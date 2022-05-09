Williamson County Property Transfers April 18

See where houses sold for April 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,725,000.00
|Whetstone Ph4
|699 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|117 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph6
|4784 Kintore Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|116 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 12
|404 Whitley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,161,642.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6200 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,480,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2
|2948 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$872,440.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3000 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1013 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Williams Grove Sec 1
|6330 Williams Grove Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$735,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|2065 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,205.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7134 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$138,325.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7061 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000.00
|Harris Deborah L
|2492 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,671,961.00
|Fair Park Cottages
|326 Fair Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft
|127 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$645,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 1
|229 Ward Cir #c-23
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|1037 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Western Woods Village
|7216 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$647,500.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|1703 Mildare Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8
|2796 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,500,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec Q
|114 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,795,500.00
|Franklin Industrial Park
|136 Alpha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|317 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,099,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3671 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9000 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|744 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$655,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 5
|1048 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$435,400.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 1
|4004 Arnst Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Davenport Joseph
|8590 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,775,000.00
|Kingsbarns
|2033 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|3006 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|320 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7176 Wiley Circle Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$497,400.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 7
|1221 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,590,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2
|5324 Stonewall Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Asher Downs
|112 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1023 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05
|169 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2776 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1403 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$747,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1160 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2246 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,500,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|678 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000.00
|Colebrook A A Rev
|4211 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,050,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5221 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|464 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$830,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 1
|402 Springhouse Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,240,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$640,000.00
|2166 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$653,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|167 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,888.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|1215 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Governors Club Ph11
|8 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3153 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,005,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2049 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Westhaven Sec48
|628 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$887,324.00
|Rosebrook Sec 1
|1565 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Lincoln Square Condo
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #306
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Bess Stephen F
|215 Green Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|503 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$945,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|591 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,102,809.00
|Shadow Creek @
|616 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|232 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$440,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|412 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$337,500.00
|Heritage Commons
|4718 Traders Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1111 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7324 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$602,500.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|3010 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$330,000.00
|School Heights Sec 1
|2592 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Pecan Hills Sec 3
|2792 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4
|755 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|529 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,324,816.00
|Grove Sec13
|8844 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000.00
|Hester
|7315 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|136 Cordail St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,489,900.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9602 Versailles Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|314 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|2031 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5464 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,002.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 1
|824 Legends Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$510,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2106 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$837,611.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8028 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$685,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|538 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,200,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7555 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,030,100.00
|Whittmore Sec2b
|721 Harpers Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$505,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 8
|411 Benton Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1603 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6
|824 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$520,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2135 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,500.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1014 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000.00
|Gist Street Subd
|121 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2312 Candlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$524,353.00
|Audubon Cove
|7413 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$803,874.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|933 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$816,746.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6053 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,263,423.00
|Davis
|1500 Thompsons Station Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$755,000.00
|11th Off Main
|102 Brilliantine Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|208 Freedom Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2
|1703 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$924,000.00
|Henpeck Lane Est
|2289 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$857,896.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5025 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$936,828.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7213 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$867,060.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7249 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1000 Jasper Ave
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9557 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1615 Championship Blvd
|Fairview
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 2
|1008 Vista Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1231 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000.00
|Kings Crossing
|1397 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,005,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1369 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,579.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1842 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|1222 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,330,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 3
|1201 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$885,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2661 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$854,900.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|956 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,486,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5
|601 Tonbridge Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,900,000.00
|Hillsboro Cove
|1030 Buena Vista Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6772 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$766,225.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3032 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Brasfield Shayne F
|6595 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000.00
|Sarai Land Company Llc
|6603 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|6155 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Harpeth-peyt Farm
|4886 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,300,000.00
|5004 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|1223 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$527,500.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1930 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b
|2605 Mercer Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$965,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|408 Chamberlain Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|222 Skyline Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|2032 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$506,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|108 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|1719 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,755.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1016 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$720,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|521 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$871,213.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2032 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|4013 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,121,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|165 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$711,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 20
|2552 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$892,615.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3230 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|3007 Wilcot Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$803,000.00
|4108 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,125,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 2
|9531 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$145,000,000.00
|Carothers Crossing West
|2200 Aureum Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$264,502.00
|Dylan Woods
|137 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$277,500.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3049 & 3055 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8213 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$170,000.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000.00
|6690 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,541,100.00
|Asher Downs
|148 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2100 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$353,500.00
|7466 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$752,500.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3
|7148 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$350,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #200
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 27
|309 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,370,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1025 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,725.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1549 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$7,000,000.00
|108 Bridge St
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|141 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,237,500.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2219 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,295,000.00
|Keystone Sec 1
|1511 Keystone Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$10,350,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|7105 South Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$415,000.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7509 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$525,000.00
|2057 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$673,000.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|3010 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|209 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Nelson Creek
|Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$270,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6
|1203 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|314 Sundance Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,083.00
|Allens Green
|1738 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$970,185.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3036 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$410,000.00
|Prescott Place
|6 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$390,000.00
|School Manor
|408 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$727,377.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 18
|2208 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,723,624.00
|Aberleigh
|5105 Aberleigh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,005,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|244 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,690.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3242 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$810,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|2988 Liverpool Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,950,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 32
|990 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$176,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7601 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$176,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7318 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$528,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,650,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 13
|225 Waterbury Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$641,017.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|6031 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,000.00
|2335 Ariana Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,000,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7053 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1079 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|402 Bembridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|836 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$617,500.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 6
|692 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$740,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2424 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179