Williamson County Property Transfers April 18

See where houses sold for April 18-22, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,725,000.00 Whetstone Ph4 699 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 1 117 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $660,000.00 Burkitt Village Ph6 4784 Kintore Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000.00 Jamison Station Sec 1 116 Jamison Station Ln Franklin 37064 $705,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 12 404 Whitley Ct Franklin 37069 $2,161,642.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6200 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin 37067 $1,480,000.00 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2 2948 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $872,440.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3000 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1013 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Williams Grove Sec 1 6330 Williams Grove Dr Brentwood 37027 $735,000.00 Belshire Ph 1 2065 Belshire Way Spring Hill 37174 $780,205.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7134 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $138,325.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7061 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,250,000.00 Harris Deborah L 2492 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,671,961.00 Fair Park Cottages 326 Fair Park Ct Franklin 37064 $790,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft 127 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $645,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 1 229 Ward Cir #c-23 Brentwood 37027 $670,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 1037 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $465,000.00 Western Woods Village 7216 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $647,500.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 1703 Mildare Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 2796 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,500,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec Q 114 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,795,500.00 Franklin Industrial Park 136 Alpha Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Sunset Manor 317 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $1,099,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec8b 3671 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $460,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9000 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,450,000.00 Catalina Ph 4 744 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $655,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 5 1048 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $435,400.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 1 4004 Arnst Way Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Davenport Joseph 8590 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,775,000.00 Kingsbarns 2033 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $575,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec2 3006 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 3 320 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $360,000.00 Western Woods Village Sec4 7176 Wiley Circle Rd Fairview 37062 $497,400.00 Mckays Mill Sec 7 1221 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $2,590,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 5324 Stonewall Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Asher Downs 112 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville 37135 $850,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1023 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $300,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,500,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 05 169 Princess Cir Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 1 2776 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 4 1403 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $747,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1160 Brookside Dr Franklin 37069 $900,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2246 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $3,500,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 678 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $840,000.00 Colebrook A A Rev 4211 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $2,050,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5221 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 464 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $2,400,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $830,000.00 Caldwell Est Sec 1 402 Springhouse Ct Franklin 37067 $960,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $2,240,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $640,000.00 2166 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $653,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 167 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $929,888.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 1215 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Governors Club Ph11 8 Spyglass Hill Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3153 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,005,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 2049 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 Westhaven Sec48 628 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $887,324.00 Rosebrook Sec 1 1565 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Lincoln Square Condo 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #306 Franklin 37067 $1,150,000.00 Bess Stephen F 215 Green Rd Franklin 37069 $625,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 503 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $945,000.00 Telfair Ph1 591 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,102,809.00 Shadow Creek @ 616 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 3 232 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $440,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 412 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $337,500.00 Heritage Commons 4718 Traders Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,000.00 Benington 2 Sec 2-b 1111 Lusitano Ct Nolensville 37135 $730,000.00 Audubon Cove 7324 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $602,500.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 3010 Sommette Dr Spring Hill 37174 $330,000.00 School Heights Sec 1 2592 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $950,000.00 Pecan Hills Sec 3 2792 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 4 755 Sunnybrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 529 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $2,324,816.00 Grove Sec13 8844 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $600,000.00 Hester 7315 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec5 136 Cordail St Franklin 37064 $2,489,900.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 9602 Versailles Ct Brentwood 37027 $685,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 3 314 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 2031 Maple Ln Franklin 37067 $1,600,000.00 Traceland Est 5464 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $2,500,002.00 Legends Ridge Sec 1 824 Legends Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $510,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 2106 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $837,611.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8028 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $685,000.00 Maplewood Sec 4 538 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $6,200,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7555 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $1,030,100.00 Whittmore Sec2b 721 Harpers Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $505,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 8 411 Benton Ln Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1603 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $900,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 824 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville 37135 $520,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 1 2135 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $375,500.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1014 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $715,000.00 Gist Street Subd 121 Gist St Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 1 2312 Candlewood Dr Franklin 37069 $524,353.00 Audubon Cove 7413 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $803,874.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 933 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $816,746.