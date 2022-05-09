Williamson County Property Transfers April 18

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,725,000.00Whetstone Ph4699 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Stream Valley Sec 1117 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$660,000.00Burkitt Village Ph64784 Kintore DrNolensville37135
$1,225,000.00Jamison Station Sec 1116 Jamison Station LnFranklin37064
$705,000.00Temple Hills Sec 12404 Whitley CtFranklin37069
$2,161,642.00Lookaway Farms Sec16200 Tall Timbers RdFranklin37067
$1,480,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 22948 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$872,440.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3000 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec511013 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$400,000.00Williams Grove Sec 16330 Williams Grove DrBrentwood37027
$735,000.00Belshire Ph 12065 Belshire WaySpring Hill37174
$780,205.00Falls Grove Sec67134 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$138,325.00Falls Grove Sec67061 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000.00Harris Deborah L2492 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$1,671,961.00Fair Park Cottages326 Fair Park CtFranklin37064
$790,000.00Village Of Clovercroft127 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$645,000.00Paddock Office Condo 1229 Ward Cir #c-23Brentwood37027
$670,000.00Waters Edge Sec21037 Inland DrFranklin37064
$465,000.00Western Woods Village7216 Wiley CirFairview37062
$647,500.00Cherry Grove Ph 11703 Mildare CtThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 82796 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$2,500,000.00Aspen Grove Sec Q114 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067
$1,795,500.00Franklin Industrial Park136 Alpha DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Sunset Manor317 Battle AveFranklin37064
$1,099,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec8b3671 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$460,000.00Grove Sec 149000 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000.00Catalina Ph 4744 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$655,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 51048 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$435,400.00Spring Hill Est Ph 14004 Arnst WaySpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Davenport Joseph8590 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,775,000.00Kingsbarns2033 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$575,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec23006 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 3320 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$360,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47176 Wiley Circle RdFairview37062
$497,400.00Mckays Mill Sec 71221 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$2,590,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 25324 Stonewall PlBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Asher Downs112 Asher Downs CirNolensville37135
$850,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161023 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$300,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph1Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,500,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05169 Princess CirFranklin37064
$440,000.00Aston Woods Sec 12776 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
$1,550,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 41403 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$747,000.00Hillsboro Acres1160 Brookside DrFranklin37069
$900,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172246 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$3,500,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 3678 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$840,000.00Colebrook A A Rev4211 Warren RdFranklin37067
$2,050,000.00Brentwood Country Club5221 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec 11464 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$2,400,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2Adenborough DrFairview37062
$830,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 1402 Springhouse CtFranklin37067
$960,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2Adenborough DrFairview37062
$2,240,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2Black Fox DrFairview37062
$640,000.002166 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$653,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6167 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$929,888.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b1215 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Governors Club Ph118 Spyglass HillBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Benevento Ph 13153 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$1,005,000.00Westhaven Sec502049 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,900,000.00Westhaven Sec48628 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$887,324.00Rosebrook Sec 11565 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #306Franklin37067
$1,150,000.00Bess Stephen F215 Green RdFranklin37069
$625,000.00Stonebrook Sec 5503 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$945,000.00Telfair Ph1591 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$1,102,809.00Shadow Creek @616 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3232 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$440,000.00Meadowgreen Acres412 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37069
$337,500.00Heritage Commons4718 Traders WayThompsons Station37179
$1,750,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b1111 Lusitano CtNolensville37135
$730,000.00Audubon Cove7324 Audubon CvFairview37062
$602,500.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec43010 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$330,000.00School Heights Sec 12592 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$950,000.00Pecan Hills Sec 32792 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 4755 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1529 Madeira StFranklin37064
$2,324,816.00Grove Sec138844 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$600,000.00Hester7315 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$675,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec5136 Cordail StFranklin37064
$2,489,900.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19602 Versailles CtBrentwood37027
$685,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 3314 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000.002031 Maple LnFranklin37067
$1,600,000.00Traceland Est5464 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$2,500,002.00Legends Ridge Sec 1824 Legends Glen CtFranklin37069
$510,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42106 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$837,611.00Brixworth Ph7a8028 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$685,000.00Maplewood Sec 4538 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$6,200,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47555 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$1,030,100.00Whittmore Sec2b721 Harpers Mill DrNolensville37135
$505,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 8411 Benton LnFranklin37067
$500,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31603 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$900,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6824 Piccadilly DrNolensville37135
$520,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 12135 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$375,500.00Baker Springs Sec 21014 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$715,000.00Gist Street Subd121 Gist StFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12312 Candlewood DrFranklin37069
$524,353.00Audubon Cove7413 Hemen WayFairview37062
$803,874.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2933 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$816,746.00Brixworth Ph7c6053 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,263,423.00Davis1500 Thompsons Station Rd WThompsons Station37179
$755,000.0011th Off Main102 Brilliantine CirFranklin37064
