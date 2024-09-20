Williamson County New Business Licenses for Sept. 20, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 6-20, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
9/10/202436six IncConsultingTulley Ct Nolensville Tn
9/19/2024A-z Tax ServicesTax PreparerW Main St Franklin Tn
9/13/2024Beasley Built LlcResidential ConstructionGunnerson Ln Franklin Tn
9/16/2024Ekselent Consulting Services LlcConsultingIsleworth Dr Apt Franklin Tn
9/6/2024Everglow Lighting Co LlcInstall Outdoor Led LightingLundly Pass Franklin Tn
9/10/2024Family Idea Group LlcGift ItemsBrentwood Pt Brentwood Tn
9/16/2024Finndian Custom Bass Guitars LccGuitars LlcChapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill Tn
9/17/2024Granite Boy Hone TechnoligiesConsutling In Hoe AutomationGovernors Way Brentwood Tn
9/11/2024Hair By MaryHair SalonHampton Rd Columbia Tn
9/15/2024Herron & Courtright Design StudioInterior DesignPublic Square Ste Franklin Tn
9/9/2024Kathleen MarrHaristylistWestgate Circle Ste Brentwood Tn
9/9/2024Konstantin ZiminMasage TherapyMallory Ln # Franklin Tn
9/18/2024Lolly Gourmet Pops LlcGourmet Pops LlcBattlewood Street Suite - Franklin Tn
9/10/2024Luxury Kitchens & InteriorsLuxury Building MaterialsMain St Suite B Franklin Tn
9/16/2024Nashville Nutrition LlcCousenling NutritionPorter St Franklin Tn
9/18/2024Naturyl LlcOn Line Clothing SalesDug Hill Rd Bon Aqua Tn
9/14/2024Opal RoseCosmotologyMoores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn
9/17/2024Robson Property Group, LlcReal Estate DevelopmentMallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
9/17/2024Rpg Construction, LlcConstructing HomesMallory Ln Suite Franklin Tn
9/18/2024Southern Excellence PropertiesHandyman/cleaningAugusta Trace Dr Spring Hill Tn
9/6/2024Tennessee PromosSales Of ApparelCountry Rd Franklin Tn
9/7/2024The Drafthouse GroupConsultingBattle Ave Franklin Tn
9/17/2024Truly Great FindsMarketingCheswicke Ln Franklin Tn
9/19/2024VanlwandcoHair SalonNolensville Rd Suite Nolensville Tn
9/9/2024Yamp StaffingStaffingCooks Ct Brentwood Tn
