Williamson County Property Transfers April 21, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 21-25, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,200,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 82
|9008 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|342 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$715,000
|Shell Connor
|5662 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,155
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7267 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$910,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3367 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1205 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|2711 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$269,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|231 -a Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000
|River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28
|1706 Leaton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$385,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D
|107 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42
|491 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$365,000
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|129 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$287,500
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38
|1311 Cashmere Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 55
|4012 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41
|2617 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3238 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,109,999
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4
|109 Oakmont Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|6004 Canberra Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,350,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-b Pb 25 Pg 70
|701 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$825,000
|Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 113
|2981 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$542,500
|Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 111
|7407 Holly Leaf Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,695,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4597 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$713,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66
|7003 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$423,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8411 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$414,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8407 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,140,000
|Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 45
|9235 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000
|2051 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|105 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,040,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2074 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,335,000
|Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107
|318 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000
|Ellington Park Sec 1
|1269 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99
|9700 Music Row Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$785,000
|Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81
|505 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,100,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 51 Pg 61
|6222 Waxwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,875,000
|1403 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1711 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,899,981
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 90
|6608 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,300,000
|Vandiver Douglas R Pb 75 Pg 95
|4855 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,464,073
|Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 136
|2145 Key Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$493,000
|Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141
|1427 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$356,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2307 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 63
|3352 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37035
|$767,000
|2711 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$554,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58
|402 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,039,990
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7293 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$435,000
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7351 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37064
|$685,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90
|3177 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9026 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-b Pb 22 Pg 145
|719 Huckleberry Trl
|Nashville
|37221
|$513,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8423 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$635,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111
|7200 Knottingham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,220,000
|Albritton Bryan Heath Pb 84 Pg 78
|3166 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8513 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$608,750
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1403 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9556 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 7 Pb 21 Pg 75
|9436 Norwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000
|Walker Tony Pb 42 Pg 145
|6626 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$764,219
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|791 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$974,640
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|684 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,350,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134
|667 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$390,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #140
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,247,000
|Sweeney Roy Douglas
|5875 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000
|5940 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6080 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,275,000
|Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124
|1007 Sattui Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$667,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4000 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$995,000
|Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102
|532 Clemente Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,784,560
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,445,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|1132 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$791,314
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9019 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$796,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4052 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92
|113 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,450,000
|1345 King Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,626,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$251,000
|Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 64
|7313 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114
|1705 Overcheck Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,599,000
|Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 69
|4524 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|4025 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$469,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7005 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$508,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2600 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$867,615
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7311 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000
|Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81
|239 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,075,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2046 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,002,882
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8004 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,650,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8564 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$315,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F
|216 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,640,000
|Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137
|108 Suffolk Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|5736 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,000,000
|200 Strahl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,440,000
|Mcewen John B Pb 68 Pg 34
|1226 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|5020 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,006,244
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1732 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$562,700
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4133 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|408 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,800
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4125 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,087,419
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7277 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$606,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39
|2203 Collier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$195,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1006 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,690,430
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|8008 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$882,600
|Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101
|7202 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,420,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6833 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2555 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|109 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,430
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1916 Redbud Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,349,000
|Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83
|1318 Erin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53
|1129 W Main St #30
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,440,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99
|9509 Oldacre Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2007 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117
|1535 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3049 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2510 Preston Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 15
|78 Truman Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,900
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1227 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$570,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2116 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$749,900
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9542 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89
|1908 Hamelton Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|609 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|37064
