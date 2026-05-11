Williamson County Property Transfers April 20, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 20-24, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,676,767 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8135 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $699,900 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7319 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $499,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4033 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $783,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 122 Featherstone Dr Franklin 37069 $1,410,102 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7537 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $185,000 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4032 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $185,000 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4028 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,075,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 706 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $370,000 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4024 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $196,400 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4001 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $196,400 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4005 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $196,400 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4009 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $15,330,000 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $1,449,900 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7304 Crowell Dr Franklin 37067 $1,924,700 Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81 9262 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4016 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $589,200 Nolensville Town Sq Ph1 Pb 87 Pg 121 4013 Old Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $688,000 Buckingham Park Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 134 609 Prince Charles Way Franklin 37064 $335,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C042 149 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $436,000 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1325 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $2,140,465 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 1974 Napa Dr Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 346 Colt Ln Franklin 37064 $810,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 210 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $700,000 Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22 221 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $835,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1470 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 21 221 Waterbury Cir Franklin 37067 $700,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 4013 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $1,607,850 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 104 Morris St Franklin 37064 $380,000 Ridgeport Sec 5B Pb 33 Pg 146 2118 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $865,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 475 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $11,800,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60 513 King Richards Ct Franklin 37067 $2,999,000 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $5,700,000 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 573 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000 Cameron Farms Sec 6-B Pb 23 Pg 89 2996 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $669,990 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7447 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $80,000 7119 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $1,600,000 Susan Hollow Pb 86 Pg 58 8013 Linda Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,227,100 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 25 791 French River Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 2023 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57 5013 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Berkshire Est Pb 11 Pg 80 9422 Berkshire Ct Brentwood 37027 $360,000 Glen Haven 7209 White Oak Dr Fairview 37062 $6,100,000 Governors Club The Ph 9A 55 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $449,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29 2505 Penny Ln Spring Hill 37174 $285,000 Petway Place 418 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $600,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8525 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $3,650,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8238 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,070,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4A Pb 72 Pg 131 1425 Trumpet Lily Place Nolensville 37135 $4,290,235 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1663 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $764,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76 729 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $730,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 817 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $1,145,460 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5092 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 309 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1708 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064 $360,000 West Lick Creek W Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,255,000 2058 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $258,800 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #J-2 Spring Hill 37174 $639,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 520 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $655,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 3014 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8033 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $175,000 Eres Estates 7318 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $840,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62 2509 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,250,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 600 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $582,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 502 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $1,270,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2026 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $544,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3106 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,899,000 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1047 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,042,000 Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1342 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $540,000 Morningside Sec 4-A Pb 30 Pg 6 8051 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $385,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C121 613 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8646 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,738,000 Leipers Creek Acres Sec 2 6795 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $1,160,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 209 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $563,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1222 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $4,500 Roys Acres Pb 60 Pg 122 Arno-Allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,399,990 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7409 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 1930 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $580,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-A Pb 5 Pg 46 Block C002 102 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000 Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62 645 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $3,494,025 Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55 5428 Fremar Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $951,000 Owl Creek Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 97 9780 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 88 Pg 15 6200 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $580,000 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 2042 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $815,250 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-A Pb 21 Pg 23 515 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $2,422,500 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 842 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $855,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3093 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $1,170,000 Jamison Station Condos Pb 4582 Pg 20 320 Liberty Pk #214 Franklin 37064 $1,224,900 Brookfield Sec 1-A Pb 28 Pg 31 2201 Brookfield Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,040,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45 401 Childe Harolds Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Woodside Pb 46 Pg 58 4852 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000 Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49 830 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32 120 Cleburne St Franklin 37069 $915,000 Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 69 Pg 74 113 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $925,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 636 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $2,034,500 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4821 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,827,454 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 108 Morris St Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 101 7201 Prairie Falcon Dr Arrington 37014 $714,250 Polk Place Sec 9 212 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $465,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C013 1526 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $498,000 Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22 1725 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $875,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2211 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,055,000 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5036 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,909,417 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1017 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $5,429,900 Grove Sec12 Pb 72 Pg 71 8101 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $545,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 45 Chadwell Ln Franklin 37069 $416,000 Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99 2953 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,499,990 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 5007 Fullbright Ct Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131 5107 Yale Ct Brentwood 37027 $5,133,907 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8116 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6838 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $580,000 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7459 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $23,494,423 Graystone Quarry Pb 61 Pg 95 4514 Graystone Quarry (Pvt) Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $515,000 Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127 1073 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,000 Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124 1798 Northumberland Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,595,744 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5202 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Vista Creek Pb 87 Pg 17 2001 Vista Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $635,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 1070 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $660,000 4220 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $875,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1822 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,020,000 Orrinshire Ph2 Pb 88 Pg 6 7304 Woodwick Dr Fairview 37062 $1,875,000 Iroquois Est Pb 2 Pg 56 5202 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,050,000 Granny White Est Pb 20 Pg 75 402 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $945,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1021 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 231 Countryside Dr Franklin 37069 $1,150,000 Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127 8903 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood 37027 $864,100 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4133 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,331,070 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4006 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $363,200 Smith & Hayes Add Pb Db37 Pg 344&345 6618 Third St College Grove 37046 $1,638,348 Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1A Pb 87 Pg 57 413 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,575,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2C Pb 49 Pg 10 1415 Orchard Hill Ln Arrington 37014 $1,882,027 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 116 Morris St Franklin 37064 $498,000 3856 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,500,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 3454 Overhill Pvt Gardens Franklin 37069 $1,500,000 Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28 1514 Lurah Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $520,000 Johnsey James M Pb 75 Pg 105 7646 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,259,950 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5166 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $345,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C051 1100 W Main St #F-7 Franklin 37064