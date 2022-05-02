Williamson County Property Transfers April 11

See where houses sold for April 11-14. 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $100,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 6 1102 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $1,053,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 902 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $413,100.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 2621 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1520 Underwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 4000 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $857,160.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5012 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $1,528,800.00 Crossroads South Sec 3 126 Seaboard Ln Franklin 37067 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 2048 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,067,941.00 Shelbyville Hwy Eagleville 37060 $320,732.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6041 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $615,000.00 Idlewood 211 Oxford Dr Franklin 37064 $2,200,000.00 4335 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 Murray Est 418 Dahlia Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 River Landing Sec 8 1221 Kilrush Dr Franklin 37069 $815,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2529 Wellesley Square Dr Eagleville 37060 $1,382,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 906 Oxford Ct Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Burkitt Village Ph1 2186 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000.00 Summerlyn Sec6 3191 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000.00 Summerlyn Sec4 1912 Vine St Nolensville 37135 $715,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 6936 Southern Woods Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,300,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 246 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Benington Sec 7 2632 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $594,000.00 6267 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $788,100.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 2995 Liverpool Dr Spring Hill 37174 $595,000.00 Residences Of Grant Park 721 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $525,000.00 150 Front Condos 150 Front St 33 Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Maplewood Sec 1 513 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $1,505,000.00 Chardonnay Sec 2 9098 Chardonnay Tr Franklin 37067 $552,500.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1080 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3168 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,427,318.00 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1755 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $335,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-1 Franklin 37064 $751,000.00 Benevento East Sec 1 4006 Gari Baldi Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,153,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1 2044 Clifton Johnston Ct Nolensville 37135 $124,000.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $765,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 4168 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $385,709.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1564 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 3000 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $760,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 7002 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $849,540.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7245 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $628,156.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4064 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $860,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 617 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $390,407.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1560 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $115,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3050 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,140,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 10 250 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $1,160,000.00 6459 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $556,328.00 Audubon Cove 7303 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 4749 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $705,705.00 Stream Valley Sec7 8018 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $498,600.00 Lockwood Glen Sec6 461 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $230,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4085 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1863 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $427,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2610 Jake Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,000.00 Governors Club Ph 11 2 Sawgrass Ln Brentwood 37027 $405,000.00 West Meade Sec 1 1303 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 1000 Brittain Downs Dr Nolensville 37135 $438,756.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1569 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $730,546.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7033 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $4,320,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec3 3021 Captain Freeman Pvt Pkwy Franklin 37064 $699,500.00 Annecy Ph1 2242 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $393,607.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1561 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 44 1426 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Hunting Creek Farms 1125 Hunting Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $625,000.00 Kingwood Ph 1 7508 Kingwood Ct Fairview 37062 $650,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3108 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $956,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 12 421 Savannah Way Franklin 37067 $1,255,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec6 4135 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,280,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2245 Oakleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $4,000,000.00 360 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $395,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2794 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,800,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 5007 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 3 407 Brickenhall Dr Franklin 37069 $630,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 4037 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $755,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 13 1908 Kingsley Ct Franklin 37067 $474,063.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1568 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $749,000.00 Telfair Ph1 421 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $865,000.00 Nolen Park Ph 1 7085 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $810,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 11 3437 Colebrook Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $90,000.00 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,455,899.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1578 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec5 921 Manchester Dr Nolensville 37135 $729,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18a 6013 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $467,000.00 Maplelawn Est 2720 Banks Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $465,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 2050 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $1,027,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa 145 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $691,110.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 250 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $1,201,000.00 Brookfield Sec 6-a 3112 Kottas Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,189,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9055 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,475,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2024 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $851,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a 1597 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $560,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 3029 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 8241 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $850,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec3 247 Messenger Ln Franklin 37064 $707,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 5003 Clover Meadows Dr Franklin 37067 $265,000.00 4133 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $805,000.00 Moores Landing Sec 1 107 Spring Cabin Ln Franklin 37064 $583,181.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4005 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Stonecrest 805 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,688,191.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6010 Lookaway Cir Brentwood 37027 $590,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 2089 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $725,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 304 Tippecanoe Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 4771 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $335,000.00 Brandenburg 7304 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $7,500.00 Boyle Berry Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Durham Manor 2404 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $519,000.00 Generals Retreat 147 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 3 3408 Stagecoach Dr Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9009 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,209,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 4a 4101 Banner Square Ln Arrington 37014 $3,000,000.00 Imac Ventures Inc 5310 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec2 1833 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $82,790.00 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,435,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec2 59 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $1,705,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 2013 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 222 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $862,482.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1012 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $3,325,000.00 Grove Sec7 8508 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $450,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 5b 1881 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $660,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 7208 Knottingham Dr Fairview 37062 $955,040.00 River Oaks Sec 4 114 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $551,493.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 228 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $780,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 2022 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $320,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 502 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,090,000.00 Cornerstone 159 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $910,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 943 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Telfair Ph2 1137 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $855,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 2 710 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $1,380,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6001 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,286,854.00 Westhaven Sec59 6007 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $688,814.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8010 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 1226 Porter St Franklin 37064 $624,995.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4009 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $333,000.00 Daugherty Est 7116 Harding Dr Fairview 37062 $686,051.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7157 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,380,000.00 Moore Henry T Estate 5745 Moore Rd Franklin 37064