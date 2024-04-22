Williamson County Property Transfers April 1, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 1-4, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $940,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92 4049 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $407,500 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-1 Franklin 37067 $550,000 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 1006 Tunstall Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,000 Bennett 6738 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $895,000 Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122 2928 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $339,999 Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 72 7125 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $3,999,740 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9328 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $385,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 62 2033 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,348,650 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 1201 Brookview Dr Brentwood 37027 $548,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 102 631 Mer Rouge Dr Nolensville 37135 $980,000 Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2 529 Montridge Ct Franklin 37067 $575,000 Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7 2004 Virgle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000 2491 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $215,000 2580 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 120 509 Downy Meade Dr Franklin 37064 $802,000 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7240 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,196,577 Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134 701 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,368,805 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3419 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $730,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9045 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $695,000 Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92 1032 Via Francesco Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,300,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9237 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $312,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3027 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $3,709,250 Beechwood Plantation Pb 61 Pg 64 3809 Mistico Ln Franklin 37064 $487,650 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3234 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,295,000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36 801 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1000 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $400,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1149 Summerville Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $1,175,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 1012 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $460,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-1 Franklin 37067 $1,574,799 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4067 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $610,800 Tollgate Sec 13a Pb 57 Pg 42 3129 Hazelton Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $850,000 Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108 119 Richards Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000 1792 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompson's Station 37179 $1,150,000 Wildwood Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 9 Block 2 6317 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $705,000 Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 129 2131 Sister Ct Nolensville, 37135 $527,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 100 Block C007 1507 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $3,089,910 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8880 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $760,000 Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100 236 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $819,900 Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77 1508 Sugarwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $945,750 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1202 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,307,429 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7129 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,188,626 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5012 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $965,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 40 1185 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington 37014 $1,014,840 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5512 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $1,290,000 Forest Of Brentwood Pb 68 Pg 59 701 Forest Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146 1900 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 Terrabrooke Pb 63 Pg 82 1813 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,167,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36 115 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk $625,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2714 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $845,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 3-c Pb 9 Pg 114 7019 Wikle Rd W Brentwood 37027 $630,000 Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141 1413 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $931,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 8012 Lipscomb Ct Brentwood 37027 $769,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 215 Schoolpath Ln Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c Pb 62 Pg 64 6690 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $515,000 6996 Glenn Rd College Grove 37046 $140,000 Haynes & Fox Pb 82 Pg 9 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $825,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8120 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,335,109 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7017 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,029,999 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 309 Sweetwater Ct Brentwood 37027 $545,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1601 Inverness Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,308,019 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7022 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $310,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7705 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $715,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 1063 Harvey Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1 Pb 21 Pg 39 309 Sterling Park Ter Franklin 37069 $724,200 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 4033 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,325,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90 197 Carronbridge Way Franklin 37067 $2,400,000 Echo Park Pb 42 Pg 142 108 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $1,426,345 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3533 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $350,000 Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d 7310 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $1,900,000 Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122 1772 Claybrook Park Cir Brentwood 37027 $340,000 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $1,301,575 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3537 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 24 111 Jonathan Ct Franklin 37069 $1,117,961 Savage Pointe Pb 27 Pg 26 4432 Savage Pointe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,830,000 River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79 319 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Kole Gerald M Prop Pb 28 Pg 109 4482 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $975,000 Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45 336 Rafferty Ct Franklin 37064 $387,900 7515 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $2,497,910 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9323 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $859,900 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 1025 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $980,000 Carriage Hills Sec 6 Pb 18 Pg 114 1703 Overcheck Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,520,000 Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113 1809 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,374,900 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3504 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 559 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $510,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1012 Walton Rd Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Beech Grove Farms Pb 11 Pg 123 9540 Secretariat Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 6245 Cox Rd Arrington 37014 $825,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9027 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $419,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6204 Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4788 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $660,000 Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78 204 Gloucester Ct Franklin 37064 $760,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4 7017 Whisperwood Ave Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24 282 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,990,990 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8715 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $675,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 637 Pembroake Ln Franklin 37064 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 62 401 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,100,000 5584 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $940,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6045 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,382,500 Bridgemore Village Sec5a Pb 65 Pg 57 3756 Ronstadt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $430,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8831 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $787,297 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3488 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $1,155,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 6013 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $659,900 Riverview Park Sec 7-a Pb 10 Pg 138 516 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $2,310,000 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 4625 Nadine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,579,900 Cool Springs East Sec 30 Pb 33 Pg 93 333 Haddon Ct Franklin 37067 $2,375,000 Sheridan Park Pb 39 Pg 131 9207 Sheridan Park Ct Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40 8210 Halford Place Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Bradford Laura Jane Pb 81 Pg 47 7149 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Crockett Cove Ph 3 Pb 10 Pg 76 1503 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood 37027 $960,000 Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12 348 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $537,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2304 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $920,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 72 Pg 13 1520 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $350,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 101 Franklin 37064 $762,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 587 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 Ravenstrace Pb 70 Pg 11 3715 Ravenstrace Ln Franklin 37064 $898,000 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5064 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,699,900 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 9616 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $760,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 3000 Whitstable Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk $1,737,500 8324 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,610,000 Montclair Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 122 1765 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 159 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 44 9714 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000 717 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6412 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7069 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $600,000 Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37 7138 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $250,000 Cedarhill Pb 16 Pg 115 217 Granger View Cir Franklin 37064 $540,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 604 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $16,900 Shankle 2060 Williams Rd Nolensville 37135 $983,724 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7007 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $695,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15 7305 Shepton Park Fairview 37062 $669,750 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8376 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $2,100,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9234 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $472,750 Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7 1015 Del Rio Ct Franklin 37069 $590,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 4005 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $699,900 Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15 7301 Shepton Park Fairview 37062 $1,829,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 109 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $976,822 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2019 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $400,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 107 Padstone Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 207 Old Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $959,000 Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 52 1818 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,675,000 Cayce Springs Est Pb 41 Pg 105 1821 Cayce Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $569,900 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100 7132 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $3,800,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 245 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $384,900 7510 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $681,915 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7206 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,397,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 146 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $710,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 113 Walters Ave Franklin 37067 $468,700 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1018 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25 8733 Emmylou Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,152,000 Garden Club Sec3 Pb 48 Pg 34 119 Snapdragon Ct Franklin 37067 $465,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24 762 Shadybrook Ct Brentwood 37027