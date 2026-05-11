Williamson County Property Transfers April 20, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 20-24, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,676,767
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8135 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,900
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7319 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$499,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4033 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$783,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|122 Featherstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,410,102
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7537 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$185,000
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4032 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$185,000
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4028 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,075,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|706 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$370,000
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4024 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$196,400
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4001 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$196,400
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4005 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$196,400
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4009 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$15,330,000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$1,449,900
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7304 Crowell Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,924,700
|Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81
|9262 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4016 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$589,200
|Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121
|4013 Old Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$688,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 134
|609 Prince Charles Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C042
|149 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$436,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1325 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,140,465
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|1974 Napa Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|346 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|210 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$700,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22
|221 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1470 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 21
|221 Waterbury Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|4013 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,607,850
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|104 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5B Pb 33 Pg 146
|2118 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|475 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$11,800,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60
|513 King Richards Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,999,000
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,700,000
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|573 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-B Pb 23 Pg 89
|2996 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$669,990
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7447 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$80,000
|7119 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000
|Susan Hollow Pb 86 Pg 58
|8013 Linda Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,227,100
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25
|791 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|2023 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57
|5013 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 80
|9422 Berkshire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000
|Glen Haven
|7209 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,100,000
|Governors Club The Ph 9A
|55 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29
|2505 Penny Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$285,000
|Petway Place
|418 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8525 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,650,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8238 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,070,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4A Pb 72 Pg 131
|1425 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,290,235
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1663 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$764,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76
|729 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|817 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,145,460
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5092 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|309 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1708 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000
|West Lick Creek
|W Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,000
|2058 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$258,800
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #J-2
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$639,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|520 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|3014 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8033 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$175,000
|Eres Estates
|7318 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$840,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2509 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,250,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|600 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$582,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|502 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2026 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$544,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3106 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,899,000
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1047 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,042,000
|Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1342 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 6
|8051 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$385,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C121
|613 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8646 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,738,000
|Leipers Creek Acres Sec 2
|6795 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$1,160,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|209 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$563,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1222 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,500
|Roys Acres Pb 60 Pg 122
|Arno-Allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,399,990
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7409 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|1930 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-A Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002
|102 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62
|645 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,494,025
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5428 Fremar Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$951,000
|Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97
|9780 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 88 Pg 15
|6200 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|2042 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,250
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23
|515 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,422,500
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|842 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3093 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,000
|Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20
|320 Liberty Pk #214
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,224,900
|Brookfield Sec 1-A Pb 28 Pg 31
|2201 Brookfield Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,040,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45
|401 Childe Harolds Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58
|4852 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000
|Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49
|830 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32
|120 Cleburne St
|Franklin
|37069
|$915,000
|Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 74
|113 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|636 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,034,500
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4821 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,827,454
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|108 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 101
|7201 Prairie Falcon Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$714,250
|Polk Place Sec 9
|212 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C013
|1526 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$498,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1725 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2211 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,055,000
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5036 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,909,417
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1017 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,429,900
|Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 71
|8101 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$545,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|45 Chadwell Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$416,000
|Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99
|2953 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,499,990
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|5007 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131
|5107 Yale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,133,907
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8116 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6838 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$580,000
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7459 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$23,494,423
|Graystone Quarry Pb 61 Pg 95
|4514 Graystone Quarry (Pvt) Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127
|1073 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,000
|Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124
|1798 Northumberland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,595,744
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5202 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17
|2001 Vista Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|1070 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$660,000
|4220 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1822 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,020,000
|Orrinshire Ph2 Pb 88 Pg 6
|7304 Woodwick Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,875,000
|Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56
|5202 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,050,000
|Granny White Est Pb 20 Pg 75
|402 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1021 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|231 Countryside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000
|Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127
|8903 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$864,100
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4133 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,331,070
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4006 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$363,200
|Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 344&345
|6618 Third St
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,638,348
|Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1A Pb 87 Pg 57
|413 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,575,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2C Pb 49 Pg 10
|1415 Orchard Hill Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,882,027
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|116 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,000
|3856 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,500,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|3454 Overhill Pvt Gardens
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,500,000
|Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28
|1514 Lurah Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000
|Johnsey James M Pb 75 Pg 105
|7646 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,259,950
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5166 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$345,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C051
|1100 W Main St #F-7
|Franklin
|37064
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