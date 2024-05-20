Williamson County Property Transfers April 29, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 29 to May 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,660,000Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 901663 Kirkwood PlBrentwood37027
$750,000Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 588121 Suzanne DrBrentwood37027
$580,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941315 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,240,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96715 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$759,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287303 Kempton CtFairview37062
$2,835,206Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415000 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$562,0007899 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,000,000Cross Creek Sec 4 Pb 601 Pg 6611162 Cross Creek DrFranklin37067
$825,000Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 193007 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$870,000Catalina Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 562004 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$1,517,482Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731049 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$475,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622581 Douglas LnSpring Hill37174
$349,900Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C038200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #j-2Franklin37067
$440,000Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49 Block C008109 Holiday Ct #b-2Franklin37067
$830,000Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 922050 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$881,000Winterset Woods Sec 5b Pb 55 Pg 1361671 Briarcliff DrNolensville37135
$1,483,638Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367216 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$475,000Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100Franklin37064
$557,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164229 S Clematis CtFranklin37067
$2,200,000Craigs Addn Pb Db51 Pg 206202 5th Ave SFranklin37064
$850,000Stream Valley Sec 3 Pb 51 Pg 33626 Streamside LnFranklin37064
$1,586,960Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373524 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$907,025High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975451 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$575,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932894 Iroquois DrThompson's Station37179
$1,750,000Hill Tim & Ann Hill Pb 58 Pg 486604 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$2,825,274Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415056 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,014,230Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922036 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$2,600,646Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241628 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,0004691 Columbia PkThompson's Station37179
$397,9007522 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$469,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49710 W End CirFranklin37064
$814,959Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223317 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$1,460,000Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107301 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$815,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 561316 Charing Cross CirFranklin37064
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363213 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179
$1,235,000Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 1239695 Sapphire CtBrentwood37027
$725,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34488 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,989,900Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098705 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$466,000Rebel Meadows Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 4816 Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,399,900Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224621 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$915,000Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 1052201 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$1,274,371Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133516 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$626,000Stonebrook Sec 12-c Pb 26 Pg 911101 Michelle CtNolensville37135
$1,425,000Remus Jerry Pb 67 Pg 785018 Remus Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$974,990Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 504070 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,502,500Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367217 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$6,100,0003375 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Avery Acres Pb 76 Pg 157611 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$4,440,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143120 Mitford Pvt LnThompson's Station37179
$1,116,667Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481265 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$766,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 10 Pg 845074 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$733,000Breckenridge So Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 99110 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$814,823Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481093 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,236,501Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367109 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$957,951Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481089 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503020 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503004 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$425,000Traceland Pb 72 Pg 297642 Younger Creek RdPrimm38476
$326,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C015601 Boyd Mill Ave #c-3Franklin37064
$1,000,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827218 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,043,680Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137302 Hughes LnFranklin37064
$449,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851949 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$552,100Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 931520 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 781021 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$2,084,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566345 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,280,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 1331007 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$888,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 48 Pg 1291406 Copperfield PlaceFranklin37067
$1,850,0006261 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$9,250,000Wood Duck Court Pb 82 Pg 112250 Rosa Helm WayFranklin37064
$629,900Waters Edge Echelon2058 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$480,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1301614 Rosewood DrBrentwood37067
$725,000Bouchard Donald Pb 82 Pg 605556 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$1,148,033Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481318 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$935,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68504 Greenmeadow DrFranklin37069
$1,485,000Lansdowne Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 869247 Weston DrBrentwood37027
$1,062,070High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975486 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,055,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3521 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$729,9001962 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,649,605Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734063 San Gabriel LnNolensville37135
$420,000Dug Hill RdFairview37062
$652,450Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392040 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$310,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C038603 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,200,000Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48156 Timberline DrFranklin37069
$268,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7625 West Meade BlvdFranklin37064
$350,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396031 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,120,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35261 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000Benington Sec 4 Pb 47 Pg 1471431 Wolf Creek DrNolensville37135
$1,150,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 507019 Boone Trail CirBrentwood37027
$80,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187204 Grammar DrFairview37062
$1,000,000Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 719441 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,999,950Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326055 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$425,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35105 Regiment CtFranklin37064
$535,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137030 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$505,000Arbor Lakes Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 732617 Blair Park CirThompson's Station37179
$525,000Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53208 Montwood CtFranklin37064
$462,500Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 13003 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$380,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 18 Block F234 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$2,460,000Hillview Estates Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 51007 -b Highland RdBrentwood37027
$820,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9 A-2 Pb 17 Pg 33390 Glendower PlFranklin37064
$440,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57353 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$2,950,000Young Patricia R Pb 55 Pg 1124462 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$799,000Redwing Meadows Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 1351310 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$1,133,0004771 Harpeth-peyt Rd
$1,230,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 451505 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137470 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$1,504,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 1285013 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklin37064
$825,000Walker Lisa Gaye Pb 77 Pg 1403751 Mobleys Cut RdThompson's Station37179
$680,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 392756 Cloister LnThompson's Station37179
$330,0005614 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$771,000Village Of Clovercroft Pb 48 Pg 136119 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$732,500Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 26 Pg 127495 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$371,300Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,014,697High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975052 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$850,000Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131204 Glen View CvFranklin37064
$450,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35158 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$1,500,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459463 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$825,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22606 Watermark WayFranklin37064
$735,000Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1511129 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$410,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762107 Loudenslager DrThompson's Station37179
$564,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282709 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$493,500Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 121031 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$915,550Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 615041 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$685,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82227 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$659,609Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79013 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$995,000104 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,725,000Goad Pb 23 Pg 306405 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$1,110,000Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 249404 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$530,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122816 Curacao LnThompson37179
$1,385,000Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116742 Harrow LnFranklin37064
$600,000Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$468,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092019 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$505,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 1231507 Bunbury DrThompson's Station37179
$518,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622625 Douglas LnThompson's Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here