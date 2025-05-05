Williamson County Property Transfers April 14, 2025

See where houses and property sold from April 14-17, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,200,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 801 Edwards Dr Franklin 37064 $1,730,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 1716 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $625,000 Msqd Holdings Llc Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2037 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $773,540 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8043 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,000,000 Southern Woods Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 111 6625 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $603,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 330 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,417,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3205 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3232 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $418,700 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3327 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,750,000 Radcliffe Sec 2 Pb 38 Pg 16 4416 Russem Ln Franklin 37064 $345,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 122 408 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $892,254 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7342 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $100,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2512 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179 $1,178,200 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 19 Pg 5 223 Winter Hill Rd Franklin 37069 $625,000 Riverview Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 99 919 Oak Meadow Dr Franklin 37064 $330,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2921 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,883 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4017 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $799,000 Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19 2292 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,422,270 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8000 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $995,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3303 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $994,900 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3061 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,250,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99 9132 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $698,000 Copper Ridge Ph5 Pb 77 Pg 87 307 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $325,000 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #d-5 Spring Hill 37174 $985,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 624 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $539,900 Simmons Ridge Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 121 142 Cordail St Franklin 37064 $705,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 505 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $800,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104 1209 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000 Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 78 Pg 95 215 Valley Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24 2421 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,590,000 River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47 267 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $633,900 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 198 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $707,000 Henpeck Pb 63 Pg 38 2263 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3003 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,017,700 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1000 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Kannow William Pb 70 Pg 150 5813 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 9507 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $745,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2318 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 14 9128 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $952,114 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 912 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 720 W Main St Franklin 37064 $770,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3156 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $975,000 Windstead Manor Pb 69 Pg 1 994 Spruce Ridge Ln Spring Hiil 37174 $701,490 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5000 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $125,000 2778 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $760,250 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5024 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $317,791 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7144 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,217,906 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8021 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,335,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65 392 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,389,900 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9039 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,749,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4738 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,010,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 1638 Sunset Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $677,500 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 3053 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,343,065 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5809 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,245,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 6025 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77 402 Butterfly Ct Franklin 37069 $702,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 18 Pg 9 156 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $294,500 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C037 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-7 Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9033 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $830,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 315 Liebler Ln Franklin 37064 $567,534 Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13 1000 Watauga Ct Spring Hill 37174 $749,000 Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149 2573 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Van Slyke Dennis Pb 59 Pg 13 6709 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $609,000 Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6 8050 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $910,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 7019 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $690,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149 1037 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $975,100 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,323,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $839,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1036 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $379,500 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 169 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $942,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 41 3007 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,621,659 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8125 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $2,095,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5100 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3218 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $4,500,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7251 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $735,988 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9107 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000 Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6 1030 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,197,000 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7031 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $735,000 Cannonwood Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 148 608 Mcgeachy Ln Franklin 37067 $4,450,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1408 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $350,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 166 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $3,094,250 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1949 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $470,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46 1762 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $592,000 Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68 1310 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2924 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $852,400 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 114 322 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $1,625,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7024 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $272,630 225 -a Folsom Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4128 Banner Square Ln Arrington 37014 $470,000 Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 64 7106 Marshall Pl Fairview 37062 $435,000 7608 Union Valley Rd Franklin 37069 $653,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1013 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1658 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20 1323 Barkleigh Ln Franklin 37064 $625,000 College Grove Sec 2 Pb Db37 Pg 144 8827 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Msqd Holdings Llc Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $467,500 Springway Pb 19 Pg 134 7897 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $1,139,000 Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132 1070 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,394,926 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,355,364 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5808 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014

