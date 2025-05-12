Williamson County Property Transfers April 21, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 21-25, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,200,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 82 9008 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $960,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 342 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067 $715,000 Shell Connor 5662 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $930,155 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7267 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $910,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3367 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $565,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1205 Stoney Point Ln Franklin 37067 $710,000 2711 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $269,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 231 -a Folsom Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $885,000 River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28 1706 Leaton Ct Franklin 37069 $385,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D 107 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $810,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42 491 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $365,000 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 129 Velena St Franklin 37064 $287,500 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38 1311 Cashmere Dr Spring Hill 37174 $670,000 Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55 4012 Madrid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $705,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41 2617 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3238 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,109,999 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4 109 Oakmont Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7 6004 Canberra Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,350,000 Legends Ridge Sec 4-b Pb 25 Pg 70 701 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $825,000 Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113 2981 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $542,500 Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 111 7407 Holly Leaf Way Fairview 37062 $1,695,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4597 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $713,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66 7003 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $423,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8411 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $414,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8407 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $2,140,000 Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 45 9235 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $545,000 2051 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 105 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $2,040,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2074 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,335,000 Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107 318 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000 Ellington Park Sec 1 1269 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99 9700 Music Row Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $785,000 Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81 505 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,100,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 51 Pg 61 6222 Waxwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,875,000 1403 Adams St Franklin 37064 $885,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1711 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,899,981 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90 6608 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $4,300,000 Vandiver Douglas R Pb 75 Pg 95 4855 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,464,073 Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 136 2145 Key Dr Brentwood 37027 $493,000 Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141 1427 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $356,000 Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72 2307 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $654,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 63 3352 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37035 $767,000 2711 Hillsboro Rd Brentwood 37027 $554,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58 402 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,039,990 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7293 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $435,000 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7351 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37064 $685,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90 3177 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9026 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-b Pb 22 Pg 145 719 Huckleberry Trl Nashville 37221 $513,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8423 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $635,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111 7200 Knottingham Dr Fairview 37062 $1,220,000 Albritton Bryan Heath Pb 84 Pg 78 3166 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $600,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8513 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $608,750 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1403 Wildwood Ct Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9556 Faulkner Sq Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 7 Pb 21 Pg 75 9436 Norwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000 Walker Tony Pb 42 Pg 145 6626 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $764,219 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 791 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $974,640 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 684 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,350,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134 667 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $390,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #140 Franklin 37064 $1,247,000 Sweeney Roy Douglas 5875 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,360,000 5940 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $1,975,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6080 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,275,000 Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124 1007 Sattui Ct Franklin 37064 $667,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 4000 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $995,000 Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102 532 Clemente Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,784,560 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,445,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 1132 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $791,314 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9019 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $796,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4052 Penfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92 113 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $1,450,000 1345 King Ln Franklin 37064 $1,626,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $251,000 Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64 7313 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $1,100,000 Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114 1705 Overcheck Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,599,000 Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69 4524 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $845,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 4025 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $469,990 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7005 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $508,000 Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64 2600 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $867,615 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7311 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $1,125,000 Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81 239 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $1,075,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 2046 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,002,882 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8004 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $2,650,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8564 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $315,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F 216 Cedar Dr Franklin 37064 $2,640,000 Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137 108 Suffolk Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 5736 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $6,000,000 200 Strahl St Franklin 37064 $1,440,000 Mcewen John B Pb 68 Pg 34 1226 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21 5020 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $3,006,244 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1732 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $562,700 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4133 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $950,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 408 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $355,800 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4125 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,087,419 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7277 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $606,000 Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39 2203 Collier Dr Franklin 37064 $195,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1006 Legrand Ave Franklin 37064 $1,690,430 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 8008 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $882,600 Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101 7202 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $1,420,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6833 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $600,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 2555 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 109 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $487,430 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1916 Redbud Ct Franklin 37064 $1,349,000 Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83 1318 Erin Ln Franklin 37064 $400,000 Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53 1129 W Main St #30 Franklin 37064 $2,440,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99 9509 Oldacre Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $699,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2007 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117 1535 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $550,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3049 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2510 Preston Way Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 15 78 Truman Rd E Franklin 37064 $959,900 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1227 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $570,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2116 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $749,900 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9542 Faulkner Sq Brentwood 37027 $570,000 Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89 1908 Hamelton Cir Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 609 Mt Hope St Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email