Williamson County Property Transfers April 28, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 28 to May 2, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,565,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1612 Rosebrooke Dr Arrington 37014 $400,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 138 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $935,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 3007 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $480,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 35 713 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $660,000 River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 117 1307 Blue Springs Rd Franklin 37069 $727,500 Lockwood Tim And Karla Pb 55 Pg 41 3009 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,854,137 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 3016 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $915,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 802 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $750,000 Duffey Clifton 2268 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $375,000 189 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $1,255,687 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5000 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 122 Featherstone Dr Franklin 37069 $59,100,000 Overlook Park Pb 65 Pg 104 9045 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $980,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70 200 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150 995 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 70 1035 Benelli Park Ct Franklin 37064 $4,650,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1517 Puryear Pl Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 0001 2804 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,436,800 Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45 341 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,658,000 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 9417 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $412,500 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2156 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $945,540 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3138 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $786,999 Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29 168 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $1,320,000 1944 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $799,000 4739 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,280,000 Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69 3631 Herbert Dr Franklin 37067 $742,500 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 96 8020 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $7,500,000 Lombardi Angelo Pb 66 Pg 36 6876 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $6,025,000 Harris Ramona Pb 64 Pg 46 5559 Lynnwood Way Franklin 37069 $527,000 Cobbler Ridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,000,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1100 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 502 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45 5032 Burke Trl Nolensville 37135 $438,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 2250 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $689,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 157 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37069 $445,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8896 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $275,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 128 Brevet Dr Franklin 37064 $515,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3057 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $644,750 Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101 232 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $2,100,000 117 5th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1033 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $725,000 Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 144 3857 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 4076 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,319,604 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134 1013 Camley St Franklin 37064 $737,785 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7936 Pine St Fairview 37062 $748,095 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 777 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $726,809 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 783 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,283,715 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 3007 Port Clinton Ct Franklin 37067 $1,451,324 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7912 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $929,900 7492 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $175,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 307 Deep Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $570,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1072 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $1,160,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5521 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $557,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 308 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $542,490 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 318 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $722,010 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 915 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $592,490 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 320 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $739,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 909 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $765,612 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 933 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $749,990 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 927 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $704,990 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 921 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $747,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7447 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $689,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 601 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $715,900 Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 32 7107 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $750,000 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 6747 Johnny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 41 Block C011 301 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $1,089,990 Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60 103 Kiln Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $1,790,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90 6609 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $1,455,000 River Landing Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 57 424 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069 $350,000 9686 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000 1505 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,185,000 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 318 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville 37135 $363,000 Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98 7708 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $699,000 York Douglas C Liv Trust 219 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $1,052,441 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5025 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $619,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 138 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $1,005,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 1213 Spruell Dr Nolensville 37135 $534,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3161 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 421 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $500,000 1709 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4152 Banner Square Ln Arrington 37014 $2,225,000 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2198 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $872,030 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7716 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $690,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 7014 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 2590 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $2,025,100 9829 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,074,900 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148 1581 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $3,706,628 High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 14 5135 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $360,000 4139 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $400,000 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D 424 S Petway St Franklin 37064 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2031 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37067 $699,900 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 105 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $1,160,000 Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103 2077 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $724,990 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 433 S Cardinal Ct Franklin 37067 $2,284,500 4860 Old Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1324 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $966,675 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 233 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $3,750,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B Pb 28 Pg 116 3215 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 112 4468 Savage Pointe Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $375,000 4139 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $761,120 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8073 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,715,000 Redbud Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 20 7047 Asberry Dr Nashville 37221 $1,185,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 99 2119 Willowmet Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,811,491 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4708 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,475,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 290 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $923,880 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7302 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $240,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3034 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,762,929 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1026 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,230,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 190 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $735,000 Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20 1802 Thorn Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Horrell John W Pb 81 Pg 76 6661 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $565,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52 114 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $3,301,836 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7175 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $554,700 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 1589 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $1,241,838 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4006 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $812,000 Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20 1802 Thorn Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,130,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 304 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067 $2,493,000 215 4th Ave S Franklin 37064 $2,248,869 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 1061 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $1,185,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1220 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $767,000 Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24 116 Spring Cabin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,686,652 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 1085 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $769,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 2021 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $989,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9209 Cherokee Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 848 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $617,500 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3208 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $335,000 Rolling Meadows Block D 203 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $789,804 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 767 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6310 Ramsgate Ct Brentwood 37027 $949,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3479 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $2,150,000 Fincher Ronald Pb 80 Pg 101 1025 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $1,085,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57 2709 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $260,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 76 7203 Rye Ct Fairview 37062 $496,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7156 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $22,500,000 Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 22 Pg 60 308 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $570,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52 126 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148 2308 Corinne Ct Franklin 37064 $703,000 Ellington Park Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 20 101 Forrest Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000 Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 2 3106 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,874,615 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1195 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 20 5200 Second Creek Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F 312 Mercury Dr Franklin 37064 $859,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 524 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $585,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C110 7022 Reed Ct Brentwood 37027 $939,900 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 74 5060 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $860,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10 429 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $335,000 Rolling Meadows Block D 203 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $2,530,000 High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 14 5151 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $700,000 Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 1 2256 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $1,794,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 616 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $510,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C013 813 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Beech Creek Hill Pb 69 Pg 128 444 Beech Creek Rd N Brentwood 37027 $616,000 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 170 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $439,900 Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 145 1700 Portview Ct Spring Hill 37174 $420,000 Berry Farms Town Center 6151 Rural Plains Cir 302 Franklin 37064 $1,190,000 Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65 424 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $710,000 Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32 503 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $592,000 4269 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $995,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 135 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $660,000 411 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $802,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1246 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $1,239,900 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3330 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,089,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2055 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,135,000 Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39 2232 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $462,278 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9023 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $1,356,000 Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 18 4935 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $847,500 Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7 612 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $660,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 402 Chatsworth Ct Franklin 37064 $1,894,260 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1199 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $985,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 3011 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174

