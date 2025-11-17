Two Powerhouse Music Tributes Headed to Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Williamson County Performing Arts Center Presents “A Man Named Cash” and Jacob Tolliver’s “Million Dollar Christmas.”

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park is proud to present two powerhouse tributes this holiday season, celebrating the legends who shaped American music.

A Man Named Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash

Sunday, November 23 at 2:00 PM

Experience the unmistakable sound and spirit of Johnny Cash in this high-energy tribute starring Paul Edelman. From Folsom Prison Blues to Ring of Fire, Edelman channels the grit, heart, and storytelling that made Cash a true original.

Jacob Tolliver’s Million Dollar Quartet

Thursday, December 4 at 7:00 PM

Piano sensation Jacob Tolliver returns to the WCPAC stage for an unforgettable night of rock ’n’ roll magic, joined by music legends Kenny Lovelace and Paul Leim. Lovelace, Jerry Lee Lewis’s longtime guitarist and musical director for more than 40 years, brings his signature flair to the stage. Leim, one of Nashville’s most recorded drummers and a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame, has performed with icons including Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie. Together, this powerhouse trio recreates the legendary 1956 Sun Records session that united Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins.

Both performances take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, TN. Tickets are on sale now at www.wcpactn.com.

