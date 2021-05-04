Williamson County Property Transfers April 19

See where houses sold for April 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$450,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|808 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$249,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1086 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$156,750.00
|Grove Sec9
|8693 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$583,500.00
|Winterset Woods
|1840 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$672,790.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|225 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$710,000.00
|1040 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$505,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2117 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3014 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$598,798.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9031 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2331 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|Montclair Sec 5
|1724 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1118 Park St #a-c
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,496,141.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1896 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$210,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 3
|7120 Meadow View Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$665,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|1050 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$540,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1315 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$668,487.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1028 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$122,000.00
|5929 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$281,240.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,181,715.00
|Grove Sec11
|8182 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$197,600.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6301 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$698,000.00
|West Sec 5
|1571 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$495,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1102 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$539,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1216 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$701,000.00
|Worthington Sec 2
|1935 Green Hills Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$601,381.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1404 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$30,560,000.00
|801 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$229,000.00
|Ravenstrace
|3715 Ravenstrace Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$693,000.00
|7741 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,305,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1606 Kendale Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$589,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1228 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$269,900.00
|Rosewood Est
|7202 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$469,780.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3069 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$701,915.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|8016 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$476,500.00
|Rogersshire Sec 2
|610 Dunbrooke Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Pines The Sec 2
|2725 Tollie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$801,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-a
|2512 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$801,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-a
|2512 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$370,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1419 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$625,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2289 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,310,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|419 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,205,000.00
|Westhaven Section 27
|445 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$282,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Flatbrush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$685,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1110 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$575,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 1
|1108 Colonial Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$877,898.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|117 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,619,695.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1878 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,022,305.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4517 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$603,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-b
|2021 Pulley Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$724,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a
|1593 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$225,000.00
|Peach William
|9931 Maxwell Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$326,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|4014 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$576,991.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7735 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,950,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11f
|5531 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$537,468.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2705 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$273,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec I
|312 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$250,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 1
|2800 Mckissack Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$740,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|5007 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4e
|2708 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$435,000.00
|Soukup Charles J Prop
|Fisher Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$450,000.00
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1
|322 Byron Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Green J J
|1016 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,810,000.00
|Carolina Close
|104 Scarlett Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$253,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2922 Stapleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$4,100,000.00
|Avery
|6449 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$810,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 3
|1830 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7116 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$333,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 6
|2267 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7057 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$735,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|831 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|209 Hideaway Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$540,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|312 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$739,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|307 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6078 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|1500 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$270,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #g-107
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Soukup Charles J
|9009 Locust Creek Ln
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$365,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2545 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$695,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|207 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,175,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9421 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$690,000.00
|150 Front St 31
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$660,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2320 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1004 Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,375,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a
|4022 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$865,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|803 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$976,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1
|203 Wellspring Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$519,000.00
|4681 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$471,945.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3081 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Franklin Bus Center Condo
|119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #200
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|2232 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2109 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$409,900.00
|Aberleigh
|5114 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$722,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|225 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Hatcher Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$550,000.00
|4925 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$390,000.00
|313 Natchez St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10
|407 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,271,568.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6059 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$557,746.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|2043 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$549,303.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1139 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|708 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$879,135.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4617 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2
|617 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$389,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9039 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$917,000.00
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1
|1009 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$207,500.00
|Lachs John
|2825 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Totty Conrad
|7100 Adams Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$649,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|816 Stone Meadow Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Givins Minnie Jane
|7865 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$430,000.00
|West End Circle
|602 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|521 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Allie
|2674 Pantall Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5231 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$531,750.00
|Glennmont Sec 1
|3003 Mickey Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$750,000.00
|Breezeway Sec 4
|107 Bayhill Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Brentwood Lights
|6346 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$544,990.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|7007 Triton Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|10 Camelback Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|James Sub
|315 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|1824 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,194,686.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|867 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$904,886.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|912 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$723,650.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|404 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$999,900.00
|Timberline Sec 4
|144 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,505,500.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6269 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$390,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 9-a
|104 Turnbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Heritage Manor
|705 Heritage Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$575,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3271 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$477,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|5006 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$819,200.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3c
|3581 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$483,040.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3075 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$971,690.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4525 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$400,000.00
|7277 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$235,500.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$3,200,000.00
|7399 Caney Fork Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|2050 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Worthington Sec 2
|1903 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7101 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$580,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|643 Riverdene Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,650,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|1438 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6
|2020 Waterstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$880,000.00
|Battlewood Forest Sec 1
|1112 Bradley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$374,900.00
|Seward Henry W
|7105 Johnson Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,552,158.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6087 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$690,000.00
|Douglass Glen Sec 2
|2510 St James Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,301.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2041 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$75,000.00
|Seward Henry W
|7103 Johnson Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,556,201.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec X
|2045 Fieldstone Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$339,900.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7312 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$290,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|275 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Harris Vennie L
|7106 Clear Meadows Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$635,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|4029 Cheever St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1011 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$559,900.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1
|1502 Beaumont Ter
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$350,000.00
|4346 Little Teton Pass (pvt)
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!