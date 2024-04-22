Williamson County Property Transfers April 1, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 1-4, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$940,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 924049 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$407,500Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-1Franklin37067
$550,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 371006 Tunstall WaySpring Hill37174
$1,475,000Bennett6738 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$895,000Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 1222928 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$339,999Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 727125 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$3,999,740Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229328 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$385,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 622033 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$1,348,650Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 241201 Brookview DrBrentwood37027
$548,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102631 Mer Rouge DrNolensville37135
$980,000Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2529 Montridge CtFranklin37067
$575,000Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 72004 Virgle CirSpring Hill37174
$1,175,0002491 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$215,0002580 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120509 Downy Meade DrFranklin37064
$802,000Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327240 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,196,577Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134701 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027
$1,368,805Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383419 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$730,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889045 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$695,000Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 921032 Via Francesco WaySpring Hill37174
$2,300,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119237 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$312,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143027 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$3,709,250Beechwood Plantation Pb 61 Pg 643809 Mistico LnFranklin37064
$487,650Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503234 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$2,295,000Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36801 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201000 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$400,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391149 Summerville CirThompson's Station37179
$1,175,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1371012 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$460,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-1Franklin37067
$1,574,799Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734067 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027
$610,800Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 423129 Hazelton DrThompson's Station37179
$850,000Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108119 Richards Glen DrFranklin37067
$725,0001792 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompson's Station37179
$1,150,000Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 26317 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$705,000Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 1292131 Sister CtNolensville,37135
$527,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C0071507 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$3,089,910Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118880 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$760,000Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100236 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$819,900Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 771508 Sugarwood DrBrentwood37027
$945,750Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101202 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$1,307,429Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367129 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,188,626Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945012 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$965,000Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 401185 Meadow Bridge LnArrington37014
$1,014,840Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745512 Dana LnFranklin37064
$1,290,000Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59701 Forest Park DrBrentwood37027
$450,000Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 1461900 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,800,000Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 821813 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,167,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36115 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia Pk
$625,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282714 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$845,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 1147019 Wikle Rd WBrentwood37027
$630,000Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 1411413 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$931,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 548012 Lipscomb CtBrentwood37027
$769,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36215 Schoolpath LnFranklin37064
$2,200,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 646690 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$515,0006996 Glenn RdCollege Grove37046
$140,000Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 9Old Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$825,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828120 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,335,109Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367017 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,029,999Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87309 Sweetwater CtBrentwood37027
$545,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371601 Inverness DrSpring Hill37174
$1,308,019Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367022 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$310,000Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227705 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$715,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 151063 Harvey Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1 Pb 21 Pg 39309 Sterling Park TerFranklin37069
$724,200Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 884033 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$1,325,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90197 Carronbridge WayFranklin37067
$2,400,000Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142108 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$1,426,345Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133533 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$350,000Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d7310 Cox PkFairview37062
$1,900,000Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 1221772 Claybrook Park CirBrentwood37027
$340,000Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$1,301,575Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133537 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,300,000Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 24111 Jonathan CtFranklin37069
$1,117,961Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 264432 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$1,830,000River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79319 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$1,600,000Kole Gerald M Prop Pb 28 Pg 1094482 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$975,000Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45336 Rafferty CtFranklin37064
$387,9007515 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$2,497,910Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119323 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$859,900Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1091025 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$980,000Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 1141703 Overcheck LnBrentwood37027
$1,520,000Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1131809 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,374,900Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133504 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,400,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44559 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$510,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351012 Walton RdFranklin37069
$1,300,000Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 1239540 Secretariat LnBrentwood37027
$4,000,0006245 Cox RdArrington37014
$825,000Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259027 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$419,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1086000 Shadow Green Dr 6204Franklin37064
$1,750,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124788 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$660,000Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78204 Gloucester CtFranklin37064
$760,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 47017 Whisperwood AveSpring Hill37174
$735,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24282 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,990,990Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098715 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$675,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56637 Pembroake LnFranklin37064
$395,000Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62401 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$4,100,0005584 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$940,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776045 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,382,500Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 573756 Ronstadt RdThompson's Station37179
$430,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478831 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$787,297Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223488 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$1,155,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 36013 Camberley StFranklin37064
$659,900Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 10 Pg 138516 Overview LnFranklin37064
$2,310,000Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 894625 Nadine LnFranklin37064
$1,579,900Cool Springs East Sec 30 Pb 33 Pg 93333 Haddon CtFranklin37067
$2,375,000Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 1319207 Sheridan Park CtBrentwood37027
$755,000Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 408210 Halford PlaceBrentwood37027
$475,000Bradford Laura Jane Pb 81 Pg 477149 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$1,350,000Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 761503 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$960,000Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12348 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$537,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972304 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$920,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 72 Pg 131520 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$350,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 101Franklin37064
$762,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136587 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$450,000Ravenstrace Pb 70 Pg 113715 Ravenstrace LnFranklin37064
$898,000High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975064 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,699,900Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 1309616 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$760,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1283000 Whitstable CtThompson's Station37179
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia Pk
$1,737,5008324 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$1,610,000Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 1221765 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57159 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 449714 Tanglewood LnBrentwood37027
$3,000,000717 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$1,100,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566412 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247069 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$600,000Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 377138 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$250,000Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115217 Granger View CirFranklin37064
$540,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13604 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$16,900Shankle2060 Williams RdNolensville37135
$983,724Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367007 Bolton StFranklin37064
$695,000Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 157305 Shepton ParkFairview37062
$669,750Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528376 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$2,100,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639234 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$472,750Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 71015 Del Rio CtFranklin37069
$590,000Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314005 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$725,000Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison RdFranklin37064
$699,900Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 157301 Shepton ParkFairview37062
$1,829,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125109 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$976,822Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922019 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$400,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17107 Padstone Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000207 Old Liberty PkFranklin37064
$959,000Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 521818 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$2,675,000Cayce Springs Est Pb 41 Pg 1051821 Cayce Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$569,900Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 1007132 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$3,800,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4245 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$384,9007510 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$681,915Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337206 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,397,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88146 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$710,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59113 Walters AveFranklin37067
$468,700Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171018 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 258733 Emmylou Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,152,000Garden Club Sec3 Pb 48 Pg 34119 Snapdragon CtFranklin37067
$465,000In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24762 Shadybrook CtBrentwood37027

