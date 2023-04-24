Williamson County Property Transfers April 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressPropertyZipcode
$1,000,000.00Catalina Ph12036 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$674,139.00Waters Edge Sec6156 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$455,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21410 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$2,676,100.001403 Adams StFranklin37064
$533,500.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 75025 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$1,401,834.00Kings Chapel Sec3c4314 Kings Camp CtArrington37014
$432,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff43 Chadwell LnFranklin37069
$179,900.007615 Union Valley RdFairview37062
$993,000.00Westhaven Sec59844 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$685,000.001193 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$727,500.00Petway Place414 Roberts StFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 29427 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Nolen Mill Ph1404 Lively WayNolensville37135
$1,225,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17325 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$4,500,000.00Liberty Farm1004 Liberty Church TrlBrentwood37027
$3,700,000.00Grove Sec139108 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$300,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 21527 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$751,172.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155033 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$617,000.00Tollgate Sec103862 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$707,489.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183205 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$1,262,000.00Westhaven Sec25101 Front StFranklin37064
$654,611.00Stephens Valley Sec11Pasquo RdNashville37221
$600,000.00Wades Grove Sec17b5007 Brickway CtSpring Hill37174
$865,000.00Annecy Ph13020 Jada WayNolensville37135
$300,000.00Hill Est208 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$1,396,494.00Avenue Downs Sec12725 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$2,750,000.001712 Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$725,000.00Heatherwood Hills Sec 1501 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$2,780,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 45108 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Echelon Sec11010 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$603,250.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142645 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,540,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 35230 Margarets PlBrentwood37027
$907,878.00Tollgate Village Sec18b2917 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$949,000.00High Park Hill Sec15032 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,250,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 1233 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$678,677.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec203209 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Shea Park105 Southeast Pkwy #108Franklin37064
$900,000.00Roys Acres6930 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$885,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2260 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$375,000.007123 Anglin RdFairview37062
$830,000.00Benevento East Sec 14010 Gari Baldi CtSpring Hill37174
$1,750,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 11616 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwood37027
$530,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25131 Prince Phillip CvBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Willowmet Sec 12008 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9744 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$250,000.005614 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$450,000.00Pine Creek Sec12035 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$420,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec203480 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$570,000.001998 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$364,900.00Horn Tavern Est7310 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$860,000.001700 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,285,000.00Westhaven Sec 585021 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$960,000.00Westhaven Sec59813 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,074,350.00Terravista Sec15317 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$555,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42906 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179
$1,850,000.00Belle Rive6008 Martingale LnBrentwood37027
$730,640.00Waters Edge Sec62105 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$512,295.00Wynwood Park Ph17117 Frances StFairview37062
$1,089,483.00Westhaven Sec59814 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$937,500.00Crockett Cove Ph 31520 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$864,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2945 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00October Park1020 October Park WayFranklin37067
$1,325,000.00Benington Sec9322 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,600,000.00Inman Randall C2655 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$550,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17019 Tartan DrBrentwood37027
$2,541,000.00Annecy Ph3cJosephine WayNolensville37135
$1,875,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 2506 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$635,000.001428 Adams StFranklin37064
$749,000.00Brentwood Glen9039 Fallswood LnBrentwood37027
$2,275,000.00Allens Green1746 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29826 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$820,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph 11004 Autumn Ridge CtSpring Hill37174
$790,000.009901 Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$549,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142677 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Russell Brian7373 Liberty RdFairview37062
$822,500.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27416 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$100,000.00Fernvale Springs7129 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$465,000.00Hernandex BradleyMoore RdFranklin37064
$533,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 4103 Kiln Hill CtFranklin37069
$717,500.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec1705 Rain Meadow CtSpring Hill37174
$506,000.00River Rest Sec 1206 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$530,000.00Green Acres419 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec451913 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$643,566.00Waters Edge Sec6101 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,625,000.00Kay Hunter5184 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$3,200,000.00Thornton James2101 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064

