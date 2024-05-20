Williamson County Property Transfers April 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 29 to May 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,660,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90 1663 Kirkwood Pl Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58 8121 Suzanne Dr Brentwood 37027 $580,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1315 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,240,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 715 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $759,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7303 Kempton Ct Fairview 37062 $2,835,206 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5000 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $562,000 7899 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,000,000 Cross Creek Sec 4 Pb 601 Pg 661 1162 Cross Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $825,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 3007 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $870,000 Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 56 2004 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $1,517,482 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1049 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $475,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2581 Douglas Ln Spring Hill 37174 $349,900 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C038 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #j-2 Franklin 37067 $440,000 Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49 Block C008 109 Holiday Ct #b-2 Franklin 37067 $830,000 Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92 2050 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $881,000 Winterset Woods Sec 5b Pb 55 Pg 136 1671 Briarcliff Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,483,638 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7216 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $475,000 Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374 123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100 Franklin 37064 $557,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 229 S Clematis Ct Franklin 37067 $2,200,000 Craigs Addn Pb Db51 Pg 206 202 5th Ave S Franklin 37064 $850,000 Stream Valley Sec 3 Pb 51 Pg 33 626 Streamside Ln Franklin 37064 $1,586,960 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3524 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $907,025 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5451 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $575,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2894 Iroquois Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,750,000 Hill Tim & Ann Hill Pb 58 Pg 48 6604 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $2,825,274 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5056 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,014,230 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2036 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $2,600,646 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1628 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000 4691 Columbia Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $397,900 7522 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $469,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 710 W End Cir Franklin 37064 $814,959 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3317 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,460,000 Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107 301 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $815,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 1316 Charing Cross Cir Franklin 37064 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3213 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,235,000 Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123 9695 Sapphire Ct Brentwood 37027 $725,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 488 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,989,900 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8705 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $466,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4 816 Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,399,900 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4621 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $915,000 Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105 2201 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,274,371 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3516 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $626,000 Stonebrook Sec 12-c Pb 26 Pg 91 1101 Michelle Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000 Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 78 5018 Remus Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $974,990 Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 50 4070 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,502,500 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7217 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $6,100,000 3375 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Avery Acres Pb 76 Pg 15 7611 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $4,440,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 120 Mitford Pvt Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,116,667 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1265 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $766,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 84 5074 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $733,000 Breckenridge So Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 99 110 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $814,823 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1093 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,236,501 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7109 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $957,951 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1089 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3020 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3004 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $425,000 Traceland Pb 72 Pg 29 7642 Younger Creek Rd Primm 38476 $326,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C015 601 Boyd Mill Ave #c-3 Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7218 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,043,680 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 302 Hughes Ln Franklin 37064 $449,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1949 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $552,100 Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93 1520 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $715,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 1021 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,084,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6345 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,280,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133 1007 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $888,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 48 Pg 129 1406 Copperfield Place Franklin 37067 $1,850,000 6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $9,250,000 Wood Duck Court Pb 82 Pg 112 250 Rosa Helm Way Franklin 37064 $629,900 Waters Edge Echelon 2058 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $480,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C130 1614 Rosewood Dr Brentwood 37067 $725,000 Bouchard Donald Pb 82 Pg 60 5556 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $1,148,033 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1318 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $935,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 504 Greenmeadow Dr Franklin 37069 $1,485,000 Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 86 9247 Weston Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,062,070 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5486 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,055,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3 521 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $729,900 1962 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,649,605 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4063 San Gabriel Ln Nolensville 37135 $420,000 Dug Hill Rd Fairview 37062 $652,450 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2040 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $310,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C038 603 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48 156 Timberline Dr Franklin 37069 $268,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 625 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $350,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6031 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,120,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35 261 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 147 1431 Wolf Creek Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 7019 Boone Trail Cir Brentwood 37027 $80,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7204 Grammar Dr Fairview 37062 $1,000,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71 9441 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,999,950 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6055 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $425,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 105 Regiment Ct Franklin 37064 $535,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7030 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $505,000 Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 73 2617 Blair Park Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $525,000 Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53 208 Montwood Ct Franklin 37064 $462,500 Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1 3003 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $380,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 18 Block F 234 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $2,460,000 Hillview Estates Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 5 1007 -b Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $820,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9 A-2 Pb 17 Pg 33 390 Glendower Pl Franklin 37064 $440,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57 353 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,950,000 Young Patricia R Pb 55 Pg 112 4462 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $799,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 135 1310 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $1,133,000 4771 Harpeth-peyt Rd $1,230,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 1505 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137 470 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $1,504,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128 5013 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin 37064 $825,000 Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 140 3751 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $680,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39 2756 Cloister Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $330,000 5614 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $771,000 Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136 119 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $732,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 26 Pg 127 495 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $371,300 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,014,697 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5052 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $850,000 Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131 204 Glen View Cv Franklin 37064 $450,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 158 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9463 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 606 Watermark Way Franklin 37064 $735,000 Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151 1129 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $410,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2107 Loudenslager Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $564,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2709 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $493,500 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 12 1031 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $915,550 Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61 5041 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $685,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 227 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $659,609 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9013 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $995,000 104 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Goad Pb 23 Pg 30 6405 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $1,110,000 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 9404 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $530,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2816 Curacao Ln Thompson 37179 $1,385,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116 742 Harrow Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $468,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2019 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $505,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 123 1507 Bunbury Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $518,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2625 Douglas Ln Thompson's Station 37179

