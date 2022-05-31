Williamson County Performing Arts Center to Host Summer Tribute Series in June

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce the 2022 Summer Tribute Series!

This series will feature performers that celebrate and pay homage to the music of a particular artist or group. Three concerts have been scheduled for June:

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute on Sunday June 5, 2022 at 7 p.m

End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute on Sunday June 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute on Sunday June 19, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Sail On plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail. Song library to include “Surfin’ Safari,” “Catch a Wave,” “Surfer Girl,” “Little Dance Coupe,” “409,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Good Vibrations,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls” plus so many more! Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55+), children 12 and under and groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance.

End of the Line is the premiere Allman Brothers Tribute Band! From the authentic, raspy vocal approach of Justin Smith to the chugging drum/percussion train of Chase Bader and Ryan McClanahan, the band pays homage while pushing the boundaries of the timeless and extensive catalog. Come experience the soul, the “guitarmony,” the jam, and the ramblin’ spirit that still lives on through each note hit. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Eat a Peach” the band will perform the album in its entirety at this show! Tickets are $25 for

adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+) and Children 12 and under.

Sweet Baby James is the Nashville-based band who faithfully recreates the timeless music of the great James Taylor. We do our very best to “Shower the People” with the hits and hidden gems of one of America’s best and most influential singer-songwriters. When you go to a SBJ show, “You Can Close Your Eyes” and pretend you’re listening to JT himself. Tickets are $22.50 for adults and $20 for Seniors (55+) and Children 12 and under.

Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.