Williamson County Property Transfers April 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 29 to May 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,660,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90
|1663 Kirkwood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58
|8121 Suzanne Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1315 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,240,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|715 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7303 Kempton Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,835,206
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5000 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$562,000
|7899 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,000,000
|Cross Creek Sec 4 Pb 601 Pg 661
|1162 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|3007 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$870,000
|Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56
|2004 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,517,482
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1049 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$475,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2581 Douglas Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,900
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C038
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #j-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$440,000
|Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49 Block C008
|109 Holiday Ct #b-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$830,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92
|2050 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$881,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 5b Pb 55 Pg 136
|1671 Briarcliff Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,483,638
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7216 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$475,000
|Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374
|123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|229 S Clematis Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000
|Craigs Addn Pb Db51 Pg 206
|202 5th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Stream Valley Sec 3 Pb 51 Pg 33
|626 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,586,960
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3524 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$907,025
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5451 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$575,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2894 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,750,000
|Hill Tim & Ann Hill Pb 58 Pg 48
|6604 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,825,274
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5056 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,014,230
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2036 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,646
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1628 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000
|4691 Columbia Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$397,900
|7522 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$469,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|710 W End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$814,959
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3317 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,460,000
|Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107
|301 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$815,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|1316 Charing Cross Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3213 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,235,000
|Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123
|9695 Sapphire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|488 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,989,900
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8705 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$466,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4
|816 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,900
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4621 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105
|2201 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,274,371
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3516 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$626,000
|Stonebrook Sec 12-c Pb 26 Pg 91
|1101 Michelle Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000
|Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 78
|5018 Remus Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$974,990
|Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 50
|4070 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,502,500
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7217 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,100,000
|3375 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Avery Acres Pb 76 Pg 15
|7611 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,440,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|120 Mitford Pvt Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,116,667
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1265 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$766,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 84
|5074 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$733,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 99
|110 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$814,823
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1093 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,236,501
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7109 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$957,951
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1089 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3020 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3004 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$425,000
|Traceland Pb 72 Pg 29
|7642 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$326,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C015
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #c-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7218 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,043,680
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|302 Hughes Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1949 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$552,100
|Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93
|1520 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|1021 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,084,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6345 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,280,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133
|1007 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$888,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 48 Pg 129
|1406 Copperfield Place
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000
|6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$9,250,000
|Wood Duck Court Pb 82 Pg 112
|250 Rosa Helm Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$629,900
|Waters Edge Echelon
|2058 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C130
|1614 Rosewood Dr
|Brentwood
|37067
|$725,000
|Bouchard Donald Pb 82 Pg 60
|5556 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,148,033
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1318 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$935,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|504 Greenmeadow Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,485,000
|Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 86
|9247 Weston Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,062,070
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5486 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,055,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3
|521 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$729,900
|1962 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,649,605
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4063 San Gabriel Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$420,000
|Dug Hill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$652,450
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2040 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$310,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C038
|603 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48
|156 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$268,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|625 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6031 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35
|261 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 147
|1431 Wolf Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|7019 Boone Trail Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$80,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7204 Grammar Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71
|9441 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,999,950
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6055 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$425,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|105 Regiment Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7030 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 73
|2617 Blair Park Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53
|208 Montwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$462,500
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|3003 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 18 Block F
|234 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,460,000
|Hillview Estates Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 5
|1007 -b Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9 A-2 Pb 17 Pg 33
|390 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57
|353 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,950,000
|Young Patricia R Pb 55 Pg 112
|4462 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$799,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 135
|1310 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,133,000
|4771 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|$1,230,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|1505 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137
|470 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,504,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128
|5013 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 140
|3751 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$680,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39
|2756 Cloister Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$330,000
|5614 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$771,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136
|119 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$732,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 26 Pg 127
|495 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$371,300
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,014,697
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5052 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$850,000
|Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131
|204 Glen View Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|158 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9463 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|606 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151
|1129 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2107 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$564,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2709 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$493,500
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12
|1031 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,550
|Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61
|5041 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$685,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|227 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,609
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9013 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|104 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Goad Pb 23 Pg 30
|6405 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,110,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|9404 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$530,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2816 Curacao Ln
|Thompson
|37179
|$1,385,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116
|742 Harrow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2019 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$505,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 123
|1507 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$518,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2625 Douglas Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