$650,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1208 Freedom CtFranklin37067
$850,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 21703 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$924,000.00Henpeck Lane Est2289 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$857,896.00Annecy Ph15025 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$936,828.00Arrington Ridge Sec27213 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$867,060.00Arrington Ridge Sec27249 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$2,850,000.00Westhaven Sec521000 Jasper AveCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000.00Taramore Ph119557 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 41615 Championship BlvdFairview37064
$1,025,000.00Cross Creek Sec 21008 Vista CirFranklin37067
$2,200,000.00Westhaven Sec501231 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$995,000.00Kings Crossing1397 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$1,005,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1369 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$1,670,579.00Traditions Sec41842 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Stonebrook Sec 51222 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$1,330,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 31201 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$885,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2661 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$854,900.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3956 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$1,486,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 5601 Tonbridge CirFranklin37069
$3,900,000.00Hillsboro Cove1030 Buena Vista DrFranklin37069
$1,150,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16772 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$766,225.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3032 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$800,000.00Brasfield Shayne F6595 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$800,000.00Sarai Land Company Llc6603 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$700,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 16155 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Harpeth-peyt Farm4886 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$3,300,000.005004 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$720,000.00Stonebrook Sec 51223 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$527,500.00Ridgeport Sec 41930 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$455,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-b2605 Mercer PlThompsons Station37179
$965,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3408 Chamberlain Park LnFranklin37069
$900,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 1222 Skyline DrBrentwood37027
$890,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec72032 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$506,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2108 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$2,400,000.00Westhaven Sec 121719 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$874,755.00Stephens Valley Sec61016 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$720,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1521 Mildenhall LnNolensville37135
$871,213.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12032 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$770,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec264013 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,121,000.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2165 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$711,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 202552 Winder DrFranklin37064
$892,615.00Daventry Sec13230 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$550,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y3007 Wilcot WayFranklin37069
$803,000.004108 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$2,125,000.00Northumberland Sec 29531 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$145,000,000.00Carothers Crossing West2200 Aureum DrFranklin37067
$900,000.00Pine Creek Sec1Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$264,502.00Dylan Woods137 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$277,500.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13049 & 3055 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$3,250,000.00Troubadour Sec68213 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$170,000.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph3Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$850,000.006690 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$1,541,100.00Asher Downs148 Asher Downs CirNolensville37135
$625,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72100 Parliament DrThompsons Station37179
$353,500.007466 Sleepy Hollow RdFairview37062
$752,500.00Castleberry Farm Ph 37148 Locksley LnFairview37062
$350,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #200Franklin37064
$1,700,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 27309 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$1,370,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371025 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$440,725.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171549 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$7,000,000.00108 Bridge StFranklin37064
$930,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18141 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$1,237,500.00Oakwood Est Sec 62219 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$1,295,000.00Keystone Sec 11511 Keystone DrArrington37014
$10,350,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx7105 South Springs DrFranklin37067
$415,000.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17509 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$525,000.002057 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$200,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-3Franklin37064
$673,000.00Belshire Ph 23010 Everleigh PlSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 14209 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$700,000.00Nelson CreekHorton HwyCollege Grove37046
$270,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 61203 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$950,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1314 Sundance LnFranklin37064
$1,700,083.00Allens Green1738 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$970,185.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3036 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$410,000.00Prescott Place6 Prescott PlFranklin37069
$390,000.00School Manor408 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$727,377.00Dallas Downs Sec 182208 Winder CirFranklin37064
$2,723,624.00Aberleigh5105 Aberleigh LnFranklin37064
$1,005,000.00Polk Place Sec 10244 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$1,055,690.00Daventry Sec13242 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$810,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec22988 Liverpool DrSpring Hill37174
$6,950,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 32990 Elliston WayThompsons Station37179
$176,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57601 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$176,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57318 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$528,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec5Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,650,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 13225 Waterbury CirFranklin37067
$641,017.00Waters Edge Sec56031 Starboard LnFranklin37064
$1,249,000.002335 Ariana Pvt LnArrington37014
$4,000,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27053 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000.00Westhaven Sec511079 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$425,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3402 Bembridge LnFranklin37069
$500,000.00Nolen Mill Ph2836 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$617,500.00Legends Ridge Sec 6692 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$740,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22424 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179

