Williamson County Property Transfers April 28, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from April 28 to May 2, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,565,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411612 Rosebrooke DrArrington37014
$400,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115138 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$935,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1033007 Cheever StFranklin37064
$480,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 35713 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$660,000River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 1171307 Blue Springs RdFranklin37069
$727,500Lockwood Tim And Karla Pb 55 Pg 413009 Lockwood Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,854,137Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 923016 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$915,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142802 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$750,000Duffey Clifton2268 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$375,000189 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$1,255,687Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685000 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$400,000Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28122 Featherstone DrFranklin37069
$59,100,000Overlook Park Pb 65 Pg 1049045 Church St EBrentwood37027
$980,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70200 Rich CirFranklin37064
$1,850,000Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150995 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,800,000Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 701035 Benelli Park CtFranklin37064
$4,650,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541517 Puryear PlBrentwood37027
$650,000Mccord Raymondd Pb 44 Pg 150 Lot 00012804 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$1,436,800Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45341 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,658,000Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 249417 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$412,500Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132156 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$945,540Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053138 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$786,999Dallas Downs Sec 8 Pb 15 Pg 29168 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$1,320,0001944 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$799,0004739 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,280,000Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 693631 Herbert DrFranklin37067
$742,500Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 2 Pb 56 Pg 968020 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$7,500,000Lombardi Angelo Pb 66 Pg 366876 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$6,025,000Harris Ramona Pb 64 Pg 465559 Lynnwood WayFranklin37069
$527,000Cobbler Ridge RdThompsons Station37179
$2,000,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411100 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,750,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44502 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$525,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 455032 Burke TrlNolensville37135
$438,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 22250 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$689,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131157 Cavalcade DrFranklin37069
$445,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118896 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$275,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84128 Brevet DrFranklin37064
$515,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513057 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$644,750Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101232 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$2,100,000117 5th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,220,000Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541033 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$725,000Tollgate Village Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 1443857 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$820,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 784076 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,319,604Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 1341013 Camley StFranklin37064
$737,785Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467936 Pine StFairview37062
$748,095June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69777 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$726,809June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69783 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$1,283,715Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1253007 Port Clinton CtFranklin37067
$1,451,324Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067912 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$929,9007492 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$175,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29307 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$570,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981072 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$1,160,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745521 Dana LnFranklin37064
$557,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142308 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$542,490Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142318 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$722,010Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143915 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$592,490Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142320 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$739,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31909 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$765,612Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143933 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$749,990Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143927 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$704,990Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143921 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$747,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177447 Atwater CirFairview37062
$689,000Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31601 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$715,900Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 327107 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$750,000Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 306747 Johnny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$700,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 41 Block C011301 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$1,089,990Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60103 Kiln Hill CtFranklin37069
$1,790,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 906609 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$1,455,000River Landing Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 57424 Coburn LnFranklin37069
$350,0009686 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$1,850,0001505 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,185,000Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65318 Crescent Moon CirNolensville37135
$363,000Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 987708 Chester RdFairview37062
$699,000York Douglas C Liv Trust219 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$1,052,441Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105025 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$619,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74138 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$1,005,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 341213 Spruell DrNolensville37135
$534,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393161 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$800,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108421 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$500,0001709 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$3,400,000Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$1,330,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144152 Banner Square LnArrington37014
$2,225,000Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102198 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$872,030Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217716 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$690,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 967014 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,300,0002590 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$2,025,1009829 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$1,074,900Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 1481581 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$3,706,628High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 145135 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$360,0004139 Arno RdFranklin37064
$400,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D424 S Petway StFranklin37064
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652031 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37067
$699,900Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82105 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$1,160,000Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 1032077 Autry DrNolensville37135
$724,990Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164433 S Cardinal CtFranklin37067
$2,284,5004860 Old Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 801324 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$966,675Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63233 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$3,750,000Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B Pb 28 Pg 1163215 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$2,650,000Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 1124468 Savage Pointe Pvt DrFranklin37064
$375,0004139 Arno RdFranklin37064
$761,120Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258073 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,715,000Redbud Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 207047 Asberry DrNashville37221
$1,185,000Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 992119 Willowmet DrBrentwood37027
$1,811,491Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374708 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,475,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113290 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$923,880Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827302 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$240,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683034 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,762,929Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731026 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,230,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68190 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$735,000Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 201802 Thorn Brook LnFranklin37064
$600,000Horrell John W Pb 81 Pg 766661 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$565,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52114 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$3,301,836Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497175 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$554,700Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 71589 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$1,241,838Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254006 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$812,000Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 201802 Thorn Brook LnFranklin37064
$1,130,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40304 Wandering CirFranklin37067
$2,493,000215 4th Ave SFranklin37064
$2,248,869Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 811061 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$1,185,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351220 Luckett RdNashville37221
$767,000Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24116 Spring Cabin LnFranklin37064
$1,686,652Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 811085 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$769,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1392021 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$989,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839209 Cherokee LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000848 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$617,500Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033208 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$335,000Rolling Meadows Block D203 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$789,804June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69767 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,225,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226310 Ramsgate CtBrentwood37027
$949,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223479 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$2,150,000Fincher Ronald Pb 80 Pg 1011025 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$1,085,000Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 572709 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$260,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 767203 Rye CtFairview37062
$496,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147156 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$22,500,000Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 22 Pg 60308 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$570,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52126 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 1482308 Corinne CtFranklin37064
$703,000Ellington Park Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 20101 Forrest DrFranklin37064
$670,000Franklin Green Sec 13 Pb 30 Pg 23106 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,874,615Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691195 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$3,000,000Water Leaf Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 205200 Second Creek LnFranklin37064
$450,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F312 Mercury DrFranklin37064
$859,000Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15524 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$585,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1107022 Reed CtBrentwood37027
$939,900Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 745060 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$860,000Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10429 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$335,000Rolling Meadows Block D203 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$2,530,000High Park Hill Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 145151 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$700,000Oakwood Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 12256 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,794,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112616 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$510,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C013813 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Beech Creek Hill Pb 69 Pg 128444 Beech Creek Rd NBrentwood37027
$616,000Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121170 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$439,900Ridgeport Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 1451700 Portview CtSpring Hill37174
$420,000Berry Farms Town Center6151 Rural Plains Cir 302Franklin37064
$1,190,000Arrington Retreat Sec2 Pb 57 Pg 65424 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$710,000Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32503 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$592,0004269 Pate RdFranklin37064
$995,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19135 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$660,000411 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$802,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441246 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$1,239,900Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973330 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,089,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372055 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,135,000Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 392232 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$462,278Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369023 Ada WayFairview37062
$1,356,000Stillhouse Springs Pb 74 Pg 184935 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$847,500Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7612 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$660,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28402 Chatsworth CtFranklin37064
$1,894,260Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691199 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$985,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1423011 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174

