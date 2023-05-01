Williamson County Property Transfers April 10

See where houses and property sold for April 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $1,259,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1319 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $2,121,000.00 Laurels The Sec 3 9451 Appleton Ct Brentwood 37027 $687,084.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7436 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,925,000.00 1203 Whippoorwill Dr Kingston Springs 37082 $739,480.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7448 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $433,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 1 2730 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,015,000.00 Echelon Sec1 6044 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $233,411.00 7906 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 9815 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 1007 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 401 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,483,375.00 Daventry Sec3 3134 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $575,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2214 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,895,000.00 8930 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3102 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1009 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $799,500.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2037 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $717,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 8 863 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,010,500.00 Raintree Forest Reserve 1535 Rosella Ct Brentwood 37027 $320,500.00 Cottonwood Est 128 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $540,000.00 7302 Henry Rd Fairview 37062 $499,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 99 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $799,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 4012 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $822,000.00 Crockett Springs Ph 1 141 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $490,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 518 Black Tea Way Franklin 37064 $596,000.00 Audubon Cove 7413 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $292,000.00 Kingwood Ph 2 7230 Blue Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $1,279,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1117 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $855,500.00 Barrington 305 Toddington Ct Franklin 37067 $627,500.00 Winterset Woods 2100 Sister Ct Nolensville 37135 $635,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 29 1714 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $965,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 229 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,895,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5069 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Davis Jimmy Greenbrier Rd Franklin 37064 $955,629.00 Terravista Sec1 5055 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6212 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $642,787.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7450 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $980,000.00 4672 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $830,000.00 2374 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $732,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2301 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $895,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 2005 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 4 4504 Stagecoach Cir Franklin 37067 $1,088,181.00 St Marlo Sec2 6141 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,102,615.00 St Marlo Sec1 6023 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $452,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1611 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $2,400,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 3 1080 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $585,000.00 4681 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $254,900.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 7115 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $505,000.00 Churchill Farms Sec 2-b 2952 Churchill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2752 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $404,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 2 2823 Scoville Ln Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2020 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $685,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec4 518 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $589,000.00 Audubon Cove 7319 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $330,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 1000 Briggs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $405,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2085 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 419 Galloway Dr Franklin 37064 $769,900.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 109 Shenandoah Trl Franklin 37069 $1,800,000.00 Terravista Sec1 5063 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $628,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1033 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $712,083.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3200 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,199,900.00 Westhaven Sec 11 464 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Spring Hill Business Park 4918 Main St #3 Spring Hill 37174 $411,000.00 Liberty Square Sec 1 805 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b 2527 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179 $1,999,000.00 Cross Pointe 9007 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $724,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d 2304 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $530,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 358 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $404,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1053 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $864,990.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7112 Frances St Fairview 37062 $708,633.00 Waters Edge Sec6 151 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 1725 Popes Chapel Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 805 Winners Circle Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000.00 5916 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $604,810.00 Waters Edge Sec6 109 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $4,250,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7365 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $810,000.00 Carondelet Sec 1 9006 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $699,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 1 2220 Castlewood Dr Franklin 37064 $739,900.00 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 4864 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $235,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2907 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $639,000.00 Wades Grove Sec17b 5008 Brickway Ct Spring Hill 37174 $285,000.00 Park Place 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,255,000.00 Country Club Est 7012 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $255,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 5 1107 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,135,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 839 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,454,483.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5033 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,122,987.00 St Marlo Sec2 5641 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $380,000.00 Lynhurst 1168 Brookwood Ave Franklin 37064 $345,000.00 Brandenburg 7220 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $342,886.00 Waters Edge Sec6 1107 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Annecy Ph1 5048 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,053,823.00 St Marlo Sec2 5648 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $2,190,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 1609 Bernini Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Taramore Ph 7a 9518 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Hulme 5458 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,960,000.00 Bellenfant J W 6446 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $1,251,117.00 St Marlo Sec1 6129 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Richvale Ph2 7415 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $345,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #b-104 Franklin 37064