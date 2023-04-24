Williamson County Property Transfers April 3

See where houses and property sold for April 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property Zipcode $1,000,000.00 Catalina Ph1 2036 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $674,139.00 Waters Edge Sec6 156 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $455,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1410 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,676,100.00 1403 Adams St Franklin 37064 $533,500.00 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 5025 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,401,834.00 Kings Chapel Sec3c 4314 Kings Camp Ct Arrington 37014 $432,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 43 Chadwell Ln Franklin 37069 $179,900.00 7615 Union Valley Rd Fairview 37062 $993,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 844 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 1193 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $727,500.00 Petway Place 414 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 9427 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph1 404 Lively Way Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 325 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $4,500,000.00 Liberty Farm 1004 Liberty Church Trl Brentwood 37027 $3,700,000.00 Grove Sec13 9108 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $300,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 1527 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $751,172.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5033 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $617,000.00 Tollgate Sec10 3862 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $707,489.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3205 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,262,000.00 Westhaven Sec25 101 Front St Franklin 37064 $654,611.00 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $600,000.00 Wades Grove Sec17b 5007 Brickway Ct Spring Hill 37174 $865,000.00 Annecy Ph1 3020 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $300,000.00 Hill Est 208 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,396,494.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2725 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,750,000.00 1712 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $725,000.00 Heatherwood Hills Sec 1 501 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,780,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 4 5108 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Echelon Sec1 1010 Echelon Dr Franklin 37064 $603,250.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2645 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,540,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 5230 Margarets Pl Brentwood 37027 $907,878.00 Tollgate Village Sec18b 2917 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $949,000.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5032 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,250,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 1 233 Bramerton Ct Franklin 37069 $678,677.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 3209 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Shea Park 105 Southeast Pkwy #108 Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Roys Acres 6930 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $885,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 260 Stanley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $375,000.00 7123 Anglin Rd Fairview 37062 $830,000.00 Benevento East Sec 1 4010 Gari Baldi Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,750,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 1 1616 Crockett Hills Blvd Brentwood 37027 $530,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5131 Prince Phillip Cv Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Willowmet Sec 1 2008 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 9744 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $250,000.00 5614 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2035 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $420,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 3480 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $570,000.00 1998 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $364,900.00 Horn Tavern Est 7310 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $860,000.00 1700 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,285,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5021 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 813 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,074,350.00 Terravista Sec1 5317 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2906 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179 $1,850,000.00 Belle Rive 6008 Martingale Ln Brentwood 37027 $730,640.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2105 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $512,295.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7117 Frances St Fairview 37062 $1,089,483.00 Westhaven Sec59 814 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $937,500.00 Crockett Cove Ph 3 1520 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood 37027 $864,900.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 945 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 October Park 1020 October Park Way Franklin 37067 $1,325,000.00 Benington Sec9 322 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000.00 Inman Randall C 2655 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $550,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 7019 Tartan Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,541,000.00 Annecy Ph3c Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,875,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 506 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $635,000.00 1428 Adams St Franklin 37064 $749,000.00 Brentwood Glen 9039 Fallswood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,275,000.00 Allens Green 1746 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 826 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph 1 1004 Autumn Ridge Ct Spring Hill 37174 $790,000.00 9901 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $549,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2677 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Russell Brian 7373 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $822,500.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7416 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $100,000.00 Fernvale Springs 7129 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $465,000.00 Hernandex Bradley Moore Rd Franklin 37064 $533,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 4 103 Kiln Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $717,500.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 705 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill 37174 $506,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 206 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $530,000.00 Green Acres 419 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000.00 Westhaven Sec45 1913 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $643,566.00 Waters Edge Sec6 101 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,625,000.00 Kay Hunter 5184 Fire Tower Rd Franklin 37064 $3,200,000.00 Thornton James 2101 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064