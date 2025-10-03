Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 3, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 26 to October 3, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 10/01/2025 Chris Reck Llc You Tube Videos Buddleia Ln Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Clay Nina Import And Oline Retail O Valley Brook Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 10/01/2025 Daniel Art & Mirrors Sell Art And Mirrors Perrone Way Ste 106 Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Diamond Contractors Commercial General Contra Ne Port Dr Lees Summit Mo 64064 10/01/2025 Doo Rite Wastewater / Septic Servi Greenbrier Rd Franklin Tn 37064 09/29/2025 Dr 28hair Stylist Mallory Ln Brentwood Tn 37027 10/01/2025 Eden Elizabeth Esthetics Esthetics/Services Champions Circle Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 G2a Machinery Sales Of Heavy Mcahinery Valley Brook Dr Brentwood Tn 37027 10/01/2025 Good Measure Co. Cottage Foods-Baking Aspen Grove Dr Apt 149 Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Harlin And Son Mens Apparel Buckingham Cir Franklin Tn 37064 09/25/2025 Harvest Bowls Llc Restaurant Nolensville Rd Brentwood Tn 37027 10/01/2025 Hearfinity Hearing Clinic Hearing Aid Sale (Hearing W Main St Suite 102 Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 Holiday Lights Of 615 Holiday Light Installatio Horntavern Ct Fairview Tn 37062 09/30/2025 Hoste Co Llc Rental And Staging Of Vin Breckenridge Rd Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Jmt Marcom Llc Marketing Consulting General Martin Ln Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 John Henry & Co Retail Sales Of Native Am 3rd Ave N Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 Lvl Design Llc Architectural Services/Pr Indian Creek Circle Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 Miss Daisy'S Market Hillsboro Rd #220 Franklin Tn 37069 09/26/2025 Page 44 Llc Document Imaging Seven Springs Way Brentwood Tn 37027 09/30/2025 Profinish Partners, Llc Construction Subcontracti S Royal Oaks Blvd Ste 202 Franklin Tn 37064 09/26/2025 Starrdoesmyhair Hairstyling Services Holiday Ct Ste 103 Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Stearns And Nelson Building Group Llc Home Improvements Belden Way Nashville Tn 37221 10/01/2025 Stretch Zone Of Franklin Fitness Studio Mayfield Dr Ste C9 Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Stretch Zone Of Thompsons Station Fitness Studio Tollgate Blvd Ste 105 Thompsons Station Tn 37179 10/01/2025 Sweet Magnolia Flower Shop Flower Shop Fairview Blvd Fairview Tn 37062 10/01/2025 Sweet Mousa Baking Bradfield Dr Nolensville Tn 37135 10/01/2025 Takeaway Tea Bakin, Tea(Dry), Tea(Brew Meeting St Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 Takeaway Tea, Llc Dba Takeaway Tea Tea, Baked Goods Meeting St Franklin Tn 37064 10/01/2025 The Clinician'S Compass Online-Educational Traini Millerton Way Thompsons Station Tn 37179 10/01/2025 The Clubhouse Franklin Llc Yoga/Pilates Liberty Pike Suite 100 Franklin Tn 37064 10/02/2025 Whitney Rodriguez Cosmetologist Mallory Lane Franklin Tn 37067 10/01/2025 Wingman Pilot Art Online Sale Of Digital Im Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville Tn 37135

