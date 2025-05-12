Williamson County Property Transfers April 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from April 21-25, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,200,000Brentmeade Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 829008 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$960,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40342 Wandering CirFranklin37067
$715,000Shell Connor5662 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$930,155Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827267 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$910,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753367 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$565,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131205 Stoney Point LnFranklin37067
$710,0002711 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$269,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85231 -a Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$885,000River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 281706 Leaton CtFranklin37069
$385,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D107 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$810,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 Pb 23 Pg 42491 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$365,000Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41129 Velena StFranklin37064
$287,500Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 381311 Cashmere DrSpring Hill37174
$670,000Wades Grove Sec9 Pb 61 Pg 554012 Madrid DrSpring Hill37174
$705,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 412617 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363238 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,109,999Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4109 Oakmont DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 76004 Canberra CtSpring Hill37174
$2,350,000Legends Ridge Sec 4-b Pb 25 Pg 70701 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$825,000Arbors@autumn Ridge Ph14 Pb 72 Pg 1132981 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$542,500Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 1117407 Holly Leaf WayFairview37062
$1,695,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954597 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$713,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 667003 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$423,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528411 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$414,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528407 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$2,140,000Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 459235 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$545,0002051 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22105 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$2,040,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662074 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,335,000Benington Sec9 Pb 64 Pg 107318 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,300,000Ellington Park Sec 11269 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$2,000,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 999700 Music Row Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$785,000Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81505 Mildenhall LnNolensville37135
$2,100,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 51 Pg 616222 Waxwood CtBrentwood37027
$2,875,0001403 Adams StFranklin37064
$885,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221711 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$1,899,981Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B Pb 54 Pg 906608 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$4,300,000Vandiver Douglas R Pb 75 Pg 954855 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,464,073Hunterwood Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 1362145 Key DrBrentwood37027
$493,000Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 1411427 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$356,000Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722307 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$654,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b Pb 41 Pg 633352 Redmon HillNolensville37035
$767,0002711 Hillsboro RdBrentwood37027
$554,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58402 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$1,039,990Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977293 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$435,000Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267351 Hidden Lake CirFairview37064
$685,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 903177 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$1,150,000Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259026 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-b Pb 22 Pg 145719 Huckleberry TrlNashville37221
$513,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528423 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$635,000Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 1117200 Knottingham DrFairview37062
$1,220,000Albritton Bryan Heath Pb 84 Pg 783166 Southall RdFranklin37064
$600,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238513 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$608,750Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031403 Wildwood CtFranklin37064
$1,275,000Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359556 Faulkner SqBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Raintree Forest So Sec 7 Pb 21 Pg 759436 Norwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,625,000Walker Tony Pb 42 Pg 1456626 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$764,219June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69791 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$974,640Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143684 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,350,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 134667 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$390,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #140Franklin37064
$1,247,000Sweeney Roy Douglas5875 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,360,0005940 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$1,975,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356080 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,275,000Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1241007 Sattui CtFranklin37064
$667,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314000 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$995,000Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102532 Clemente AveNolensville37135
$1,784,560Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,445,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 1431132 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$791,314Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79019 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$796,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104052 Penfield DrFranklin37064
$1,950,000Cool Springs East Sec 29 Pb 33 Pg 92113 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$1,450,0001345 King LnFranklin37064
$1,626,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$251,000Horn Tavern Est Pb 34 Pg 647313 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$1,100,000Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 1141705 Overcheck LnBrentwood37027
$3,599,000Harpeth School Rd Pb 73 Pg 694524 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$845,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1284025 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$469,990Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357005 Sully CtFairview37062
$508,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642600 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$867,615Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377311 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$1,125,000Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81239 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$1,075,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192046 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,002,882Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068004 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$2,650,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418564 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$315,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F216 Cedar DrFranklin37064
$2,640,000Derby Glen Close Pb 8 Pg 137108 Suffolk CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,100,0005736 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$2,100,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$6,000,000200 Strahl StFranklin37064
$1,440,000Mcewen John B Pb 68 Pg 341226 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 215020 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$3,006,244Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241732 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$562,700Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084133 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$950,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142408 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$355,800Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084125 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$1,087,419Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977277 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$606,000Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 392203 Collier DrFranklin37064
$195,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471006 Legrand AveFranklin37064
$1,690,430Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 28008 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$882,600Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 1017202 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$1,420,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636833 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$600,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102555 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$690,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74109 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$487,430Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031916 Redbud CtFranklin37064
$1,349,000Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 831318 Erin LnFranklin37064
$400,000Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 531129 W Main St #30Franklin37064
$2,440,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 999509 Oldacre Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$699,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362007 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$2,200,000Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 1171535 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$550,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513049 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$480,000Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192510 Preston WaySpring Hill37174
$890,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 1578 Truman Rd EFranklin37064
$959,900Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441227 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$570,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362116 Melody DrFranklin37067
$749,900Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359542 Faulkner SqBrentwood37027
$570,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 891908 Hamelton CirSpring Hill37174
$500,000609 Mt Hope StFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here