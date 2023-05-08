Williamson County Property Transfers April 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$450,000.00Petway Place404 N Petway StFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Summer Hill Sec 32133 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$551,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec C156 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$499,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142660 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$474,900.00Petway Place404 N Petway StFranklin37064
$487,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 22001 Lexington Farms LnSpring Hill37174
$2,850,000.00Grove Sec 149033 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000.00Preserve @ Arden Woods530 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43432 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$3,475,000.00Copenhaver4440 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$475,000.00Generals Retreat153 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$1,395,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12809 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$2,011,440.00Annecy Ph11041 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$638,575.00Preserve @415 Chatsworth CtFranklin37064
$1,593,400.00Westhaven Sec61William StFranklin37064
$338,000.00Springway Sec 37102 Gregory CtFairview37062
$803,680.00High Park Hill Sec15048 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,039,144.00Terravista Sec15047 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$613,500.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17161 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$730,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 7719 Meeting StFranklin37064
$831,270.00High Park Hill Sec15044 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$799,500.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12031 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,328,890.00Westhaven Sec601121 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$280,000.00Woodridge7545 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$744,000.00Westhaven Sec 13611 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$440,000.00Kingwood Ph 27406 Blue Ridge CtFairview37062
$557,750.00James202 Avondale DrFranklin37064
$679,500.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4d2561 Carmine StNolensville37135
$1,080,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 21408 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$499,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142673 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$660,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec4506 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$834,990.00Pine Creek Sec11020 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$3,075,000.00Hulme5448 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$2,000,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec26129 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$629,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff77 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$2,237,000.00Westhaven Sec431902 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,127,767.00Terravista Sec15025 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,123,600.00Westhaven Sec613008 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$697,000.001428 Adams StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2744 Carena Terrace CtThompsons Station37179
$4,750,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11545 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Williamson Est502 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Temple Hills Sec 6-a156 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$548,500.00Burtonwood Add Ph 36013 Thrush CtSpring Hill37174
$670,000.00Petway Place405 Roberts StFranklin37064
$593,901.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142689 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$728,509.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153041 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$475,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1597 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$815,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12019 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$669,900.00Lake Road7205 Lake RdFairview37062
$1,419,500.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39634 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$369,000.007707 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$675,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec17198 Winfrey DrFairview37062
$540,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 21602 Lantana DrThompsons Station37179
$1,459,322.00Westhaven Sec601117 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$949,900.00Falls Grove Sec 17009 Marwood DrCollege Grove37046
$969,900.00Telfair Ph2628 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$825,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1221 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$470,000.005535 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklin37064
$475,000.00Settlers Point1793 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$998,900.00Westhaven Section 291828 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$585,000.00Monticello Sec 3125 Arlington PlFranklin37064
$1,259,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 79216 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$271,900.00Westhaven Sec611022 Conar StFranklin37064
$650,000.004268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$411,627.00Cumberland Estates Ph46007 Venable CtFairview37062
$2,550,000.00Williamson Est505 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$427,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph46003 Venable CtFairview37062
$799,715.00Falls Grove Sec67130 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$710,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161013 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$1,090,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32219 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612008 William StFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17314 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$2,550,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 36205 Mapleton CtBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89325 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33108 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$400,000.00Prescott Place2 Prescott PlFranklin37069
$599,900.00Morton207 Fairground St 104Franklin37064
$834,500.00Cool Springs East Sec 9416 Savannah WayFranklin37067
$1,017,500.00Brenthaven Sec 71623 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$2,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 111712 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$885,000.00Tollgate Village Sec171909 Ridgeland DrThompsons Station37179
$1,224,900.00Terravista Sec15313 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$2,498,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 12Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$819,990.00Annecy Ph12235 Broadway StNolensville37135
$500,000.00Starnes Creek Sec17217 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$690,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec264055 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec611024 Conar StFranklin37064
$722,500.00Williamson Est502 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3229 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$710,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 111421 Governors Ridge CtFranklin37064
$460,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2812 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23203 Turndale CtFranklin37064
$2,250,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c6641 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$799,900.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27414 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$1,400,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph1109 Cureton CtNolensville37135
$800,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3216 Kelbrook DrNolensville37135
$490,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 12015 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$2,100,000.00813 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$377,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2054 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3555 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$648,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 34770 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$1,875,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 15166 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$570,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59782 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027

