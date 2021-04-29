Williamson County Property Transfers April 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$199,900.00Brienz Valley Sec 22220 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$340,825.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3128 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,282,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c6678 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
$300,600.00Ridgeport Sec 21942 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$3,580,000.00Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons StationTN37179
$4,204,200.00Pratt RdSpring HillTN37174
$2,400,000.00Pratt RdSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Blazer Hill LnFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 2-b6015 Foxborough Sq EBrentwoodTN37027
$432,500.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 42005 Keiser StSpring HillTN37174
$875,000.00Delta Springs4608 Delta Springs LnFranklinTN37064
$978,212.00Hunters Ridge Sec 1902 Hunters CtFranklinTN37069
$829,000.007227 Haley Ind Dr #200NolensvilleTN37135
$2,799,900.00Iroquois Est5103 Cornwall DrBrentwoodTN37027
$320,000.00Rev 91869 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$700,000.00Oakhall Sec 49365 Ansley LnBrentwoodTN37027
$568,400.00Indian Point Sec 11112 Indian Point DrBrentwoodTN37027
$6,000,000.003350 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$770,285.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec384001 Kentucky CtFranklinTN37064
$656,000.00West Sec 11324 Sweetwater DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,300,000.00Troubadour Sec78001 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$670,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1800 Novalis StNolensvilleTN37135
$339,666.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3140 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$400,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b2699 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$638,299.00Lockwood Glen Sec9409 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$77,500.007621 Union Valley RdFairviewTN37062
$546,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5c2203 Carouth CtNolensvilleTN37135
$550,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1106 Pinehurst DrFranklinTN37069
$612,600.00Falls Grove Sec67069 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,035,000.007231 Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$300,000.005674 Bending Chestnut RdFranklinTN37064
$780,000.00Witherspoon Sec5Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$685,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1221 Lancelot LnFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Sutherland Sec 32847 Jesse CtThompsons StationTN37179
$829,900.00Kings Chapel Sec 11109 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
$349,900.00Prescott Place140 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$855,000.00Fountainhead Sec 1807 Quail Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$510,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A326 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$229,900.00Costello Farms6000 Costello Farm Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
$2,100,000.005956 N Lick Creek RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$1,790,000.00Westhaven Sec 7311 Morning Mist LnFranklinTN37064
$900,744.00October Park2013 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
$634,000.007338 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
$200,000.00Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2144 Prospect AveFranklinTN37064
$355,000.00Stream Valley Sec162049 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$595,000.00Belshire Ph33052 Everleigh PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$400,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25205 Bond Springs CtThompsons StationTN37179
$205,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-2FranklinTN37064
$900,000.009390 Crockett RdBrentwoodTN37027
$323,100.00Blakemont Est7214 New Hope PassFairviewTN37062
$2,100,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 2739 Princeton Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$815,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 22169 Albany DrFranklinTN37067
$129,750.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
$450,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M220 Cavalcade CirFranklinTN37069
$676,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 129497 Waterfall RdBrentwoodTN37027
$670,000.00Timberline Sec 2321 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
$400,000.00Meadowlawn304 Meadowlawn DrFranklinTN37064
$195,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26056 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$807,500.00Grove Sec 149145 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,019,273.00Natures Landing4013 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
$817,600.00Westhaven Sec57Eliot Rd FranklinTN37064
$1,220,000.00Witherspoon Sec 7Edenwilde Dr BrentwoodTN37027
$675,000.00Witherspoon Sec 7Crockett RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,300,000.00Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
$299,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1214 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67066 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$477,695.00Stream Valley Sec173006 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
$390,604.00Copper Ridge Ph63045 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,530,000.00Echo Park116 Alpine CtFranklinTN37069
$375,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 12717 Camden CtThompsons StationTN37179
$297,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18175 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$610,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 21230 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Fernvale Springs7109 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
$434,700.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2019 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$815,000.00Stags Leap Sec 2a6057 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$387,990.00Shadow Green Sec1636 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$1,209,379.00Brown Raiford Jr Prop6779 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$411,290.00Shadow Green Sec1642 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$670,000.00Westhaven Sec 241212 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$509,312.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2721 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,025,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a2990 Polo Club RdNashvilleTN37221
$445,000.00Villages Of Morningside8042 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$1,435,297.00Westhaven Sec54949 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$740,929.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382036 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$732,019.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1313 Redding CtNolensvilleTN37135
$690,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5308 Tinnan AveFranklinTN37067
$675,000.00Catalina Ph 22094 Eucalyptus WayNolensvilleTN37135
$1,515,000.00Annandale Sec 59246 Wardley Park LnBrentwoodTN37027
$235,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 22827 Scoville LnSpring HillTN37174
$400,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2051 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
$1,300,400.00Traditions Sec51887 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$569,900.00Mooreland Est Sec 1974 Mooreland BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$851,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19273 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
$305,000.00Ridgeport Sec 61880 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$349,000.00Amis1929 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$421,000.00Twin Oaks1576 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
$404,477.00Shadow Green Sec1648 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$651,375.00Falls Grove Sec67121 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,200,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37516 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$277,253.00Grove Sec78560 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,400,000.00Troubadour Sec 27053 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$336,608.00Cumberland Estates Ph21064 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$271,900.00Ph 2a1049 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$315,000.007404 Les Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
$1,200,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 21592 Glenellen WayBrentwoodTN37027
$2,050,000.00Beech Creek Hill456 Beech Creek Rd NBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Petway Place417 Roberts StFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47293 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$750,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec72072 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Broken Ridge Hollow5520 Broken Rdg Hollow LnThompsons StationTN37179
$2,950,000.00Binkley Brandon Douglas6014 Serene Valley Pvt TrlFranklinTN37064
$299,900.00Evergreen Ridge1801 Bittersweet TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$153,000.006877 Pulltight Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$649,400.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351044 Memorial DrFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Wades Grove Sec103013 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
$573,999.00Davis & Headden Prop8340 Haley LnCollege GroveTN37046
$2,852,316.00W Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$810,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 11136 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67126 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$548,555.00Falls Grove Sec67161 Sky Meadow DrArringtonTN37014
$283,375.00Valley Green7111 Hall RdFairviewTN37062
$668,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 11502 Forest Garden DrBrentwoodTN37027
$3,195,000.006025 Murray LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,300,000.00Jamison Station Condos320 Liberty Pk #208FranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 6119 Gladstone LnFranklinTN37064
$624,900.00Burkitt Village Ph42259 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
$417,500.00Woodridge7550 Aubrey Ridge DrFairviewTN37062
$1,205,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19642 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$899,900.00Stephens Valley Sec277 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$651,850.00Carondelet Sec 19020 Carondelet PlBrentwoodTN37027
$960,000.00Westhaven Sec 409045 Keats StFranklinTN37064
$328,589.00Cumberland Estates Ph21062 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$551,206.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2717 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,005,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16501 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$769,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12900 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$540,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23100 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$465,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 3200 Kensington PlFranklinTN37067
$825,000.004267 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064

 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here