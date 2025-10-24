Williamson County New Business Licenses for Oct. 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 17-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusinessProductAddress
10/21/2025Chloe MarieHairstylistHoliday Ct Franklin TN 37067
10/20/2025Demouy ConsultingPhone ConsultingFederal St Franklin TN 37067
10/17/2025Don't Stop Blinging DivasSale Of JewelryRoundtree Cir Fairview TN 37062
10/20/2025DreamartzTattoo / Body ArtMurfreesboro Rd Studio 21 Ste 18 Franklin TN 37064
10/20/2025Evolution ElectricSolar PanelsHicks Edgen Rd Pleasant View TN 37146
10/20/2025Franklin Butchery LlcButcher ShopSecond Ave N Franklin TN 37064
10/20/2025Golden Moment PublishingBook PublishingGallant Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064
10/17/2025Jl Editorial LlcEditorial And ConsultingCorey Dr Franklin TN 37067
10/20/2025Luxe Atelier LlcHairstylist/CosmetologistMoores Ln Suite 900 Brentwood TN 37027
10/17/2025Olena KeryshMarketing Agency; ContentMabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064
10/20/2025Ovo SalonHairstylistMallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
10/17/2025PepperblazeMarketing And Social MediaMabel Dr Apt 5207 Franklin TN 37064
10/21/2025Popepro ServicesRepairs;Installations;MainNew Port Meadows Circle Thompsons Station TN 37179
10/17/2025Ready Set Rooted Llc / Rooted NashvilleEvents; Game Nights; CorpFernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064
10/22/2025Shine Brite Car Wash FairviewCar WashFairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
10/20/2025Trident Property Services LlcMillwork InstallationNolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here