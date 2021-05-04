Williamson County Property Transfers April 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$450,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5808 W Benjamin CtFranklinTN37067
$249,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1086 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$156,750.00Grove Sec98693 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$583,500.00Winterset Woods1840 Erlinger DrNolensvilleTN37135
$672,790.00Lockwood Glen Sec8225 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
$710,000.001040 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
$505,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32117 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$725,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43014 Brisbane CtSpring HillTN37174
$598,798.00Brixworth Ph7b9031 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$600,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2331 Stockwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$1,000,000.00Montclair Sec 51724 Surrey DrBrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1118 Park St #a-cFranklinTN37064
$1,496,141.00Traditions Sec51896 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$210,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 37120 Meadow View DrFairviewTN37062
$665,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec11050 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$540,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11315 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$668,487.00Riverbluff Sec31028 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$122,000.005929 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$281,240.00Scales Farmstead Ph2Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$2,181,715.00Grove Sec118182 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$197,600.00Hardeman Springs Sec26301 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$698,000.00West Sec 51571 Red Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
$495,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21102 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
$539,990.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1216 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$701,000.00Worthington Sec 21935 Green Hills BlvdFranklinTN37067
$601,381.00River Landing Sec 81404 Mentelle DrFranklinTN37069
$30,560,000.00801 Del Rio PkFranklinTN37064
$229,000.00Ravenstrace3715 Ravenstrace LnFranklinTN37064
$693,000.007741 Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
$1,305,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 11606 Kendale CtBrentwoodTN37027
$589,990.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1228 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$269,900.00Rosewood Est7202 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$469,780.00Waters Edge Sec53069 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$701,915.00Falls Grove Sec68016 Carderock Springs DrCollege GroveTN37046
$476,500.00Rogersshire Sec 2610 Dunbrooke CtFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Pines The Sec 22725 Tollie LnThompsons StationTN37179
$801,000.00Brookfield Sec 2-a2512 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
$801,000.00Brookfield Sec 2-a2512 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
$370,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 181419 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
$625,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2289 Coppergate WayThompsons StationTN37179
$1,310,000.00Westhaven Sec 7419 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$1,205,000.00Westhaven Section 27445 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$282,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Flatbrush Dr College GroveTN37046
$685,000.00Amelia Park Sec41110 Amelia Park Dr FranklinTN37067
$575,000.00Yorktown Sec 11108 Colonial CtFranklinTN37064
$877,898.00Lockwood Glen Sec7117 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
$1,619,695.00Traditions Sec51878 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,022,305.00Kings Chapel Sec84517 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$603,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-b2021 Pulley PlNolensvilleTN37135
$724,000.00Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a1593 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$225,000.00Peach William9931 Maxwell LnBrentwoodTN37027
$326,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec24014 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$576,991.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17735 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,950,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11f5531 Iron Gate DrFranklinTN37069
$537,468.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2705 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$273,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec I312 Hanley LnFranklinTN37069
$250,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 12800 Mckissack CtSpring HillTN37174
$740,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec15007 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4e2708 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$435,000.00Soukup Charles J PropFisher RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$450,000.00Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1322 Byron WayFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Green J J1016 Fair StFranklinTN37064
$1,810,000.00Carolina Close104 Scarlett Park CtFranklinTN37069
$253,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 22922 Stapleton DrSpring HillTN37174
$4,100,000.00Avery6449 Penrose DrBrentwoodTN37027
$810,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 31830 Grey Pointe DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47116 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$333,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 62267 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67057 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$735,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21831 Dartmoor LnFranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L209 Hideaway TrlFranklinTN37069
$540,000.00Avalon Sec 4312 Wandering CirFranklinTN37067
$739,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20307 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$185,000.00Grove Sec 26078 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$450,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 11500 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$270,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #g-107FranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Soukup Charles J9009 Locust Creek LnPrimm SpringsTN38476
