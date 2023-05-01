Williamson County Property Transfers April 10

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$1,259,900.00Stephens Valley Sec71319 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$2,121,000.00Laurels The Sec 39451 Appleton CtBrentwood37027
$687,084.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27436 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,925,000.001203 Whippoorwill DrKingston Springs37082
$739,480.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27448 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$433,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 12730 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$1,015,000.00Echelon Sec16044 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$233,411.007906 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$900,000.009815 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$1,130,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371007 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$485,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1401 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,483,375.00Daventry Sec33134 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$575,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 12214 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,895,000.008930 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33102 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$830,000.00Westhaven Sec 31009 State BlvdFranklin37064
$799,500.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12037 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$717,000.00Stonebrook Sec 8863 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$1,010,500.00Raintree Forest Reserve1535 Rosella CtBrentwood37027
$320,500.00Cottonwood Est128 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$540,000.007302 Henry RdFairview37062
$499,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff99 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$799,990.00Lochridge Sec34012 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$822,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1141 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$490,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec8518 Black Tea WayFranklin37064
$596,000.00Audubon Cove7413 Hemen WayFairview37062
$292,000.00Kingwood Ph 27230 Blue Ridge DrFairview37062
$1,279,900.00Annecy Ph11117 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$855,500.00Barrington305 Toddington CtFranklin37067
$627,500.00Winterset Woods2100 Sister CtNolensville37135
$635,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 291714 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$965,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a229 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,895,000.00Westhaven Sec 585069 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$200,000.00Davis JimmyGreenbrier RdFranklin37064
$955,629.00Terravista Sec15055 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Grove Sec 26212 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$642,787.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27450 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$980,000.004672 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$830,000.002374 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$732,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42301 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$895,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec362005 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 44504 Stagecoach CirFranklin37067
$1,088,181.00St Marlo Sec26141 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,102,615.00St Marlo Sec16023 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$452,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1611 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$2,400,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 31080 Stockett DrNashville37221
$585,000.004681 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$254,900.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 17115 Wheat RdFairview37062
$505,000.00Churchill Farms Sec 2-b2952 Churchill LnThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12752 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$404,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 22823 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Pine Creek Sec12020 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$685,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec4518 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$589,000.00Audubon Cove7319 Audubon CvFairview37062
$330,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec81000 Briggs LnSpring Hill37174
$405,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12085 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$750,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C419 Galloway DrFranklin37064
$769,900.00Battlewood Est Sec 1109 Shenandoah TrlFranklin37069
$1,800,000.00Terravista Sec15063 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$628,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1033 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$712,083.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183200 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$1,199,900.00Westhaven Sec 11464 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$350,000.00Spring Hill Business Park4918 Main St #3Spring Hill37174
$411,000.00Liberty Square Sec 1805 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$615,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2527 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179
$1,999,000.00Cross Pointe9007 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$724,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2304 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$530,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2358 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$404,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1053 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$864,990.00Wynwood Park Ph17112 Frances StFairview37062
$708,633.00Waters Edge Sec6151 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,400,000.001725 Popes Chapel RdThompsons Station37179
$520,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1805 Winners Circle CtThompsons Station37179
$550,000.005916 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$604,810.00Waters Edge Sec6109 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$4,250,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27365 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$810,000.00Carondelet Sec 19006 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$699,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12220 Castlewood DrFranklin37064
$739,900.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14864 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$235,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12907 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$639,000.00Wades Grove Sec17b5008 Brickway CtSpring Hill37174
$285,000.00Park Place605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,255,000.00Country Club Est7012 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$255,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 51107 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,135,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2839 Novalis StNolensville37135
$1,454,483.00Westhaven Sec 585033 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,122,987.00St Marlo Sec25641 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$380,000.00Lynhurst1168 Brookwood AveFranklin37064
$345,000.00Brandenburg7220 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$342,886.00Waters Edge Sec61107 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$799,900.00Annecy Ph15048 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,053,823.00St Marlo Sec25648 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$2,190,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 11609 Bernini PlBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Taramore Ph 7a9518 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Hulme5458 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,960,000.00Bellenfant J W6446 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$1,251,117.00St Marlo Sec16129 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$300,000.00Richvale Ph27415 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$345,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #b-104Franklin37064

