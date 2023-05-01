Williamson County Property Transfers April 10

See where houses and property sold for April 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$1,259,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1319 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,121,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 3
|9451 Appleton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$687,084.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7436 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,925,000.00
|1203 Whippoorwill Dr
|Kingston Springs
|37082
|$739,480.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7448 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$433,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2730 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,015,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|6044 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$233,411.00
|7906 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|9815 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1007 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|401 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,483,375.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3134 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2214 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,895,000.00
|8930 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3102 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1009 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,500.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2037 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 8
|863 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,010,500.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1535 Rosella Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$320,500.00
|Cottonwood Est
|128 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$540,000.00
|7302 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$499,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|99 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4012 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$822,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|141 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|518 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$596,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7413 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$292,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 2
|7230 Blue Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,279,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1117 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,500.00
|Barrington
|305 Toddington Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$627,500.00
|Winterset Woods
|2100 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$635,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1714 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|229 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,895,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5069 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Davis Jimmy
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,629.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5055 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6212 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$642,787.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7450 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$980,000.00
|4672 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$830,000.00
|2374 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$732,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2301 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$895,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36
|2005 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4504 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,088,181.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6141 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,102,615.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6023 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1611 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,400,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 3
|1080 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$585,000.00
|4681 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$254,900.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1
|7115 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$505,000.00
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b
|2952 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2752 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$404,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2823 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2020 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec4
|518 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$589,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7319 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8
|1000 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2085 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|419 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|109 Shenandoah Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,800,000.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5063 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$628,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1033 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$712,083.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3200 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,199,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|464 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Spring Hill Business Park
|4918 Main St #3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$411,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 1
|805 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2527 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,999,000.00
|Cross Pointe
|9007 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$724,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2304 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$530,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|358 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$404,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1053 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$864,990.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7112 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$708,633.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|151 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|1725 Popes Chapel Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|805 Winners Circle Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|5916 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$604,810.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|109 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,250,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7365 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$810,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9006 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2220 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$739,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4864 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$235,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2907 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$639,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec17b
|5008 Brickway Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$285,000.00
|Park Place
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,000.00
|Country Club Est
|7012 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$255,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 5
|1107 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,135,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|839 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,454,483.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5033 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,122,987.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5641 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1168 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Brandenburg
|7220 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$342,886.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1107 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5048 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,053,823.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5648 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,190,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|1609 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9518 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Hulme
|5458 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,960,000.00
|Bellenfant J W
|6446 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,251,117.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6129 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Richvale Ph2
|7415 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$345,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #b-104
|Franklin
|37064