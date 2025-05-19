Williamson County Property Transfers April 28, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 28 to May 2, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,565,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1612 Rosebrooke Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$400,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|138 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|3007 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 35
|713 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 117
|1307 Blue Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$727,500
|Lockwood Tim And Karla Pb 55 Pg 41
|3009 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,854,137
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|3016 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|802 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Duffey Clifton
|2268 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$375,000
|189 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,255,687
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5000 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|122 Featherstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$59,100,000
|Overlook Park Pb 65 Pg 104
|9045 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$980,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70
|200 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150
|995 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 70
|1035 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,650,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1517 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 0001
|2804 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,436,800
|Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45
|341 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,658,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|9417 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$412,500
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2156 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$945,540
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3138 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$786,999
|Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29
|168 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,320,000
|1944 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000
|4739 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,280,000
|Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69
|3631 Herbert Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$742,500
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 96
|8020 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$7,500,000
|Lombardi Angelo Pb 66 Pg 36
|6876 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,025,000
|Harris Ramona Pb 64 Pg 46
|5559 Lynnwood Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$527,000
|Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,000,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1100 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|502 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45
|5032 Burke Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$438,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|2250 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$689,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|157 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$445,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8896 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$275,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|128 Brevet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3057 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$644,750
|Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101
|232 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,100,000
|117 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1033 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144
|3857 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|4076 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,319,604
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134
|1013 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$737,785
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7936 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$748,095
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|777 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$726,809
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|783 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,283,715
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|3007 Port Clinton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,451,324
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7912 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$929,900
|7492 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$175,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|307 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1072 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5521 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$557,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|308 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$542,490
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|318 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$722,010
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|915 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,490
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|320 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$739,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|909 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,612
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|933 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|927 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$704,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|921 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7447 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$689,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|601 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,900
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 32
|7107 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|6747 Johnny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 41 Block C011
|301 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,089,990
|Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60
|103 Kiln Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,790,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90
|6609 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,455,000
|River Landing Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 57
|424 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000
|9686 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000
|1505 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,185,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|318 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$363,000
|Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98
|7708 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$699,000
|York Douglas C Liv Trust
|219 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,052,441
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5025 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$619,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|138 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,005,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|1213 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$534,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3161 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|421 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|1709 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000
|Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4152 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,225,000
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2198 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$872,030
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7716 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$690,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|7014 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|2590 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,025,100
|9829 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,074,900
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148
|1581 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,706,628
|High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 14
|5135 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$360,000
|4139 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|424 S Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2031 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,900
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|105 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103
|2077 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$724,990
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|433 S Cardinal Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,284,500
|4860 Old Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1324 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$966,675
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|233 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,750,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B Pb 28 Pg 116
|3215 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 112
|4468 Savage Pointe Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000
|4139 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$761,120
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8073 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,715,000
|Redbud Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 20
|7047 Asberry Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,185,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 99
|2119 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,811,491
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4708 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,475,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|290 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$923,880
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7302 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$240,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3034 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,762,929
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1026 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,230,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|190 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$735,000
|Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20
|1802 Thorn Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Horrell John W Pb 81 Pg 76
|6661 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$565,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52
|114 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,301,836
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7175 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$554,700
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|1589 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,241,838
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4006 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$812,000
|Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20
|1802 Thorn Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|304 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,493,000
|215 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,248,869
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|1061 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,185,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1220 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$767,000
|Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24
|116 Spring Cabin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,686,652
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|1085 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|2021 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9209 Cherokee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|848 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$617,500
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3208 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|Rolling Meadows Block D
|203 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,804
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|767 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6310 Ramsgate Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3479 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,150,000
|Fincher Ronald Pb 80 Pg 101
|1025 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,085,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57
|2709 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$260,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 76
|7203 Rye Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$496,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7156 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$22,500,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 22 Pg 60
|308 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$570,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52
|126 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148
|2308 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$703,000
|Ellington Park Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 20
|101 Forrest Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 2
|3106 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,874,615
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1195 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 20
|5200 Second Creek Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F
|312 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$859,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|524 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C110
|7022 Reed Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$939,900
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 74
|5060 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$860,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10
|429 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|Rolling Meadows Block D
|203 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,530,000
|High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 14
|5151 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$700,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1
|2256 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,794,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|616 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C013
|813 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Beech Creek Hill Pb 69 Pg 128
|444 Beech Creek Rd N
|Brentwood
|37027
|$616,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|170 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,900
|Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 145
|1700 Portview Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65
|424 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,000
|Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32
|503 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,000
|4269 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|135 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|411 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$802,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1246 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,239,900
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3330 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,089,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2055 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,135,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39
|2232 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$462,278
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9023 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,356,000
|Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 18
|4935 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$847,500
|Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7
|612 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$660,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|402 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,894,260
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1199 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|3011 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