$365,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2545 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
$695,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8207 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
$2,175,000.00Grove Sec139421 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
$690,000.00150 Front St 31FranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
$660,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2320 Coppergate WayThompsons StationTN37179
$700,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 51004 Dickinson LnFranklinTN37069
$1,375,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 3a4022 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
$865,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23803 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$976,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 1203 Wellspring CtBrentwoodTN37027
$519,000.004681 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
$471,945.00Waters Edge Sec53081 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$695,000.00Franklin Bus Center Condo119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #200FranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Stonebrook Sec 92232 Rolling Hills DrNolensvilleTN37135
$545,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2109 English Garden WayThompsons StationTN37179
$409,900.00Aberleigh5114 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$1,000,000.00Wilson PkFranklinTN37064
$722,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18225 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$1,475,000.00Hatcher LnThompsons StationTN37179
$550,000.004925 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$390,000.00313 Natchez StFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10407 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
$1,271,568.00Hardeman Springs Sec26059 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$557,746.00Wades Grove Sec18a2043 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
$549,303.00Brixworth Ph61139 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$685,000.00Cottonwood Est708 Mockingbird DrFranklinTN37069
$879,135.00Kings Chapel Sec84617 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$600,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 2617 Grange Hill CtFranklinTN37067
$389,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19039 Meadowlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$917,000.00Whitehall Farms Sec 11009 Whitehall DrFranklinTN37069
$207,500.00Lachs John2825 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
$630,000.00Totty Conrad7100 Adams DrFairviewTN37062
$649,000.00Whittmore Sec2a816 Stone Meadow CtNolensvilleTN37135
$625,000.00Givins Minnie Jane7865 Barnhill RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$430,000.00West End Circle602 West End CirFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1521 Mildenhall LnNolensvilleTN37135
$575,000.00Allie2674 Pantall RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,000,000.00Vale Creek5231 Mead Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$531,750.00Glennmont Sec 13003 Mickey RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$750,000.00Breezeway Sec 4107 Bayhill CirFranklinTN37067
$350,000.00Brentwood Lights6346 Wildwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$544,990.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec27007 Triton RdSpring HillTN37174
$2,200,000.00Governors Club The Ph 410 Camelback CtBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00James Sub315 Avondale DrFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Hillsboro Manor1824 Franklin Hills Pvt LnFranklinTN37069
$1,194,686.00Westhaven Sec54867 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$904,886.00Westhaven Sec52912 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$723,650.00Avalon Sec 6404 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
$999,900.00Timberline Sec 4144 Timberline DrFranklinTN37069
$1,505,500.00Grove Sec 26269 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
$390,000.00Riverview Park Sec 9-a104 Turnbrook CtFranklinTN37064
$425,000.00Heritage Manor705 Heritage CtFranklinTN37067
$575,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153271 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$477,500.00Wades Grove Sec105006 Speight StSpring HillTN37174
$819,200.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3c3581 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
$483,040.00Waters Edge Sec53075 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$971,690.00Kings Chapel Sec84525 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$400,000.007277 Kingston RdFairviewTN37062
$235,500.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4904 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
$3,200,000.007399 Caney Fork RdFranklinTN37064
$675,000.00Belshire Ph 12050 Belshire WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,250,000.00Worthington Sec 21903 Springcroft DrFranklinTN37067
$165,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37101 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$580,000.00Burberry Glen Ph2643 Riverdene DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,650,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11438 Willowbrooke CirFranklinTN37069
$1,200,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 62020 Waterstone DrFranklinTN37069
$880,000.00Battlewood Forest Sec 11112 Bradley DrFranklinTN37069
$374,900.00Seward Henry W7105 Johnson DrFairviewTN37062
$1,552,158.00Lookaway Farms Sec16087 Lookaway CirFranklinTN37067
$690,000.00Douglass Glen Sec 22510 St James DrFranklinTN37064
$680,301.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2041 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$75,000.00Seward Henry W7103 Johnson DrFairviewTN37062
$3,556,201.00Fieldstone Farms Sec X2045 Fieldstone PkwyFranklinTN37069
$339,900.00Clearview Meadows7312 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
$290,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A275 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$430,000.00Harris Vennie L7106 Clear Meadows LnFairviewTN37062
$635,000.00Westhaven Sec464029 Cheever StFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 21011 Meandering WayFranklinTN37067
$559,900.00Spring Hill Place Sec 11502 Beaumont TerSpring HillTN37174
$350,000.004346 Little Teton Pass (pvt)FranklinTN37064

