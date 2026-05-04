Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers April 13, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers April 13, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property were sold from April 13-17, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,594,670Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662070 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 601101 Murray Creek LnFranklin37069
$930,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643072 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$2,795,999Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249033 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$375,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557150 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$756,700Winterset Woods Sec 4-B Pb 44 Pg 1282032 Universe CtNolensville37135
$840,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31863 Novalis StNolensville37135
$790,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38032 Warren DrNolensville37135
$929,743Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34213 Broadgreen LnNolensville37135
$620,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 1221413 Jersey Farm RdNolensville37135
$1,393,000Chardonnay Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 1165004 Montelena DrFranklin37067
$209,000Brentwood Meadows Pb 2 Pg 901308 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$2,750,0001026 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$1,299,990High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135918 Luke Pvt CtArrington37014
$569,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142307 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$849,900Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 561628 Forrest Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25605 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$1,899,000Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121016 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,550,000Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 181829 Bronwyn CtBrentwood37027
$1,450,000Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48736 Green Hill BlvdBrentwood37027
$3,696,279Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119296 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Annecy Ph2B Pb 77 Pg 792036 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$204,3004648 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,275,000Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 961184 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$321,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0491100 W Main St #F-5Franklin37064
$2,251,3671255 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,085,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42141 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$1,895,000Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892025 Vail TrNolensville37135
$553,050Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 543068 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$723,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131428 Burnside DrFranklin37067
$1,465,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363241 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$2,875,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249029 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000Belle Vista Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 1723 Azalea CtFranklin37064
$850,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 423000 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$400,000Hard Bargain Pb 1 Pg 122351 9Th Ave NFranklin37064
$575,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407133 Frances StFairview37062
$551,000Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 702708 Washington LnThompsons Station37179
$742,500Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971017 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,275,000Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108612 Burghley LnFranklin37064
$390,000Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 201Thompsons Station37179
$764,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 223020 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77206 Gardenridge DrFranklin37069
$1,750,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11-C Pb 32 Pg 1042501 Shadow CvFranklin37069
$979,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25168 Gardenia WayFranklin37064
$844,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916736 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$851,525Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172025 Rose StFranklin37064
$600,000Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 482799 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$600,0001515 Owen RdBrentwood37027
$785,0004417 Jackson Hollow RdFranklin37064
$900,0007875 Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$450,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481322 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$3,400,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418523 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 811101 Grafton DrFranklin37069
$939,748Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277531 Parkland DrFairview37062
$925,000Sunnyside Est Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 671986 Sunny Side DrBrentwood37027
$899,000Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94309 Fanchers CtFranklin37064
$981,350Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96211 Eastgate Crescent PlFranklin37069
$1,545,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1031519 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,400,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64506 Rowan StFranklin37064
$818,800Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253050 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,361,562Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658021 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$574,999Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 181042 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$1,666,699Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658053 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$2,025,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713013 Conar StFranklin37064
$925,000Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 399017 Possum Trot Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046
$381,000Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 Pb 1538 Pg 279312 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201007 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$475,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238095 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$2,182,500Cielo Ph1 Pb 86 Pg 142511 Cielo Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417098 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$2,730,000Poe Pb 64 Pg 39230 11Th Ave SFranklin37064
$599,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142464 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$9,100,000Marlowe Meadows Pb 87 Pg 1473311 Hensley Pvt CirFranklin37064
$880,000Stratford Place Pb 19 Pg 18189 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1119308 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$705,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28813 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$1,812,500Taramore Ph 3A Pb 52 Pg 1461835 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$2,999,995Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396061 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,405,122Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474030 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 298113 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$517,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1453033 Wilcot WayFranklin37069
$1,412,500Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 85086 Nelson DrFranklin37064
$820,800Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79225 Fairmore CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 91212 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,603,351Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471006 Legrand AveFranklin37064
$2,900,000West End Circle908 W Main StFranklin37064
$835,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 981017 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$455,000Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1064012 Farmville CtSpring Hill37174
$490,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1021311 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$377,148Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084105 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$915,700Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 387188 Bolton StFranklin37064
$949,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753200 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,075,000Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 1051516 Bledsoe LnFranklin37067
$3,371,473Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129532 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$400,000Ridgeport Sec 5A Pb 33 Pg 1022213 Newport DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #A-4Franklin37067
$955,000Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 431324 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$545,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1051016 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$2,200,000Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$754,500Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173025 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,850,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557270 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$199,000Brent Corinna Lee Pb 77 Pg 4Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$504,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147A700 Cool Springs CtFranklin37064
$1,265,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191302 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$377,148Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084113 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$1,469,200Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131901 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,480,502Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497205 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$750,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132648 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$399,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C0131501 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$466,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147150 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$717,850Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139298 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$2,950,000Legends Ridge Sec 4-A Pb 24 Pg 132381 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$800,0001529 Hyde LnBrentwood37027
$1,066,392Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658236 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$2,100,000Belle Rive Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 78545 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$747,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 1502404 Seven Oaks ParkThompsons Station37179
$560,000Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107135 Carters Glen PlFranklin37064
$852,360Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662802 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$1,540,000Stonebridge Park Sec 6 Pb 27 Pg 181115 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$362,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642317 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$1,000,000Brentwood Park Pb 2 Pg 419021 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,174,173Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45104 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$1,040,000Fountainbrooke Sec 9 Pb 47 Pg 272108 Willowmet DrBrentwood37027
$720,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29203 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$399,900Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 721101 Downs Blvd #315Franklin37064
$669,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84256 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,150,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074074 Camberley StFranklin37064
$725,000Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1001421 Bluegrass RdNolensville37135
$730,000Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 851107 Gardner DrFranklin37064
$560,000Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28335 Riverbend DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032935 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$1,240,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658213 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$365,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17307 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$745,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396091 Congress DrFranklin37064
$914,900Fieldstone Farms Sec O Pb 21 Pg 113301 Saddle Bridge LnFranklin37069
$776,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1092000 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$494,900Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121002 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$928,2007301 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$2,399,990Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 811097 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$5,625,0005100 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$1,099,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95924 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,500,000Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1131871 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027

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