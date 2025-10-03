Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 3, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 26 to October 3, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|10/01/2025
|Chris Reck Llc
|You Tube Videos
|Buddleia Ln Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Clay Nina
|Import And Oline Retail O
|Valley Brook Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/01/2025
|Daniel Art & Mirrors
|Sell Art And Mirrors
|Perrone Way Ste 106 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Diamond Contractors
|Commercial General Contra
|Ne Port Dr Lees Summit Mo 64064
|10/01/2025
|Doo Rite
|Wastewater / Septic Servi
|Greenbrier Rd Franklin Tn 37064
|09/29/2025
|Dr 28hair
|Stylist
|Mallory Ln Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/01/2025
|Eden Elizabeth Esthetics
|Esthetics/Services
|Champions Circle Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|G2a Machinery
|Sales Of Heavy Mcahinery
|Valley Brook Dr Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/01/2025
|Good Measure Co.
|Cottage Foods-Baking
|Aspen Grove Dr Apt 149 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Harlin And Son
|Mens Apparel
|Buckingham Cir Franklin Tn 37064
|09/25/2025
|Harvest Bowls Llc
|Restaurant
|Nolensville Rd Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/01/2025
|Hearfinity Hearing Clinic
|Hearing Aid Sale (Hearing
|W Main St Suite 102 Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|Holiday Lights Of 615
|Holiday Light Installatio
|Horntavern Ct Fairview Tn 37062
|09/30/2025
|Hoste Co Llc
|Rental And Staging Of Vin
|Breckenridge Rd Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Jmt Marcom Llc
|Marketing Consulting
|General Martin Ln Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|John Henry & Co
|Retail Sales Of Native Am
|3rd Ave N Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|Lvl Design Llc
|Architectural Services/Pr
|Indian Creek Circle Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|Miss Daisy'S
|Market
|Hillsboro Rd #220 Franklin Tn 37069
|09/26/2025
|Page 44 Llc
|Document Imaging
|Seven Springs Way Brentwood Tn 37027
|09/30/2025
|Profinish Partners, Llc
|Construction Subcontracti
|S Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 202 Franklin Tn 37064
|09/26/2025
|Starrdoesmyhair
|Hairstyling Services
|Holiday Ct Ste 103 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Stearns And Nelson Building Group Llc
|Home Improvements
|Belden Way Nashville Tn 37221
|10/01/2025
|Stretch Zone Of Franklin
|Fitness Studio
|Mayfield Dr Ste C9 Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Stretch Zone Of Thompsons Station
|Fitness Studio
|Tollgate Blvd Ste 105 Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|10/01/2025
|Sweet Magnolia Flower Shop
|Flower Shop
|Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062
|10/01/2025
|Sweet Mousa
|Baking
|Bradfield Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
|10/01/2025
|Takeaway Tea
|Bakin, Tea(Dry), Tea(Brew
|Meeting St Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|Takeaway Tea, Llc Dba Takeaway Tea
|Tea, Baked Goods
|Meeting St Franklin Tn 37064
|10/01/2025
|The Clinician'S Compass
|Online-Educational Traini
|Millerton Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|10/01/2025
|The Clubhouse Franklin Llc
|Yoga/Pilates
|Liberty Pike Suite 100 Franklin Tn 37064
|10/02/2025
|Whitney Rodriguez
|Cosmetologist
|Mallory Lane Franklin Tn 37067
|10/01/2025
|Wingman Pilot Art
|Online Sale Of Digital Im
|Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville Tn 37135
Please join our FREE Newsletter