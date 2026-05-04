Williamson County Property Transfers April 13, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from April 13-17, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,594,670 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2070 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60 1101 Murray Creek Ln Franklin 37069 $930,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3072 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $2,795,999 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9033 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $375,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7150 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $756,700 Winterset Woods Sec 4-B Pb 44 Pg 128 2032 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $840,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 863 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $790,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8032 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $929,743 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 213 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville 37135 $620,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 122 1413 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,393,000 Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 116 5004 Montelena Dr Franklin 37067 $209,000 Brentwood Meadows Pb 2 Pg 90 1308 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000 1026 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,299,990 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5918 Luke Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $569,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 307 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $849,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 1628 Forrest Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 605 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,899,000 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1016 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18 1829 Bronwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48 736 Green Hill Blvd Brentwood 37027 $3,696,279 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9296 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Annecy Ph2B Pb 77 Pg 79 2036 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $204,300 4648 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,275,000 Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96 1184 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $321,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C049 1100 W Main St #F-5 Franklin 37064 $2,251,367 1255 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 141 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,895,000 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2025 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $553,050 Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54 3068 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $723,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1428 Burnside Dr Franklin 37067 $1,465,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3241 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,875,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9029 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,000,000 Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1 723 Azalea Ct Franklin 37064 $850,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 3000 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $400,000 Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122 351 9Th Ave N Franklin 37064 $575,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7133 Frances St Fairview 37062 $551,000 Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 70 2708 Washington Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $742,500 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1017 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,275,000 Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108 612 Burghley Ln Franklin 37064 $390,000 Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 201 Thompsons Station 37179 $764,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22 3020 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77 206 Gardenridge Dr Franklin 37069 $1,750,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-C Pb 32 Pg 104 2501 Shadow Cv Franklin 37069 $979,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 168 Gardenia Way Franklin 37064 $844,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6736 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $851,525 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2025 Rose St Franklin 37064 $600,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48 2799 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 1515 Owen Rd Brentwood 37027 $785,000 4417 Jackson Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000 7875 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $450,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1322 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $3,400,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8523 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,300,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 81 1101 Grafton Dr Franklin 37069 $939,748 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7531 Parkland Dr Fairview 37062 $925,000 Sunnyside Est Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 67 1986 Sunny Side Dr Brentwood 37027 $899,000 Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94 309 Fanchers Ct Franklin 37064 $981,350 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96 211 Eastgate Crescent Pl Franklin 37069 $1,545,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 1519 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 506 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $818,800 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3050 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,361,562 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8021 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $574,999 Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18 1042 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,666,699 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8053 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $2,025,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3013 Conar St Franklin 37064 $925,000 Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39 9017 Possum Trot Pvt Trl College Grove 37046 $381,000 Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 1538 Pg 279 312 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1007 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $475,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8095 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $2,182,500 Cielo Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 142 511 Cielo Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7098 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,730,000 Poe Pb 64 Pg 39 230 11Th Ave S Franklin 37064 $599,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 464 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $9,100,000 Marlowe Meadows Pb 87 Pg 147 3311 Hensley Pvt Cir Franklin 37064 $880,000 Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18 189 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 9308 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $705,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 813 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $1,812,500 Taramore Ph 3A Pb 52 Pg 146 1835 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,999,995 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6061 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,405,122 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4030 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29 8113 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $517,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 3033 Wilcot Way Franklin 37069 $1,412,500 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 5086 Nelson Dr Franklin 37064 $820,800 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 225 Fairmore Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9 1212 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,603,351 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1006 Legrand Ave Franklin 37064 $2,900,000 West End Circle 908 W Main St Franklin 37064 $835,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 98 1017 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $455,000 Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106 4012 Farmville Ct Spring Hill 37174 $490,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 1311 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $377,148 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4105 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $915,700 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 7188 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $949,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3200 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,075,000 Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105 1516 Bledsoe Ln Franklin 37067 $3,371,473 Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9532 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Ridgeport Sec 5A Pb 33 Pg 102 2213 Newport Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #A-4 Franklin 37067 $955,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 43 1324 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $545,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 1016 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $754,500 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3025 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7270 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $199,000 Brent Corinna Lee Pb 77 Pg 4 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $504,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147A 700 Cool Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $1,265,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1302 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $377,148 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4113 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,469,200 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 901 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,480,502 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7205 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $750,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2648 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $399,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C013 1501 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $466,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7150 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $717,850 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139 298 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Legends Ridge Sec 4-A Pb 24 Pg 132 381 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $800,000 1529 Hyde Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,066,392 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8236 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $2,100,000 Belle Rive Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 78 545 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $747,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2404 Seven Oaks Park Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000 Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107 135 Carters Glen Pl Franklin 37064 $852,360 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2802 Kayla Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,540,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 18 1115 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $362,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2317 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Brentwood Park Pb 2 Pg 41 9021 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,174,173 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 104 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $1,040,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 9 Pb 47 Pg 27 2108 Willowmet Dr Brentwood 37027 $720,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 203 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $399,900 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72 1101 Downs Blvd #315 Franklin 37064 $669,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 256 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4074 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $725,000 Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100 1421 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville 37135 $730,000 Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 85 1107 Gardner Dr Franklin 37064 $560,000 Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28 335 Riverbend Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2935 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $1,240,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8213 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $365,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 307 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $745,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6091 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $914,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113 301 Saddle Bridge Ln Franklin 37069 $776,000 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 2000 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $494,900 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1002 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $928,200 7301 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $2,399,990 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 1097 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $5,625,000 5100 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $1,099,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 924 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113 1871 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027