Williamson County Property Transfers April 1, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 1-4, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$940,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92
|4049 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$407,500
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-1
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|1006 Tunstall Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,000
|Bennett
|6738 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$895,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122
|2928 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$339,999
|Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 72
|7125 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,999,740
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9328 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 62
|2033 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,348,650
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|1201 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$548,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102
|631 Mer Rouge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2
|529 Montridge Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7
|2004 Virgle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000
|2491 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$215,000
|2580 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120
|509 Downy Meade Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$802,000
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7240 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,196,577
|Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134
|701 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,368,805
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3419 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$730,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9045 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$695,000
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92
|1032 Via Francesco Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,300,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9237 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$312,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3027 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,709,250
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 61 Pg 64
|3809 Mistico Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,650
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3234 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,295,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36
|801 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1000 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1149 Summerville Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|1012 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-1
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,574,799
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4067 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,800
|Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42
|3129 Hazelton Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108
|119 Richards Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|1792 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2
|6317 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$705,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 129
|2131 Sister Ct
|Nolensville,
|37135
|$527,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C007
|1507 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,089,910
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8880 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$760,000
|Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100
|236 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$819,900
|Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77
|1508 Sugarwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,750
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1202 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,307,429
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7129 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,188,626
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5012 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 40
|1185 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,014,840
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5512 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,290,000
|Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59
|701 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146
|1900 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82
|1813 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,167,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36
|115 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|$625,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2714 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$845,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 114
|7019 Wikle Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000
|Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141
|1413 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$931,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|8012 Lipscomb Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$769,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|215 Schoolpath Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64
|6690 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$515,000
|6996 Glenn Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$140,000
|Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 9
|Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$825,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8120 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,335,109
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7017 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,029,999
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|309 Sweetwater Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1601 Inverness Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,308,019
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7022 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$310,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7705 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|1063 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1 Pb 21 Pg 39
|309 Sterling Park Ter
|Franklin
|37069
|$724,200
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|4033 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,325,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90
|197 Carronbridge Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,400,000
|Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142
|108 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,426,345
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3533 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000
|Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d
|7310 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,900,000
|Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122
|1772 Claybrook Park Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$1,301,575
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3537 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 24
|111 Jonathan Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,117,961
|Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 26
|4432 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,830,000
|River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79
|319 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Kole Gerald M Prop Pb 28 Pg 109
|4482 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45
|336 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$387,900
|7515 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,497,910
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9323 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$859,900
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|1025 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114
|1703 Overcheck Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,520,000
|Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113
|1809 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,374,900
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3504 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|559 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$510,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1012 Walton Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 123
|9540 Secretariat Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|6245 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$825,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9027 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$419,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4788 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$660,000
|Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78
|204 Gloucester Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|7017 Whisperwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24
|282 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,990,990
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8715 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|637 Pembroake Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62
|401 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,100,000
|5584 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6045 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,382,500
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57
|3756 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8831 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$787,297
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3488 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,155,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|6013 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$659,900
|Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 10 Pg 138
|516 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,310,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|4625 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,579,900
|Cool Springs East Sec 30 Pb 33 Pg 93
|333 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,375,000
|Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131
|9207 Sheridan Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40
|8210 Halford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Bradford Laura Jane Pb 81 Pg 47
|7149 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 76
|1503 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12
|348 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$537,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2304 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$920,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 72 Pg 13
|1520 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$762,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|587 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Ravenstrace Pb 70 Pg 11
|3715 Ravenstrace Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$898,000
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5064 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,699,900
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|9616 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$760,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|3000 Whitstable Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,737,500
|8324 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,000
|Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122
|1765 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|159 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44
|9714 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000
|717 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6412 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7069 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37
|7138 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$250,000
|Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115
|217 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|604 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$16,900
|Shankle
|2060 Williams Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$983,724
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7007 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15
|7305 Shepton Park
|Fairview
|37062
|$669,750
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8376 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,100,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9234 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$472,750
|Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7
|1015 Del Rio Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$590,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4005 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15
|7301 Shepton Park
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,829,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|109 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$976,822
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2019 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|107 Padstone Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|207 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,000
|Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 52
|1818 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,675,000
|Cayce Springs Est Pb 41 Pg 105
|1821 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$569,900
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100
|7132 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,800,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|245 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$384,900
|7510 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$681,915
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7206 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,397,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|146 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|113 Walters Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$468,700
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1018 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25
|8733 Emmylou Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,152,000
|Garden Club Sec3 Pb 48 Pg 34
|119 Snapdragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$465,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24
|762 Shadybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027