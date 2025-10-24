Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 24, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
|Date
|Business
|Product
|Address
|10/21/2025
|Chloe Marie
|Hairstylist
|Holiday Ct Franklin TN 37067
|10/20/2025
|Demouy Consulting
|Phone Consulting
|Federal St Franklin TN 37067
|10/17/2025
|Don't Stop Blinging Divas
|Sale Of Jewelry
|Roundtree Cir Fairview TN 37062
|10/20/2025
|Dreamartz
|Tattoo / Body Art
|Murfreesboro Rd Studio 21 Ste 18 Franklin TN 37064
|10/20/2025
|Evolution Electric
|Solar Panels
|Hicks Edgen Rd Pleasant View TN 37146
|10/20/2025
|Franklin Butchery Llc
|Butcher Shop
|Second Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|10/20/2025
|Golden Moment Publishing
|Book Publishing
|Gallant Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064
|10/17/2025
|Jl Editorial Llc
|Editorial And Consulting
|Corey Dr Franklin TN 37067
|10/20/2025
|Luxe Atelier Llc
|Hairstylist/Cosmetologist
|Moores Ln Suite 900 Brentwood TN 37027
|10/17/2025
|Olena Kerysh
|Marketing Agency; Content
|Mabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064
|10/20/2025
|Ovo Salon
|Hairstylist
|Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|10/17/2025
|Pepperblaze
|Marketing And Social Media
|Mabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064
|10/21/2025
|Popepro Services
|Repairs;Installations;Main
|New Port Meadows Circle Thompsons Station TN 37179
|10/17/2025
|Ready Set Rooted Llc / Rooted Nashville
|Events; Game Nights; Corp
|Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064
|10/22/2025
|Shine Brite Car Wash Fairview
|Car Wash
|Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|10/20/2025
|Trident Property Services Llc
|Millwork Installation
|Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
Please join our FREE Newsletter