Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 24, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Date Business Product Address 10/21/2025 Chloe Marie Hairstylist Holiday Ct Franklin TN 37067 10/20/2025 Demouy Consulting Phone Consulting Federal St Franklin TN 37067 10/17/2025 Don't Stop Blinging Divas Sale Of Jewelry Roundtree Cir Fairview TN 37062 10/20/2025 Dreamartz Tattoo / Body Art Murfreesboro Rd Studio 21 Ste 18 Franklin TN 37064 10/20/2025 Evolution Electric Solar Panels Hicks Edgen Rd Pleasant View TN 37146 10/20/2025 Franklin Butchery Llc Butcher Shop Second Ave N Franklin TN 37064 10/20/2025 Golden Moment Publishing Book Publishing Gallant Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 10/17/2025 Jl Editorial Llc Editorial And Consulting Corey Dr Franklin TN 37067 10/20/2025 Luxe Atelier Llc Hairstylist/Cosmetologist Moores Ln Suite 900 Brentwood TN 37027 10/17/2025 Olena Kerysh Marketing Agency; Content Mabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064 10/20/2025 Ovo Salon Hairstylist Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 10/17/2025 Pepperblaze Marketing And Social Media Mabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064 10/21/2025 Popepro Services Repairs;Installations;Main New Port Meadows Circle Thompsons Station TN 37179 10/17/2025 Ready Set Rooted Llc / Rooted Nashville Events; Game Nights; Corp Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 10/22/2025 Shine Brite Car Wash Fairview Car Wash Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 10/20/2025 Trident Property Services Llc Millwork Installation Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135

