Williamson County New Business Licenses for September 22, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 15-22, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 9/17/2023 All- Star Services Llc Handyman Spring Hill Tn 37174 9/15/2023 Electric Links Jewelry Co Jewelry Spring Hill Tn 37174 9/18/2023 Empanada Lua Llc Food Truck Brentwood Tn 37027 9/15/2023 Ethos Wellness Inc Restaurant Spring Hill Tn 37174 9/18/2023 Greys Franklin Llc Restaurant Franklin Tn 37064 9/18/2023 Gulf Coast Fire And Integration Fire Alarm System Installation Tampa Fa 33619 9/15/2023 High-way Construction Services Llc Painting And Construction Franklin Tn 37064 9/19/2023 Nicole Interiors Llc Interior Design Franklin Tn 37069 9/18/2023 Sanhja Chulha Food Franklin Tn 37067 9/16/2023 Sj Beauty Studio Co Hair Salon Franklin Tn 37064 9/15/2023 Theatrical Concepts, Inc Sales And Installations Agoura Ca 91301 9/18/2023 We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym For All Kids-frankl Recreation Franklin Tn 37064