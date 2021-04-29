Williamson County Property Transfers April 12

See where houses sold for April 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$199,900.00
|Brienz Valley Sec 2
|2220 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$340,825.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3128 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,282,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c
|6678 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$300,600.00
|Ridgeport Sec 2
|1942 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,580,000.00
|Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$4,204,200.00
|Pratt Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,400,000.00
|Pratt Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Blazer Hill Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-b
|6015 Foxborough Sq E
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$432,500.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 4
|2005 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$875,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4608 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$978,212.00
|Hunters Ridge Sec 1
|902 Hunters Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$829,000.00
|7227 Haley Ind Dr #200
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,799,900.00
|Iroquois Est
|5103 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$320,000.00
|Rev 9
|1869 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|9365 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$568,400.00
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1112 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$6,000,000.00
|3350 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,285.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|4001 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$656,000.00
|West Sec 1
|1324 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8001 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$670,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|800 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$339,666.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3140 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|2699 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$638,299.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|409 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$77,500.00
|7621 Union Valley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$546,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c
|2203 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|106 Pinehurst Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$612,600.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7069 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,035,000.00
|7231 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$300,000.00
|5674 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$685,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|221 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2847 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$829,900.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 1
|1109 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$349,900.00
|Prescott Place
|140 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$855,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 1
|807 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$510,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|326 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$229,900.00
|Costello Farms
|6000 Costello Farm Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,100,000.00
|5956 N Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,790,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|311 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,744.00
|October Park
|2013 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$634,000.00
|7338 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$200,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2
|144 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2049 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$595,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|3052 Everleigh Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5205 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$205,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|9390 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$323,100.00
|Blakemont Est
|7214 New Hope Pass
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,100,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 2
|739 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$815,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2169 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$129,750.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|220 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$676,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 12
|9497 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$670,000.00
|Timberline Sec 2
|321 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$400,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|304 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$195,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6056 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$807,500.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9145 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,019,273.00
|Natures Landing
|4013 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$817,600.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,220,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec 7
|Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec 7
|Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$299,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|214 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7066 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$477,695.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3006 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,604.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3045 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,530,000.00
|Echo Park
|116 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$375,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2717 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$297,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|175 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2
|1230 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7109 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$434,700.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2019 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 2a
|6057 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$387,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|636 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,209,379.00
|Brown Raiford Jr Prop
|6779 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$411,290.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|642 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 24
|1212 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$509,312.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2721 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,025,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|2990 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$445,000.00
|Villages Of Morningside
|8042 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,435,297.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|949 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,929.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2036 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$732,019.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|313 Redding Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$690,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|308 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$675,000.00
|Catalina Ph 2
|2094 Eucalyptus Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,515,000.00
|Annandale Sec 5
|9246 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$235,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2827 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2051 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,300,400.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1887 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$569,900.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|974 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$851,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|273 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$305,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1880 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$349,000.00
|Amis
|1929 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$421,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1576 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$404,477.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|648 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$651,375.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7121 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,200,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7516 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$277,253.00
|Grove Sec7
|8560 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7053 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$336,608.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1064 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$271,900.00
|Ph 2a
|1049 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$315,000.00
|7404 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|1592 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,050,000.00
|Beech Creek Hill
|456 Beech Creek Rd N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Petway Place
|417 Roberts St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7293 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|2072 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Broken Ridge Hollow
|5520 Broken Rdg Hollow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,950,000.00
|Binkley Brandon Douglas
|6014 Serene Valley Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$299,900.00
|Evergreen Ridge
|1801 Bittersweet Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$153,000.00
|6877 Pulltight Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$649,400.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1044 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|3013 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$573,999.00
|Davis & Headden Prop
|8340 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,852,316.00
|W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 1
|1136 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7126 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$548,555.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7161 Sky Meadow Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$283,375.00
|Valley Green
|7111 Hall Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$668,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|1502 Forest Garden Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,195,000.00
|6025 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|320 Liberty Pk #208
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|119 Gladstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$624,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2259 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$417,500.00
|Woodridge
|7550 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,205,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9642 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$899,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|77 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$651,850.00
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9020 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$960,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|9045 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$328,589.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1062 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$551,206.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2717 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,005,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6501 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$769,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2900 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$540,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3100 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$465,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 3
|200 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$825,000.00
|4267 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
