sec 2
|307 Southgate Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$151,703.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1034 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$303,406.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$595,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|1628 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$617,357.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2060 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$799,900.00
|Revised
|1215 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,050,000.00
|7380 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$347,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|6005 Burnett Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$212,885.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|625 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$335,135.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3144 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$658,960.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7109 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1109 Clairmonte Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,839,000.00
|1011 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$547,500.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1
|7117 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$865,000.00
|Oss Jerome
|4274 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$309,900.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|209 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$450,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 4
|1521 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1602 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$625,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 1
|1101 Colonial Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$170,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2224 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|337 Henry Russell St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$150,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1305 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1026 State Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,285,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4644 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|431 Larkhill Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$949,900.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|996 Quinn Ter
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$393,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2085 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,269,891.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1876 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$619,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec3
|253 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,221,900.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1920 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|1828 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,593,000.00
|Nashville Barrel And Drum
|7401 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,060,475.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 3b
|4313 Kings Camp Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,142,601.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1884 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|October Park
|2004 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$298,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #277
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Montclair Sec 4
|1711 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$869,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8209 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$423,500.00
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2
|2315 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 8
|2036 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$566,000.00
|Concord Forest Sec 2
|139 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,850,000.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 2-a
|374 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$619,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|260 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$475,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|308 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,481.00
|Tollgate Village Sec18a
|2897 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$569,924.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3428 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,500,000.00
|Lynnwood Downs
|2040 Lynnwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$802,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2823 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$87,000.00
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$499,000.00
|7382 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$197,000.00
|Garrison Spring Est
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$597,045.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7105 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$330,000.00
|Polston Place
|7131 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$125,000.00
|Davis Jimmy
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Forehand Kathryn E And Forehand Anne Marie
|5855 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,130,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4548 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$448,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|1116 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$487,015.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2
|1088 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$524,500.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|705 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$627,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5a
|1662 Briarcliff Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$828,185.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3212 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,264,357.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2113 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$432,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1001 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$279,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|836 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|599 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,055,000.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 2
|1130 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$799,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1809 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,155,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5037 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Indian Valley Farms Sec 1
|5339 Indian Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 2
|2017 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,125,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec3
|9531 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$627,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|1009 Swanson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$477,429.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2937 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|526 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,170,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1824 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8252 Cavendish Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Governors Club Ph13b
|5 Cloud Pt
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$120,000.00
|Blue Grass Heights
|116 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$280,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 7
|2605 Meyers Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$417,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2104 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$156,750.00
|Grove Sec9
|8719 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$330,865.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3136 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5a
|2212 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Breezeway Section 01
|537 Federal St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,060,000.00
|Terrabrooke
|1815 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,006,828.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 2
|1064 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$336,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|217 Matthew Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8010 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$333,000.00
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2
|1004 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$232,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$420,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1321 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$3,000,000.00
|Johnson Cove
|6415 Johnson Chapel Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|128 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|137 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,575,000.00
|4002 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|133 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|101 Selinawood Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$431,800.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1018 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$455,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1160 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$644,900.00
|Green E E
|915 Glass St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7580 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$337,887.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|107 Powder Mill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|408 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13
|9190 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