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6053 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,263,423.00 Davis 1500 Thompsons Station Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $755,000.00 11th Off Main 102 Brilliantine Cir Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 208 Freedom Ct Franklin 37067 $850,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 1703 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $924,000.00 Henpeck Lane Est 2289 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $857,896.00 Annecy Ph1 5025 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $936,828.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7213 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $867,060.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7249 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $2,850,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 1000 Jasper Ave College Grove 37046 $1,450,000.00 Taramore Ph11 9557 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1615 Championship Blvd Fairview 37064 $1,025,000.00 Cross Creek Sec 2 1008 Vista Cir Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1231 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $995,000.00 Kings Crossing 1397 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,005,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1369 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,670,579.00 Traditions Sec4 1842 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 1222 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,330,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 3 1201 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $885,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b 2661 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $854,900.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 956 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,486,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 601 Tonbridge Cir Franklin 37069 $3,900,000.00 Hillsboro Cove 1030 Buena Vista Dr Franklin 37069 $1,150,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6772 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $766,225.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3032 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Brasfield Shayne F 6595 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $800,000.00 Sarai Land Company Llc 6603 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 6155 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Harpeth-peyt Farm 4886 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,300,000.00 5004 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $720,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 1223 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $527,500.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 1930 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $455,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-b 2605 Mercer Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $965,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 408 Chamberlain Park Ln Franklin 37069 $900,000.00 Brentwood Est Unit 1 222 Skyline Dr Brentwood 37027 $890,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec7 2032 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $506,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 108 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $2,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec 12 1719 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $874,755.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1016 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $720,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 521 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville 37135 $871,213.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2032 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $770,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 4013 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,121,000.00 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 165 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $711,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 20 2552 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $892,615.00 Daventry Sec1 3230 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $550,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y 3007 Wilcot Way Franklin 37069 $803,000.00 4108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $2,125,000.00 Northumberland Sec 2 9531 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $145,000,000.00 Carothers Crossing West 2200 Aureum Dr Franklin 37067 $900,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $264,502.00 Dylan Woods 137 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $277,500.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3049 & 3055 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $3,250,000.00 Troubadour Sec6 8213 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $170,000.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $850,000.00 6690 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,541,100.00 Asher Downs 148 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville 37135 $625,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 2100 Parliament Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $353,500.00 7466 Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $752,500.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 7148 Locksley Ln Fairview 37062 $350,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 3 1101 Downs Blvd #200 Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 27 309 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,370,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 1025 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $440,725.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1549 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $7,000,000.00 108 Bridge St Franklin 37064 $930,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 141 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $1,237,500.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2219 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,295,000.00 Keystone Sec 1 1511 Keystone Dr Arrington 37014 $10,350,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 7105 South Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $415,000.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7509 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $525,000.00 2057 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-3 Franklin 37064 $673,000.00 Belshire Ph 2 3010 Everleigh Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 209 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Nelson Creek Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $270,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 1203 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 314 Sundance Ln Franklin 37064 $1,700,083.00 Allens Green 1738 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $970,185.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3036 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $410,000.00 Prescott Place 6 Prescott Pl Franklin 37069 $390,000.00 School Manor 408 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $727,377.00 Dallas Downs Sec 18 2208 Winder Cir Franklin 37064 $2,723,624.00 Aberleigh 5105 Aberleigh Ln Franklin 37064 $1,005,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 244 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $1,055,690.00 Daventry Sec1 3242 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $810,000.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 2988 Liverpool Dr Spring Hill 37174 $6,950,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 32 990 Elliston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $176,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7601 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $176,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7318 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $528,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,650,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 13 225 Waterbury Cir Franklin 37067 $641,017.00 Waters Edge Sec5 6031 Starboard Ln Franklin 37064 $1,249,000.00 2335 Ariana Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $4,000,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7053 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1079 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 402 Bembridge Ln Franklin 37069 $500,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 836 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $617,500.00 Legends Ridge Sec 6 692 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $740,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 2424 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179