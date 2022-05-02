Williamson County Property Transfers April 11

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 11-14. 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$100,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 61102 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$1,053,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29902 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$413,100.00Churchill Farms Ph 12621 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11520 Underwood DrNolensville37135
$675,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 34000 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$857,160.00Falls Grove Sec75012 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$1,528,800.00Crossroads South Sec 3126 Seaboard LnFranklin37067
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec252048 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,067,941.00Shelbyville HwyEagleville37060
$320,732.00Stephens Valley Sec76041 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$615,000.00Idlewood211 Oxford DrFranklin37064
$2,200,000.004335 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$2,200,000.00Murray Est418 Dahlia DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00River Landing Sec 81221 Kilrush DrFranklin37069
$815,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2529 Wellesley Square DrEagleville37060
$1,382,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 4906 Oxford CtBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Burkitt Village Ph12186 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$1,150,000.00Summerlyn Sec63191 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$1,150,000.00Summerlyn Sec41912 Vine StNolensville37135
$715,000.00Southern Woods Sec 16936 Southern Woods DrBrentwood37027
$3,300,000.00Governors Club The Ph 1246 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Benington Sec 72632 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$950,000.00Sanford RdNolensville37135
$594,000.006267 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$788,100.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec22995 Liverpool DrSpring Hill37174
$595,000.00Residences Of Grant Park721 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$525,000.00150 Front Condos 150 Front St 33Franklin37064
$415,000.00Maplewood Sec 1513 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$1,505,000.00Chardonnay Sec 29098 Chardonnay TrFranklin37067
$552,500.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11080 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3168 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,427,318.00Tuscany Hills Sec71755 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$335,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-1Franklin37064
$751,000.00Benevento East Sec 14006 Gari Baldi CtSpring Hill37174
$1,153,000.00Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec12044 Clifton Johnston CtNolensville37135
$124,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$765,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54168 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$385,709.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171564 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$720,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec143000 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$760,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph37002 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$849,540.00Arrington Ridge Sec27245 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$628,156.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164064 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$860,000.00Westhaven Sec 13617 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$390,407.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171560 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$115,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153050 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,140,000.00Temple Hills Sec 10250 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$1,160,000.006459 Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$556,328.00Audubon Cove7303 Audubon CvFairview37062
$1,100,000.004749 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$705,705.00Stream Valley Sec78018 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$498,600.00Lockwood Glen Sec6461 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$690,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec15Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$230,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164085 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$520,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31863 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$427,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122610 Jake WaySpring Hill37174
$1,650,000.00Governors Club Ph 112 Sawgrass LnBrentwood37027
$405,000.00West Meade Sec 11303 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11000 Brittain Downs DrNolensville37135
$438,756.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171569 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$730,546.00Vineyard Valley Sec17033 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$4,320,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec33021 Captain Freeman Pvt PkwyFranklin37064
$699,500.00Annecy Ph12242 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,050,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec12Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$393,607.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171561 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 441426 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$750,000.00Hunting Creek Farms1125 Hunting Creek RdFranklin37069
$625,000.00Kingwood Ph 17508 Kingwood CtFairview37062
$650,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13108 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$956,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 12421 Savannah WayFranklin37067
$1,255,000.00Kings Chapel Sec64135 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,280,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12245 Oakleaf DrFranklin37064
$4,000,000.00360 Vaughn RdNashville37221
$395,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22794 Lafayette DrThompsons Station37179
$1,800,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15007 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$1,550,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 3407 Brickenhall DrFranklin37069
$630,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 34037 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$755,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 131908 Kingsley CtFranklin37067
$474,063.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171568 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$749,000.00Telfair Ph1421 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$865,000.00Nolen Park Ph 17085 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$810,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 113437 Colebrook DrThompsons Station37179
$90,000.00Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,455,899.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41578 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$855,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec5921 Manchester DrNolensville37135
$729,000.00Wades Grove Sec18a6013 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$467,000.00Maplelawn Est2720 Banks CtThompsons Station37179
$465,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 342050 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$1,027,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa145 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$691,110.00Lockwood Glen Sec8250 Moray CtFranklin37064
$1,201,000.00Brookfield Sec 6-a3112 Kottas CtBrentwood37027
$2,189,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79055 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$1,475,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342024 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$851,000.00Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a1597 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$560,000.00Stream Valley Sec163029 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.008241 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$850,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec3247 Messenger LnFranklin37064
$707,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec15003 Clover Meadows DrFranklin37067
$265,000.004133 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$805,000.00Moores Landing Sec 1107 Spring Cabin LnFranklin37064
$583,181.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144005 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000.00Stonecrest805 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$1,688,191.00Lookaway Farms Sec16010 Lookaway CirBrentwood37027
$590,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42089 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5304 Tippecanoe DrFranklin37067
$725,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 34771 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$335,000.00Brandenburg7304 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$7,500.00Boyle BerryRural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Durham Manor2404 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$519,000.00Generals Retreat147 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 33408 Stagecoach DrFranklin37067
$2,200,000.00Grove Sec 149009 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,209,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 4a4101 Banner Square LnArrington37014
$3,000,000.00Imac Ventures Inc5310 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000.00Morgan Farms Sec21833 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$82,790.00Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$1,435,000.00Stephens Valley Sec259 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$1,705,000.00Westhaven Sec522013 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$850,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C222 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$862,482.00Stephens Valley Sec61012 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$3,325,000.00Grove Sec78508 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$450,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5b1881 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$660,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 27208 Knottingham DrFairview37062
$955,040.00River Oaks Sec 4114 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$551,493.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2228 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$780,000.00Campbell Station Sec 152022 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$320,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3502 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,090,000.00Cornerstone159 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$910,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28943 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Telfair Ph21137 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$855,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 2710 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$1,380,000.00Westhaven Sec596001 Camberley StFranklin37064
$1,286,854.00Westhaven Sec596007 Camberley StFranklin37064
$688,814.00Brixworth Ph7a8010 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Westhaven Sec 381226 Porter StFranklin37064
$624,995.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144009 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$333,000.00Daugherty Est7116 Harding DrFairview37062
$686,051.00Vineyard Valley Sec37157 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,380,000.00Moore Henry T Estate5745 Moore RdFranklin37064

