Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers April 20, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers April 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property were sold from April 20-24, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,676,767Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508135 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$699,900Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377319 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$499,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554033 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$783,000Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28122 Featherstone DrFranklin37069
$1,410,102Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657537 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$185,000Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214032 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$185,000Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214028 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,075,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52706 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$370,000Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214024 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$196,400Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214001 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$196,400Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214005 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$196,400Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214009 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$15,330,000Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$1,449,900Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367304 Crowell DrFranklin37067
$1,924,700Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 819262 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214016 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$589,200Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 1214013 Old Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$688,000Buckingham Park Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 134609 Prince Charles WayFranklin37064
$335,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C042149 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$436,000Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881325 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$2,140,465Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 561974 Napa DrBrentwood37027
$500,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45346 Colt LnFranklin37064
$810,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68210 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$700,000Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22221 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$835,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871470 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$1,130,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 21221 Waterbury CirFranklin37067
$700,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1304013 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$1,607,850Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38104 Morris StFranklin37064
$380,000Ridgeport Sec 5B Pb 33 Pg 1462118 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$865,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69475 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$11,800,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60513 King Richards CtFranklin37067
$2,999,000Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$5,700,000Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90573 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$560,000Cameron Farms Sec 6-B Pb 23 Pg 892996 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$669,990Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277447 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$80,0007119 Taylor RdFairview37062
$1,600,000Susan Hollow Pb 86 Pg 588013 Linda Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,227,100Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25791 French River RdNolensville37135
$1,150,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 1042023 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$1,625,000Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 575013 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 809422 Berkshire CtBrentwood37027
$360,000Glen Haven7209 White Oak DrFairview37062
$6,100,000Governors Club The Ph 9A55 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$449,000Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 292505 Penny LnSpring Hill37174
$285,000Petway Place418 Roberts StFranklin37064
$600,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238525 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$3,650,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548238 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$1,070,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4A Pb 72 Pg 1311425 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensville37135
$4,290,235Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261663 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$764,000Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76729 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$730,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28817 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$1,145,460Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685092 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$559,900Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142309 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,800,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261708 Grassmere RdFranklin37064
$360,000West Lick CreekW Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,255,0002058 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$258,800Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #J-2Spring Hill37174
$639,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128520 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$655,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 713014 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$1,125,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38033 Warren DrNolensville37135
$175,000Eres Estates7318 Taylor RdFairview37062
$840,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622509 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$2,250,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96600 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$582,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143502 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,270,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812026 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$544,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033106 Langley DrFranklin37064
$1,899,000Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121047 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,042,000Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 801342 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$540,000Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 68051 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$385,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C121613 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418646 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,738,000Leipers Creek Acres Sec 26795 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$1,160,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6209 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$563,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941222 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$4,500Roys Acres Pb 60 Pg 122Arno-Allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,399,990Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507409 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$1,625,0001930 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$580,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-A Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002102 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$1,725,000Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62645 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$3,494,025Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555428 Fremar CirThompsons Station37179
$951,000Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 979780 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$1,550,000River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 88 Pg 156200 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$580,000Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 582042 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$815,250Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23515 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$2,422,500Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71842 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$855,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643093 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$1,170,000Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20320 Liberty Pk #214Franklin37064
$1,224,900Brookfield Sec 1-A Pb 28 Pg 312201 Brookfield DrBrentwood37027
$1,040,000Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45401 Childe Harolds LnBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Woodside Pb 46 Pg 584852 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$3,000,000Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49830 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$2,350,000Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32120 Cleburne StFranklin37069
$915,000Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 74113 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$925,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84636 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$2,034,500Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374821 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,827,454Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38108 Morris StFranklin37064
$2,200,000Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1017201 Prairie Falcon DrArrington37014
$714,250Polk Place Sec 9212 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$465,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0131526 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$498,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221725 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$875,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702211 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,055,000High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145036 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,909,417Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561017 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$5,429,900Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 718101 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$545,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21445 Chadwell LnFranklin37069
$416,000Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 992953 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$1,499,990Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1135007 Fullbright CtFranklin37064
$3,400,000Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 1315107 Yale CtBrentwood37027
$5,133,907Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198116 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376838 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$580,000Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277459 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$23,494,423Graystone Quarry Pb 61 Pg 954514 Graystone Quarry (Pvt) LnThompsons Station37179
$515,000Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 1271073 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$1,750,000Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 1241798 Northumberland DrBrentwood37027
$1,595,744Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565202 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 172001 Vista Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$635,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 101070 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$660,0004220 Pate RdFranklin37064
$875,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421822 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,020,000Orrinshire Ph2 Pb 88 Pg 67304 Woodwick DrFairview37062
$1,875,000Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 565202 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$3,050,000Granny White Est Pb 20 Pg 75402 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$945,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971021 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68231 Countryside DrFranklin37069
$1,150,000Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 1278903 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwood37027
$864,100Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084133 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$1,331,070Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474006 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$363,200Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 344&3456618 Third StCollege Grove37046
$1,638,348Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1A Pb 87 Pg 57413 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$1,575,000Kings Chapel Sec 2C Pb 49 Pg 101415 Orchard Hill LnArrington37014
$1,882,027Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38116 Morris StFranklin37064
$498,0003856 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$2,500,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1393454 Overhill Pvt GardensFranklin37069
$1,500,000Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 281514 Lurah Pvt LnFranklin37064
$520,000Johnsey James M Pb 75 Pg 1057646 Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,259,950High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135166 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$345,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0511100 W Main St #F-7Franklin37064

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