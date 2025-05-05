Williamson County Property Transfers April 14, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 14-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,200,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|801 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,730,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|1716 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Msqd Holdings Llc
|Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2037 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$773,540
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8043 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,000,000
|Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 111
|6625 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$603,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|330 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,417,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3205 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3232 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$418,700
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3327 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,750,000
|Radcliffe Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 16
|4416 Russem Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122
|408 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$892,254
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7342 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$100,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2512 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,178,200
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5
|223 Winter Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Riverview Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 99
|919 Oak Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2921 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,883
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4017 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,000
|Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19
|2292 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,422,270
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8000 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3303 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$994,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3061 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,250,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99
|9132 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$698,000
|Copper Ridge Ph5 Pb 77 Pg 87
|307 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$325,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-5
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|624 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$539,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121
|142 Cordail St
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|505 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104
|1209 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000
|Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 78 Pg 95
|215 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24
|2421 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,590,000
|River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47
|267 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$633,900
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|198 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$707,000
|Henpeck Pb 63 Pg 38
|2263 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3003 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,017,700
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1000 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Kannow William Pb 70 Pg 150
|5813 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|9507 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$745,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2318 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 14
|9128 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$952,114
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|912 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|720 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3156 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Windstead Manor Pb 69 Pg 1
|994 Spruce Ridge Ln
|Spring Hiil
|37174
|$701,490
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5000 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$125,000
|2778 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,250
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5024 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$317,791
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7144 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,217,906
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8021 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,335,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65
|392 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,389,900
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9039 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,749,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4738 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,010,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|1638 Sunset Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$677,500
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|3053 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,343,065
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5809 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,245,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|6025 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77
|402 Butterfly Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$702,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9
|156 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$294,500
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C037
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9033 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$830,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|315 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$567,534
|Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13
|1000 Watauga Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149
|2573 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Van Slyke Dennis Pb 59 Pg 13
|6709 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$609,000
|Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6
|8050 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$910,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|7019 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$690,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149
|1037 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$975,100
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,323,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$839,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1036 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,500
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|169 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$942,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 41
|3007 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,621,659
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8125 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,095,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5100 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3218 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7251 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$735,988
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9107 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6
|1030 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,197,000
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7031 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$735,000
|Cannonwood Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 148
|608 Mcgeachy Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,450,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1408 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|166 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,094,250
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1949 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46
|1762 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1310 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2924 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$852,400
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 114
|322 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,625,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7024 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$272,630
|225 -a Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4128 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$470,000
|Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 64
|7106 Marshall Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$435,000
|7608 Union Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$653,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1013 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1658 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20
|1323 Barkleigh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|College Grove Sec 2 Pb Db37 Pg 144
|8827 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000
|Msqd Holdings Llc
|Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$467,500
|Springway Pb 19 Pg 134
|7897 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,139,000
|Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132
|1070 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,394,926
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,355,364
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5808 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
Please join our FREE Newsletter