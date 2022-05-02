Williamson County Property Transfers April 11

See where houses sold for April 11-14. 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$100,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 6
|1102 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,053,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|902 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$413,100.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|2621 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1520 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|4000 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$857,160.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5012 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,528,800.00
|Crossroads South Sec 3
|126 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|2048 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,067,941.00
|Shelbyville Hwy
|Eagleville
|37060
|$320,732.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6041 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$615,000.00
|Idlewood
|211 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|4335 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Murray Est
|418 Dahlia Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1221 Kilrush Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$815,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2529 Wellesley Square Dr
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,382,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|906 Oxford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph1
|2186 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3191 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec4
|1912 Vine St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$715,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|6936 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,300,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|246 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Benington Sec 7
|2632 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$594,000.00
|6267 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$788,100.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|2995 Liverpool Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|721 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000.00
|150 Front Condos
|150 Front St 33
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|513 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,505,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9098 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$552,500.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1080 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3168 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,427,318.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1755 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|4006 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,153,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1
|2044 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$124,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$765,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4168 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,709.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1564 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|3000 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3
|7002 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,540.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7245 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$628,156.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4064 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|617 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,407.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1560 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$115,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3050 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,140,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 10
|250 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,160,000.00
|6459 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$556,328.00
|Audubon Cove
|7303 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|4749 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$705,705.00
|Stream Valley Sec7
|8018 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,600.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|461 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$230,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4085 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1863 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$427,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2610 Jake Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|2 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1303 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1000 Brittain Downs Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$438,756.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1569 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,546.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7033 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,320,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec3
|3021 Captain Freeman Pvt Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,500.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2242 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec12
|Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$393,607.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1561 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|1426 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Hunting Creek Farms
|1125 Hunting Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7508 Kingwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3108 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$956,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 12
|421 Savannah Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,255,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec6
|4135 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,280,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2245 Oakleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000.00
|360 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$395,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2794 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,800,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5007 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 3
|407 Brickenhall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$630,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|4037 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 13
|1908 Kingsley Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$474,063.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1568 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$749,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|421 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$865,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 1
|7085 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3437 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$90,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,455,899.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1578 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec5
|921 Manchester Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$729,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|6013 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$467,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2720 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|2050 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,027,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa
|145 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$691,110.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|250 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,201,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-a
|3112 Kottas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,189,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9055 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2024 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$851,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a
|1597 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$560,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|3029 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|8241 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec3
|247 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$707,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|5003 Clover Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$265,000.00
|4133 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000.00
|Moores Landing Sec 1
|107 Spring Cabin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$583,181.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4005 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Stonecrest
|805 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,688,191.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6010 Lookaway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$590,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2089 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|304 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3
|4771 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$335,000.00
|Brandenburg
|7304 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$7,500.00
|Boyle Berry
|Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2404 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$519,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|147 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 3
|3408 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9009 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,209,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4a
|4101 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,000,000.00
|Imac Ventures Inc
|5310 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1833 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$82,790.00
|Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,435,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|59 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,705,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|2013 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|222 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,482.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1012 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,325,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8508 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5b
|1881 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2
|7208 Knottingham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$955,040.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|114 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$551,493.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|228 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2022 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$320,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|502 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,090,000.00
|Cornerstone
|159 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28
|943 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|1137 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 2
|710 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,380,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6001 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,286,854.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6007 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,814.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8010 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|1226 Porter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$624,995.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4009 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$333,000.00
|Daugherty Est
|7116 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$686,051.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7157 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,380,000.00
|Moore Henry T Estate
|5745 Moore Rd
|Franklin
|37064