Williamson County New Business Licenses for Sept. 25, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 19-26, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
09/19/20252oceansapparelApparelPenrose Dr Brentwood Tn
09/25/2025Harvest Bowls LlcRestaurantNolensville Rd Brentwood Tn
09/22/2025Heathbilt LlcGeneral ContractorMeadow Creek Ln Nolensville Tn
09/23/2025Kendall And Co.HairstylistHoliday Ct Ste Franklin Tn
09/19/2025Morgan BurleysonEyelash ShopMayfield Dr Suite Franklin Tn
09/23/2025Poteet Realty Group LlcReal Estate Brokerage PFranklin Rd Ste Brentwood Tn
09/19/2025Root & Branch LlcStvrHickory Hills Dr Franklin Tn
09/26/2025StarrdoesmyhairHairstyling ServicesHoliday Ct Ste Franklin Tn
09/20/2025The Wholistic StylistCosmetologyMission Court Suite Franklin Tn
09/22/2025Tile Craft IncTile InstallationVallecito Dr Hacienda Heights Ca
09/23/2025Windward Advisors LlcConsultingFranklin Rd Ste Brentwood Tn
09/24/2025Your Nursery SourceAmazon Sales Of Nursery IBrunswick Dr Brentwood Tn
