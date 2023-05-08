Williamson County Property Transfers April 17

See where houses and property sold for April 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $450,000.00 Petway Place 404 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Summer Hill Sec 3 2133 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $551,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec C 156 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $499,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2660 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $474,900.00 Petway Place 404 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $487,000.00 Lexington Farms Sec 2 2001 Lexington Farms Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,850,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9033 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $3,000,000.00 Preserve @ Arden Woods 530 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 4 3432 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,475,000.00 Copenhaver 4440 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Generals Retreat 153 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,395,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2809 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $2,011,440.00 Annecy Ph1 1041 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $638,575.00 Preserve @ 415 Chatsworth Ct Franklin 37064 $1,593,400.00 Westhaven Sec61 William St Franklin 37064 $338,000.00 Springway Sec 3 7102 Gregory Ct Fairview 37062 $803,680.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5048 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,039,144.00 Terravista Sec1 5047 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $613,500.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 7161 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $730,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 7 719 Meeting St Franklin 37064 $831,270.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5044 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $799,500.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2031 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,328,890.00 Westhaven Sec60 1121 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $280,000.00 Woodridge 7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $744,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 611 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Kingwood Ph 2 7406 Blue Ridge Ct Fairview 37062 $557,750.00 James 202 Avondale Dr Franklin 37064 $679,500.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4d 2561 Carmine St Nolensville 37135 $1,080,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 1408 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $499,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2673 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $660,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec4 506 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $834,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1020 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $3,075,000.00 Hulme 5448 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6129 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $629,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 77 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $2,237,000.00 Westhaven Sec43 1902 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,127,767.00 Terravista Sec1 5025 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,123,600.00 Westhaven Sec61 3008 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $697,000.00 1428 Adams St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2744 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $4,750,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1545 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Williamson Est 502 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 6-a 156 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $548,500.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 6013 Thrush Ct Spring Hill 37174 $670,000.00 Petway Place 405 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $593,901.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2689 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $728,509.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3041 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1597 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $815,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2019 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $669,900.00 Lake Road 7205 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $1,419,500.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9634 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $369,000.00 7707 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $675,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 7198 Winfrey Dr Fairview 37062 $540,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 1602 Lantana Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,459,322.00 Westhaven Sec60 1117 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $949,900.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 7009 Marwood Dr College Grove 37046 $969,900.00 Telfair Ph2 628 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $825,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 221 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $470,000.00 5535 Hargrove Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Settlers Point 1793 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $998,900.00 Westhaven Section 29 1828 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Monticello Sec 3 125 Arlington Pl Franklin 37064 $1,259,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 7 9216 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $271,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 1022 Conar St Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $411,627.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6007 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $2,550,000.00 Williamson Est 505 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $427,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6003 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $799,715.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7130 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $710,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1013 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,090,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 219 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2008 William St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 314 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $2,550,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 6205 Mapleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9325 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3108 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Prescott Place 2 Prescott Pl Franklin 37069 $599,900.00 Morton 207 Fairground St 104 Franklin 37064 $834,500.00 Cool Springs East Sec 9 416 Savannah Way Franklin 37067 $1,017,500.00 Brenthaven Sec 7 1623 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 1712 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 1909 Ridgeland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,224,900.00 Terravista Sec1 5313 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $2,498,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $819,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2235 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Starnes Creek Sec1 7217 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $690,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 4055 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 1024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $722,500.00 Williamson Est 502 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 229 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $710,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 1421 Governors Ridge Ct Franklin 37064 $460,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 812 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3203 Turndale Ct Franklin 37064 $2,250,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c 6641 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $799,900.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7414 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $1,400,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 109 Cureton Ct Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 216 Kelbrook Dr Nolensville 37135 $490,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 2015 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000.00 813 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $377,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 2054 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 555 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $648,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 4770 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,875,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 1 5166 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 9782 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027