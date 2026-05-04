Williamson County Property Transfers April 13, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 13-17, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,594,670
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2070 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60
|1101 Murray Creek Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$930,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3072 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,795,999
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9033 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7150 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$756,700
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-B Pb 44 Pg 128
|2032 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$840,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|863 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$790,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8032 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$929,743
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|213 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$620,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 122
|1413 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,393,000
|Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116
|5004 Montelena Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$209,000
|Brentwood Meadows Pb 2 Pg 90
|1308 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000
|1026 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,299,990
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5918 Luke Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$569,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|307 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|1628 Forrest Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|605 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,899,000
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1016 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18
|1829 Bronwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48
|736 Green Hill Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,696,279
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9296 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Annecy Ph2B Pb 77 Pg 79
|2036 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$204,300
|4648 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,275,000
|Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96
|1184 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$321,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C049
|1100 W Main St #F-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,251,367
|1255 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|141 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,895,000
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2025 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$553,050
|Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54
|3068 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$723,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1428 Burnside Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,465,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3241 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,875,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9029 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000
|Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1
|723 Azalea Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|3000 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122
|351 9Th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7133 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$551,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 70
|2708 Washington Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$742,500
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1017 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,275,000
|Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108
|612 Burghley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$764,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22
|3020 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77
|206 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,750,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-C Pb 32 Pg 104
|2501 Shadow Cv
|Franklin
|37069
|$979,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|168 Gardenia Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6736 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$851,525
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2025 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48
|2799 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|1515 Owen Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000
|4417 Jackson Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|7875 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$450,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1322 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,400,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8523 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 81
|1101 Grafton Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$939,748
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7531 Parkland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Sunnyside Est Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 67
|1986 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,000
|Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94
|309 Fanchers Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$981,350
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96
|211 Eastgate Crescent Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,545,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|1519 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|506 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$818,800
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3050 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,361,562
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8021 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$574,999
|Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18
|1042 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,666,699
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8053 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,025,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3013 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39
|9017 Possum Trot Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$381,000
|Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 1538 Pg 279
|312 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1007 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8095 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,182,500
|Cielo Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 142
|511 Cielo Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7098 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,730,000
|Poe Pb 64 Pg 39
|230 11Th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|464 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$9,100,000
|Marlowe Meadows Pb 87 Pg 147
|3311 Hensley Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18
|189 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|9308 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$705,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|813 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,812,500
|Taramore Ph 3A Pb 52 Pg 146
|1835 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,999,995
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6061 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,405,122
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4030 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29
|8113 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$517,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|3033 Wilcot Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,412,500
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|5086 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,800
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|225 Fairmore Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9
|1212 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,603,351
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1006 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|West End Circle
|908 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 98
|1017 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|4012 Farmville Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|1311 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$377,148
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4105 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$915,700
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|7188 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3200 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,075,000
|Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105
|1516 Bledsoe Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,371,473
|Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9532 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5A Pb 33 Pg 102
|2213 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #A-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$955,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 43
|1324 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|1016 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000
|Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$754,500
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3025 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7270 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$199,000
|Brent Corinna Lee Pb 77 Pg 4
|Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$504,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147A
|700 Cool Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,265,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1302 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$377,148
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4113 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,469,200
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|901 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,480,502
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7205 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2648 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C013
|1501 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$466,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7150 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,850
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139
|298 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-A Pb 24 Pg 132
|381 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000
|1529 Hyde Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,066,392
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8236 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,100,000
|Belle Rive Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 78
|545 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$747,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2404 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107
|135 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$852,360
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2802 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,540,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 18
|1115 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$362,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2317 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Brentwood Park Pb 2 Pg 41
|9021 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,174,173
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|104 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,040,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 9 Pb 47 Pg 27
|2108 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|203 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,900
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72
|1101 Downs Blvd #315
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|256 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4074 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100
|1421 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000
|Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 85
|1107 Gardner Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28
|335 Riverbend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2935 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8213 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$365,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|307 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$745,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6091 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$914,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113
|301 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$776,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|2000 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$494,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1002 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$928,200
|7301 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,399,990
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|1097 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,625,000
|5100 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,099,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|924 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113
|1871 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
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