Williamson County Property Transfers April 14, 2025

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold from April 14-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,200,000Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26801 Edwards DrFranklin37064
$1,730,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 211716 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$625,000Msqd Holdings LlcFlat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782037 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$773,540Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258043 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,000,000Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 1116625 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$603,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142330 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,417,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363205 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$820,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223232 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$418,700Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753327 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,750,000Radcliffe Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 164416 Russem LnFranklin37064
$345,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122408 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$892,254Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467342 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$100,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82512 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179
$1,178,200Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5223 Winter Hill RdFranklin37069
$625,000Riverview Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 99919 Oak Meadow DrFranklin37064
$330,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712921 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$1,450,883Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784017 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$799,000Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 192292 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,422,270Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478000 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$995,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753303 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$994,900Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253061 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$3,250,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 999132 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$698,000Copper Ridge Ph5 Pb 77 Pg 87307 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$325,000Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #d-5Spring Hill37174
$985,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143624 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$539,900Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121142 Cordail StFranklin37064
$705,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13505 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$800,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 1041209 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,600,000Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 78 Pg 95215 Valley Ridge RdFranklin37064
$670,000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 242421 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$1,590,000River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47267 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$633,900Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121198 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$707,000Henpeck Pb 63 Pg 382263 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143003 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,017,700Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311000 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$3,500,000Kannow William Pb 70 Pg 1505813 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$1,700,000Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 89507 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$745,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332318 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000Brentmeade Est Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 149128 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$952,114Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31912 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000720 W Main StFranklin37064
$770,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053156 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$975,000Windstead Manor Pb 69 Pg 1994 Spruce Ridge LnSpring Hiil37174
$701,490Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255000 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$125,0002778 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$760,250Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255024 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$317,791Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817144 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,217,906Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068021 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,335,000Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65392 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,389,900Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259039 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,749,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374738 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,010,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 261638 Sunset Park DrNolensville37135
$677,500Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 173053 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,343,065High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525809 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,245,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1196025 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77402 Butterfly CtFranklin37069
$702,500Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9156 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$294,500Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0371011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-7Franklin37064
$2,950,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249033 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$830,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104315 Liebler LnFranklin37064
$567,534Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 131000 Watauga CtSpring Hill37174
$749,000Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 1492573 Winder DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000Van Slyke Dennis Pb 59 Pg 136709 Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$609,000Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 68050 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$910,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 977019 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$690,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 1491037 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$975,100Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,323,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$839,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171036 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$379,500Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67169 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$942,000Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 413007 Brisbane CtSpring Hill37174
$3,621,659Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828125 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,095,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345100 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363218 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$4,500,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547251 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$735,988Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79107 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$670,000Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 61030 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$1,197,000Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27031 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$735,000Cannonwood Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 148608 Mcgeachy LnFranklin37067
$4,450,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101408 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$350,000Prescott Place Ph 3166 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$3,094,250Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461949 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$470,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 461762 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$592,000Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681310 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362924 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$852,400Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 114322 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$1,625,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397024 Congress DrFranklin37064
$272,630225 -a Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144128 Banner Square LnArrington37014
$470,000Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 647106 Marshall PlFairview37062
$435,0007608 Union Valley RdFranklin37069
$653,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181013 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$825,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261658 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 201323 Barkleigh LnFranklin37064
$625,000College Grove Sec 2 Pb Db37 Pg 1448827 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000Msqd Holdings LlcFlat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$467,500Springway Pb 19 Pg 1347897 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$1,139,000Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 1321070 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$1,394,926Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,355,364High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525808 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014

