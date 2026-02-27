Williamson County Performing Arts Announces Debut of Unofficial Taylor Swift Eras Tour

From country classics to pop chart-toppers, every era gets its moment at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center this spring. Leading the lineup is the Nashville-area debut of Lover: The Unofficial Eras Tour on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., an immersive concert-style celebration inspired by Taylor Swift’s record-breaking global phenomenon. With high-energy vocals and fan-favorite hits spanning every era, the PAC stage will transform into a night of sparkle and sing-alongs.

The Spring Celebration Series also features the Nashville-area premiere of Boomer Boys Comedy on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., bringing clean, laugh-out-loud humor to the stage. On Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., Honky Tonk Harmonies delivers a harmony-driven tribute to the Golden Age of country music filled with timeless classics and rich storytelling. As a special touch, every mother attending the May 10 performance will receive a complimentary rose. The season wraps up with Power of Love: A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., celebrating iconic ’80s rock favorites.

Event Details: All performances take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin, TN. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for students and seniors (ages 55+).

For full show details and ticket information, visit www.wcpactn.com and secure your seats for a season filled with unforgettable live entertainment.

