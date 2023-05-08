Williamson County Property Transfers April 17

See where houses and property sold for April 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$450,000.00
|Petway Place
|404 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Summer Hill Sec 3
|2133 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$551,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|156 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$499,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2660 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$474,900.00
|Petway Place
|404 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 2
|2001 Lexington Farms Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,850,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9033 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000.00
|Preserve @ Arden Woods
|530 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3432 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,475,000.00
|Copenhaver
|4440 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|153 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,395,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2809 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,011,440.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1041 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$638,575.00
|Preserve @
|415 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,593,400.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$338,000.00
|Springway Sec 3
|7102 Gregory Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$803,680.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5048 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,039,144.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5047 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$613,500.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7161 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 7
|719 Meeting St
|Franklin
|37064
|$831,270.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5044 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$799,500.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2031 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,328,890.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1121 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$280,000.00
|Woodridge
|7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$744,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|611 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 2
|7406 Blue Ridge Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$557,750.00
|James
|202 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$679,500.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4d
|2561 Carmine St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,080,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|1408 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2673 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$660,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|506 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$834,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1020 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,075,000.00
|Hulme
|5448 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6129 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$629,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|77 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,237,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|1902 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,127,767.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5025 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,123,600.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|3008 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$697,000.00
|1428 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2744 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,750,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1545 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Williamson Est
|502 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a
|156 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$548,500.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3
|6013 Thrush Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000.00
|Petway Place
|405 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$593,901.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2689 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$728,509.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3041 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1597 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2019 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,900.00
|Lake Road
|7205 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,419,500.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9634 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$369,000.00
|7707 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1
|7198 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2
|1602 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,459,322.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1117 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,900.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|7009 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$969,900.00
|Telfair Ph2
|628 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|221 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$470,000.00
|5535 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Settlers Point
|1793 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$998,900.00
|Westhaven Section 29
|1828 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Monticello Sec 3
|125 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,259,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|9216 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$271,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|1022 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$411,627.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6007 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,550,000.00
|Williamson Est
|505 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$427,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6003 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$799,715.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7130 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1013 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,090,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|219 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2008 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|314 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3
|6205 Mapleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9325 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3108 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Prescott Place
|2 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$599,900.00
|Morton
|207 Fairground St 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$834,500.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 9
|416 Savannah Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,017,500.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1623 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|1712 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|1909 Ridgeland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,224,900.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5313 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,498,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$819,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2235 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Starnes Creek Sec1
|7217 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|4055 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|1024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$722,500.00
|Williamson Est
|502 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|229 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1421 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|812 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3203 Turndale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c
|6641 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,900.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7414 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,400,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|109 Cureton Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|216 Kelbrook Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$490,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|2015 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000.00
|813 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$377,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2054 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|555 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$648,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3
|4770 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,875,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 1
|5166 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9782 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027